East Hempfield Township supervisors
The East Hempfield Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, at the municipal building, 1700 Nissley Road, Landisville. Among the agenda items:
-Consent agenda: (a) Heat and Control Inc.: approval of the stormwater management operations and maintenance agreement; (b) Lime Spring Square, phase three; (c) approval to pay invoices from all funds covering Feb. 22-March 6; (d) approval of minutes for Feb. 19.
-Action items: (a) development services: Traditions of America, phase one, final plan; Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center and Brookside Development, phase one final plan; zoning ordinance amendments; (b) Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay, authorize signature on maintenance agreement of tree planting at the Harrisburg Pike vacant lot, plantings to be done along Swarr Run; (c) Aquilla Gardens (Randy Road/Nolt Road), temporary construction easement, authorize signature.
-New business: Four Season Golf, discussion of replacement of failing HVAC system over banquet rooms; official map, memo provided.
East Lampeter Township supervisors
The East Lampeter Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 2, at township office, 2250 Old Philadelphia Pike. Among the agenda items:
-Consent agenda: (a) approval of minutes from Jan. 20 regular meeting; (b) approval of minutes from Feb. 1; (c) approval of minutes from Feb. 10 regular meeting; (d) approval to pay invoices from all funds; (e) request for financial security release, Pine Hill Trailers: 2975 Lincoln Highway East; (f) time extension to record conditionally approved plan for Turkey Hill Car Wash at 5 Strasburg Pike.
-New business: (a) High Associates subdivision and land development plan No. 19-22, Ben Franklin Boulevard; (b) resolution regarding sewer planning module for SSN Hotel Management; (c) Shoppes at Rockvale C-3 overlay zoning amendment, informal discussion; (d) township Planning Commission 2019 annual report.
-Action items: (a) resolution regarding Dial 811 / Safe Digging Month; (b) resolution regarding disposal of township records; (c) resolution authorizing the execution of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation multimodal grant agreements.
-Manager’s report: (a) municipal separate storm sewer report; (b) Greater Lancaster Heritage Pathway implementation report.
-Next meeting: Monday, March 16 at 7:30 p.m.
Hempfield School District
The Hempfield School District school board will meet 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, at the administration building, public board room, 200 Church St., Landisville. Among the agenda items:
-Student/teacher recognition.
-Special education update.
-2020-21 school calendar.
Lampeter-Strasburg School District
The Lampeter-Strasburg school board will meet 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 2, at the district administration building board room, 1600 Book Road, Lampeter. Among the agenda items:
-Personnel Committee: (a) recommendation for approval resignations; (b) recommendation for approval of employment, professional; (c) recommendation for approval of additional assignment; (d) recommendation for approval of change of status; (e) recommendation for approval of leaves of absences; (f) recommendation for approval of supplemental contracts; (g) recommendation for approval of substitutes; (h) recommendation for approval of volunteers.
-Business/Finance Committee: (a) recommendation for approval of memorandum of understanding; (b) recommendation for approval of the school-age child hourly tuition rate for 2020-21 school year.
-Miscellaneous: recommendation for approval of 2020 graduation date.
-The next board meeting is 7:30 p.m. March 16 in the administration building board room.
Lancaster City Council Committee
Lancaster City Council Committee will meet 6 p.m. Monday, March 2, in council chambers, City Hall annex, 120 N. Duke St., Marion Street entrance. Among the agenda items:
-Personnel Committee: (a) John Lefever, nominee for appointment to the Historical Commission and Historical Architectural Review Board; (b) Lenwood Sloan, nominee for appointment to the Public Art Advisory Board; (c) Jeff Tischer, nominee for appointment to the Sign Commission; (d) Mark Stoner, nominee for appointment to the Human Relations Commission; (e) Sam Wilsker, nominee for reappointment to the Noise Control Board.
-Public Safety Committee: (a) Update on enforcement of the city’s marijuana ordinance; (b) update on enforcement of the city’s aggressive panhandling ordinance.
-Economic Development Committee: Administration Resolution No. 12-2020, supporting a liquor license for the Southern Market redevelopment project.
