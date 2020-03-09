Conestoga Valley School District
Conestoga Valley School District Board of Directors will meet 7 p.m. Monday, March 9, at the administration center, 2110 Horseshoe Road. Among the agenda items:
- Action/ discussion Items: (a) Gerald G. Huesken Middle School bids update; (b) change orders for projector power; (c) lawn care contract recommendation; (d) review of Lancaster County Career & Technology Center bond refinancing proposal; (e) review Policy 228, student government; Policy 229, student fundraising; and Policy 230, public participation by student organization; (f) special education plan.
Hempfield School District
The Hempfield School District school board will meet 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, at the administration building, public board room, 200 Church St., Landisville. Among the agenda items:
- Youth Art Month presentation.
- Hempfield High School Student Council report.
- Comprehensive plan presentation\!q.
- Feasibility study/ enrollment update.
- Budget presentation.
- Anticipated approval of the 2020-21 school calendar.
Lancaster City Council
Lancaster City Council will meet 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, in council chambers, City Hall annex, 120 N. Duke St., Marion Street entrance. Among the agenda items:
- Recognition: Council Resolution No. 18-2020, recognizing the contributions of Jewish American people to Lancaster and our nation.
- Public Hearing: application to consider the request of Willow Valley Communities for approval of the issuance of an economic development restaurant liquor license for use at 100 S. Queen St. (Southern Market Center).
- Reports of committee meetings held March 2: (a) Public Safety Committee, Councilman Xavier Garcia-Molina; (b) Public Works Committee, Councilman Pete Soto; (c) Economic Development Committee, Councilman Jaime Arroyo; (d) Finance Committee, Councilwoman Amanda Bakay; (d) Community Planning Committee, Councilwoman Faith Craig; (e) Personnel Committee, Councilwoman Janet Diaz.
- Historic District: consider the following applications and recommendations from the Historical Architectural Review Board for improvements to properties within the Historic District: (a) Trout CPA, owner of 160 E. King St., requests installation of new commercial signs on the building’s storefront; (b) Nick Flouras, owner of 135 E. Grant St., requests replacement of French doors on a second-story balcony with new vinyl sliding glass doors; (c) Thomas & Coty Baker, owners of 45 S. Lime St., request reconstruction of a rear frame enclosure to create a new two-story addition. (The changes were recommended for approval by the Historical Architectural Review Board.)
- Ordinances for first reading: Administration Bill No. 02-2020, accepting the dedication for a right of way on Grofftown Road.
- Resolutions: (a) Administration Resolution No. 10-2020, authorizing acceptance of a Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program grant for the fire station project; (b) Administration Resolution No. 12-2020, supporting issuance of an economic development restaurant liquor license for the Southern Market Center project; (c) Administration Resolution No. 13-2020, amending the city’s official sewage facilities plan to include Park City Center’s entrance redevelopment project; (d) Administration Resolution No. 14-2020, amending the city’s official sewage facilities plan to include the 221 N. Prince St. redevelopment project; (e) Administration Resolution No. 15-2020, approving amending the city’s official sewage facilities plan to include the 227 N. Prince St. redevelopment project; (f) Administration Resolution No. 16-2020, authorizing a grant application for Milburn Park playground renovations; (g) Administration Resolution No. 17-2020, authorizing a grant application for the Conestoga Pines Park master plan.
Lancaster County planning
The Lancaster County Planning Commission will meet 2:30 p.m. Monday, March 9, at 150 N. Queen St.,Binns Park annex, first floor meeting rooms. Among the agenda items:
- Community planning reviews: (a) No. 11-75, Columbia Borough, proposed request for certification of 521 Locust St. as blighted; (b) No. 32-177, West Lampeter Township, proposed amendment to the zoning ordinance to permit “farm service business” as a principal use in the agricultural zone; (c) No. 37-62, Lititz Borough, proposed amendment to the zoning ordinance to (i) amend the definition of “continuing care retirement community” to add a definition of motor vehicle sales, (ii) to amend the R-1 residential district to permit continuing care retirement communities as a special exception use, (iii) to refine the permitted uses of the commercial, general business and industrial districts, (iv) to clarify the regulations of the floodplain district and exceptions to height limitations, (v) to remove a conflict in the permitted height of accessory structures, (vi) and to eliminate a lot size restriction for theaters; (d) No. 42-44, Marietta Borough, proposed amendment to the zoning ordinance, (I) to modify the classification of certain uses a permitted uses, special exception uses and conditional uses; (ii) to alter some dimensional regulations and uses within the trail/rail/river zoning district; (iii) to modify the parking and driveway standards; and (iv) to provide for the expansion of nonconforming impervious surface coverage; (e) No. 46-145, Mount Joy Township, proposed rezoning of land held by J. Leon Rutt to the north of the terminus of Jonlyn Drive from medium-density residential district to general commercial district.
