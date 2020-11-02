EAST HEMPFIELD TWP. SUPERVISORS

The East Hempfield Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, at the municipal building, 1700 Nissley Road, Landisville. Social distancing required; call to register 717-898-3100, ext. 241; manager@easthempfield.org. Virtual access using Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/8482339887, passcode: 712995. Among the agenda items:

- Consent agenda: (a) 701 Stoney Battery Road final plan, approval of recording time extension request; (b) 2001 Yellow Goose Road, State Road Commerce Park, phase one, approval of financial security reduction No. 3; (c) approval to pay invoices from all funds covering Oct. 24 to Nov. 6; (d) approval of minutes from Oct. 9, 21 and 28.

- Development services: (a) 2655 Harrisburg Pike rezoning, authorize staff to advertise the public hearing on Dec. 2; (b) Lime Spring Valley, Marietta Ave., approval of the dissolution of the North Spring Site Association; (c) Brookside phase two, Sheetz final plan, 2149 State Road, approval of phase two final plan and modifications; (d) Traditions of America 2 final plan, Miller Road, approval of the phase two final plan.

- Action items: (a) Recreation Authority; (b) HVAC; (c) state Department of Community and Economic Development grant; (d) Lancaster County Association of Township Supervisors ballot; (e) electronic equipment.

- Old business: 2021 budget, continued discussion, adoption scheduled for Dec. 2.

- New business: municipal separate storm sewer quarterly report.

HEMPFIELD SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Hempfield School District school board will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, virtually and in the Performing Arts Center 1555 Kauffman Road, Landisville. Public may attendee via Zoom. Instructions and link to attend at hempfieldsd.org. Among the agenda items:

- Hempfield Marching Knights presentation.

- COVID-19 update.

LAMPETER-STRASBURG SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Lampeter-Strasburg school board will meet virtually at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4. Instructions to view or attend, at www.l-spioneers.org/School-Board/. Among the agenda items:

- Personnel Committee: (a) recommendation for approval resignation; (b) recommendation for approval of employment, support; (c) recommendation for approval of leave of absence; (d) recommendation for approval of substitutes; (e) recommendation for approval of changes to supplemental contracts; (f) recommendation for approval of volunteers; (g) recommendation for a resolution for superintendent contract; (h) recommendation for a resolution for assistant superintendent contract; (i) recommendation for approval of contracts.

- Business/finance Committee: recommendation for acceptance of 2019-20 financial s statements and audit.

- Academic Committee: (a) recommendation for approval of memorandum of understanding; (b) recommendation for approval of the 2020-21 local occupational advisory committee; (c) discussion of high school instructional model survey results.

- Miscellaneous: (a) distribution of the 2020-21 growth projection report; (b) recommendation for approval of community board representation; (c) recommendation for approval of nominating committee.

LANCASTER CITY COUNCIL COMMITTEE

Lancaster City Council Committee will meet virtually at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2. Instruction to attend, visit cityoflancasterpa.com/city-council. Among the agenda items:

- Personnel Committee: nomination of Steve Hackett for appointment to the Planning Commission.

- Finance Committee: (a) approving Higher Education Authority funding for HACC project; (b) approving the sale of real estate tax claims.

- Community Planning Committee: (a) review of the Historical Architectural Review Board recommendation of denial for 44 E. Vine St.; (b) approving application of historic preservation grant; (c) petition to rezone 213 College Ave. to high-density residential.

- Public Works Committee: (a) amending the outdoor retail and dining ordinances; (b) adopting the Vision Zero plan; (c) approving Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority funding for public works project.

LANCASTER CITY PLANNING

The Lancaster City Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4. Instructions to attend at city’s website. Among the agenda items:

- Waiver of land development, 351 W. James St. A proposed adaptive reuse of an existing office building for up to 9 small multi-family residential units and rooftop common space.

- Modification of 311 Harrisburg Ave. A previously conditionally approved land development plan at 311 Harrisburg Ave. requests interior building permits ahead of plan recording.

- Updates from subcommittees: bylaws discussion.

- Other business: Planning Commission discussion of consent agenda.

LANCASTER COUNTY ELECTION

Lancaster County Election Board will meets at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 2, 150 N. Queen St., seventh floor, Conference Room No. 701. Among the agenda items:

- New business: (a) Election Board appointments and machine inspector appointments for Nov. 3 general election; (b) voter registration complaint; (c) Nov. 3 general election update.

MANHEIM TWP. ZONING

The Manheim Township Zoning Hearing Board will meet virtually at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, at the municipal building, 1840 Municipal Drive. To join via Zoom, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85345104997. Meeting ID 853 4510 4997. Contact: 1-929-436-2866. Among the agenda items:

- Nicholas Luciano, residential, 48 Hess Blvd. The applicant is requesting a variance to permit the proposed patio to encroach within the 15-foot side yard building setback.

- Timothy and Pamela A. Kiely, residential and urban neighborhood, 1115 New Holland Ave. The applicant is requesting a variance to permit the proposed addition to encroach within the side yard building setback; a variance to permit an air conditioning outdoor condensing unit to encroach within the 5-foot setback requirement from the side property line.

- Highview Construction LLC, business and D-R retrofit overlay, 1450 Manheim Pike. The applicant is requesting the following: a variance to permit encroachment within the 20-foot perimeter buffer along the southern boundary of the property; a variance to permit the encroachment within the 10-foot planting strip along the southern boundary of the property; a variance of 20 off-street parking spaces from the parking requirements to permit the canopy over the gas pumps to exceed 10 feet in height.

PENN MANOR SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Penn Manor School Board will meet 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4, at Manor Middle School, 2950 Charlestown Road. The regular board meeting will follow the committee of the whole. Livestream viewing at youtube.com/user/pennmanorschools/. Among the agenda items:

- Superintendent’s report: review of school board meeting agenda.

- Consent agenda for Committee of the Whole meeting: (a) committed fund balance; (b) acceptance of local auditor’s 2019-20 report as presented; (c) first reading of revised school board policies; (d) resolution for self-directed refunding of April 1, 2021, principal as presented.

- Consent agenda for administrative actions: (a) set commencement date for June 2 or 3, 2021; (b) Children Deserve a Chance Foundation agreement for 2020-21; (c) facilities use agreement with Millersville University; (d) Vector Solutions K-12 Education Software as a service client agreement.

- Consent agenda for Personnel: (a) support staff employment and change in status; (b) leave; (c) resignation; (d) winter coach; (e) auxiliary sports workers for 2020-21; (f) volunteer coach; (g) compensation for Joey Garrett for reduced prep period; (h) middle school co-curricular positions.

WARWICK TWP. SUPERVISORS

The Warwick Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, at the Warwick Township Municipal Building, 315 Clay Road, Lititz. To attend, 717-626-8900; email townshipmanager@warwicktownship.org. Among the agenda items:

- Communications: Lancaster County commissioners.

- Subdivision/related business: (a) consider conditional approval of Warwick Crossing, phase one, prepared by RGS Associates, dated Aug. 5; (b) continued discussion on the sketch plan for Blessings of Hope.

- Old business: discussion on service agreements for emergency service providers.

- New business: consider resolution to convey right of way for Siegrist Farm Road.

- Next meeting: Nov. 18.