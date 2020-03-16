Columbia Borough Historical

The Historical Architectural Review Board of the Borough of Columbia will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, in council chambers of Borough Hall, 308 Locust St., Columbia. Agenda items include:

- 401 Locust St.: Catholic Health Initiatives St. Joseph Children’s Health, owner. Install a wall sign above a pedestrian entrance on the modern building addition facing Locust Street.

- 433 Walnut St.: John Riehl, owner. Reconstruct a second-story side balcony, replacing the exterior stairs, posts and railing.

- 538 N. Second St.: Joseph Ayad, owner. Replace a wooden entry door with a new Masonite steel door.

- 449 Union St.: Cody Bennett and Michael Elia, owners. Install aluminum capping on four window frames on the building’s facade.

- 132 and 138 Locust St. and 45 Bank Ave.: 789 Main Street LLC, owners. Revise a previously approved design for a new four-story mixed-use building, substituting vinyl siding for areas of metal siding and brick veneer.

Conestoga Valley School District

Conestoga Valley School District Board of Directors will meet 7 p.m. Monday, March 16, at the administration center, 2110 Horseshoe Road. Among the agenda items:

- Commentary on district activity: (a) board commendations; (b) superintendent’s comments; (c) correspondence, secretary; (d) board comments; (e) student representatives.

- Public/professional/staff input: (a) student report, Smoketown Elementary, social language lesson; (b) home and school visitor/social worker update; (c) public comments; (d) comments from Conestoga Valley Education Association; (e) comments from other employee groups.

- Consent agenda: (a) approval of minutes from Feb. 3, 10 and 18; (b) approval of financial reports; (c) superintendent’s report; (d) approval of first reading of district policies: (i) Policy 228, student government; (ii) Policy 229, student fundraising; (iii) Policy 230, public participation by student organizations; (e) approval of second and final reading of district policies: (i) Policy 223, use of motor vehicles; (ii) Policy 224, care of school property (vandalism); (f) approval of change orders for projector power and fiber cable; (g) approval of Lancaster County Career and Technology Center bond refinancing; (h) approval of agreement for lawn care services; (i) approval of AAA drivers education contract update; (j) approval of student discipline actions; (k) approval of letter of agreement for Title IIA allocation adjustment.

- Action/discussion: (a) special education plan; (b) finance and operations report; (c) curriculum and instruction report, social studies and business education update, Dwight Sproul, supervisor; (d) federal funds.

- Board reports: (a) Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13 reports; (b) IU13 annual board elections; (c) Pennsylvania School Boards Association reports; (d) Lancaster County Academy report; (e) Lancaster County Career and Technology Center report; (f) construction team update.

East Hempfield Township Supervisors

The East Hempfield Township Board of Supervisors will meet 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, at the municipal building, 1700 Nissley Road, Landisville. Among the agenda items:

- Consent agenda: (a) department reports, golf course, public works, development services, police, EMC; (b)Turkey Hill final plan, 257 Centerville Road: Approval of a 120-day time extension until Aug. 13 to record the final plan; (c) Landis Farm, first phase: approval to reduce money from the project’s financial security.

- Action items: (a) RBC Capital Markets, Scott Kramer, discussion of refinancing the police renovation loan; (b) development services, (i) Lime Spring Square, fifth phase, 2231 Noll Drive, authorization to sign the support and planning consistency letter for the Business in Our Sites loan program, (ii) 2220 Dairy Road warehouse revised sketch plan, (iii) 2929 Hempland Road sketch plan and preliminary plan waiver, (iv) Penn State Hershey Lancaster Medical Center and Brookside; (c) acquisition of 706 Centerville Road as part of the Centerville widening project; (d) Amos Herr Park, second, submission of Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources grant; (e) fire company tuition reimbursement, modification to the budget line item for tuition reimbursement from $10,000 to $17,500 for 2020; (f) paving and material bids, requesting to accept bid of $1,265,041.17 from lowest bidder, Pennsy Supply Inc., for in-place paving; requesting to accept low bid of $56,995.00 from Highway Materials Inc. for materials picked up by our trucks; (g) appointment to boards/commissions.

