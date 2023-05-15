Conestoga Valley School District

Conestoga Valley School District board of directors will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, May 15 at the administration center, 2110 Horseshoe Road.

Among the agenda items:

Commentary on district activity: (a) Board commendations; (b) Retiree recognition; (c) Superintendent's comments; (d) Board comments; (e) Correspondence — Secretary.

Public/Professional/Staff input: (a) Public comments; (b) Comments from CVEA; (c) Comments from other employee groups.

Consent agenda: (a) Approval of minutes; (b) Approval of financial reports; (c) Approval of superintendent's report; (d) Approval of preliminary list of graduates for the Class of 2022; (e) Approval of Special Education Consortium agreements with IU 13; (f) Approval of Special Education Legal Consortium agreements 2023-2024; (g) Approval of overnight TSA student trips for 2023-2024; (h) Approval of engagement letter with BBD, LLP; (i) Approval of CVSD-PVSD shared services renewal agreement for transportation; (j) Work Wisdom letter of agreement (2023-2024 renewal); (k) IU13 STEELS standards professional learning (contract extension); (l) Approval of renewal of Austill's Rehabilitation Services, Inc. agreement; (m) Approval of IU13 Title IIA letter of agreement updated allocation; (n) Approval of Substitute Teacher Service (STS) contract renewal; (o) Approval of IU13 statement of work: Curriculum support contract renewal; (p) Approval of disposal of athletic items; (q) Approval of first reading of district policies; (r) Approval of second (and final) feading of district policies; (s) Approval of alternate education agreement with River Rock Academy 2023-2024 contracts; (t) Approval of food service budget; (u) Approval of computer leasing agreement with Apple; (v) Approval of student discipline action (as per confidential student documents); (w) Approval of New Story tuition agreement; (x) Approval of Buckskin Activities Alliance (BAA) grant approvals; (y) Approval of Costco settlement; (z) Approval of PA College of Health Sciences settlement; (aa) Approval of retiring superintendent insurance package.

Action/Discussion Items: (a) Approval of amusement tax rate for 2023-2024; (b) Approval of proposed final budget; (c) Approval of resolution for tax collector; (d) Approval to appoint school board treasurer for a one-year term.

Information agenda: (a) Finance and operations report; (b) Curriculum and instruction report; (c) Federal funds.

Board reports: (a) IU 13 reports; (b) PSBA reports; (c) Lancaster County Academy report; (d) Lancaster County Career and Technology Center report; (e) Construction Team update; (f) Other reports.

East Hempfield Township Supervisors

The East Hempfield Township board of supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 17 at the municipal building, 1700 Nissley Road, Landisville. Remote access link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89893702800?pwd=WVhqOXY0MXlkNVNyNU1GZE4yaVg1dz09; By phone: 1-646-558-8656 or 1-301-715-8592, using meeting ID: 898 9370 2800, passcode 951511.

Among the agenda items:

Consent agenda: (a) State Road Commerce Park (lots 1 and 3) 90-day time extension to record the plan Aug. 12, 2023; (b) Department reports — Golf, Public Works, Planning, Police, CFireO; (c) Treasurers report for April 23 covering all funds; (d) Invoices; (e) Approval of minutes May 3.

Action items: (a) Little Conestoga Creek Foundation — Easement Agreement for Trailhead-Noel Dorwart Park; (b) 2532 Marietta Avenue sketch plan — Waiver of preliminary plan; (c) 2882 Yellow Goose sketch plan— Waiver of preliminary plan; (d) 350 Richardson Shank’s Extracts sketch plan — Waiver of preliminary plan; (e) 451 Richardson Dr. Shank’s Extracts sketch plan — Waiver of preliminary plan; (f) Lime Spring Square lots 2 and 12 revised final plan — Waiver, modifications and revised final land development plan; (g) Vacation of Alley between 127 and 131 Main Street — Authorization to advertise ordinance; (h) Roadway classifications — Authorization to advertise an ordinance to amend the roadway classification list by adding Genoese Dr. and Richardson Dr. as Collector Roadways; (i) May 29, 2023 to May 29, 2024 insurance renewal (Township, Rohrerstown Fire, Hempfield Fire); (j) Fire company insurance — umbrella policy — revision of payment of umbrella coverage; (k) East Hempfield Fire duty vehicle for assistant deputy chief — Authorization to add vehicle to lease program and upfitting costs; (l) LED light conversion — seeking permission to move forward with LED lighting conversion at administration, and Public Works to take advantage of PPL rebates and lower operating costs; (m) MS4 quarterly DM/A report — acknowledgment; (n) Dairy Road — restated resolution for Dairy Road CFA grant funding acceptance.

