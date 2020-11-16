CONESTOGA VALLEY SCHOOL DISTRICT

Conestoga Valley School District Board of Directors will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16, at the Gerald G. Huesken Middle School, 500 Mount Sidney Road. A community forum will be held at 6:30 p.m. Among the agenda items:

- Commentary on district activity: (a) board commendations; (b) superintendent’s comments; (c) correspondence, secretary; (d) board comments; (e) student representative.

- Public/ professional/ staff input: (a) award of excellence; (b) student report, middle school; (c) math and family and consumer science report; (d) public comments; (e) Comments from Conestoga Valley Education Association; (f) comments from other employee groups.

- Consent agenda: (a) approval of minutes from Oct. 12 and 19; (b) approval of financial reports; (c) approval of superintendent’s report; (d) approval of first reading of district policies, (i) property management; (ii) records/inventory/sale; (iii) use of school facilities; (E) approval of second (and final) reading of district policies; (f) approval of local independent audit; (g) approval of delinquent tax addendum; (h) approval of special education agreement; (i) approval of IDEA Part B funds agreement with Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13; (j) approval of change orders for Gerald G. Huesken Middle School; (k) approval of contract with YMCA Lampeter-Strasburg branch for use of swimming pool for swim team.

- Action/discussion agenda: 2020-21 budgetary process.

- Information agenda: (a) finance and operation report; (b) curriculum and instruction report; (c) pupil services report; (d) federal funds.

- Board reports: (a) IU13 reports; (b) Pennsylvania School Boards Association reports; (c) Lancaster County Academy; (d) Lancaster County Career & Technology Center; (e) construction team update; (f) report from nominating team.

- Public comments: addressing the board.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP. SUPERVISORS

The East Hempfield Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, at the municipal building, 1700 Nissley Road, Landisville. A Zoom meeting will be held : https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81285915001?pwd=Z3pvTno2VGMzbnFKZFpLQy9ReXpxQT09 By phone: 1-646-558-8656 or 1-301-715-8592, using meeting id: 812 8591 5001, password 778027. Register to attend in-person; 717-898-3100, ext. 241; or manager@easthempfield.org. Among the agenda items:

- Hearing: 2260 Dairy Road, electronic billboard.

- Consent agenda: (a) department reports: golf course, public works, development services, police, EMC; (b) Lime Spring Square, phase five final plan, Noll Drive, approval of seventh request to extend the final plan recording deadline to Feb. 18, 2021; (c) Stauffer Property subdivision final plan recording deadline to March 1, 2021; (d) treasurer’s report for November covering all funds; (e) invoices from all funds covering Nov. 7-20; (f) approval of minutes: Nov. 4.

- Action items: (a) development services: 2260 Dairy Road, decision on conditional use hearing; (b) employee 2021 holiday schedule.

- Old business: 2021 budget, continued discussion, adoption consideration on Dec. 22.

EAST LAMPETER TWP. SUPERVISORS

The East Lampeter Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16, at township office, 2250 Old Philadelphia Pike. A Zoom meeting will also be held. Instructions to attend at eastlampetertownship.org. Among the agenda items:

- Consent agenda: (a) approval of the minutes of the Monday, Oct. 19, regular meeting; (b) approval to pay invoices from all funds; (c) reduction of financial security, Conestoga Valley Middle School project.

- Police department recognitions, Chief Stephen Zerbe: (a) Detective Scott Eelman, 25 years of service; (b) Officer Sam Goss, Life-Saving Award.

- Old business: (a) Devon Creek phase two revised land development plan, New Holland Pike; (b) Conestoga Valley Middle School development traffic analysis and discussion regarding community connections; (c) request for letter of support regarding Walnut Street Expansion bridge over Millcross Road.

- New business: (a) High Association land development plan, 1770 Hempstead Road; (b) Pine Hill Trailers request for temporary waiver of land development and stormwater planning.

