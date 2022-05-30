EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.

The East Hempfield Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 1, at the municipal building, 1700 Nissley Road, Landisville. Remote access link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89893702800?pwd=WVhqOXY0MXlkNVNyNU1GZE4yaVg1dz09; phone: (646) 558-8656 or (301) 715-8592; using meeting ID: 898 9370 2800, passcode 951511

Among the agenda items:

— Police swearing in: Paul Patrick Solari.

— Hearing: Text amendment submitted by 2701 State Road to permit drive-thru restaurants and drive-thru and drive-in services by right as an accessory uses in the campus zone; to increase the maximum building height of accessory structures in the campus zone from 45 feet to 60 feet; and to establish a minimum front-yard setback in the campus zone for accessory buildings which are greater than 45 feet in height.

— Hearing: Rezoning submitted by and for 2532 Marietta Ave., proposing rezoning this parcel from low-density residential (RL) to medium-density residential (RM).

— Consent agenda: (a) Lime Springs Phase 6 — Lots 2 and 12 (16-08.09) operations and maintenance agreement, memorandum of understanding, establish financial security, and stormwater fees; (b) Sunoco LDP (21-22.02) — establishing escrow and fee in lieu of roadwork; (c) Brookside Enterprise Phase 6 final plan (19-01.10) — request for 1 year time extension until July 18, 2023; (d) invoices from all funds covering May 21-June 3; (e) approval of minutes for May 18.

— Action items: (a) 2701 State Road text amendment adoption consideration of Ordinance No. 2022-10; (b) 2532 Marietta Ave. from low density to medium density residential rezoning adoption consideration of Ordinance No. 2022-11; (c) ATT property (orphaned land tract — East side of Good Drive) resolution to authorize the purchase; (d) Route 72 and Lititz Road — interim improvements —submission to PennDOT to authorize a temporary signal at this intersection and the financial commitment to complete; (e) Elizabeth Graham — appointment as zoning officer and assistant stormwater officer; (f) Nathaniel Sturgis — appointment as stormwater officer and assistant zoning officer; (g) leaf pick-up multiyear bid award to low bidder LY Services Group LLC; (h) PPL utility reimbursement agreement for work to be done on Centerville Road widening project.

LANCASTER CITY PLANNING

The Lancaster City Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 1, in the Commission Room, City Hall Annex, at 120 N. Duke St.

Among the agenda items:

— Subdivision and land development: (a) time extension for the South Ann Street Concerned Neighbors’ (SACN) minor land development plan.

— Housing subcommittee.

— Comprehensive plan report: Land-use exercise.

WARWICK TWP.

The Warwick Township Board of Supervisors will virtually meet at 7 a.m. Wednesday, June 1.

Remote access link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89021783150; meeting ID: 890 2178 3150. Visit https://www.warwicktownship.org/BOS_6-1-2022.

Among the agenda items:

— Subdivision/related business: (a) consider request for a release of the letter of credit for Taco Bell; (b) consider the conditional use decision for Cornerstone Real Estate.

— New business: (a) consider authorizing the tax collector to move bank accounts to JBT; (b) review JBT banking proposal for Warwick Township; (c) consider authorizing the Lancaster Bicycle Club Covered Bridge Classic on Aug. 21.

— Communications: Lancaster County American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding.

— Next meeting: June 15 7 p.m.