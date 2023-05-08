Conestoga Valley School District

Conestoga Valley School District Board of Directors will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, May 8 at the administration center, 2110 Horseshoe Road.

Among the agenda items:

Commentary on district activity: (a) Smoketown Elementary School; (b) Superintendent's comments; (c) Board comments.

Action / discussion items: (a) Review and approval of Superintendent's report; (b) Review of food service budget; (c) Review of proposed final budget and projections; (d) Review of change orders for the Gerald G. Huesken Middle School and new Smoketown Elementary; (e) Policy review; (f) Review of 2023-2024 River Rock Academy contracts; (G) Review of Buckskin Activities Alliance (BAA) grant approvals; (h) Review of Apple lease purchase agreement — Summer 2023 order; (i) Approval of agreement IU13 for SIS data migration services; (j) Approval of Unified Classroom Behavior Support subscription with PowerSchool (May 15, 2023 to July 1, 2024); (k) Review of bids for high school exterior insulation finishing system (EIFS); (l) Review and approval of bids for district roofing projects; (m) Approval of special ed agreement (confidential link); (n) Appoint and approve up to three voting delegates to the 2023 PSBA Delegate Assembly on Nov. 4.

East Lampeter Twp. Supervisors

The East Lampeter Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, May 8 at township office, 2250 Old Philadelphia Pike.

Among the agenda items:

Consent agenda; (a) Approval of the May 8, 2023 Board of Supervisors meeting agenda; (b) Approval of the minutes of the Monday, April 17, 2023 Regular meeting; (c) Approval to pay invoices from all funds.

Old business: (a) Request for reduction of financial security: Warrington / Devon Creek Phase 1A; (b) Request for reduction of financial security: Zook / Yoder / Esh Lot No. 5.

New business: (a) Authorization to sign GP-11 permit re Ben Franklin Rd Bridge Maintenance; (b) Consultant selection re Housing Plan; (c) Agreement re streambank restoration and riparian buffer project: HACC — Old Philadelphia Pike; (d) Arrangements re residents use of Manheim Township Compost Park Facility.

Manager’s report: (a) Community survey update; (b) Walnut Street extension and Lancaster Heritage Pathway update.

Next meeting is Monday, June 5 at 7:30 p.m.

Hempfield School District

Hempfield School District School Board will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 9 at the administration building, public board room, 200 Church St., Landisville.

Among the agenda items:

Staff recognitions: 2023 Black Knight Award recipients and district retirees.

Student council: End-of-year report for the 2022-2023 school year.

Superintendent’s report: Flexible instructional days.

Lancaster City Council

Lancaster City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 9 in council chambers, City Hall annex, 120 N. Duke St., Marion St. entrance.

Among the agenda items:

Proclamations, honors, awards and resolutions of recognition: (a) Council Resolution recognizing Jewish American Heritage Month; (b) Council resolution recognizing Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month; (c) Council resolution recognizing National Public Works Week.

Mayoral proclamation recognizing Mental Health Awareness Month.

Reports requested by council: (a) Global Shapers Lancaster Hub’s Bike Month Campaign: Ride, Roll & Stroll Lancaster; (b)

Comprehensive plan update.

Reports of committees of council meetings held on May 1: (a) Public Safety Committee — Councilor Diaz; (b) Public Works Committee — Councilor Walsh; (c) Economic Development Committee — Councilor Arroyo; (d) Finance Committee — Councilor Ahmed; (e) Community Planning Committee — Councilor Craig; (6) Personnel Committee — Councilor Calixte.

Legislative agenda: (a) Nominations for appointment: Consider nominations for appointment to the Traffic Commission and City Revitalization & Improvement Zone Authority; (b) Ordinances for first reading: Administration bill amending the Zoning Ordinance; (c) Resolutions: Administration resolution approving an agreement with the School District of Lancaster for stormwater facilities; Administration resolution amending the Sewer Control Plan to include the Lombardo Properties project; Administration resolution requesting a grant for the Beaver Street Pocket Park project; Administration resolution affirming the city’s welcoming of immigrants and refugees.

Lancaster City Traffic Commission

Lancaster City Traffic Commission will meet at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 9 at council chambers, 120 N. Duke Street.

