EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.

The East Hempfield Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 4, at the municipal building, 1700 Nissley Road, Landisville. Remote access link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89893702800?pwd=WVhqOXY0MXlkNVNyNU1GZE4yaVg1dz09; phone: (646) 558-8656; (301) 715-8592, passcode 951511.

Among the agenda items:

— Police recognitions: Police proclamation recognizing Peace Officers Memorial Day —May 15 — and the week in which it falls as Police Week, resolution #2022-15; police awards and recognitions; police promotions — lieutenant and chief of police.

— Consent agenda: (a) Traditions of America Phase 3 (18-04.08) — memorandum of understanding and financial security agreement and establish the project’s financial security and stormwater management fees; (b) LGH Women & Babies stormwater plan (19-04.05) — release of financial security; (c) invoices from all funds covering April 23 to May 5; (d) approval of minutes April 20.

— Action items: Pickleball — review of cost estimates; Sunoco pipeline agreement related to Centerville Road project utility relocation; policy for non-discrimination; policy for conflict interest; township traffic engineer for federal projects.

LAMPETER-STRASBURG SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Lampeter-Strasburg School Board will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, May 2, at the district administration building board room, 1600 Book Road, Lampeter. Remote access link: https://www.l-spioneers.org/School-Board/.

Among the agenda items:

— Personnel committee: (a) recommendation for approval of resignation; (b) recommendation for approval of employment — professional; (c) recommendation for approval of employment — support; (d) recommendation for approval of change of status; (e) recommendation for approval of additional assignment; (f) recommendation for approval of change to additional salary; (g)recommendation for approval of assistants for extended school year special education services; (h) recommendation for approval of summer custodial employees; (i) recommendation for approval of Title I summer reading and math camp instructors; (j) recommendation for approval of Title I summer reading and math camp assistants; (k) recommendation for approval of Title I summer reading and math camp nursing services; (l) recommendation for approval of substitutes; (m) recommendation for approval of event workers; (n) recommendation for approval of volunteers; (o) recognition of granting of tenure.

— Business and finance committee: (a) Recommendation for approval of extended school year special education services; (b) recommendation for approval of 2022-23 special education contract; (c) recommendation for approval of Lancaster County Academy 2022-23 proposed budget; (d) recommendation for approval to adopt 2022-23 final budget; (e) recommendation for approval for sale of Strasburg Elementary property; (f) recommendation for approval of critical capital project bids opened April 21.

— Academic committee: (a) Recommendation for approval of an agreement for services with Lancaster-Lebanon IU13; (b) recommendation for approval of virtual solutions agreement with IU13; (c) recommendation for approval of dual/concurrent enrollment contracts.

— Miscellaneous: (a) Recommendation for approval to appoint board treasurer; (b) recommendation for approval of updated policies, second reading; (c) recommendation for approval of policy, second reading; (d) adjournment to executive session.

LANCASTER CITY COUNCIL COMMITTEE

Lancaster City Council Committee will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, May 2, in council chambers, City Hall annex, 120 N. Duke St., Marion St. entrance.

Among the agenda items:

— Personnel committee: (a) Nomination of Joshua Hunter for appointment to the Public Art Advisory Board; (b) Nomination of Heather Valudes to the City Revitalization & Improvement Zone Authority; (b) nomination of Christine Connelly to the City Revitalization & Improvement Zone Authority.

— Finance Committee: Administration Bill No. 11-2022, appropriating American Rescue Plan Act funds for revenue replacement.

— Community Planning Committee: Administration Resolution No. 45-2022, amending the Act 537 official sewage facilities plan to include the 35 Erick Road development.

— Public Safety Committee: Administration Resolution No. 42-2022, authorizing a grant application for police Station renovations.

— Public Works Committee: (a) Administration Resolution No. 44-2022, designating a city agent for the hazard mitigation plan; (b) Administration Bill No. 10-2022, authorizing a memorandum of understanding with the Lancaster County Conservation District; (c) Administration Resolution No. 46-2022, recognizing National Public Works Week; (c) sidewalk loan and grant program presentation.

— Economic Development Committee: American Rescue Plan Act updates.

