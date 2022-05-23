LANCASTER CITY COUNCIL

Lancaster City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 24, in council chambers, City Hall annex, 120 N. Duke St., Marion St. entrance.

Among the agenda items:

— Proclamations, honors, awards and resolutions of recognition: Council Resolution No. 47-2022, recognizing a woman’s right to reproductive health care and condemning the pending U.S. Supreme Court opinion overturning Roe v. Wade.

— Reports requested by Council: Public hearing on an application of transfer of a liquor license to 40 E. Grant St.

— Legislative agenda: (a) Heritage Conservation District — consider the following application and recommendation from the Historical Commission for improvements to properties in the Heritage Conservation District: Robert and Renee Riegel, owners of 126 N. Ann St., propose construction of a second-story side porch facing East Madison Street. (This application was recommended for approval by the Historical Commission.); (b) ordinances for final passage: Administration Bill No. 10-22, authorizing a memorandum of understanding with the Lancaster County Conservancy District; Administration Bill No. 11-2022, appropriating American Rescue Plan Act funds for revenue replacement; (c) resolution: Administration Resolution No.48-2022, approving the transfer of a liquor license for Bar Cassius LLC to 40 E. Grant St.; Administration Bill No. 49-2022, authorizing application to the state Department of Community and Economic Development for Emergency Solutions Grant funds.

LANCASTER CITY CRIZ

The Lancaster City CRIZ Authority board of directors will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 24, at 115 E. King St., second floor, Room 2F. Information: cityoflancasterpa.com/boards-commissions-and-authorities/criz-authority/.

Among the agenda items:

— Approval of the March 22 minutes and approval of the March and April financial reports prepared by Simon Lever.

— New Business: (a) Resolution No. 4-2022, approving a list of CRIZ-eligible capital improvements to be undertaken at Clipper Magazine Stadium by the Redevelopment Authority of the County of Lancaster, to be considered for CRIZ grant assistance in future years 2023-28; (b) Resolution No. 5-2022, approving an application from LancasterHistory requesting a one-time CRIZ grant payable over future years to support the development of the Thaddeus Stevens & Lydia Hamilton Smith Center for History and Democracy; and (c) Resolution No. 6-2022, approving a first amendment to the consulting services agreement between RP Consulting Solutions, LLC and the City of Lancaster Revitalization and Improvement Zone Authority.

LANCASTER COUNTY HOUSING

The Lancaster County Housing Authority board of directors will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 24, followed by the Redevelopment Authority of the County of Lancaster board of directors at its offices at 202 N. Prince St., Suite 400. To attend via Zoom, email Marian Joyce at mjoyce@lchra.com.

Among the agenda items:

— Minutes of the April 2022 meeting.

— Communications.

— Staff Report.

— Financial reports for April 2022.

— The next meeting of the board will be June 28 at approximately 4:30 p.m. at the offices of the Lancaster County Housing and Redevelopment Authorities, 28 Penn Square, second floor, Suite 200, via the Zoom videoconferencing platform.

LANCASTER COUNTY LAND BANK AUTHORITY

Lancaster County Land and Bank Authority will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 24, at the offices of the Lancaster County Housing and Redevelopment Authorities, 28 Penn Square, second floor, Suite 200. To attend via Zoom, email Marian Joyce at mjoyce@lchra.com.

Among the agenda items:

— Financial report for March and April 2022.

— New business: Resolution authorizing the deposition of 26 E. High St. in the Borough of Manheim.

— The next meeting of the Land Bank Authority board will be at 4 p.m. June 28 at via Zoom and/or at the offices of Lancaster County Housing and Redevelopment Authorities, 28 Penn Square, second floor, Suite 200.

LANCASTER COUNTY PLANNING

The Lancaster County Planning Commission will meet at 2:30 p.m. Monday, May 23, at 150 N. Queen St., Rooms 102/104. Remote access link: call.lifesizecloud.com/1696302/; call 312-584-2401, code 1696302#.

Among the agenda items:

— New planning matters: (a) summary; (b) community planning reviews: (1) No. 29-260, East Hempfield Township — proposed amendment to the zoning ordinance by adding a definition for drive-thru restaurant to the permitted uses in community business centers, enterprise zones and regional commerce center zones, and adding additional use regulations for drive-thru restaurants to Article 4; (2) No. 39-269, Manheim Township — proposed amendment to the zoning ordinance amending the D-A overlay to allow restaurants with drive-thru facilities; (3) No. 49-50, Paradise Township — proposed rezoning of approximately 37.53 acres of a 77.3 acre property from agricultural to commercial industrial, at 35 S. Kinzer Road.

