CONESTOGA VALLEY SCHOOL DISTRICT

Conestoga Valley School District board of directors will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, March 21, in the High School LGI Room, 2110 Horseshoe Road.

Among the agenda items:

— Commentary on district activity: (a) board commendations; (b) superintendent’s comments; (c) correspondence — secretary; (d) board comments; (e) Market Street Sports.

— Public/professional/staff inputs: (a) public comments; (b) comments from CVEA; (c) comments from other employee groups.

— Consent agenda: (a) approval of minutes from Feb. 14 and 22; (b) approval of financial reports; (c) superintendent’s reports; (d) approval of first reading of district policies — Policy 820 food services, Policy 902 publications, Policy 904 public attendance at school events and Policy 905 citizen’s advisory committee; (e) approval of second and final reading of district policies — 626 use of one-time revenue sources, 627 federal fiscal compliance, 627.1 travel reimbursement federal programs and 901 public information program; (f) approval of 2022 graduation date; (g) approval of change orders for the Gerald G. Huesken Middle School; (h) approval of student discipline action; (i) approval of technology legal consortium with IU13 for 2022-23; (j) approval of Austil’s Addendum; (k) approval of bilingual contract; (l) approval of track resurfacing recommendation; (m) approval of overnight trip for middle school to Cape Henlopen; (n) approval of 2022-23 IU13 budget.

— Action/Discussion: (A) Approval of Additional Zone for Administrator position for the new middle school principal

— Information agenda: (a) finance and operations report; (b) curriculum and instruction report; (c) federal funds.

— Board reports: (a) IU13 reports; (b) PSBA reports; (c) Lancaster County Academy report; (d) Lancaster County Career & Technology center report; (e) Construction team update.

— Public comments.

EAST LAMPETER TWP. SUPERVISORS

The East Lampeter Township board of supervisors will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 21, at township office, 2250 Old Philadelphia Pike. Remote access info: visit eastlampetertownship.org.

Among the agenda items:

— Consent agenda: (a) approval of the March 21 Board of Supervisors meeting agenda; (b) approval of the minutes of March 7 regular meeting; (c) approval to pay invoices from all funds.

— Recognition of retirement: Lisa Gehr.

— 2021 Officer of the year presentation.

— 2021 police department annual report — Chief Stephen Zerbe.

— New business: (a) Lancaster Mennonite stormwater management Plan No. 21-23, 2176 Lincoln Highway; (b) Steudler land development plan No. 21-25: 2599 Old Philadelphia Pike; (c) discussion regarding mixed use zoning district; (d) review comments regarding West Lampeter Township comprehensive plan; (e) time extension for township review and action — Stoltzfus- 264 Maple Ave.

— Action items: (a) resolution regarding Walnut Street roundabout maintenance agreement; (b) developer’s agreement regarding High maintenance of certain improvements related to the Walnut Street extension project; (c) adoption of the new emergency operations plan; (d) amendment to 1983 sewer agreement regarding LASA purchase of Manor Township system; (e) banking action regarding authorized signatory.

— Manager’s report: (a) Lincoln Highway streetscape plan implementation.

— Next meeting: Monday, April 4, at 7:30 p.m.

LAMPETER-STRASBURG SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Lampeter-Strasburg School board will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 21, at the district administration building board room, 1600 Book Road, Lampeter. Live video stream at https://www.l-spioneers.org/School-Board/.

Among the agenda items:

— Miscellaneous: Presentation on Lampeter Elementary School initiatives.

— Personnel committee: Recommendation for approval of setting of “P” value and support staff rates and ranges.

— Business and finance committee: Discussion and recommendation for approval of Lancaster-Lebanon IU13 proposed general operation budget.

— Miscellaneous: (a) recommendation for approval of field trip; (b) recommendation for approval of tuition student; (c) review of achievement data; (d) discussion of PSBA principles for government and leadership.

LANCASTER CITY COUNCIL

Lancaster City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 22, in council chambers, City Hall annex, 120 N. Duke St., Marion St. entrance.

Among the agenda items:

— Approval of the minutes for meeting of March 8.

— Legislative agenda: Ordinances for final passage — Administration Bill No. 5-2022, approving a supplemental appropriation for capital projects.

LANCASTER CITY CRIZ

Lancaster City CRIZ Authority board of directors will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 22, via Zoom. Meeting info: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84892283890?pwd=TFY0WU8rSUNiZ2lWcTdRZGhoMFVzZz09. Meeting ID: 848 9228 3890, Passcode: 428244; for more information, visit: https://www.cityoflancasterpa.com/boards-commissions-and-authorities/criz-authority/

Among the agenda items:

— Approval of Feb. 22 board meeting minutes and approval of Feb. financial report prepared by Simon Lever.

— New business: Financial audit for the year ending Dec. 31, 2021.