— Committee of the Whole: (a) Council Resolution No. 41-2022, recognizing Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month; (b) Administration Resolution No. 43-2022, establishing the date of Halloween observance; (c) policy review process presentation.

LANCASTER CITY HISTORICAL REVIEW BOARD

The Lancaster City Historical Architectural Review Board will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 3, in Council Chambers on the first floor of the City Hall Annex, 120 N. Duke St.

Among the agenda items:

— 421 Church St., Melvin S. Beiler, owner, remove a modern front porch enclosure and install a new railing and porch posts.

— 232 N. Charlotte St., Alex and Nyssa King, owners, construct two new stone retaining walls to contain planting beds on the property’s sloping front yard.

LANCASTER CITY PLANNING

The Lancaster City Planning Commission meeting scheduled for Wednesday, May 4, has been canceled. The next meeting is planned for 6 p.m. on May 18, in-person at City Hall, 120 N. Duke St.

LANCASTER CITY TRAFFIC COMMISSION

Lancaster City Traffic Commission will meet at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 3, at council chambers, 120 N. Duke St.

Among the agenda items:

— Old business: No. 56-2021, City of Lancaster, Cindy McCormick, would like to present information about the Lancaster Eastbound Connector Project.

— No. 15-2022, consider the request from Miranda Redzich requesting a safety device at the intersection of South Queen and Hazel streets and a sign prohibiting tractor-trailers from turning onto Hazel Street.

— New business: consent agenda: No. 19-2021 the following signs have been tentatively approved/installed: Handicapped parking — 13 S. Mary St., 538 E. Orange St., 403 S. Prince St., 543 E. Frederick St., 504 New Dauphin St., 563 S. Queen St., 505 W. Vine St., and 738 Poplar St.; load zone — 739 Manor St., 320 S. Lime St., 1 W. James St., and 225 W. King St.

— No. 20-2021 The following signs have been removed: Handicapped parking — 22 S. Prince St., 452 S. Shippen St., 644 Marietta Ave., 118 Sherman St., 514 Pershing Ave., 415 Prospect St., 549 Woodward St., 424 S. Christian St., and 628 Hilton Drive; no parking signs — 415 S. Queen St.; load zone — 501 W. Lemon St., 522-524 E. King St.

— No. 21-201, the following conditional/temporary parking permits have been issued by Lancaster Parking Authority: 9 S. Prince St., No. 21; 48 1/2 W. King No. 6; 241 N. Queen St. No. 3; 428 Lancaster Ave. No. 2; 13 E. Walnut St. No. 1; 126 N. Mulberry St. No. 3; 247 N. Lime St. No. 2; 611 N. N. Lime St. No. 1; 18 W. Liberty St. No. 2; 133 N. Shippen St. 2 floor; 355 E. Orange St. No. 1.

— Action agenda: No. 22-2022, consider an appeal for denial of a handicapped parking from Kathleen Vazquez at 652 Emerald Drive; No. 23-2022, consider the review by Cindy McCormick based on a request to convert E. Fulton St. to a one-way and add sidewalks between N. Lime and N. Shippen St.; No. 24-2022, consider the submission from Cheryl Love, representing ELA Group, regarding the project for 210 College Ave.

MANHEIM TWP. ZONING

The Manheim Township Zoning Hearing Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 2, at the Manheim Township Public Library, 595 Granite Run Dr. Remote access link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85151490585; Meeting ID: 851 5149 0585;Call +1 267 831 0333.

Among the agenda items:

— Eli Glick, agricultural, 511 Millport Road. The applicant is requesting a variance of Section 605.2.A.4.a.iii. and Section 605.2.A.4.b.iii. to permit a proposed barn to encroach within the 75-foot building setbacks.

— Kevin P. Casey, R-3 residential and T-4 urban neighborhoods, 846 N. President Ave. The applicant is requesting a variance of Section 905.2.B.3.d.iii. to permit the proposed addition to encroach within the 35-foot required rear yard building setback.

— Penn State Health, I-1 industrial and D-R retrofit overlay, 1430 Harrisburg Pike. The applicant is requesting a variance from Section 1805.2. Table 2 Part A to permit a second freestanding sign on the property.