East Lampeter Township supervisors

The East Lampeter Township Board of Supervisors will meet 7:30p.m. Monday, March 16, at township office, 2250 Old Philadelphia Pike. Among the agenda items:

- Swearing in of new police officer Olivia Mauro.

- Presentation of 2019 Officer of the Year award to Detective Preston Gentzler.

- 2019 annual police department report Chief Stephen Zerbe.

- 2019 annual Lafayette Fire Company report, Chief Jeffrey Keens.

- Action items: (a) transfer stormwater system to East Lampeter Sewer Authority; (b) agreement regarding operation, maintenance and improvement of stormwater system; (c) award of paving and oil-and-chip contract bids; (d) easement regarding streambank improvement project for Mill Creek / Gibbon’s Park; (e) authorization to make application for Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development grant funding, truck scales; (f) approval of changes to 2020 pay policy.

- Manager’s report: (a) Lincoln Highway East streetscape plan implementation report; (b) public meeting considerations.

Lampeter-Strasburg School District

The Lampeter-Strasburg school board will meet 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 16, at the district administration building board room, 1600 Book Road, Lampeter. Among the agenda items:

- Miscellaneous: presentation on Lampeter Elementary School initiatives.

- Business and finance committee: (a) discussion of district’s debit service levels; (b) recommendation to approve Lancaster County Career and Technology Center financing; (c) recommendation of Univest Bank Corporate authorization resolution; (d) recommendation of restated 403(b) plan document.

- Miscellaneous: (a) review of achievement date; (b) discussion of community engagement meetings; (c) discussion of Pennsylvania School Boards Association principles for government and leadership.

Lancaster City Historical Commission

The City of Lancaster Historical Commission will meet 6 p.m. Monday, March 16, in the Commission Room, City Hall annex, at 120 N. Duke St. Among the agenda items:

- 555 N. Duke St.: Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital, owner; Perkins and Will Architects, applicant. Conceptual discussion of construction of a three-level expansion of the emergency department facing North Duke Street.

- 548 New Holland Ave.: Rick Hamilton, owner; Tippetts/Weaver Architects Inc., applicant. Conceptual discussion of construction of a new three-story multi-family dwelling, replacing modern rear additions behind two existing historic buildings.

- 329-331 E. New St.: Chad Steller, owner, MK Architects, applicant. Conceptual discussion of demolition of one-story cement garages on Grove Lane and construction of a new three-story multi-family dwelling.

Lancaster city housing

Lancaster City Housing Authority Board of Directors will meet 4:30 p.m. Monday, March 16, at the offices, 325 Church St. Among the agenda items:

- Financial report: January and February.

- Executive/deputy director’s report.

- Resolution: award contract for legal services.

- Next meeting: 4:30 p.m. Monday, April 20.

Lancaster city planning

The Lancaster City Planning Commission meeting scheduled for Wednesday, March 18, has been canceled. The next meeting is planned for 6 p.m. April 1 in City Hall, 120 N. Duke St., Lancaster, in the first-floor commission room, City Hall annex, East Marion Street entrance.

Lancaster city zoning

The City of Lancaster Zoning Hearing Board will meet 4 p.m. Monday, March 15, in City Council chambers, first floor, City Hall, at 120 N. Duke St. Among the agenda items:

- Melissa Merejo, 247 Charles Road. Use variance for a daycare for up to 12 children.

- Adam Coe, 601 W. Orange St. Special permit for a two-family dwelling.

- Chad Steller, 334 E. New St. Special permit for a two-family dwelling.

- Ryan Snyder, 22 N. Broad St., special permit for a multifamily dwelling, variance to reduce required lot size from 3600 square feet to 3216 square feet; special permit for a parking study or variance for one space.

- Leon Miller/Lonely Monk Coffees, 117 S. West End Ave. Special permit for manufacturing animal and vegetable products.