— Subdivision and land development Item: (1) No. 72-483-6G, Michael Palasz (lots 6 and 7), Warwick Township; (2) No. 77-119-2, Samuel E. Esh, Bart Township; (3) No. 81-269-1, M-Ville Blue Rock Road Real Estate, LLC, Millersville Borough; (4) No. 82-209-1, Marietta Trailhead, Marietta Borough; (5) No. 84-135-4, M&G Realty- Lots 1 & 1A, Upper Leacock Township; (6) No. 84-135-4A, West Main Street Leola, LLC, Upper Leacock Township; (7) No. 85-221-1, Adamsbury Associates, LP, Lancaster city; (8) No. 87-441-3, 100 Marsh Road, West Cocalico Township; (9) No. 88-285-3C, Stoner Farm — phase 4, Manheim Township; (10) No. 89-94B, Proposed Poultry Barn for Ethan Martin, Earl Township; (11) No. 90-76-4, Watson Run — Lot 186, Leacock Township; (12) No. 94-110-2, Orchard Road Lots, Leacock Township; (13) No. 95-104-1, 95 West Burkholder Drive, Clay Township; (14) No. 99-35-2, Freedom Life Church (FL3), Martic Township; (15) No. 06-16-1E, Vintage Acquisitions, LLC — Vintage Business Park, Lot 7, Paradise Township; (16) No. 06-16-1F, M Land Develop, LLC — Vintage Business Park, Lot 18, Paradise Township; (17) No. 12-39-1, Strasburg Properties, LLC — Strasburg Borough; (18) No. 21-26A, Mosaic, Lancaster city; (19) No. 22-20, Elam S. Riehl, Salisbury Township; (20) No. 22-21, Mervin N. and Lucy M. Hoover, Ephrata and West Earl townships; (21) No. 72-433-6, 384 Cambridge Road, Salisbury Township; (22) No. 77-141-2, Hurst Holdings, LLC, New Holland Borough and Earl Township; (23) No. 79-155-4, 117 Shirktown Road, Caernarvon Township; (24) No. 79-79A, 314 Diller Avenue, Akron Borough; (25) No. 80-213-7B, Brookside Apartments, phase 5, East Hempfield Township; (26) No. 83-147-2, Ryan O’Leary, Rapho Township; (27) No. 83-218A, John F. Blank, Salisbury Township; (28) No. 84-157-5, Warren H. Nolt, West Earl Township; (29) No. 86-236-3, Stone Gables Estate outbuildings, West Donegal Township; (30) No. 96-69-1D, Creekside Subdivision, phases 3 and 4, Providence Township; (31) No. 07-69A, John S. Stoltzfus, Paradise Township; (32) No. 22-22, Darrell Rank, Conoy Township

— Old business/new business: 2023-26 Transportation Improvement Program public comment.

— Next scheduled meeting is 2:30 p.m. Monday, June 13.

LANCASTER COUNTY REDEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY

The Lancaster County Redevelopment Authority will meet Tuesday, May 24, immediately after the 4 p.m. Lancaster County Housing Authority meeting at its offices at 28 Penn Square, second floor, Suite 200. To attend via Zoom, email Marian Joyce at mjoyce@lchra.com.

Among the agenda items:

— Treasurer’s report for April.

— New business: (a) resolution to authorize the submission of a grant application for a redevelopment assistance Capital Grant in connection with the Pleasant View Communities Cultural Center project; (b) resolution approving application for payment No. 2 for construction costs related to Penn Square, Suite 100; (c) resolution to approve funding for a branding services contract; (d) resolution to approve funding for a website service contract; (e) resolution to approve a contract with Ephrata Area Social Services for emergency hotel funding using ESG Coronavirus funds; (f) resolution to approve a contract with Real Life Community Service for emergency hotel funding using ESG Coronavirus funds; (g) resolution to approve an exception to the policies for the home repair program; (h) resolution to approve a memorandum of understanding with the Borough of Elizabethtown for participation in the homeowner assistance program; (i) resolution to approve a memorandum of understanding with the Borough of Strasburg for participation in the homeowner assistance program; (j) resolution authorizing the executive director to enter into a professional services agreement with the Borough of Columbia for rental inspection training.

— The next meeting of the Board of the Redevelopment Authority of the County of Lancaster will be held June 28 immediately following the meeting of the Lancaster County Housing Authority, which follows the 4 p.m. meeting of the Lancaster County Land Bank Authority.

MANHEIM TWP. COMMISSIONERS

The Manheim Township Board of Commissioners will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, May 23, in the Manheim Township Public Library, 595 Granite Run Drive. Remote access link, visit manheimtownship.org.