Among the agenda items:

Minutes of previous meeting: March 2023 meeting minutes

Old business: (a) Consider the request of Isis Davidson to renew a permit exemption for 616 East End Ave.; (b) Consider the request from Justin Nye with Willow Valley Communities, seeking to add short-term parking on 100 block S. Queen St.; (c) Consider the request of Chris Peterson to have a speed bump installed on the 400 block College Ave; (d) Consider the request from Tony Dastra regarding safety and speeding in the area of the 1300 block Union St.

New business: Action agenda: (a) Consider the request of Cheryl Henderson to review the intersection of Manor and Fourth streets as a dangerous intersection; (b) Consider the request of Cheryl Love with ELA Group to discuss develop plans for Thaddeus Stevens on S. Franklin St.; (c) Consider the request from Angela Aranowicz, 34 N. Marshall St., to allow her brother-in-law permission to have her residential permit as an exception for caretaker; (d) Consider the suggestion from Mr. Evans to update rules and regulations for RPP, Residential Permit Parking, to require applicants for permit exemptions or any changes/requests outside of the existing ordinances to be in attendance of the meetings.

Consent agenda: (a) The following signs have been tentatively approved / installed: Handicapped parking: 132 N. Reservoir St.; 451 S. Shippen St.; 818 E. Madison St.; 137 N. Plum St.; 514 W. Orange St.; 824 N. Duke St.; 224 N. Reservoir St.; 611 W. Chestnut St.; 910 N. Plum St.; 328 Beaver St.; 643 Lake St (25 Ruby St); No Parking Signs: 440-442 Poplar St. Do Not Block Driveway; (b) The following signs have been removed: Handicapped parking: 314 Hazel St.; 839 Union St.; 509 Ruby St.; 630 E. King St.; 760 S. Lime St.; No Parking Signs: 250 W. King St., Load Zone; 517 N. Queen St., Load Zone; (c) The following conditional/temporary parking permits have been issued by LPA: 31 N. Lime St., Apt. 6; 110 S. Prince St. Apt. 2; 230 1/2 W. Walnut St., Apt. 1; 543 N. Lime St., Apt. 3; 45 N. Mulberry Ave., Apt. 3; 119 College Ave., Apt. 3; 347 W. King St., Apt. 2; 48 1/2 W. King St., Apt. 7; 126 N. Mulberry St., Apt. 3; 510 N. Duke St., Apt. A.

Lancaster County Planning

The Lancaster County Planning Commission will meet at 2:30 p.m. Monday, May 8 at 150 N. Queen St., Binns Park Annex, First Floor LCPC Meeting Rooms. Remote access link: https://call.lifesizecloud.com/1696302

or 312-584-2401, code 1696302#.

Among the agenda items:

Presentations: (a) Executive director’s report; (b) Lancaster Train Station Small Area Plan: (c) MPO funding: Transportation and land use.

New business: (a) For information: Community planning reviews: (b) Lancaster City — Proposed amendment to the Zoning Ordinance to modify provisions related to short term rentals; to make editing improvements, and providing for the repeal of inconsistent ordinances; providing for the severability of the ordinance; and providing that the ordinance shall take effect in accordance with Pennsylvania Law.

Subdivision and land development items: (a) Compass Mill Complex, Warwick Township; (b) South Smith Drive, Quarryville Borough; (c) David J. Petersheim, East Drumore Township and Providence Township; (d) Benjamin L. Beiler, East Drumore Township; (e) Peach Bottom Auto Body, Fulton Township; (f) DS Machine, Leacock Township; (g) EHM Properties, LLC, East Cocalico Township; (h) Samuel E. King — Houston Run Lot1B, Salisbury Township; (i) N. Farmersville Road, West Earl Township; (j) Gish’s Furniture, East Lampeter Township; (k) Conestoga Oral Surgery, East Hempfield Township; (l) Green Tree Hardware, Bart Township; (m) Frank E. Sandoe, East Earl Township; (n) Project Pangea, Penn Township; (o) 29 Main Street, Akron Borough; (p) Curvin Zimmerman Ag Operation, Earl Township; (q) Esh Foods, Sadsbury Township; (r) Daniel Z. and Priscilla F. Stoltzfus, Salisbury Township; (s) Lime Spring Square — Phases 3 and 6 (Lots 2 and 12), East Hempfield Township; (t) Lancaster Airport Transteck Hanger, Manheim Township; (u) Reuben L. and Naomi E. King, East Drumore Township and Little Britain Township; (v) Esbenshade Turkey Farm, Paradise Township; (w) 120 Fridy Street, Mountville Borough; (x) Gray House Property Holding Company — 422 Ruby Street, Lancaster City; (y) Thaddeus Stevens College — Community Learning Center, Lancaster City; (z) Repler Investments, LP — Central PA Sweepers, Mount Joy Township; (aa) No. 23-15, 3402 East Lincoln Highway, Paradise Township.

