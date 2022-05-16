CONESTOGA VALLEY SCHOOL DISTRICT

Conestoga Valley School District Board of Directors will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, May 16, at the administration center, 2110 Horseshoe Road.

Among the agenda items:

— Commentary on district activity: (a) board commendations; (b) superintendent’s comments; (c) correspondence — secretary; (d) board comments.

— Public/professional/staff input: (a) student report — CV Virtual Academy; (b) public comments; (c) comments from Conestoga Valley Education Association; (d) comments from other employee groups.

— Consent agenda: (a) approval of minutes from April 11 and 19; (b) approval of financial reports; (c) approval of superintendent’s report; (d) approval of first reading of district policies — 911 News Media Relations, 912 Relations with Educational Instruction, 913 Special Interest Groups, 913 Nonschool Organizations/Groups/Individuals, 914 Relations with Intermediate Unit; (e) approval of second and final reading of district policies — 907 School Visitors, 908 Parenting Responsibilities, 909 Municipal Government Relations, 910 Community Relations, 910 Public Community Relations; (f) approval of preliminary list of graduates for the class of 2022; (g) approval of alternative education agreement with River Rock Academy; (h) approval of food service budget; (i) approval of special education consortium agreements with IU13; (j) approval of Lancaster County Academy budget; (k) approval of overnight TSA student trips for 2021-22; (l) approval of resolution for tax collector; (m) approval of engagement letter with certified public accounting firm BBD, LLP; (n) approval of Easterseals interpreting services agreement; (o) approval of amusement tax rate for 2022-23; (p) approval of postage meter lease rental; (q) approval of computer lease agreement with Apple; (r) approval of Smart Center contract; (s) approval of sponsorship agreement with UPMC Pinnacle through Market Street Sports; (t) approval of CVSD-Pequea Valley School District shared services renewal agreement for transportation; (u) approval of BAA Teambuilder grant; (v) approval of student discipline action; (w) approval of proposal for virtual learning programming.

— Action/discussion items: (a) finance update; (b) approval of proposed final budget; (c) approval to appoint school board treasurer for 1-year term; (d) track repair bids recommendation; (e) approval to appoint school board treasurer for a 1-year term

— Information agenda: (a) finance and operations report; (b) curriculum and instruction report; (c) federal funds

— Board reports: (a) IU13 reports; (b) Pennsylvania School Board Association reports; (c) Lancaster County Career & Technology Center report; (d) Construction team update.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP. SUPERVISORS

The East Hempfield Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 18, at the municipal building, 1700 Nissley Road, Landisville. Remote access link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89893702800?pwd=WVhqOXY0MXlkNVNyNU1GZE4yaVg1dz09; phone: (646) 558-8656; (301) 715-8592, passcode 951511.

Among the agenda items:

— Police department hiring: swearing in of Steven Cruz as police officer.

— Consent agenda: (a) department reports — golf, public works, development services, police, EMC, CFireO; (b) Belco Community Credit Union (21-20.02) — approval of the memorandum of understanding and financial security agreement, operations and maintenance agreement, sidewalk deferment agreement, establish financial security, and stormwater fees, and fee-in-lieu of sidewalk and roadway improvements; (c) 701 Stony Battery Road (19-08.03) — escrow reduction request No.6; (d) 791 Stony Battery Road (20-05.03) — escrow reduction request No. 8; (e) treasurers report for May 1 covering all funds; (f) invoices from all funds covering May 7-May 20; (g) approval of May 4 minutes.

— Action items: (a) Schreiber Center for Pediatrics, 625 Community Way, waivers/modification and final plan; (b) Saint Leo the Great Catholic Church request for plan time extension; (c) Highview Commercial LLC requesting text amendment to zoning ordinance No. 2022-09 providing definition of restaurant drive-thru & add as a permitted use in the community business center, regional commerce center and enterprise zones and additional regulations for the use; (d) 2701 State Road LLC requesting text amendment to zoning ordinance No. 2022-10 to allow drive-thru and drive-in services by right as accessory uses in the campus zone and to increase the maximum building height of accessory structures from 45 feet to 60 feet in the campus zone; (e) 701 Stony Battery Road, request for acceptance of fee in lieu of curbing along frontage of Stony Battery Road; (f) pickleball — continued discussion and action on expanding the number of courts from three to four in the current area of play; (g) agreement of easements between Mennonite Home, Little Conestoga Creek Foundation and the township to allow creation of a section of the trail system in the emergency access area between Harrisburg Pike and Shreiner Station Road; (h) Lancaster Clean Water Fund Implementation Grantee Partnership Agreement — contract to accept the $302,316.93 grant award to expand the wetland area on the eastern quadrant of Amos Herr Park; (i) Hempfield Water Authority request of the board to consider a water connection ordinance — sample provided from Warwick Township; (j) draft ordinances requesting permission to advertise and submit to planning commissions for review/recommendations — farm-based business to provide a definition for yard waste composting facility and criteria for use in the agricultural holding zone, home-based business, impact to add criteria for the use and makes it a by-right use in all zones, parking requirement to adds back missing sections of the zoning ordinance dealing with parking which were inadvertently removed with the 2014 amendment to the zoning ordinance, effect of zoning hearing board decision to provide for added time and clarity regarding time between approval by the zoning hearing board and issuance of a permit and addressing extension of time, outdoor storage to redefine/simplify the storage of recreational vehicles on a residential property; (k) Department of Community and Economic Development/Watershed Restoration and Protection Program grant submission seeking approval to submit a grant application, Resolution No. 2022-19; (l) assistant township manager — appointment of Diane Garber as the assistant township manager/secretary.

