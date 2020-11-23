LANCASTER CITY COUNCIL

Lancaster City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24. Instructions to attend at cityoflancasterpa.com/city-council/. Among the agenda items:

- Reports requested by council: mayor’s annual budget address.

- Public hearing: petition to consider the request of Adamsbury Associates LP to amend the zoning ordinance, as amended, to rezone a property located on College Avenue to residential high-density dwellings and commercial services.

- Ordinances for final passage: (a) amending the City of Lancaster COVID-19 outdoor dining and retail ordinances; (b) amending the zoning ordinance to rezone property located at 213 College Ave. from high-density residential/office institutional) to residential high-density dwellings and commercial services; (c) authorizing the acceptance of a loan from the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority for wastewater system improvements.

- Ordinances for first reading: (a) approving the city’s budget for 2021; (b) setting the City’s real estate tax rate for 2021.

- Resolutions: adoption the Vision Zero transportation safety plan.

LANCASTER COUNTY PLANNING

The Lancaster County Planning Commission will meet virtually at 2:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23, via Lifesize App at https://call.lifesizecloud.com/1696302; call 312-584-2401, code 1696302. Among the agenda items:

- Subdivision and land development plan items: (a) Zook-Esh-Yoder, phase two, East Lampeter Township; (b) McDonald’s Restaurant No. 37-0251, East Lampeter Township; (c) John J. Kling, Salisbury Township; (d) Cornerstone Business Center Lot W-5, Rapho Township; (e) Abner S. Lapp, Leacock Township; (f) Ephrata Mennonite School, Ephrata Township.

- Next schedule meeting: Monday, Dec. 14, at 2:30 p.m.

MANHEIM TWP. COMMISSIONERS

Manheim Township commissioners will meet virtually for a briefing/informational meeting at 5:30 p.m., with the regular meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23 at the municipal building, 1840 Municipal Drive. Instructions to attend meeting at manheimtownship.org. Among the agenda items:

- Commissioner liaison reports/announcements: (a) Commissioner Carol Gifford; (b) Commissioner Barry Kauffman; (c) Commissioner Donna DiMeo; (d) Vice President Thomas O’Brien; (e) President Sam Mecum.

- New business: consent agenda.

- Resolutions: (a) appointment to the Lancaster County Tax Collection Bureau executive committee; (b) appointing Maher Duessel as auditor.

- Ordinances: dedication of streets (Wetherburn Commons).

- Motions: (a) 134 Woodside Road, stormwater management plan, 134 Woodside Road, zoned R-1, modification requests; (b) authorizing advertising of the 2021 budget; (c) engagement of Keystone Municipal Solutions.

- Acknowledgments.

- Other business/ deliberations: discuss mailing regarding compost park.

- Correspondence and petitions.