LANCASTER CITY HISTORICAL COMMISSION

The City of Lancaster Historical Commission will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 21, in the Commission Room, City Hall Annex, at 120 North Duke Street.

Among the agenda items:

— 1147 Lititz Pike: 1147 Holdings LLC, owner; Douglas Philips, architect. Demolition of a one-story commercial structure facing Marshall Avenue. Removal of rear north wings of a historic inn building and relocation of the south portion to front Marshall Avenue. Construction of two new five-story structures to contain multi-family housing with ground-floor parking and commercial space. (old business).

— 202-210 N. Queen St. and 221 N. Market St.: Chestnut Street Associates LLC, owner; BartonPartners Architects Planners Inc., applicant. Revised plans for construction of a 12-story apartment building, to include revised wall treatments, on an existing surface parking lot at the corner of West Chestnut and North Queen streets.

— 250 College Ave.: Washington Place Equities, owner; Marotta/Main Architects and Alexander Design Studio, applicants. Conceptual discussion of proposed renovation of a former hospital building facing College Avenue to include removal of a driveway canopy and installation of new exterior wall materials, demolition of structures facing Marietta Avenue, and construction of 53 new townhouses on the western half of the parcel facing Marietta and North West End Avenues and West Walnut Street.

LANCASTER CITY HOUSING

Lancaster City Housing Authority board of directors will meet at 4:30 p.m. Monday, March 21, at the offices, 325 Church St. Public remote viewing, contact Dianne, 717-397-2835, ext. 3020; dkey@lchapa.com.

Among the agenda items:

— Financial report — February 2022.

— Deputy director’s report.

— Director of operations report.

— Director of housing choice voucher program.

— Interim director of strategic initiatives report.

— Executive director’s report.

— Other business: Special meeting held March 3 — Resolution 2022-3-4 pension trustee revision.

— Next meeting: April 21 at 4:30 p.m.

LANCASTER COUNTY HOUSING

Lancaster County Housing Authority board of directors will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 22, followed by the Redevelopment Authority of the County of Lancaster board of directors at its offices, 28 Penn Square, 2nd Floor, Suite 200. Anyone wishing to attend the meetings via Zoom, should email Marian Joyce at mjoyce@lchra.com.

Among the agenda items:

— Communications.

— Staff reports.

— Financial reports for the month of February.

— The next meeting of the board of the Lancaster County Housing Authority will be April 26 at approximately 4:30 p.m. at the offices of the Lancaster County Housing and Redevelopment Authorities, 28 Penn Square, 2nd floor, and via Zoom video conferencing platform.

LANCASTER COUNTY LAND BANK AUTHORITY

The Lancaster County Land and Bank Authority will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 22, at its offices at 28 Penn Square, 2nd floor, Suite 200. Anyone wishing to attend the meetings via Zoom, should email Marian Joyce at mjoyce@lchra.com.

Among the agenda items:

— Communications.

— Staff reports.

— Financial reports for February 2022.

— New business: Resolution authorizing acquisition of 318 Poplar St. in the Borough of Columbia using PHARE funds.

— Other business: The next meeting of the board of the Lancaster County Land Bank Authority will be held April 26 at 4 p.m. via Zoom or at the offices of Lancaster County Housing and Redevelopment Authorities, 28 Penn Square, 2nd floor, Suite 200, Lancaster.

LANCASTER COUNTY REDEVELOPMENT

The Lancaster County Redevelopment Authority will meet Tuesday, March 22, immediately following the 4:30 p.m. Lancaster County Housing Authority meeting at its offices at 28 Penn Square, second floor, Suite 200.

Among the agenda items:

— Treasurer’s report for February 2022.

— Staff reports.

— New business: (a) resolution approving an update to the guidelines for the manufactured housing repair program to allow increasing the loan maximum for all eligible projects due to increases in construction and labor costs; (b) resolution authorizing an exception to the policies for the manufactured housing repair program to allow for assistance in an amount in order to make a dwelling safe; (c) resolution authorizing capital replacement of HVAC units and controls at Clipper Magazine Stadium; (d) resolution approving a contract with Elizabethtown Community Housing and Outreach Services for emergency shelter beds using emergency solutions grants coronavirus (ESG-CV2) funds.

— Other business: The next meeting of the board of the Redevelopment Authority of the County of Lancaster will be held April 26 immediately following the meeting of the Lancaster County Housing Authority which follows the 4 p.m. meeting of the Lancaster County Land Bank Authority.

LANCASTER TWP. ZONING

The Lancaster Township Zoning Hearing Board will meet 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 22, at the municipal building, 1240 Maple Ave. For more information, visit www.lancastertownship.org.

