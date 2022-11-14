CONESTOGA VALLEY SCHOOL DISTRICT

Conestoga Valley School District Board of Directors will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, at the administration center, 2110 Horseshoe Road.

Among the agenda items:

Commentary on district activity: (a) board comments; (b) superintendent’s comments.

Public/professional/staff input: (a) student report — Fritz Elementary School; (b) public comments.

Action/discussion items: (a) review of local independent audit (2021-22) — BBD, LLP; (b) policy review; (c) review of lead testing reports; (d) Review of change order for Gerald Huesken Middle School; (e) Review of updated job descriptions; (f) 2022 Assessment and data review (to include major curriculum items); (G) review of LLU No. 13 ARP IDEA Part B Use of Funds agreement; (h) review of districtwide Student Information System upgrade to PowerSchool.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP. SUPERVISORS

The East Hempfield Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, at the municipal building, 1700 Nissley Road, Landisville. Remote access link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89893702800?pwd=WVhqOXY0MXlkNVNyNU1GZE4yaVg1dz09; by phone: 1-646-558-8656 or 1-301-715-8592, using meeting id: 898 9370 2800, passcode 951511.

Among the agenda items:

Consent agenda: (a) department reports — golf, public works, developmental services, police, EMC, CFireO; (b) treasurer’s report for Nov. 22 covering all funds; (c) invoices from all funds covering Nov. 5-Nov. 18; (d) approval of minutes Nov. 2.

Action items: (a) Working Lands contract agreement — grant application; (b) Workers’ Compensation dividend distribution.

Old business: 2023 budget — additional discussion, as necessary — adoption consideration will be Dec. 7.

New business: Penn State Health Life Lion, LLC reporting for October.

LANCASTER CITY COUNCIL

Lancaster City Council will meet for a special meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, in council chambers, City Hall annex, 120 N. Duke St.

Among the agenda items:

Interviews of applicants for vacant City Council position.

LANCASTER CITY PLANNING

The Lancaster City Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, in the Commission Room, City Hall Annex, at 120 North Duke St.

Among the agenda items:

Approval of minutes of meeting of the Nov. 2 meeting.

Subdivision and land development: (a) 17 W. Vine St., Mosaic — modification of 265-21B to allow for minor plan processing. RGS, Associates, Inc., on behalf of Willow Valley Communities is requesting a plan modification prior to plan recordation related to stormwater facilities on Beaver St.. to be processed as a minor plan; (b) waiver of formal process for Wickersham Elementary School project. ELA Group, Inc., on behalf of Lancaster School District is requesting a waiver of formal process for installing synthetic turf with fencing, walkways, and ball stopper netting, onto the athletic field of Wickersham Elementary School. The scope of the project meets the requirements of No Impact Land Development, except for stormwater which will be submitted separately under large stormwater application.

Redevelopment Authority of the City of Lancaster (RACL): Planning Commission recommendation of appropriate land use for the following properties: (1) 247-249 N. Queen St.; (2) 251-253 N. Queen St.; (3) 211 Coral St.; (4) 522 Beaver St.

Comprehensive plan update.

LANCASTER CITY PUBLIC ARTS

Lancaster City Public Arts Advisory Board will meet at 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, in council chambers, City Hall annex, 120 N. Duke St.

Among the agenda items:

Approval of minutes — Oct. 10.

Board chair report.

City Council report.

Manager report.

PACE report: Joshua Beltre.

Presentation: PAAB “Orientation” — Roles, Responsibilities, and Functions.

Next meeting: Monday, Dec. 12, at 5 p.m.

LANCASTER COUNTY PLANNING

The Lancaster County Planning Commission will meet at 2:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, at 150 N. Queen St., Rooms 102/104. Remote access link: https://call.lifesizecloud.com/1696302/; call (312) 584-2401, code 1696302#.

Among the agenda items:

Presentations and reports: (a) staff report; (b) Partners for Place.

New planning matters: (a) summary; (b) community planning reviews — (1) No. 31-180A, East Lampeter Township, proposed amendment to the zoning ordinance by amending Article 2, Section 2020, definitions of specific terms, Article 21, Section 21050, Historic Resources Overlay District, Article 22, Section 22160, off-street parking and Article 23, supplemental regulations; (c) subdivision and land development items — for action: No. 79-528-5, Christ Beiler, Leacock Township; for information only: (1) No. 62-98-2, William D. and Janice M. Longenecker, Rapho Township; (2) No. 72-137B, Forest Hill Woodworking, Bart Township; (3) No. 73-533-24, Tommy’s Express Car Wash and Mavis Discount Tire, West Lampeter Township; (4) No. 78-91-6, proposed retail motor fuel outlet, East Earl Township; (5) No. 85-48-4, Leola Produce Auction, West Earl Township; (6) No. 86-262-2, Compass Quarries, Inc., Paradise Township; (7) No. 91-65-2T, Lighthouse Vocational Properties, Earl Township; (8) No. 94-27-1B, Shalom Gymnasium, East Earl Township; (9) No. 97-165-3, Weaverland Auction, East Earl Township; (10) No. 98-105-5, Eastern Lancaster County School District, 126 Ewell Road, East Earl Township; (11) No. 22-40, 1153 Oaklyn Drive, Brecknock Township; (12) No. 22-41, hotel and self-storage development, Manheim Township; (13) No. 22-42, Christopher S. Poje, Warwick Township; (14) No. 22-43, David W. Moran, Drumore Township; (15) No. 22-44, 1916 New Holland Pike, Manheim Township.

