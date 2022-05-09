CONESTOGA VALLEY SCHOOL DISTRICT

Conestoga Valley School District Board of Directors will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, May 9, at the administration center, 2110 Horseshoe Road.

Among the agenda items:

— Commentary on district activity: (a) SOSL/Intermediate Unit work programs presentation; (b) Leola Elementary School presentation; (c) superintendent’s comments; (d) Board comments.

— Public/professional/staff input: Public comments.

— Actions/discussion items: (a) Review and approval of superintendent’s report; (b) review of food service budget; (c) review of proposed final budget and projections; (d) review of Lancaster County Academy budget; (e) policy review — Policy 911 news media relations, Policy 912 relations with educational instruction, Policy 913 special interest groups (recommending deletion), Policy 913 non-school organizations/group/individuals; (f) review of proposal for virtual learning programming; (g) review of proposal for microfiche file transfer.

EAST LAMPETER TWP. SUPERVISORS

The East Lampeter Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, May 8, at township office, 2250 Old Philadelphia Pike.

Among the agenda items:

— Consent agenda: (a) Approval of May 9 Board of Supervisors meeting agenda: (b) approval of the minutes of April 18 regular meeting; (c) approval to pay invoices from all funds.

— Old business: (a) Request for release of financial security — Avid Hotel, 2151 Lincoln Highway East; (b) Greenfield North, Greenfield Road, time extension to record conditionally approved plan No. 21-17; (c) time extension for township review and action — King, 419 Mount Sidney Road.

— New business: (a) Cocalico Creek, 2335 Lincoln Highway East, time extension for review and action; (b) Chik-fil-A, 2467 Lincoln Highway East, time extension for review and action.

— Action items: (a) Agreement regarding Walnut Street Expansion project and Ben Franklin Boulevard; (b) ordinance regarding stray dogs fees; (c) appointment to park board, term ending May 5, 2027, Bruce Hess; (d) revised billing/collection services agreement, Suburban Lancaster Sewer Authority; (e) lien collection execution regarding Martin, 169 Buckwalter Road.

— Manager’s report: (a) MS4 update/EPA statement; (b) Walnut Street extension/Lancaster Heritage Pathway.

— Next meeting will be on Monday, June 6, at 7:30 p.m.

HEMPFIELD SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Hempfield School District school board will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 10, at the administration building, public board room, 200 Church St., Landisville.

Among the agenda items:

— Student recognitions: All-State student musicians; student musical performance, clarinet quartet and cello soloist.

— Staff recognition: Pennsylvania Association of School Business Officials - certificate of enhanced qualifications (CEQ).

— Superintendent’s report: 2022-23 budget update.

LANCASTER CITY COUNCIL

Lancaster City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 10, in council chambers, City Hall annex, 120 N. Duke St., Marion St. entrance.

Among the agenda items:

— Proclamations, honors, awards and resolutions of recognition: (a) Mayoral proclamation recognizing Mental Health and Trauma Awareness Month; (b) Council Resolution No. 41, 2022, recognizing Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month; (c) Administration Resolution No. 46-2022, recognizing National Public Works Week; (d) Administration Resolution No. 47-2022, recognizing a woman’s rights to reproductive healthcare and condemning the pending U.S. Supreme Court opinion overturning Roe v. Wade.

— Reports of Committees of Council meetings held on May 2: (a) Public Safety Committee, Councilor Diaz; (b) Public Works Committee, Councilor Walsh; (b) Economic Development Committee, Councilor Arroyo; (d) Finance Committee, Councilor Bakay; (e) Community Planning Committee, Councilor Craig; (f) Personnel Committee, Councilor Craig.

— Legislative agenda: (a) Nominations for appointment — consider nominations for appointments to the Public Art Advisory Board and the City Revitalization and Improvement Zone Authority.

— Historic District — consider the following applications and recommendations from the Historical Architectural Review Board for improvements to properties within the Historic Districts: (a) Melvin S. Beiler, owner, 421 Church St., requests removal of a modern front porch enclosure and installation of new porch railings; (b) Alex and Nyssa King, owners, 232 N. Charlotte St., request construction of stone retaining walls on the property’s sloping front yard. (These applications were recommended for approval by the Historical Architectural Review Board.)

— Ordinances for final passage: (a) Administration Bill No. 07-2022, amending the zoning ordinance; (b) Administration Bill No. 08-2022, amending the wireless communication ordinance; (c) Administration Bill No. 09-2022, addressing wireless communications facilities in the public right-of-way.

— Ordinances for first reading: (a) Administration Bill No. 10-2022, authorizing a memorandum of understanding with the Lancaster County Conservation District; (b) Administration Bill No. 11-2022, appropriating American Rescue Plan Act funds for revenue replacement.

— Resolutions: (a) Administration Resolution No. 42-2022, authorizing a grant application for police station renovations; (b) Administration Resolution No. 43-2022, adopting the revised Lancaster Intermunicipal Committee policy regarding observance of Trick-or-Treating; (c) Administration Resolution No. 44-2022, designating a city agent for the hazard mitigation plan; (d) Administration Resolution No. 45-2022, amending the official sewage facilities plan to include the 35 Erick Road development.

MANHEIM TWP. COMMISSIONERS

The Manheim Township Commissioners will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, May 9, at the Manheim Township Public Library, 595 Granite Run Dr. Remote access link: manheimtownship.org.

Among the agenda items:

— Public hearings/presentations/appointments: (a) Manheim Township Ambulance Association monthly report; (b) fire rescue monthly report; (c) police department monthly report; (d) presentation of awards; (e) Resolution 2022-56 appointing Richard C. Swain to the sustainability advisory committee.

— Commissioner liaison reports/announcements.

— New business: (a) Consent agenda: (b) Resolutions; (c) ordinances — (1) Ordinance 2022-08 amending the township code governing police pension to include an Act 44 retirement program; (2) Ordinance 2022-09: removing special purpose parking zone at 95 Knollwood Dr.; (d) motions/decisions — 230 Eshelman Road, stormwater management plan, zoned R-1, modification requests; (e) acknowledgements; (f) other business/deliberations — (1) discussion, action and public comment on the procedure the Board of Commissioners will use to address the remand in the matter of RV Holdings, LP and Hurst Family Estate LP (Oregon Village Conditional Use).

PENN MANOR SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Penn Manor School Board will meet 7 p.m. Monday, May 9, at Manor Middle School, 2950 Charlestown Road. The regular board meeting will follow the committee of the whole. Live stream video: https://www.youtube.com/pennmanorschooldistrict/.

Among the agenda items:

— Review of school board meeting agenda

— Consent agenda for Committee of the Whole actions: Adoption of the 2022-23 Penn Manor School District proposed final budget.

— Consent agenda for administrative actions: (a) appointment of board treasurers; (b) appointment of tax collector; (c) district income protection insurance; (d) district life insurance; (e) Winslow Technology Group; (f) Reading Mastery Transformation; (g) Fundations kits for kindergarten, first and second grade classrooms; (h) Geodes kits for kindergarten, first and second grade classrooms; (i) The Vista School Agreement for 2022; (j) Pennsylvania School Board Association all-access package; (k) judicial review; (l) naming of high school alumni conference room.

— Consent agenda for personnel: (a) professional staff employment and change in status; (b) support staff employment and change in status; (c) resignation; (d) employee group agreement; (e) support Staff salary grid for 2022-23; (f) Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund — on-assignment job descriptions; (g) high school career paraprofessional hours from 10 to 20 hours per week; (h) Act 86; (i) systems and security analyst job description; (j) support staff bonus; (k) auxiliary sports waiver; (l) spring coach 2021-22.