Among the agenda items:

— Public hearings/presentations/appointments: (a) Resolution 2022-57, appointing Aidan Borry to the position of firefighter/EMT with Manheim Township Fire Rescue; (b) Resolution 2022-58, appointing Anthony Huber to the position of firefighter/EMT with Manheim Township Fire Rescue; (c) Resolution 2022-59, appointing Jarrett Seip to the position of firefighter/EMT with Manheim Township Fire Rescue; (d) Resolution 2022-60, appointing Ethan Stemier to the position of firefighter/EMT with Manheim Township Fire Rescue; (e) Resolution 2022-61, appointing Bryce Simpson to the position of firefighter/EMT with Manheim Township Fire Rescue; (f) issue oaths of office; (f) update on Overlook disc golf course layout.

— New business: (a) consent agenda: Settlements East — revised final phase 1 subdivision and land development plan, Landis Valley Road, zoned R-2, financial security reduction No. 2; (b) resolutions; (c) Ordinance 2022-07, authorizing the installation of pedestrian crosswalk and warning signs on Wallingford Road and a “No Outlet” sign on Rachel Drive; (d) motions/decisions: (1) bid award for Haskell Drive storm sewer improvements; (2) bid award for 2021 Budget Maintenance Program rebid; (e) acknowledgments: Jacob and Brooke Zoltwoski, conditional-use request, Article XXI, Section 2101.2, 23 Old Post Lane, zoned R-1, request for public hearing; (f) other business/deliberations: (1) discussion regarding the zoning ordinance and conditional-use requirements to keep chickens in residential zoning districts; (2) discussion regarding stormwater management task force.

MOUNT JOY TWP. PLANNING

Mount Joy Township Planning Commission will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, May 23, at the municipal building, 8853 Elizabethtown Road, Elizabethtown.

Among the agenda items:

— Consent calendar: (a) Approve and ratify the minutes of the April 25 meeting; (b) Authorize the township manager to execute the sewage facilities planning module component 4A for the 1376 Campus Road preliminary subdivision and land development plan (No. 21-17-PLDP); (c) accept an extension of time in which to consider action on the 1376 Campus Road preliminary subdivision and land development plan (No. 21-17-PLDP) to Sept. 27.

— Initial view of the preliminary/final land development plan for Rheems Retail Center (No. 22-05-FLDP) — proposal to construct a drive-thru lane around existing gas station/convenience store at 2040 W. Main St. The 1.79-acre site is in the C-2 general commercial district and is served by public water and sewer facilities.

— The next regular meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday, June 27.

PENN MANOR SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Penn Manor School Board will meet 7 p.m. Monday, May 23, at Manor Middle School, 2950 Charlestown Road. The regular board meeting will follow the committee of the whole. Live video stream: youtube.com/pennmanorschooldistrict/.

Among the agenda items:

— Review of school board meeting agenda.

— Consent agenda for administrative actions: (a) approval of graduates; (b) approval for classroom set of “A Monster Calls”; (c) special education contract with Intermediate Unit 13 to provide special education services; (d) IU13 job training services contract for the 2022-23 school year; (e) IU13 occupational/physical therapy services provided by IU13 for the 2022-23 school year; (f) IU13 speech/language services provided by IU13 for the 2022-23 school year; (g) 2022-23 school breakfast and lunch prices; (h) judicial review; (i) energy management program service agreement with Water Treatment by Design, LLC; (j) Delta Dental agreement; (k) tax exoneration; (l) Millersville University affiliation agreement for 2022-23; (m) Vista School agreement; (n) student assistance program contract with Pennsylvania Counseling for the 2022-23 school year; (o) New Story tuition agreement for the 2022-23 school year; (p) independent contractor agreement with Billings Bilingual for translation of special education documents; (q) subscription agreement with K12 Systems Inc. for Sapphire student management software; (r) agreement with Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13 for training on engaging all learners and project-based learning in August; (s) MartinCFS for flooring and chairs for Penn Manor High School commencement; (t) contract approval for Elaine Torres, Spanish-speaking psychologist, to conduct special evaluation.

— Consent agenda for personnel: (a) professional staff employment and change in status; (b) leave; (c) resignation; (d) Act 86; (e) summer hours; (f) administrative staff approval recommendation; (g) elementary teachers to lead summer remediation sessions of up to 41 hours per teacher at the hourly professional rate; (h) middle school teachers to lead summer remediation sessions of up to 41 hours per teacher at the hourly professional rate; (i) professional leave; (j) athletic director; (k) additional teacher that will be involved in the summer ReACH program.