- Subdivision and land development plan, advisory reviews: (a) No. 72-566-3C, Tamarack/Spread Eagle Village, Providence Township; (b) No. 73-38-1, Marietta Dollar General, East Donegal Township; (c) No. 75-93-3, Homette Corp., Upper Leacock Township; (d) No. 80-337-2, Daniel B. Jr. and Sarah Petersheim, Drumore Township; (e) No. 80-364-1, Samuel L. King, Sadsbury Township; (f) No. 86-407-1, Stump’s Quality Decks, Earl Township; (g) No. 86-70-4, Penn Grant Commons West, Pequea Township; (h) No. 87-69-1, H.R. Ewell Inc., East Earl Township; (i) No. 93-27-6, Americold Logistics LLC, West Hempfield Township; (j) No. 96-40C, David W. and Naomi L. Stoltzfus, Sadsbury Township; (k) No. 04-111A, Michael Houghton, Colerain Township; (l) No. 06-41-1E, final subdivision/lot line change plan, Manheim Township; (m) No. 19-57A, Alan K. Kendig, Christiana Borough; (n) No. 20-7, Eric R. Probst, Pequea Township; (n) No. 20-8, South Fairmount Church, West Earl Township; (o) No. 20-9, Nate’s Automotive, East Lampeter Township.
- The next scheduled meeting: March 23.
Lancaster Township supervisors
The Lancaster Township Board of Supervisors will meet at Monday, March 9. There will be a workshop at 6 p.m., followed by regular meeting at 7 p.m., at the municipal building, 1240 Maple Ave. Among the agenda items:
- Workshop agenda: Lafayette Fire Company annual report, department updates, recalling township’s history presentation.
- Public hearing: Ordinance 2020-02 to rezone certain properties at Bean Hill Road and Wabank Road.
- Regular meeting: secretary’s report, treasurer’s report, payment of bills, other reports.
- Announcements: (a) trash bills out April 1, due April 30; (b) street sweeping on signed streets resumes April 1; (c) parking restrictions will be enforced, calendar available on township website; (d) historical commission meeting 6:30 p.m. April 6; (e) yard waste facility opens April 7 to be open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays 3-7 p.m., and Saturdays 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. starting April 11, excluding May 23, July 4, Sept. 5; (f) offices closed April 10; (g) yard waste curbside collection begins Monday, April 13, takes place every other week on regular collection day.
- Planning and zoning business: The board will act to acknowledge receipt of time extension: (a) No. 262 Southern Village phase four final subdivision/land development plan; (b) No. 275 Bean Hill Road final subdivision/land development plan. The board will act on a stormwater management site plan for the Lancaster city’s South Village storage tank.
- New business: The board will act on the following: (a) public meeting for Ordinance 2020-01 for execution of cable franchise agreement; (b) 2020 street/alley paving contract award; (c) the signing of a certified local government agreement with the Pennsylvania Historical Museum Commission; Resolution 2020-07 for a sidewalk maintenance agreement with Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for its Columbia Avenue bridge over the Little Conestoga Creek.
Manheim Township commissioners
Manheim Township commissioners will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, March 9, at the municipal building, 1840 Municipal Drive. Among the agenda items:
- Consent agenda: (a) JG Environmental, stormwater management plan, 76 Flory Mill Road, zoned I-1, financial security release; (b) Chapman Ford, preliminary/final land development, 1485 Manheim Pike, zoned B-4, financial security release; (c) Mikhail Lot 1, preliminary/final subdivision and land development plan, 1530 Eden Road, zoned R-2, financial security release.
- Resolutions: (a) Resolution 2020-44, disposition of records; (b) Resolution 2020-45, appointing a member to the Civil Service Commission; (c) Resolution 2020-46, providing an exemption to commercial motor vehicles’ driving-time limits during certain emergencies.
- Ordinances: (a) Ordinance 2020-04, traffic ordinance; (b) Ordinance 2020-05, authorizing the establishment of citizen advisory committees.
- Decisions: Area 18, Lancaster Subaru, subdivision and land development ordinance, 651 Delp Road, zoned B-4 and D-R overlay, modification request.
- Motion: bid award for broom sweeper rental.
- Acknowledgments: acknowledge engineering and traffic study for the posting of a reserved parking zone for 835 Fountain Ave.
Manheim Township planning
The Manheim Township Planning Commission will meet 12 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, at the municipal building, 1840 Municipal Drive. Among the agenda items:
- Subdivision/land development: (a) 1046 Manheim Pike, office building, preliminary/final land development plan, 1046 Manheim Pike, zoned I-2 and T-6 overlay; (b) Springhill Suites, preliminary/final subdivision and land development plan, 720 Enterprise Way, zoned B-4 and D-R overlay; (c) 480 East Oregon Road Self Storage Units, preliminary/final land development plan, 480 E. Oregon Road, zoned I-3.
West Lampeter Township supervisors
The West Lampeter Township Board of Supervisors will meet 7 p.m. Monday, March 9, at the municipal building, 852 Village Road, Lampeter. Among the agenda items:
- Planning matters: (a) final land development plan and improvement guarantee recommendation, Sheetz, 2539 Willow Street Pike; (b) sketch plan, Willow Street Park, John Pyfer; (c) request reduction of letter of credit, Greenleaf Estates phase two; (d) request final release of letter of credit, Willow Street Mennonite Church; (e) request reduction of letter of credit, Bottom Line Ag Supply.
- Monthly reports: (a) treasurer’s report; (b) Public Works Department report; (c) police department report; (d) community development department report; (e) township manager’s report.
- Administrative matters: (a) Ordinance 258, Comcast franchise renewal; (b) Resolution 4-2020, authorizing acquisition of right of way on Gypsy Hill and Long Rifle roads for roadway improvements.