- Action items: (a) reappointment to Planning Commission term ending Nov. 19, 2024, Darrel Seisholtz, Randy Patterson, Sarah Yocum Rider; (b) appointment to Zoning Hearing Board for term ending Nov. 12, 2023, Jordan Good; (c) appointment to Zoning Hearing Board alternate to fill unexpired term ending Oct. 2, 2022, Lester Weaver; (c) resolution regarding grant funding application for police body-worn cameras; (d) Lancaster County Association of Township Supervisors executive board election; (e) authorization to advertise 2021 draft budget for public inspection.

- Manager’s report: municipal separate storm sewer system report.

- Next regular meeting: Monday, Dec. 7.

LAMPETER STRASBURG SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Lampeter-Strasburg school board will virtually meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16, at the district administration building board room, 1600 Book Road, Lampeter. Instructions to attend at l-spioneer.org/school-board/. Among the agenda items:

- Miscellaneous: (a) presentation of high school initiatives and comprehensive planning goals; (b) recommendation for approval of Health-E-Student contract agreement.

- Business/Finance Committee: recommendation for approval to move to design development phase for proposed early childhood kindergarten center.

- Miscellaneous: (a) review of achievement data; (b) discussion of Pennsylvania School Boards Association principles.

LANCASTER CITY HISTORICAL COMMISSION

The City of Lancaster Historical Commission will meet virtually at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16, in the Commission Room, City Hall annex, at 120 N. Duke St. Instructions to attend remotely, at cityoflancasterpa.com, under “Boards, Commission and Authorities.” Among the agenda items:

- 547-561 N. Prince St., 38 and 48 W. Frederick St.; and 530-550 N. Queen St.; Lancaster General Hospital, owners; Hankin Group, applicant. Demolish a one-story brick building at 530 N. Queen St., a two-and-one-half story brick house at 534-536 N. Queen St., a two-and-one-half-story brick former tavern at 48 W. Frederick St. (561-563 N. Prince St.) and a two-story former carriage house at 38 W. Frederick St. New construction of a three-story medical office building on North Queen Street, a five-story parking garage on North Market Street, a five-story multi-family residential building with ground-floor retail space on North Queen Street, and a five-story multi-family residential building on West Frederick Street, extending west from North Queen Street to North Market Street and continuing to North Prince and extending south on North Prince.

LANCASTER CITY PLANNING

The Lancaster City Planning Commission will virtually meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, in the Commission Room, City Hall annex, at 120 N. Duke St. Instructions to attend at city’s website. Among the agenda items:

- Final plan for 221 N. Prince St. A proposed adaptive reuse of an existing building to create 34 new shared-living residential units and two new commercial units.

- Final plan for 227 N. Prince St. A proposed adaptive reuse of an existing building to one commercial unit and 29 residential units.

- Final plan for 210 W. Grant St. Proposed to construct 18 shipping container structures to be used for artisan studios and a bar area and to develop a courtyard to be used for social gatherings.

- Final plan for 525 N. Duke St., Lancaster General Hospital emergency department expansion. A proposed demolition and expansion of the overall footprint of the existing hospital by approximately 11,500 square feet, allowing for a 40,000 square-foot expansion of the emergency department, including renovation of existing building space.

- Modification of LGH demolition prior to unconditional approval. A proposed modification to allow for demolition of some portions of existing dining facilities, entry lobby and emergency department waiting area prior to unconditional plan approval for expansion of the LGH emergency department.

- Amending previously conditionally approved plan, 311 Harrisburg Ave. Proposed changes to be previously conditionally approved plan, including but not limited to elimination of a fire suspension line, expansion of stair towers, and relocation of a proposed stormwater conveyance line.

LANCASTER COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Lancaster County Board of Commissioners will meet at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 150 N. Queen St., seventh floor, Conference Room No. 701. Among the agenda items:

- Old business: reannouncement: there is no work session scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 24.

