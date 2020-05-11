Conestoga Valley School District

Conestoga Valley School District Board of Directors will meet virtually at 7 p.m. Monday, May 11. Instructions for attending meeting is on district’s website. Among the agenda items:

- Commentary on district activity: (a) superintendent’s comments; (b) board comments.

- Public/ professional/staff input: public comments.

- Actions/ discussion items: (a) review of food service budget; (b) review of special education budget; (c) Gerald G. Huesken Middle School project update; (d) approval of proposed final budget; (e) review of Lancaster County Academy budget; (f) policy review of No. 239, acceptable use policy for student personal electronic devices.

- Review board agenda: tentative agenda May 18.

- Public comments.

- Board matters.

Hempfield School District

Hempfield School District School Board will meet virtually at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 12. Directions for connection to and participation in the public meeting will be published on the district’s publicly accessible website. Among the agenda items:

- Student recognition: All-State and All-National musicians.

- District update/

Lancaster City Council

Lancaster City Council will meet virtually at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 12. Instructions to the meeting can be found on the city’s website at cityoflancasterpa.com/city-council. Among the agenda items:

- Legislative agenda: (a) Ordinance for final passage: Administration Bill No. 03-2020, establishing policies and regulations for commercial construction in response to the COVID-19 pandemic; (b) resolutions: Administration Resolution No. 23-2020, authorizing application to the state Greenways, Trails and Recreation Grant Program for the Water Street Bicycle and Pedestrian Off-Road Trail; Administration Resolution No. 24-2020, authorizing administration in support of the Lancaster County treasurer to delay the 2020 upset Lancaster tax sales.

Lancaster County Planning

The Lancaster County Planning Commission will virtually meet at 2:30 p.m. Monday, May 11. Public participation at this meeting shall be limited to remote connection. Meeting is being held at call.lifesizecloud.com/1696302. Among the agenda items:

- Community planning reviews: (a) No. 29-240B, East Hempfield Township, proposed amendment to the zoning ordinance establishing standards for wireless facilities, small cell wireless facilities and macrocell wireless facilities; (b) No. 29-245, East Hempfield Township, proposed amendment to the zoning ordinance involving retaining walls.

- Subdivision and land development plan items, advisory reviews: (a) Sunrise Health LLC, Sadsbury Township; (b) 1910 Shady Lane, Caernarvon Township; (c) Calvary Church, building addition, Manheim Township; (d) The Meadows at Strasburg, phase one, Mersky Tract, Strasburg Township; (e) Elam J. Esch, Providence Township; (f) David S. and Ruth F. Petersheim, Salisbury Township; (g) Community Fellowship Church, East Hempfield Township; (h) Dairy Road warehouse, East Hempfield Township; (i) Cargill Parking expansion, Lititz Borough.

- The next scheduled meeting is Tuesday, May 26.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Lancaster Township supervisors

The Lancaster Township Board of Supervisors will meet virtually at 7 p.m. Monday, May 11 via Zoom. For information on participation go to lancastertownship.org. Among the agenda items:

- Workshop agenda: department updates.

- Regular meeting: (a) secretary’s report; (b) treasurer’s report; (c) payment of bills; (d) other reports.

- Announcements: (a) Woody Waste drop-off closed May 23. Office closed and no refuse collection May 25; trash bills due May 30; (b) Historical Commission meeting June 1 at 6:30 p.m.

- Planning and zoning business: (a) Buchanan Elementary stormwater management site plan waivers; (b) Groff’s Run daylighting/ restorations stormwater management site plan waivers; (c) North School Lane reduction of the financial security for the stormwater management site plan.

- New business: The board will act on a yard waste agreement with Columbia Borough to receive and process/compost yard waste from Lancaster Township.

Manheim Central School District

Manheim Central School District Board of School Directors will meet virtually at 7 p.m. Monday, May 11. Among the agenda items:

- Announcements and executive sessions: (a) due to state and federal mandates, the May 11 special board workshop meeting of the Manheim Central School District will be held virtually. Future scheduled school board meetings will continue to be held virtually until state and federal mandates are changed; (b) visitor comments that have been received via email will be read during the visitors comment section of the meeting; (c) an executive session was held May 11 to discuss personnel matters.

- Approval of agenda: approval of the May 11 special school board workshop meeting agenda.

- Recognition of visitors and public comment: visitor information.

- Superintendent’s report: 2020-21 Manheim Central budget presentation.

- Informational items: (a) upcoming school board meeting information.

Manheim Township commissioners

Manheim Township commissioners will meet virtually Monday, May 11. An informational meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m., with the regular meeting at 6 p.m. To attend the public meeting please call 717-66-7740 and enter conference ID 605 732 914. Among the agenda items:

- Ordinances: (a) Ordinance 2020-07, traffic ordinance, handicapped parking on Fountain and Windsor avenues; (b) Ordinance 2020-10, execution of cable franchise agreement.

- Motions/decisions: Bid award for John Landis and Kissel Hill Road shoulder reconstruction.

- Acknowledgments: engineering and traffic study for posting a stop sign at the intersection of Rockford Lane and Carlton Drive.