LAMPETER-STRASBURG SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Lampeter-Strasburg school board will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, May 16, at the district administration building board room, 1600 Book Road, Lampeter. Remote access info: https://www.l-spioneers.org/school-board/.

Among the agenda items:

— Personnel committee: (a) recommendation for approval of employment-professional; (b) recommendation for approval of change of status; (c) recommendation for approval of leave of absence; (d) recommendation for approval of assistant substitutes for extended school year (ESY) special education services; (e) recommendation for approval of nurses for extended school year (ESY) special education services; (f) recommendation for approval of early childhood reading camp kindergarten teachers and teaching assistants; (g) recommendation for approval of summer custodial employees; (h) recommendation for approval of correction to compensation for summer custodial employees; (i) recommendation for approval of substitutes; (j) recommendation for approval of event workers.

— Miscellaneous: Discussion of girls wresting proposal.

— Business and finance committee: (a) recommendation for approval of extended school year (ESY) special education contract; (b)recommendation for approval of 2022-23 special education contracts; (c) recommendation for approval of student assistance program letter of agreement.

— Academic committee: (a) recommendation for approval of an agreement with Eastern University; (b) recommendation for approval of an agreement for services with Lancaster-Lebanon IU13.

LANCASTER CITY HISTORICAL COMMISSION

The City of Lancaster Historical Commission will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 16, in the Commission Room, City Hall Annex, at 120 N. Duke St.

Among the agenda items:

— 126 N. Ann St., Renee Riegel, owner. Enclose an open second-story side porch facing East Marion Street to create sunroom space.

— 213-217 College Ave., Adamsbury Associates, LP, owner, Tippetts/Weaver Architects, Inc., architects. Demolish a modern one-story office building, and a portion of an existing rear parking deck, to allow new construction at the site. Construct a new five-story multifamily residential building to contain 64 apartment units, fronting College Avenue and including two levels of structured parking and a stair tower facing Elm Street.

LANCASTER CITY HOUSING

Lancaster City Housing Authority Board of Directors will meet at 4:30 p.m. Monday, May 16, at the offices, 325 Church St. To attend remotely, contact Dianne, 717-397-2835, ext. 3020; dkey@lchapa.com.

Among the agenda items:

— Approve minutes of the April 18 monthly meeting.

— Financial report for April 2022.

— Deputy director’s report.

— Director of Operations report.

— Director of Housing Choice Voucher program.

— Director of Strategic Initiatives report

— Executive director’s report.

— Resolution 2022-5-6 to authorize contract to furnish refrigerators and ranges.

— Date of the next meeting is June 21 at 4:30 p.m.

LANCASTER TWP. PLANNING

The Lancaster Township Planning Commission will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 18, at the municipal building, 1240 Maple Ave. More info: lancastertownship.org.

Among the agenda items:

— Stormwater management plans

LTPC 313: Little Conestoga Creek Foundation, stormwater management site plan, briefing item.

— Subdivision/land development plans LTPC 314: Wheatland Presbyterian Church, sketch plan, briefing item.

MANHEIM TWP. PLANNING

The Manheim Township Planning Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 18, in the Morgan Program Center at the Manheim Township Public Library, 595 Granite Run Dr.. Remote access and other info: manheimtownship.org.

Among the agenda items:

— Appointment: planning commission secretary.

— Minutes.

— Old business: subdivision/land development plan — Lancaster Bible College Welcome Center, preliminary/final land development plan, 901 Eden Road, zoned IN.

— New business: (a) subdivision/land development plan — Stoner Farm, Phase 4, final subdivision plan, Eden Road/Barclay Drive extended, zoned R-2; (b) text amendment — Chick-Fil-A Inc. zoning ordinance text amendment amending Article XXIV, Section 2409.(2).(c).(9).

MOUNT JOY TWP. SUPERVISORS

Mount Joy Township Board of Supervisors will virtually meet via Zoom at 7 p.m., Monday, May 16. Zoom meeting ID: 880 0530 7579.

