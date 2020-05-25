Lancaster City Council

Lancaster City Council will meet virtually at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 26. Instructions to the meeting can be found on the city’s website at cityoflancasterpa.com/city-council. Among the agenda items:

- Public hearing: 2020 Community Development Block Grant/Emergency Services Grant action plan.

- Legislative agenda: (a) amending the zoning ordinance to rezone a portion of Long’s Park, 1401 Harrisburg Ave., from park and open space to regional commercial; (b) authorizing submission of the 2020 annual action plan for the Community Development Block Grant and Emergency Solutions Grant programs.

- Resolutions: (a) authorizing submission of the 2020 annual action plan for the Community Development Block Grant and Emergency Solutions Grant programs; (b) urging Congress to support federal emergency funding for America’s communities.

Lancaster County Career & Technology Center

The Lancaster County Career & Technology Center’s Joint Operating Committee will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 22. Instructions to the meeting can be found on the school’s website at lancasterctc.edu. Among the agenda items:

- Policy modification: addendum to allow junior students to drive to and park at the center campuses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

- Director’s report: (a) committee minutes; (b) local, state and federal projects; (c) General Advisory Committee meeting minutes.

- Personnel Committee: recommendations for approval of family and medical leave.

- Finance Committee: (a) fiscal impact update for COVID-19; (b) financial reports; (c) permission to purchase; district payment schedule; (d) approval of finance committee report.

- Planning and Development Committee: (a) updated 2019-20 school calendar; (b) end-of-year in-service dates and schedule.

- Old business: General Advisory Committee purpose statement and member recruitment.

- New business: Pennsylvania School Boards Association delegate representative appointment.

- The next scheduled meeting of the Lancaster County Career & Technology Center Joint Operating Committee will be held 7 p.m. June 25 virtually or in the Board Room of the Willow Street Campus.

Lancaster County housing

Lancaster County Housing Authority Board of Directors will meet virtually at 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 26 followed by the Redevelopment Authority of the County of Lancaster Board of Directors. Anyone wishing to attend this video conference meeting should email Justin Eby at jeby@lchra.com to obtain information to join the meeting. Among the agenda items for the former:

- Minutes of the April 2020 meeting.

- Report of the executive director.

- The next meeting of the Board of the Lancaster County Housing Authority will be held 4:30 p.m. June 23 at the offices of the Lancaster County Housing and Redevelopment Authorities, 28 Penn Square, second floor.

Lancaster County Land Bank Authority

The Lancaster County Land and Bank Authority will meet virtually Tuesday, May 26 prior to the meetings of the Lancaster County Housing and Redevelopment Authorities. Those wishing to attend this video conference meeting should email Justin Eby at jeby@lchra.com to obtain information to join the meeting. Among the agenda items:

- Financial report for April 2020.

- New business: resolution approving purchase of property at 336 Main St., Denver.

- Other business: The next meeting of the board of the Lancaster County Land Bank Authority will be held 4 p.m. June 23 at the offices of the Lancaster County Housing and Redevelopment Authorities, 28 Penn Square, second floor, Suite 200.

Lancaster County planning

The Lancaster County Planning Commission will meet virtually at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 26. Meeting will be held online only using Lifesize App, call.lifesizecloud.com/1696. Among the agenda items:

- Community plan reviews: (a) Lancaster city, proposed rezoning of certain tracts of land on North Queen Street, West Frederick Street and North Prince Street from HC and R4 to MU district and to change the zoning map accordingly; (a) Mount Joy Township, proposed zoning ordinance amendment, rezone land held of record by Melvin G. Hoffer on the west side of Sheaffer Road identified as 1925 Sheaffer Road from part medium-density residential district and part mixed-use district to entirely medium-density residential district.

- Subdivision and land development plan items: (a) Messner Tree Service, Brecknock Township; (b) Leonard M. Brubacher, Caernarvon Township; (c) Delmar S. Huber, West Cocalico Township; (d) Marlandco, LP, Martin’s Bike Shop, Earl Township; (e) Warwick Township Municipal Authority, Warwick Township; (f) Colonial Road Woodworks, Earl Township; (g) 2902 Oak Lane, Caernarvon Township; (h) proposed financial institution, Ephrata Borough; (i) 1030 Precast Road, East Earl Township; (j) No. 03-51-5C, Elm Tree Properties LLC, phase 5B and 5C, Rapho Township; (k) Blue Bell Mobile Home Park, Clay Township; (l) 4-18 W. King St., Lancaster city.

- The next meeting is June 8.

Lancaster County redevelopment

The Lancaster County Redevelopment Authority will meet virtually Tuesday, May 26 immediately following the Lancaster County Housing Authority meeting. Those wishing to attend this video conference meeting should email Justin Eby at jeby@lchra.com to obtain information to join the meeting. Among the agenda items:

- New business: (a) resolution approving a contract with the Lancaster County Land Bank; (b) resolution approving an amended sewer line easement at Clipper Magazine Stadium; (c) resolution authorizing the executive director to enter into contracts for use of Community Development Block Grant and Emergency Solutions Grant coronavirus funding; (d) resolution authorizing an application to the state Department of Community and Economic Development for Emergency Solutions Block Grant coronavirus funding.

- Other business: the next meeting of the Board of the Redevelopment Authority of the County of Lancaster will be held June 23, immediately following the meeting of the Lancaster County Housing Authority, which follows the 4 p.m. meeting of the Lancaster County Land Bank Authority, at the offices of the Lancaster County Housing and Redevelopment Authorities, 28 Penn Square, second floor, Suite 200.

Manheim Township commissioners

Manheim Township commissioners will meet virtually Tuesday, May 26. A brief meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m., with the regular meeting at 6 p.m. To attend the public meeting please call 717-66-7740 and enter conference ID 636 363 695. Among the agenda items:

- Department reports/announcements: emergency management update.

- Consent agenda: Landis Homes Retirement Community Ephrata House, stormwater management 1010 E. Oregon Road, zoned institutional, financial security release.

- Motion: bid award for asphalt materials laid in place.

- Other business: discussion regarding township historical resources and agricultural district.

Mount Joy Township planning

Mount Joy Township Planning Commission will meet virtually at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 27. Meeting will be held via Zoom. Meeting ID 890 9717 7399. Among the agenda items:

- Consent agenda: The following agenda items will be acted on by a single motion unless any member of the commission wishes to consider an item separately and for that item to be voted on separately: (a) approve and ratify the minutes of the Feb. 24 meeting; (b) ratify the time extension in which to take action on the final subdivision plan for Westbrooke IV phase one; (c) ratify the signature of the final land development plan for Hickory Run Properties.

- New business: rezoning petition for 1925 Sheaffer Road, proposal to rezone approximately 12 acres of land located on the west side of Sheaffer Road from mixed-use district to medium-density residential. The rezoning area is part of a 31.46-acre tract, with the remainder of the parcel currently zoned medium-density residential.

- The next regular meeting of the Mount Joy Township Planning Commission is scheduled to be held 7 p.m. June 22.