Among the agenda items:

— Old business: ZHB2022-0001-156 Wilson Drive — appeal from zoning officer continued from Feb. 22 meeting. April Koppenhaver has appealed an enforcement Notice issued by the zoning officer dated Dec. 3, 2021, for violation of the Lancaster Township Zoning Ordinance (2012) pursuant to Chapter 280-402 (R-1 zoning district, permitted uses) for the use of the property as a short term rental.

— The next zoning hearing board meeting will be on April 26 at 7 p.m.

MOUNT JOY TWP. SUPERVISORS

Mount Joy Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, March 21, at the municipal building, 8853 Elizabethtown Road, Elizabethtown. Remote meeting access via Zoom: Meeting ID 880 0530 7579).

Among the agenda items:

— Calendar year 2021 financial audit: (a) Philip O. Rudy, White, Rudy. LLC will be in attendance to present the 2021 financial audit; (b) discussion on and, if appropriate, a motion to approve the calendar year 2021 township audit.

— Consent calendar: (a) approve and ratify the minutes of the Feb. 21 meeting; (b) approve payment of all bills via bill list No. 05-2022; bill list No. 06-2022; and ratify the payment of all payrolls for the period of Feb. 11 through March 10, which represents two pay periods; (c) receptionist/recycling coordinator — accept resignation of Kim Hayford; (d) receptionist/recycling coordinator — approve hiring of Cristy Becker; (e) agricultural security area — 180 day procedure; (f) Lancaster County Conservation District — 2022 memorandum of understanding; (g) Robert A. and Tracy L. Shaeffer, 21-13-FSDP; (h) Ira M. Jr. and Linda M. Heistand, 21-10-FDSP.

— Elizabethtown College — tax exempt funding: (a) discussion on appointing two supervisors to be able execute certain actions on behalf of the board on items pertaining to Elizabethtown College funding; (b) adopt a resolution whereby the board of supervisors approves the financing through the Lancaster Higher Education Authority of a certain project for the benefit of Elizabethtown College, a not-for-profit corporation, designating the chairman of the board of supervisors as the “applicable elected representative” with the meaning of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended, authorizing such chairman or any such member of the board of supervisors to take certain actions on behalf of the board.

— 2022 paving/seal coating — award bids: (a) 2022 paving improvements — discussion and, if appropriate, a motion to award a bid to New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co., Inc., 621 Martindale Road, Ephrata, for the paving improvements for Harvest Road and Fieldstone Circle; (b) 2022 seal coating program — discussion and, if appropriate, a motion to award a bid to Martin Paving, Inc., 531 E. 28th Division Highway, Lititz, for the seal coating program for Cold Spring Road.

— Trick or treat policy: Discussion on, establishing a policy concerning trick or treat and setting the date as October 31st each year from 6-8 p.m. without exception. This would be a recommendation only and not governed by municipal law or ordinance.

— Impact fee agreement: Campus Road roundabout construction — discussion on proposed agreement between Mount Joy Township, the Hoffer Estate, 1376 Campus Road Associates, LLC, Catalyst Commercial Development, and Myer, et al. The agreement proposes the use of traffic impact fees and park and recreation land fee-in-lieu of dedication funds to construct the Campus Road roundabout.

— Northwest EMS: Justin S. Evans, manager/zoning officer will provide an update on emergency services funding and proposed authority.

— Correspondence: (a) email from Justin S. Evans, township manager, Feb. 23, regarding update on Mill Road Bridge (emailed to supervisors Feb. 3); (b) letter from Dale E. Ressler, Northwest Emergency Medical Services, dated March 2, regarding municipal meeting scheduled for Wednesday, March 30, at Masonic Village Patton Center (emailed to supervisors March 7).

— The next regular meeting of the Mount Joy Township board of supervisors is scheduled to be held on Monday, April 18, beginning at 7 p.m.

PENN MANOR SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Penn Manor School Board will meet 7 p.m. Monday, March 21, at Manor Middle School, 2950 Charlestown Road. The regular board meeting will follow the committee of the whole. Live video stream: https://www.youtube.com/Pennmanorschooldistrict/.

Among the agenda items:

— Review of school board meeting agenda.

— Consent agenda for the Committee of the Whole meeting: (a) high school graduation requirements to fulfill Act 158; (b) school board meeting dates for 2022-2023.

— Consent agenda for administrative actions: (a) judicial review; (b) Conrad Siegel Actuaries contract; (c) EMS services proposal for 2022 football season from Emergency Medical Standby, LLC; (d) school counseling internship memorandum of understanding between Penn Manor School District and Gwynedd Mercy University; (e) approval of textbook for grades K-3, Eureka Math, published by Great Minds, 2015; (f) approval of Eureka Math classroom manipulative kits for grade 3 only; (g) ATTAIN ABA Therapy agreement to establish school-based services as detailed on the contract.

— Consent agenda for personnel: (a) support staff employment and change in status; (b) leaves; (c) retirement; (d) resignation; (e) volunteer; (f) elementary tutors for the 2021-22 school year.