Among the agenda items:

— Old business: (a) feral cats — Christine Arnold from Nobody’s Cat Foundation in Camp Hill will be in attendance to follow up on the request from last month’s meeting for an ordinance on dealing with feral cats; (b) Waste Management — Lancaster Landfill LLC, zoning amendment petition — (1) continuation of presentation of the petition for zoning text amendment by representatives of Waste Management, (2) discussion on, and if appropriate, a motion pertaining to the acceptance of the petition for zoning text amendment, preparation and advertising of the ordinance for the zoning text amendment submitted by Waste Management — Lancaster Landfill LLC, and forwarding to the Lancaster County Planning Commission and Mount Joy Township Planning Commission for review and comment.

— Consent calendar: (a) Approve and ratify the minutes of the April 18 meeting; (b) approve the payment of all bills via Bill List No. 09-2022, Bill List No. 10-2022, and ratify the payment of all payrolls for the period of April 8 through May 5 inclusive, which represent two pay periods; (c) public works — personnel; (d) account — new account; (e) Old Trolley Line Park; (f) special event — Great Turkey Chase 5K Race; (g) Myers United Credit Trust, 1376 Campus Road, 21-27-PLDP; (h) Raffensperger, Jr., Clarence E., 2015-251-SWMP-MAJ; (i) Raffensperger, Jr., Clarence E., 2015-251-SWMP-MAJ; (j) Hickory Run Properties (DeArment, Trent) 19-12-FLDP; (k) Sheaffer Ridge Condominium Assocication FSDP-09-2006; (l) Elizabethtown Road Self-Storage, LLC, 19-14-FLDP; (m) emergency management services — regional authority; (n) Waste Management — Lancaster Landfill, 220004-SWMP-MAJ.

— Petition to rezone — PA Merts, LLC.

— Mount Pleasant Road — request for speed Test.

— Conoy Creek at Green Meadows Project.

— Conewago Creek Restoration Project.

— Waste Management — Lancaster Landfill.

— Chapter 90, parks and recreation- proposed amendment.

— GEARS agreement.

— Mount Joy Township Fire Department coordinating committee.

— Correspondence: (a) invitation from Dan Heller, Lancaster County Conservation District board chairman, dated April 12, regarding LCCD banquet, emailed to supervisors on April 18; (b) inspection report from Pennsylvania Department of Environomental Protection, dated April 28, regarding routine inspection of Lancaster Landfill, emailed to supervisors May 3.; (c) letter from Pennsylvania State Association of Township Supervisors, received May 6, regarding 2022 Adopted PSATS Resolutions, emailed to supervisors May 9; (d) Letter from PSATS, received May 6, regarding 2022 legislative priorities, emailed to supervisors May 9; (e) PSATS News Bulletin, May 2022, regarding monthly newsletter, emailed to supervisors May 9.

— The next regular meeting of the Mount Joy Township Board of Supervisors is scheduled to be held on Monday, June 20, beginning at 7 p.m.

WARWICK TWP. SUPERVISORS

The Warwick Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 18, at the Warwick Township Municipal Building, 315 Clay Road, Lititz.

Among the agenda items:

— Public hearing to consider the application received from Cornerstone real Estate of Lititz, LLC, for 2 & 6 W. Newport road. The applicant is seeking conditional approval under section 340-17-5.(6) of the zoning ordinance pertaining to commercial day-care facilities in the community commercial zone. The applicant is proposing to convert the existing residential home to a commercial day-care facility at 2 W. Newport Road and combine this lot with 6 W. Newport Road to create a single lot.

— Consent agenda: Consider motion to approve the consent agenda items — (a) approval of minutes of April 6, and April 20.; (b) manager’s report; (c) tax collector’s report; (d) public works report; (e) police department report; (f) zoning officer’s report; (g) WESC/EMC report.

— Subdivision/related business: (a) consider the Warwick Crossing Phase 2 final Subdivision Plan, prepared by RGS Associates, dated Feb. 28, revised April 13; (b) consider the Warwick Crossing Phase 3 final subdivision plan, prepared by RGS Associates, dated March 2, revised April 13; (c) consider the Michael Palasz (lots No. 6 and No. 7) final land development and lot add-on plan prepared by Diehm & Sons, dated March 22; (d) consider an extension of time for recording of the Orchard Road, Phase 1 Final Plan.

— New business: (a) consider motion to approve the payment of bills; (b) consider motion to approve the treasurer’s report; (c) consider request for Rothsville Community Day at Forney Field on Sept. 17.

n Communications: (a) Pennsylvania State Association of Township Supervisors News/Bulletin publication; (b) Warwick Township full-time park maintenance laborer advertisement; (c) Warwick Township Municipal Authority full-time water/wastewater laborer advertisement; (d) Rothsville Fire Company fire and ambulance reports for April.

n Next meeting will be held Wednesday, June 1, at 7 a.m. via Zoom.