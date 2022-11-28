LANCASTER COUNTY PLANNING

The Monday, Nov. 28, Lancaster County Planning Commission meeting has been canceled due to a lack of actionable agenda items. This cancellation was announced at the Nov. 14, Lancaster County Planning Commission meeting. The next meeting of the Lancaster County Planning Commission will be held on Monday, Dec. 12, at 2:30 p.m.

MANHEIM TWP. COMMISSIONERS

Manheim Township Commissioners will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28, at the municipal building, 1840 Municipal Dr. To attend remotely, manheimtownhip. org. Among the agenda items:

Public hearings/presentations/appointments: (a) resolution appointing Colin G. Makarius to the position of police officer with Manheim Township Police Department; (b) resolution appointing Shareen D. Caban to the position of police officer with Manheim Township Police Department; (c) resolution appointing Shelley L. Stillwagner to the position of police officer with Manheim Township Police Department.

Presentation by Calvary Church regarding a proposed traffic circle at 1051 Landis Valley Road.

New business: Consent agenda — (a) 363 Thatcher Lane (Kulkarni), stormwater management plan, zoned R-1, financial security release; (b) 1450 Manheim Pike, 7-Eleven, preliminary/final land development plan, 1450 Manheim Pike, zoned B-4 & D-R Overlay, extension of time request.

Resolutions: (a) resolution appointing Maher Duessel as township auditor; (b) resolution appointing primary and alternate voting members to the Lancaster County Tax Collection Bureau Executive Committee.

Motions/decisions: (a) motion — Eli K. Glick, subdivision and land development ordinance, Millport Road, zoned A, modification request; (b) motion — authorizing the township solicitor to take all necessary legal action regarding the ongoing water tapping fee litigation; (c) motion — authorizing the township solicitor to take necessary legal action regarding the tax assessment appeal for the Target property.