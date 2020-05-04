East Hempfield Township supervisors

The East Hempfield Township Board of Supervisors will meet virtually 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 6. The Zoom meeting ID is 893 7788 0519. Among the agenda items:

- Action items: (a) development services: (i) village zones ordinance amendments, board acknowledgment and authorization to Lancaster County Planning Commission and township planning commission, (ii) retaining wall ordinance, authorization to advertise for possible adoption at June 17 meeting; (b) employee services sharing agreement between East Hempfield Township and East Petersburg Borough for emergency services coordinator; (c) intermunicipal cooperation agreement between East Hempfield Township and East Petersburg Borough creating the Hempfield Area Fire Services Commission; (d) Lt. Tammy Marsh request for a service disability pension, effective May 1. As a result of a service-related duty injury, which occurred in 2004 and 2011 and on medical advice, Marsh is no longer able to perform the duties of a police officer. Her effective retirement from duty date will be April 30; (e) Officer Joshua Sandman, request to approve promotion to sergeant, effective May 7.

Hempfield School District

The Hempfield School District School Board will meet virtually at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 5. Directions for connection to and participation in the public meeting is at bit.ly/Hempfield_May5. Among the agenda items:

- Staffing update.

- Food services staff.

- Continuity of education update.

- Extended school year proposal.

- Proposed final budget presentation.

- Anticipated approval of the 2020-21 proposed final budget.

Lampeter-Strasburg School District

The Lampeter-Strasburg School Board will meet virtually 7:30 p.m. Monday, May 4. Instructions for attending meeting is on district’s website at l-spioneers.org. Among the agenda items:

- Personnel Committee: (a) recommendation for approval of resignation; (b) recommendation for employment, professional; (c) recommendation for approval of change of status; (d) recommendation for approval of leaves of absence; (e) recommendation for approval of summer employees; (f) recommendation for approval of Title I summer camp instructors; (g) recommendation for approval of substitutes; (h) recognition of the granting of tenure.

- Business and Finance Committee: (a) recommendation for approval of 2020-21 special education contract; (b) recommendation for approval of Lancaster County Academy 2020-21 preliminary budget; (c) recommendation for approval of software agreement with Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit.

- Academic Committee: (a) recommendation for approval of professional development services with Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13; (b) recommendation for approval of resolution.

- Miscellaneous: (a) recommendation for approval of updated policy (second reading); (b) recommendation for approval of 2020-21 board goals; (c) recommendation for approval to appoint board treasurer; (d) recommendation for approval of student tuition.

Lancaster city planning

The Lancaster City Planning Commission meeting scheduled for Wednesday, May 6 has been canceled. The next meeting is planned for 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 20, in City Hall, 120 N. Duke St., Lancaster, in the first-floor commission room, City Hall annex, East Marion Street entrance.

Manheim Township zoning

The Manheim Township Zoning Hearing Board will meet virtually at 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 4. Instructions for attending meeting is on district’s website at manheimtownship.org. Among the agenda items:

- Sims Architect, R-2 Residential, 1051 Landis Valley Road.

- Manheim Township School District, R-3 residential and T-5 Neffsville village overlay, 25 Blue Streak Blvd.

- M&G Realty Inc., B-2 business and D-C corridor overlay, 1850 Oregon Pike/ East Roseville Road.

- Lancaster Bible College, institutional and R-2 residential, 901 Eden Road.

- Horst Realty LLC, I-1 industrial and D-R retrofit overlay, 365 Carrera Drive.

- KSL Partners LLC, B-3 business and D-R retrofit, 2061-2091 Grand St.

- Philip and Anne Glatfelter, R-1 zoning district, 1016 Suffolk Drive.

Penn Manor School District

The Penn Manor school board will meet virtually 7 p.m. Monday, May 4. The regular board meeting will follow the committee of the whole. Instructions for attending meeting is on district’s website at pennmanor.net. Among the agenda items:

- Review school board meeting agenda.

- Consent agenda for committee of the whole actions: (a) Adoption of the 2020-21 Penn Manor School District proposed final budget; (b) acknowledgment of the continuity of education plan, resources, and assessment information.

- Consent agenda for administrative actions: (a) appointment of board treasurer; (b) appointment of tax collector; (c) substitute teaching services; (d) special education para-professional services; (e) 1 Million Project approval of terms and conditions; (f) Penguin production proposal; (g) Delta Dental agreement.

- Consent agenda for personnel: (a) professional staff; (b) retirement; (c) rescind retirement; (d) resignation; (e) recommending approval of head coach for 2020-21 school year; (f) recommending approval of spring musical positions for the 2019-20 school year.