Next meeting: June 12 at 2:30 p.m.

Lancaster County Redevelopment

The Lancaster County Redevelopment Authority will host a special meeting 4 p.m. Monday, May 8 at their offices at 28 Penn Square, first floor, Suite 100. To attend remotely, bdegoede@lchra.com.

Among the agenda items:

New business: (a) Resolution authorizing the submission of an application for a redevelopment assistance capital grant in connection with the Schreiber Center For Pediatric development expansion and renovation project; (b) Resolution authorizing the submission of an application for a redevelopment assistance capital grant in connection with the Grubb Mansion Revitalization Project; (c) Resolution approving contracts with non-profit organizations for homelessness services using emergency solutions grant funds; (d) Resolution approving contracts with non-profit organizations for homelessness services using community development block grant funds; (e) Resolution approving contracts with non-profit organizations for homelessness services using homeless assistance program grant funds; (f) Resolution approving contracts with non-profit organizations for homelessness services using continuum of care grant funds; (g) Resolution approving contracts with non-profit organizations for homelessness services using emergency solutions grant coronavirus funds; (h) Resolution approving contracts with non-profit organizations for homelessness services using community development block grant corona virus funds.

Other business: The next regular meeting of the Board of the Redevelopment Authority of the County of Lancaster will be held May 23, immediately following the meeting of the Lancaster County Housing Authority which follows the 4 p.m. meeting of the Lancaster County Land Bank.

Lancaster Twp. Supervisors

The Lancaster Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, May 8 at the municipal building, 1240 Maple Ave.

Among the agenda items:

Regular meeting: Secretary’s report, treasurer’s report, payment of bills, other reports, workshop/department updates.

Announcements: Saturday, May 20: Large appliance and tire collection. Special tags are required; Saturday, May 27: Woody waste facility closed; Monday, May 29: Woody waste facility closed and township office closed; Monday, May 29: No trash/recycle collection. Collection will be on a one-day delay for the week; Monday, June 5, 6:30 p.m. Historical Commission meeting, 1240 Maple Avenue.

Planning and zoning business: The board will act on the following: acknowledge receipt of a 120-day time extension Site Design Concepts, Inc., for the approval of the Parikh Popeyes land development plan; acknowledge receipt of an extension of time until Sept. 14, from David Miller/Associates, for the approval of the Southern Village Phase IV subdivision and land development plan; a stormwater management site plan for Little Conestoga Blue/Green Corridor.

New business: The board will act on the following: Resolution 2023-07.

Manheim Twp. Commissioners

Manheim Township Commissioners will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, May 8 at the municipal building, 1840 Municipal Drive. Remote access link: manheimtownhip.org.

Among the agenda items:

Public hearings/presentations/appointments: (a) Employee of the month for April; (b) Fire rescue monthly report; (c) Manheim Township Ambulance Association monthly report; (d) Police department monthly report; (e) Presentation of annual police awards; (f) County-Wide Watershed-Based Stormwater Management (Act 167) presentation; (g) Resolution appointing a member to the General Municipal Authority; (h) Resolution appointing Charles Blakinger as the Agriculture/Farm Advisory Committee representative to the Comprehensive Plan Committee.

New business: (a) Consent agenda; (b) Resolutions; (c) Ordinances: (1) Traffic ordinance (Posting 25 MPH speed limit on Village Drive); (2) Ordinance vacating an approximately 1,954-square-foot portion of Flory Mill Road; (d) Motions/decisions; (e) Acknowledgments; (f) Other Business/deliberations: Discuss Parks and Recreation board.