-Community Planning Committee: (a) Administration Resolution No. 13-2020, sewage planning module for the Bon-Ton redevelopment project; (b) Administration Resolution No. 14-2020, sewage planning module for the 221 N. Prince St. redevelopment project; (c) Administration Resolution No. 14-2020, sewage planning module for the 227 N. Prince St. redevelopment project; (d) Administration Bill No. 02-2020, accepting the dedication for a right of way on Grofftown Road.
-Public Works Committee: (a) Administration Resolution No. 16-2020, authorizing a grant application for Milburn Park playground renovations; (b) Administration Resolution No. 17-2020, authorizing a grant application for the Conestoga Pines Park master plan.
-Finance Committee: (a) Administration Resolution No. 10-2020, authorizing a grant application for Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program for the fire station project; (b) Administration Resolution No. 17-2020, authorizing a grant application to the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program for the Culliton Park projects.
Lancaster City Historical Review Board
The City of Lancaster Historical Architectural Review Board will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, in the commission room, City Hall annex, at 120 N. Duke St. Among the agenda items:
-160 E. King St.: Trout CPA, owners, The H&H Group, applicant. Install new commercial signs on a projecting bracket on the building’s facade.
-135 E. Grant St.: Nick Flouras, owner, The Diamond Companies, applicant. Replace wooden French doors with new vinyl sliding glass doors on a second-story balcony.
-45 S. Lime St.: Thomas & Coty Baker, owners; Stuart & Associates Architects, applicant. Reconstruct second-story rear frame enclosure visible from Church Street to create a two-story addition.
Lancaster city planning
The Lancaster City Planning Commission meeting scheduled for Wednesday has been canceled. The next meeting is 6 p.m. March 18 in City Hall, 120 N. Duke St., in the first-floor commission room, City Hall annex, East Marion Street entrance.
Penn Manor School District
The Penn Manor School Board will meet 7 p.m. Monday, March 2, at Manor Middle School, 2950 Charlestown Road. The regular board meeting will follow the committee of the whole. Among the agenda items:
-Superintendent’s report: review of school board meeting agenda.
-Consent agenda for administrative actions: (a) acceptance of Substitute Teacher Service aides and para and personal care assistants for the 2020-21 school term; (b) acceptance of Substitute Teacher Service substitute teachers for the 2020-21 term; (c) Agricultural Advisory Committee, approval of committee minutes; (d) Production Express, equipment rental and setup; (e) ratification of a proposal to perform districtwide lead testing by Miller & Sons; (f) maintenance building curb replacement proposal from BR Kreider & Sons Inc.; (g) Flocabulary site license.
-Consent agenda for personnel: (a) support staff employment; (b) resignation; (c) additional pay for Julie Yost to assist in covering for an employee’s leave for one hour per day from March 2 through the end of the school year; (d) athletic workers for the 2019-20 school year.
Warwick Township supervisors
The Warwick Township Board of Supervisors will meet 7 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, at the Warwick Township Municipal Building, 315 Clay Road, Lititz. Among the agenda items:
-Communications: (a) Pennsylvania State Association of Township Supervisors bulletin; (b) Rothsville Fire Company; (c) Lancaster Farmland Trust; (d) Lancaster district attorney.
-Subdivision/related business: (a) consider the request to reduce letter of credit for the Lancaster Evangelical Free Church project; (b) consider the decision for conditional use application for Luke and Donna Weidler.
-Old business: (a) consider Resolution 03-04-20-01, authorizing amendment for signal permit at state Route 501 and Newport Road; (b) consider bids submitted for roundabout projects; (c) consider settlement letter for 156 Church Road; (d) consider attendance at the spring Lancaster County Association of Township Supervisors meeting March 3; (e) discussion on preparation of agenda.
-New business: (a) consider request for the 4th annual 5K for Connor Holland Foundation on July 18; (b) consider Marvin Stoner as alternate sewage enforcement officer for Warwick Township; (c) consider the proposal for replacement of administration vehicles.
-Next meeting: March 18.