Next scheduled meeting: Monday, Nov. 28, at 2:30 p.m.

LANCASTER TWP. PLANNING

The Lancaster Township Planning Commission will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, at the municipal building, 1240 Maple Ave. For more information: www.lancastertownship.org.

Among the agenda items:

Subdivision/land development plans: LTPC 317 — Wabank Road Self Storage — subdivision plan action item.

The next regularly scheduled Lancaster Township Planning Commission meeting will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 20, at 7 p.m.

LANCASTER TWP. SUPERVISORS

The Lancaster Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, at the municipal building, 1240 Maple Ave.

Among the agenda items:

Regular meeting: secretary’s report, treasurer’s report, payment of bills, other reports, workshop/department updates.

Announcements: (a) Thursday, Nov 17, historical marker unveiling ceremony, Wabank Road and Pilgrim Drive at 3 p.m; (b) woody waste facility closed Thursday, Nov 24; no trash/recycle collection on Thursday, Nov 24, Thursday collection will be Friday Nov 25; township office closed Nov. 24-25. Winter operation days/hours for woody waste facility is 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Wednesday starting Nov. 30 and open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec 3, Dec 17, Jan 14, Feb 18, March 18. December final dates in your area that leaves may be raked to the curb for leaf collection are listed on the township website.

Monday, Dec 5, 6:30 p.m. Historical Commission meeting.

Old business: The board will act to un-table and consider the trailhead improvement agreement with the Little Conestoga Creek Foundation.

Planning and zoning business: Wabank Road Self-Storage subdivision plan time extension request; (b) Ord2022-02 for boarding houses and short-term rental units.

New business: (a) land lease agreement/memorandum of lease with Cellco d/b/a Verizon Wireless; (b) Alecxih County Holdings settlement agreement; confirmation of special fire police;(c) discussion of and request to advertise the 2023 proposed budget for public inspection through Dec. 12.

MANHEIM TWP. COMMISSIONERS

Manheim Township Commissioners will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, at the municipal building, 1840 Municipal Dr. Remote access link: manheimtownhip.org.

Among the agenda items:

Public hearings/presentations/appointments: (a) police department monthly report; (b) fire rescue monthly report; (c) Manheim Township Ambulance Association monthly report; (d) presentation of the proposed 2023 budget; (e) Motion — authorizing advertising of the 2023 budget.

New business: (a) consent agenda — (1) 1125 Grofftown Road, Huynh Real Estate Investments LLC, preliminary/final land development plan, zoned R-3, financial security reduction No. 1; (2) Brent L. Miller Jewelers, lot add-on and stormwater management plan, 1610 Manheim Pike, zoned B-4/DR Overlay, financial security release; (b) resolutions; (c) Ordinances — (1) Ordinance 2022-14 authorizing the removal of a handicapped warning sign, 627 Janet Ave., and adding a special purpose parking zone, 732 Skyline Dr., installing a pedestrian crosswalk on East Roseville Road and erecting stop signs at Savo, Abe and Sunrise avenues; (d) motions/decisions — (1) decision, Jacobs & Brook Zoltowski, conditional use request, Article XXI, Section 2102.2, 23 Old Post Lane, zoned R-1, (2) motion, Jacob & Savilla King, subdivision and land development ordinance, 750 Keens Road, zoned A, modification request, (3) motion, bid recommendation for snow removal equipment rental; (e) acknowledgments — (1) acknowledge engineering and traffic study to post a reserved parking zone (handicapped) in front of 631 Janet Ave., (2) acknowledge engineering and traffic study to post a stop sign on Barclay Drive, (3) acknowledge Lancaster Airport Authority’s notification of request for funding.

MANHEIM TWP. PLANNING

The Manheim Township Planning Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, at the municipal building, 1840 Municipal Dr.. Remote access link: www.manheimtownship.org.

Among the agenda items:

New business: (a) subdivision/land development plans — Moove in Storage 741, Phase 3, preliminary/final land development plan, 1250 Shreiner Station Road, zoned I-2, DR — Retrofit Overlay; (b) text amendment — Manheim Township Text Amendment to amend Article V, Section 503. definitions and Article XXI, Section 2101. animals and animal shelters of the zoning ordinance of Manheim Township - 2014, as amended.

WEST LAMPETER TWP. SUPERVISORS

The West Lampeter Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, at the municipal building, 852 Village Road, Lampeter.

Among the agenda items:

Letters Of Commendation — Officer Evan Shubrooks and Officer Anthony Weaver.

Approval of Minutes: (a) regular meeting of Oct. 10; (b) budget workshop of Oct. 12.

Planning Matters: (a) preliminary land development plan extension of time to review — Parkside at Lampeter; (b) revised final plan — River View Estates; (c) preliminary/final plan — Willow Street Park; (d) Suburban Lancaster Sewer Authority lateral agreement — Willow Street Park; (e) improvement guarantee release — Grace Community Church, KFG Trucking, Meadia Heights, Millcreek Phase I.

Monthly reports: (a) treasurer’s report; (b) Public Works Department report; (c) Police Department report; (d) Community Development Department report; (e) township manager’s report.

Township administration: (a) award traffic signal bid; (b) approve 2023 meeting dates and holidays; (c) Resolution 21-2022 — authorize disposal of certain township records; (d) Resolution 22-2022 — employee handbook; (e) authorize The North Group as 2023 consultants.