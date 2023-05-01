EAST HEMPFIELD TWP. SUPERVISORS

The East Hempfield Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, at the municipal building, 1700 Nissley Road, Landisville. Remote access link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89893702800?pwd=WVhqOXY0MXlkNVNyNU1GZE4yaVg1dz09; By phone: 1-646-558-8656 or 1-301-715-8592, using meeting id: 898 9370 2800, passcode 951511. Among the agenda items:

Hearing — 206 Rohrerstown Road LP — Consideration of Conditional Use approval for Building 15 (north of Embassy Drive within the Lime Spring Square Development), a proposed industrial building containing more than 10,000 square feet in the RCC Zone

Consent agenda: (a) Stauffer Property/Sonshine III, LP (18-10.03) — Lawrence Drive — Escrow Reduction; (b) Invoices from all funds covering April 22 to May 5; (c) Approval of minutes April 19.

LAMPETER-STRASBURG SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Lampeter-Strasburg School Board will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, May 1 at the district administration building board room, 1600 Book Road, Lampeter. Remote access link: https://www.l-spioneers.org/school-board/school-board-overview.

Among the agenda items:

Personnel committee: (a) Recommendation for approval of resignations; (b) Recommendation for approval of employment — professional; (c) Recommendation for approval of employment — support; (d) Recommendation for approval of additional assignment; (e) Recommendation for approval of teachers for extended school year (ESY) special education services; (f) Recommendation for approval of assistants for extended school year (ESY) special education services; (g) Recommendation for approval of nurses for the extended school year (ESY) special education services; (h) Recommendation for approval of Title I Summer reading and math camp instructors; (i) Recommendation for approval of Title I reading and math camp assistants; (j) Recommendation for approval of Title I reading and math camp nursing services; (k) Recommendation for approval of kindergarten transition camp assessors; (l) Recommendation for approval of kindergarten transition camp teachers and teaching assistants; (m) Recommendation for approval of summer custodial employees; (n) Recommendation for approval of substitutes; (o) Recognition for approval of contract; (p) Recommendation for approval of contract.

Business and finance committee: (a) Recommendation for approval of Lancaster County Academy 2023-2023 proposed budget; (b) Recommendation for approval to adopt 2023-2024 proposed final budget; (c) Recommendation for approval of agreement of services; (d) Recommendation for approval of 2022-2023 extended school year (ESY) special education contracts; (e) Recommendation for approval of 2023-2024 special education contracts; (f) Recommendation for approval of change orders for the early childhood/kindergarten center project.

Academic committee: (a) Recommendation for approval of an early enrollment agreement; (b) Recommendation for approval of curriculum documents; (c) Recommendation for approval of textbooks.

Miscellaneous: (a) Recommendation for ratification of board of review decision; (b) Recommendation for approval of overnight field trips; (c) Recommendation for approval of updated policy (first reading); (d) Recommendation for approval to appoint board treasurer.

Next Board meeting, June 5, 7:30 p.m.

LANCASTER CITY COUNCIL COMMITTEE

Lancaster City Council Committee will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, May 1 in council chambers, City Hall annex, 120 N. Duke St., Marion St. entrance.

Among the agenda items:

Personnel committee: (a) Nominations of Constantine Mandros and Dean Lee Evans for reappointment to the Traffic Commission; (b) Nomination of Olivia Atlasik for appointment to the City Revitalization & Improvement Zone Authority.

Community planning committee: (a) Administration Resolution amending the Sewer Control Plan to include the Lombardo Properties project; (b) Administration Bill amending the Zoning Ordinance.

Public safety committee: (a) Administration Resolution recognizing police policies regarding immigration.

Public works committee: (a) Administration Resolution requesting a grant for the Beaver Street Pocket Park project; (b) Council Resolution recognizing National Public Works Week; (c) Administration Resolution approving an agreement with the School District of Lancaster for stormwater facilities.

Economic development committee: (a) American Rescue Plan Act updates.

Committee of the Whole: (a) Council Resolution recognizing Jewish American Heritage Month; (b) Council Resolution recognizing Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

LANCSATER CITY PLANNING

The Lancaster City Planning Commission meeting scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 3 has been canceled. The next meeting is planned for 5:30 p.m. May 17 and in person at City Hall, 120 N. Duke St.

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP PLANNING

The Manheim Township Zoning Hearing Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 1 at the municipal building, 1840 Municipal Drive. Remote access link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85151490585

Meeting ID: 851 5149 0585

Call +1 267 831 0333.

Among the agenda items:

Scott and Kelly Yoder, R-2 Residential District, 1609 Sycamore Ave.

Lancaster Airport Authority, I-3 Industrial District/D-A Airport Overlay, 500 Airport Road.

KimRan Property Management, LLC, I-2 Industrial District/T-6 Urban Transition Overlay, 1117 McKinley Avenue.

Jensen King, B-2 Business District/T-5 Neffsville Village Overlay, 2668 Lititz Pike.

PENN MANOR SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Penn Manor School Board will meet 7 p.m. Monday, May 1 in the Large Group Instruction room (LGI) at Penn Manor High School, 100 E. Cottage Ave., Millersville. The regular board meeting will follow the committee of the whole. Live video stream: https://www.youtube.com/PennManorSchoolDistrict/.

*The Ad Hoc Communications Committee Meeting — Open to the public at 4 p.m. Monday, May 1 to be held in the District Administration Office Conference Room at 100 E. Cottage Avenue, Millersville.

Among the agenda items:

Superintendent’s report: Item 1. Review of School Board meeting agenda.

Item 2. Consent agenda for the Committee of the Whole meeting: (a) Approval of the Lancaster County Academy Proposed Budget for 2023-2024 Resolution; (b) Approval of Penn Manor support staff recruitment and retention plan; (c) Approval to convert the temporary learning facilitator, student support facilitator, academic

support teacher, and three school counselors (currently funded by ESSER money) positions to

permanent positions and approve an additional assistant director of student services; (d) Approval of substitute teacher service para-professional recruitment and retention plan.

Item 3. Consent agenda for Administrative Actions: (a) Special Education Legal Consortium Membership; (b) New Story 2023 Extended School Year agreement; (c) Appointment of board treasurer — Appoint Daniel L. Forry to the position of treasurer of the

board of directors for a one-year term for the coming fiscal year, July 1, 2023 through June 30,

2024; (d) Appointment of Tax Collector — Appoint Daniel L. Forry, Chief Financial Officer, as tax collector for the Penn Manor School District effective July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2024; (e) Signing of checks; (f) District income protection insurance; (g) District life insurance; (h) Student teaching affiliation agreement between Penn Manor School District and IUP for the 2023-2024 school year; (i) PSBA All Access Package — Membership in the Pennsylvania School Boards Association, for the 2023-2024 school year and payment of dues; (j) Compaction grouting services proposal by Eastern Gunite Company, Inc.

Item 4. Consent agenda for Personnel: (a) Support staff employment and change in status of the individuals listed per the effective date for the 2022-2023 school year; (b) Professional staff employment and change in status of the individual listed per the effective date for the 2023-2024 school year; (c) Leave: (d) Resignations: (e) Retirements; (f) Act 86 — Locally-issued day-to-day substitute permit for the 2022-23 school year; (g) Volunteer listing 2022-2023.