EAST HEMPFIELD TWP. SUPERVISORS

The East Hempfield Township Board of Supervisors will virtually meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 2, via Zoom. Zoom info meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89893702800?pwd=WVhqOXY0MXlkNVNyNU1GZE4yaVg1dz09; 1-646-558-8656 or 1-301-715-8592, using meeting id: 898 9370 2800, passcode: 951511. Among the agenda items:

- Hearing: Public hearing to on Comcast’s past performance and future needs.

- Consent agenda: (a) Brookside-Enterprise phase 6 final plan, Yellow Goose Road, approve recording, time extension No. 2; (b) Landis Farm phase 3 final plan, Nissley Road, approve escrow reduction No. 4; (c) 791 Stony Battery Road final plan, approved recording time extension No. 2; (d) invoices from all funds covering May 22 to June 4; (e) approval of minutes May 19.

- Action items: (a) development services, Traditions of America, phase 3 final land development and lot consolidation plan, Miller Road. Approve the final plan and establish the project’s financial security and stormwater management fees; Nolt Road cluster development preliminary plan, 3072 Nolt Road. Approve the modifications and the preliminary plan; (b) Lancaster Area Sewer Authority, request to adopt resolution to approve their articles of amendment; (c) Shenandoah Cable Television, LLC, cable franchise agreement and ordinance consideration; (d) Marietta/Good intersection, authorization to sign right of way acquisition plans for intersection improvement project. Authorize right of way for project, 1937, 1931 and 1925 Marietta Ave.; (e) Church Street resurfacing project, agreement to reimburse Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for accessibility ramp costs; (f) parking ordinance amendment; (g) Honey Run 5K Run, use of roadways on Aug. 22, 2022; (h) Zoning Hearing and Planning Commission recommendations to fill vacant alternate positions.

LANCASTER CITY COUNCIL

Lancaster City Council will meet virtually at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 1. Information on how to watch and participate, visit: cityoflancasterpa.com/city-council/. Among the agenda items:

- Nominations: (a) Angela Thomas to Human Relations Commission; (b) Alexandra Rodrigues to Sign Commission; (c) Scott Gardner to Noise Control Board; (d) Ronald Ashby to Noise Control Board; (e) Tene Darby to Civil Service Board as an alternate member; (f) Amanda Ruiz to the Civil Service Board as an alternate member; (g) Donald Palmer to the Civil Service Board as an alternate member; (h) Lloyd Henry to the Civil Service Board.

- Community Planning Committee: resolution amending the sewer control plan for Willow Valley mosaic project.

- Finance Committee: resolution accepting a Redevelopment Capital Assistance Program grant for fire station construction.

- Economic Development Committee: administration bill amending the tattoo ordinance.

- Committee of the Whole: (a) increasing salaries for future council members; (b) increasing the salary of the mayor.

LANCASTER CITY HISTORICAL REVIEW BOARD

The City of Lancaster Historical Architectural Review Board will virtually meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 1. A link to join the on-line meeting will be posted on the City of Lancaster's website at cityoflancasterpa.com under “Boards, Commissions and Authorities.” Among the agenda items:

- 213 N. Concord St.: Gene and Tanis Garber Shaw, owners. Install a new handrail on front entry steps.

- 224 Lancaster Ave.: Jon Christopher and Jane Horst, owners, Yohe Architecture and Design, applicant. Replace two ground-floor windows on the building’s facade. Remove a doorway on the side elevation and install a new window opening. Install two new window openings on the first- and second-floor levels of the side elevation. Enlarge a two-story rear addition to project out from the building’s side elevation to include a new retaining wall beside a basement stairway.

LANCASTER CITY PLANNING

The Lancaster City Planning Commission will meet virtually at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 2. Information to attend, visit city’s website. Among the agenda items:

- Waiver of minor plan, 1151 S. Duke St., Flex-Cell Precision. Applicant is seeking a waiver of minor plan filling typically required for modifying a final plan prior to construction.

- Time extension for unconditional approval, 100 Park City Center. The applicant is seeking a time extension of the one-year requirement for a conditionally approved plan to meet all conditions.

LANCASTER COUNTY ELECTION

Lancaster County Election Board will meet at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 2, at 150 N. Queen St., seventh floor, conference room No. 701. Among the agenda items:

- New business: Resolution extending certification.