Open House for Nolt/Church Master Park Plan: June 7, 4:30–6:30 p.m.

Lampeter-Strasburg School District

The Lampeter-Strasburg School Board will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, May 15 at the district administration building board room, 1600 Book Road, Lampeter. Remote access link: https://www.l-spioneers.org/school-board/school-board-overview.

Among the agenda items:

Academic committee: (a) Recommendation for approval of application for flexible instruction days.

Miscellaneous: (b) Recommendation for approval of memorandum of understanding renewal for school resource officer; (c) Recommendation for approval of foreign student; (d) Recommendation for approval of overnight field trips; (e) Discussion of updated policy; (f) Discussion and recommendation for charter funding resolution; (g) Discussion of PSBA Principles for governance and leadership.

Lancaster City Housing

The Lancaster City Housing Authority meeting scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Monday, May 15 has been canceled. The next meeting is planned for 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 20.

Lancaster City Planning

The Lancaster City Planning Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 17 in the City Council Chambers, City Hall Annex, at 120 North Duke Street.

Among the agenda items:

Subdivision and land development: (a) Request a time extension for meeting the conditions of approval of 777 New Holland Ave. final subdivision plan; (b) Introductory presentation by ELA for Park City Center subdivision plan; (c) Introductory presentation by ELA for 640 S. Franklin St. (Thaddeus Stevens) subdivision and land development plan; (d) Introductory presentation by DM/A for 211 W. James Street, Lombardo’s Lots consolidation and land development plan.

Redevelopment Authority of the City of Lancaster (RACL): Planning Commission recommendation of appropriate use for 234 East Fulton Street.

Comprehensive plan update: The city will be updating the public about the first draft of the comprehensive plan at The Ware Center on May 24, at 4:30 p.m.

Manheim Township Planning

The Manheim Township Planning Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 17 at the municipal building, 1840 Municipal Drive.

Among the agenda items:

Subdivision/Land development plans: 1061 Manheim Pike/1111 McKinley Avenue lot add-on and land development plan — Proposed development of 3.097-acre tract for construction of an office, retail, and warehouse for a Habitat ReStore — Zoned I-2 Industrial and T-6 Urban Transition Overlay (Recommend conditional approval).

Mount Joy Township Supervisors

Mount Joy Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, May 15 at the municipal building, 8853 Elizabethtown Road, Elizabethtown.

Among the agenda items:

Elizabethtown Public Library: Deb Drury, Executive Director of the Elizabethtown Public Library, will be in attendance to provide an update on the library.

Lancaster Farmland Trust: Jeff Swinehart from the Lancaster Farmland Trust will be in attendance to discuss their programs.

Consent calendar: (a) Approve and ratify the minutes of the April 17 meeting; (b) Approve payment of all bills; and ratify the payment of all payrolls for the period of April 7, 2023 through May 4, 2023 inclusive, which represents two pay periods; (c) Public Works Department — Personnel; (d) Park, Recreation, and Open Space Plan; (e) Emergency Medical Services; (f) Rheems Retail Center; 2022-05-FLDP; (g) 1319 Bear Creek Road; 22-09-MSDP (Farmhouse); (h) Special Event— Ragnar Relay.

Watershed-based stormwater management plan update (Act 167): (a) Justin S. Evans, Township Manager/Zoning Officer, will provide an update on Act 167; (b) Authorize the township manager to submit a letter of support for the study and update of the watershed-based stormwater management plan. n SR 743 and Conewago Recreation Trail crossing.

Zoning Hearing Board members: (a) Accept the resignation of Thomas N.