- New business: (a) announcements: The county’s proposed 2021 budget will be available for public inspection on Wednesday, Dec. 2, following the county commissioners meeting this date. The proposed budget will be available at least twenty days from the date thereon and scheduled for adoption at the county commissioners meeting held on Wednesday, Dec. 23, at 9:15 a.m. at the Lancaster County Government Center, Conference Room 701. A special county commissioners meeting will be held Tuesday, Dec. 8, at 6 p.m. at the Lancaster County government annex, First Floor Conference Room 102/104, for the purpose of discussing the proposed 2021 county budget and for the purpose of fixing the salaries for the county controller and recorder of deeds for the years 2022, 2023, 20234 and 2025; (b) budget adjustments for voter registration and election office; (c) Behavioral Health / Development Services budget adjustments; (d) Behavioral Health / Developmental Services, amended agreements for fiscal year 2020-21; (e) Youth Intervention Center, agreement for ministry services; (f) facilities management, quote for audio and video recording system in the district attorney’s office suite; (g) facilities management, supplemental agreement with Pequea No. 2 bridge replacement project and supplemental agreements for Pequea No. 6 bridge replacement project; (h) facilities management, quote to repair leak on roof of the Lancaster County Government Center; (i) subordination, nondisturbance and attornment agreement; (j) Drug and Alcohol Commission, agreements for fiscal year 2020-21.

MOUNT JOY TWP. SUPERVISORS

Mount Joy Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16, via Zoom. Meeting ID: 846 4706 0507. Among the agenda items:

- GEARS: (a) David Wendel, executive director of Greater Elizabethtown Area Recreation & Community Services, will be in attendance to provide an overview of the GEARS budget for 2021; (b) Barry Garman and Howard Kroesen, GEARS board members, will be in attendance to present the memorandum of understanding proposing Conoy Township be an associate member of GEARS during calendar year 2021; (c) memorandum of understanding with Conoy Township; (d) GEARS, 5 year agreement; (e) memorandum of understanding.

- Consent calendar: (a) approve and ratify the minutes of the Oct. 19 and Nov. 2 meetings; (b) accept, ratify and confirm (i) the treasurer’s report for Oct. 1-31, subject to audit; (ii) the escrow account summary report; and (iii) the township treasurer’s purchase of certificates of deposit; (c) approve payments of all bills and ratify the payment of all payrolls for the period of Oct. 9 through Nov. 5; (d) Old Trolley Line Park; (e) Old Trolley Line Park, parking lot paving; (f) Harvest Road full depth reclamation, phase one; (g) Westbrooke IV, phase one; (h) Mellot, Joshua D. and Amber J.; (i) Greiner Industries; (j) Sheaffer Ridge Condominium Association.

- Chapter 33, pension amendment.

- Road improvement program: (a) 2021 road improvement program; (b) 2021-25 road improvement plan.

- Correspondence: (a) email from Donald Zephrey, vice president, Mount Joy Area Historical Society, dated Oct. 19, regarding funding request for 2021 (emailed to supervisors Oct. 20); (b) Pennsylvania State Association of Township Supervisors news bulletin, October, monthly newsletter (emailed to supervisors Oct. 30); (c) letter from Pennsylvania State Association of Township Supervisors, received Nov. 2, regarding adopted Pennsylvania State Association of Township Supervisors resolutions (emailed to supervisors Nov. 3).

- The next regular meeting of the Mount Joy Township Board of Supervisors is scheduled to be held Monday, Dec. 21, beginning at 7 p.m.

PENN MANOR SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Penn Manor School Board will meet Monday, Nov. 16, at Manor Middle School, 2950 Charlestown Road. An executive session will start at 6 p.m., followed by the committee of the whole at 7. The regular board meeting will follow the agenda of the latter. Available at youtube.com/user/pennmanorschools/ Agenda for the committee of the whole:

- Review of school board meeting agenda.

- Consent agenda for the committee of the whole meeting: second and final reading of revised board policies as presented.

- Consent agenda for administrative actions: (a) election of solicitor and bond counsel; (b) election of special counsel for special education; (c) election of special counsel for labor; (d) election of counsel for workers compensation; (e) transportation contracts for the 2020-21 school year; (f) IDEA Part B use of funds agreement; (g) acceptance of 16 Owl video camera kits for student remote learning and instruction from Velocity Fiber.

- Consent agenda for personnel: (a) professional staff and support staff employment and change in status of the individuals listed per the effective date for the 2020-21 school year; (b) leave; (c) winter coach; (d) locally issued day-to-day substitute permit for the 2020-21 school year.