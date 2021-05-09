CONESTOGA VALLEY SCHOOL DISTRICT

Conestoga Valley School District Board of Directors will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, May 10, at the administration center, 2110 Horseshoe Road. Among the agenda items:

- Commentary on district activity: (a) superintendent’s comments; (b) board comments.

- Public/ professional/ staff input: Public comments.

- Action/ discussion items: (a) review change orders for the new Gerald G. Huesken Middle School; (b) Buckskin Boosters Activities Alliance update; (c) review of food service budget; (d) review of proposed final budget and projections; (e) review of Lancaster County Academy budget; (f) policy review of (i) residency/ right to education, (ii) child rearing, (iii) energy management and conservation, (iv) contracted services and (v) lunch accounts; (g) banking request for proposal update.

HEMPFIELD SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Hempfield School District School Board will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 11, at the administration building, public board room, 200 Church St., Landisville. Among the agenda items:

- Hempfield High School Student Council.

- Budget update.

- Hempfield Virtual Academy.

LANCASTER CITY COUNCIL

Lancaster City Council will meet virtually at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 11, in council chambers, City Hall annex, 120 N. Duke St., Marion Street entrance. Among the agenda items:

- Proclamations, honors, awards and resolutions of recognition: Council Recognition No. 25-2021, supporting fair public school funding in Pennsylvania; Council Recognition No. 26-2021, condemning discrimination and violence against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.

- Reports of committees of Council meetings held May 3: (a) Public Safety Committee, Council member Xavier Garcia-Molina; (b) Public Works Committee, Council member Pete Soto; (c) Economic Development Committee, Council member Jaime Arroyo; (d) Finance Committee, Council member Amanda Bakay; (e) Community Planning Committee, Council member Faith Craig; (f) Personnel Committee, Council member Janet Diaz.

- Legislative agenda: Heritage Conservation District, consider the following application and recommendation from the Historical Commission for improvements to a property in the Heritage Conservation District: (a) Stonecrest Builders, owner of 437 W. Grant St., propose construction of a two-story rooftop addition on an existing two-story brick rowhouse.

- Resolutions: (a) administration resolution approving a balcony easement over the public right of the way for the Landis Place on King project; (b) administration resolution requesting a state grant for the Long’s Park Wetland Walk.

LANCASTER COUNTY PLANNING

The Lancaster County Planning Commission will virtually meet at 2:30 p.m. Monday, May 10, using Lifesize App. Visit https://call.lifesizecloud.com/1696302; or call (312) 584-2401, code 1696302. Among the agenda items:

- New planning matters: (a) overview map; (b) community planning reviews: (i) East Donegal Township, proposed amendment to the zoning ordinance to provide for short-term rental units; (ii) Earl Township, proposed amendment to the zoning ordinance to provide regulations governing short-term rental facilities; (iii) East Hempfield Township, proposed amendment to the zoning ordinance as it relates to the number of business and identification building signs in certain zones; (iv) West Hempfield Township, proposed amendment to the zoning ordinance to revise regulations governing the creation, allocation and use of transferable development rights; (v) East Lampeter Township, proposed rezoning of land totaling approximately 12.6 acres from medium-density residential to light industrial; (vi) Sadsbury Township, proposed rezoning of a tract identified as 203 Route 41 from its present classification as entirely mixed-used zone to a new classification of partially light-business zone and partially mixed-use zone.

- Subdivision and land development plan items: (a) Christian B. Miller, Upper Leacock Township; (b) Gerberich Payne Shoe Co., Mount Joy Borough; (c) 1430 and 1440 Harrisburg Pike, Manheim Township; (d) Robert R. Herr, Drumore Township; (e) 1925 Sheaffer Road, Mount Joy Township; (f) 215 N. Queen St. apartments, Lancaster city; (g) Susquehanna Ford, Providence Township; (h) Graywood Realty LP, Fulton Township; (i) Traditions of America, phase three, East Hempfield Township and East Petersburg Borough; (j) Circle M Campground, Pequea Township; (k) Samuel M. Stoltzfus, Colerain and Sadsbury townships.

- Next scheduled meeting: Monday, May 24, at 7:30 p.m.

LANCASTER TWP. SUPERVISORS

The Lancaster Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, May 10 at the municipal building, 1240 Maple Ave. Any change to meeting location will be posted to lancastertownship.org. Among the agenda items:

- Regular meeting: secretary’s report, treasurer’s report, payment of bills, other reports, workshop/department updates.

- Announcements: May 17-20, large appliance/tire collection week on regular collection day. Extra service tags are required and can be purchased at the township office; May 29, woody waste facility closed; May 31, township office and woody waste facility closed, no trash/recycle collection-collection will be on a one-day delay for the week; June 7, 6:30 p.m. Historical Commission meeting via Zoom.

- Old business: conditional-use hearing decision for LTPC 304 Bausman Place Apartments; update on 551 Abbeyville Road.

- Planning and zoning business: The board will act on a request to acknowledge receipt of 180 day extension of time for township review of final land development plan for 880 Hershey Ave., Way of Jesus Academy; board will consider forwarding a zoning ordinance text amendment request from Bloom Box LLC to the Lancaster Township Planning Commission and the Lancaster County Planning Commission.

- New business: The board will act on the following: ordinance for street regulatory signage; yard waste agreement with the Borough of Columbia.

MANHEIM TWP. COMMISSIONERS

Manheim Township commissioners will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, May 10, at the Manheim Township Public Library, 595 Granite Run Drive. Further information and a meeting link can be found on the Township's website, manheimtownhip.org. Among the agenda items:

- Public hearings/ presentations/ appointments: (a) recognition of Jon Singer; (b) police department monthly report; (c) fire rescue monthly report; (d) Manheim Township Ambulance Association monthly report; (e) public hearing on Mennonite Home, 1520 Harrisburg Pike, zoned IN and T-1 overlay district, conditional-use request, floodplain ordinance.

- New business: consent agenda: (a) Moore Business Park, preliminary/final subdivision and land development plan, Koser and West Airport roads, zoned R-2 with TDR option, financial security reduction; (b) Stonehedges Estates, tract three, preliminary/final subdivision and land development plan, Koser and West Airport roads, zoned R-2 with TDR option, financial security reduction.

- Resolutions.

- Ordinances.

- Motions/decisions: (a) Motion: Lancaster Airport hanger addition and parking area, preliminary/final land development plan, 500 Airport Road, zoned I-3; (b) Motion: 1585 Commerce Drive, preliminary/final land development plan, 1585 Commerce Drive, zoned I-1; (c) motion: rescind declaration of disaster emergency.

- Acknowledgments.

WEST LAMPETER TWP. SUPERVISORS

The West Lampeter Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, May 10, at the municipal building, 852 Village Road, Lampeter. Among the agenda items:

- Minutes: regular meeting April 12.

- Planning matters: final land development plan, Snyder Funeral Home (2421 Willow Street Pike).

- Monthly report: (a) treasurer’s report; (b) Public Works Department report; (c) police department report; (d) Community Development Department report; (e) township manager’s report.

- Township administration: resolution rescinding declaration of disaster emergency.