Campbell as a member of the Mount Joy Township Zoning Hearing Board due to him moving out of the township; (b) Adopt a resolution whereby, upon adoption, Robert F. Newton, Jr. is appointed as a regular member of the Mount Joy Township Zoning Hearing Board effective May 15, 2023 to fill the remainder of a 3-year term which will expire Dec. 31, 2025; (c) Discussion on the appointment of an alternate member to the Zoning Hearing Board.

Mount Joy Township comprehensive plan.

Trash and recycling program.

Reports.

Correspondence: (a) Email from Barbara Albert dated April 18, 2023; re: Comments concerning the proposed warehouse. (Emailed to Supervisors April 18, 2023; (b) Letter from Randy R. Shustack, Pa. DEP, dated, April 13, 2023; re: Pierson Rheems LLC — Renew NPDES permit notification. (Emailed to supervisors April 28, 2023); (c) Letter from Lancaster County Commissioners dated May 1, 2023; re: Community Development Block Grant (CDBG). (Emailed to supervisors May 5, 2023); (d) Letter from Randy Shustack, PaDEP, dated May 3, 2023; re: Pierson Rheems, LLC, Rheems Quarry Operation, Administrative Completeness Review, Major Permit Modifications for Alternate Cap System. (E-mailed to Supervisors 05-08-2023.); (e) Inspection Report from Pa. DEP, dated May 5, 2023; re: Routine inspection of Lancaster Landfill. (Emailed to Supervisors May 10, 2023.)

The next regular meeting of the Mount Joy Township Board of Supervisors is scheduled to be held on Monday, June 19, beginning at 7 p.m.

Penn Manor School District

The Penn Manor School Board will meet 7 p.m. Monday, May 15 in the Large Group Instruction (LGI) room at Penn Manor High School, 100 E. Cottage Ave., Millersville. The regular board meeting will follow the committee of the whole. Live video stream: https://www.youtube.com/PennManorSchoolDistrict /.

Among the agenda items:

Superintendent’s report: Item 1. Review of school board meeting agenda.

Item 2. Consent agenda for the Committee of the Whole meeting: (a) First reading of revised school board policies; (b) Adoption of the 2023-2024 Penn Manor School District proposed final budget.

Item 3. Consent agenda for administrative actions: (a) Approval of graduates; (b) Judicial review; (c) Special education contract with Intermediate Unit 13; (d) IU13 job training services contract; (e) IU13 occupational/physical therapy services; (f) IU13 speech/language services; (g) 2023-2024 school breakfast and lunch prices; (h) Energy management program service agreement with Water Treatment by Design, LLC; (i) EMS services proposal for 2023 football season from Emergency Medical Standby, LLC; (j) Sapphire Software proposal for elementary report card update programming; (k) NRG wervice agreement — Central Manor/Conestoga/Eshleman/ Hambright/Letort/Martic/

Pequea/Marticville Middle/ Manor Middle /PM High School; (l) Dual enrollment agreement between Messiah University and Penn Manor School District; (m) CDW subscription agreement for Google Workspace for education; (n) Millersville University nursing program affiliation agreement; (o) River Rock Academy agreement for two special education placements.

Item 4. Consent agenda for personnel: (a) Support staff employment and change in status; (b) Professional staff employment and change in status; (c) Leaves; (d) Resignations; (e) High school teachers that will be involved in the ReACH Program for summer 2023; (f) The administrative staff is recommending the approval of individuals to be paid at the professional rate to perform elementary summer math curriculum writing; (g) Middle school teachers to lead summer remediation sessions of up to 41 hours per teacher at the hourly professional rate stipulated in the collective bargaining agreement; (h) Professional leaves of individuals for the 2023-2024 school year; (i) Act 86 — Locally issued day-to-day substitute permit for the 2022-23 school year; (j) Recommending approval of the following girls’ tennis coach for the 2023-24 school year; (k) Recommending approval of the following head boys/girls’ cross country coach for the 2023-

24 school year; (l) Summer hours — The administrative staff is recommending the approval of up to 10 additional days during the summer of 2023.