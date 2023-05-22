Lancaster City Council

Lancaster City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 23 in council chambers, City Hall annex, 120 N. Duke St., Marion St. entrance.

Among the agenda items:

Legislative agenda: Ordinances for final passage: Public hearing, administration bill amending the Zoning Ordinance.

Lancaster City CRIZ

Lancaster City CRIZ Authority Board of Directors will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 23 120 N. Duke St. Remote access link: https://www.cityoflancasterpa.com/boards-commissions-and-authorities/criz-authority/.”

Among the agenda items:

Approval of April 25 board meeting minutes and approval of April financial reports prepared by Simon Lever.

New business: (a) Resolution approving a small business financial assistance grant and loan to Denim Coffee Company for leasehold improvements and new furniture, fixtures, and equipment to support the development of a new café at 221 West King Street.

Lancaster County Housing

Lancaster County Housing Authority board of directors will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 23 at the offices of the Lancaster County Housing and Redevelopment Authorities, at 28 Penn Square, second floor, Suite 100. To attend remotely, email bdegoede@lchra.com.

Among the agenda items:

Financial report for January, February, March, and April 2023 and audit.

Committee reports.

Unfinished business.

The next meeting of the board of the Lancaster County Housing Authority will be held June 27, at approximately 4:30 p.m. after the 4 p.m. Land County Bank Authority meeting at the offices of the Lancaster County Housing and Redevelopment Authorities, 28 Penn Square, 1st floor, Suite 200, Lancaster, PA and via the Zoom video conferencing platform.

Lancaster County Redevelopment

The Lancaster County Redevelopment Authority will meet Tuesday, May 23 immediately following the 4 p.m. Lancaster County Housing Authority meeting at their offices at 28 Penn Square, second floor, Suite 100. To attend remotely, email bdegoede@lchra.com.

Among the agenda items:

Minutes of the April 25 regular meeting and the May 8 special meeting.

Treasurer’s report for March and April 2023.

Staff reports.

Communications.

New business: (a) Resolution authorizing the submission of an application for a redevelopment assistance capital grant in connection with the Shady Lane Curtains expansion project; (b) Resolution authorizing the submission of an application for a redevelopment assistance capital grant in connection with the Jura Hospitality Center project; (c) Resolution authorizing the submission of an application for a redevelopment assistance capital grant in connection with the Rebman’s Building Redevelopment project; (d) Resolution amending Resolution No. 3 of 2019 authorizing the submission of an application for a redevelopment assistance capital grant in connection with Lancaster General Hospital Expansion and Ann Barshinger Cancer Center project; (e) Resolution approving a contract with Tenfold to provide housing stability services using Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA2) Program funding; (f) Resolution approving a contract with Columbia Presbyterian’s Hands Across the Street to provide housing stability services using Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA2) program funding; (g) Resolution approving a contract with the Moravian Center of Lancaster to provide housing stabilty services using Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA2) program funding; (h) Resolution approving an amendment to a contract with Tenfold for street outreach services using continuum of care funding.

Other business: The next regular meeting of the board of the Redevelopment Authority of the County of Lancaster will be held June 27, immediately following the meeting of the Lancaster County Housing Authority which follows the 4 p.m. meeting of the Lancaster County Land Bank Authority.

Lancaster Township Zoning

The Lancaster Township Zoning Hearing Board will meet 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 23 at the municipal building, 1240 Maple Ave. Remote access link: www.lancastertownship.org.

The agenda items are as follows:

New business: ZHB2023-0001 — 1303 Cheves Place — Special Exception.

Yeshiva Meor David (Congregation Degel Israel), has applied for a special exception of the Lancaster Township Zoning Ordinance (2012) pursuant to Chapter 280-503.E to allow for the property to be used as a Mikvah as a home occupation.

The next ZHB meeting will be on June 27, at 7 p.m.

Manheim Township Commissioners

Manheim Township commissioners will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, May 22 at the municipal building, 1840 Municipal Drive. Remote access link: manheimtownship.org.

Among the agenda items:

Public hearings/presentations/appointments: (a) Presentation of proposed changes to zoning ordinance; (b) Community development block grant presented by C.S. Davidson.

New business: (a) Consent agenda: (1) Belmont lot 3 apartments — zoned R-3 Residential/D-R Retrofit Overlay, financial security release; (2) Mary Francis Bachmann School — Lot add-on and stormwater management plan, 1834 Lititz Pike, zoned R-2 Residential/T-1 Natural Resources Overlay, extension of time request; (3) 1860 Oregon Pike — Preliminary/final land development and lot add-on plan, zoned B-2 Business and D-C Corridor Overlay, extension of time request; (4) 1061 Manheim Pike/1111 McKinley Avenue — Lot add-on and land development plan, zoned I-2 Industrial and T-6 Urban Transition Overlay, extension of time request; (b) Resolutions: (1) Resolution inviting the Manheim Township School District to nominate an individual to serve as a non-voting member of the Township Comprehensive Plan Committee; (c) Ordinances; (d) Motions/decisions: (1) Lancaster Catholic High School — Preliminary/final land development plan, 650 Juliette Avenue, zoned R-3 Residential, Modification Request; (e) Acknowledgments: (1) Lancaster Airport Authority — Petition to amend zoning ordinance; (2) Proposed ordinance to amend Chapter 125, Article I adding the rank of corporal to the police department.

Mount Joy Township Planning

Mount Joy Township Planning Commission will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, May 22 at the municipal building, 8853 Elizabethtown Road, Elizabethtown.

Among the agenda items:

Consent calendar: (a) Public comment, approve and ratify the minutes of the April 24 meeting; (b) Accept an extension of time in which to take action on the final land development plan for 283 Commerce Center — Building No. 1; new deadline for action is August 28; (c) Sign the preliminary/final subdivision and land development plans for Nassimi Realty LLC Market Street Square Retail Center.

Consent calendar: (a) Land development plan waiver for Ronald S. Keener/Keener Grain; (b) Preliminary subdivision plan and land development plan for Bear Creek Estates: (i) Consideration of waivers/modifications: (1) Section 119-54.D(4) — lot dimension proportions; (2) Section 119-52.O — streetlighting.

Other business: (a) Park, recreation and open space plan — distribute plan and provide comment at June 26 meeting; (b) Regional comprehensive plan update — progress report.

The next regular meeting of the Mount Joy Township Planning Commission is scheduled to be held on Monday, June 26 beginning at 7 p.m.