- Ruby Spring LLC, 540 E. Fulton St. Special permit to expand a nonconforming use or variance to exceed 1200 square feet, special permit for off-site parking.

Lancaster County commissioners

Lancaster County Board of Commissioners will meet 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, at the Mount Joy Township Municipal Building, 8853 Elizabethtown Road, Elizabethtown. Among the agenda items:

- Reannouncement: There is no work session scheduled for March 24.

- New business: (a) Mount Joy Township presentation; (b) Public Safety Training Center, memorandum of understanding with Dauphin County as the fiduciary agent for the South Central Task Force; (c) Department of Parks and Recreation, authorization to begin work on a potential agreement regarding the transfer of 29.7 acres of land in Chickies Rock County Park to Marietta Borough; (d) facilities management, change orders for courthouse renovations and alterations project; (e) county general updates.

Lancaster Township planning

The Lancaster Township Planning Commission will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, at the municipal building, 1240 Maple Ave. Among the agenda items:

- Stormwater management plans: (a) Buchanan Elementary, waiver request, briefing item; (b) City of Lancaster, Groff’s Run daylighting/restoration, stormwater management site plan waiver request, action item.

- Subdivision/land development plans: Conestoga View, lot add-on plan, briefing.

Manheim Township planning

The Manheim Township Planning Commission will meet 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, at the municipal building, 1840 Municipal Drive. Among the agenda items:

- Subdivision/land development plans: (a) 1046 Manheim Pike, office building, preliminary/final land development plan, 1046 Manheim Pike, zoned I-2 and T-6 overlay; (b) Springhill Suites, preliminary/final lot add-on and land development plan, 720 Enterprise Way, zoned B-4 and D-R overlay.

- New business: subdivision/ land development plans: 480 East Oregon Road, self-storage units, preliminary/final land development plan, 480 E. Oregon Road, zoned I-3.

Mount Joy Township supervisors

Mount Joy Township Board of Supervisors will meet 7 p.m. Monday, March 16, at the municipal building, 8853 Elizabethtown Road, Elizabethtown. Among the agenda items:

- Consent agenda: (a) Elizabethtown/ West Donegal Township/ Mount Joy Township zone emergency management; (b) Lancaster city’s recycling drop-off facility agreement; (c) Pennsylvania 811 Safe Digging Month; (d) Hickory Run Properties, Trent DeArment; (e) Elizabethtown Properties LLC; (f) cable franchise agreement with Comcast.

- Tower Drive: resident request for closure.

- Zoning: rezoning petition, J. Leon Rutt.

- Road projects: materials, award bids.

- MuniciPAY online bill paying services.

- Drug Task Force update.

- Fire Company workers compensation funding.

- Reports.

- Correspondence: (a) Pennsylvania State Association of Township Supervisors news bulletin, February 2020 (emailed to supervisors Feb. 24); (b) letter from Mike Turzai, Speaker of the state House of Representatives, dated Feb. 5, regarding census (emailed to supervisors Feb. 24); (c) letter sent to Gov. Tom Wolf, dated Feb. 24, regarding municipality fee proposal for the Pennsylvania State Police; (d) email from Heather Adams, Lancaster County District Attorney, dated March 6, regarding an update on Drug Task Force; (e) inspection report from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, dated Feb. 13, regarding routine inspection of advance disposal systems at Lancaster Landfill; (f) report from Greater Elizabethtown Area Recreation and Community Services, received March 6, with annual report.

- Other business: The next regular meeting of the Mount Joy Township Board of Supervisors is scheduled 7 p.m. April 20; Mount Joy Township will host the Lancaster County commissioners monthly meeting 7 p.m. March 18 at the Mount Joy Township Fairview Municipal Building.

Penn Manor School District

The Penn Manor School Board will meet 7 p.m. Monday, March 16, at Manor Middle School, 2950 Charlestown Road. The regular board meeting will follow the committee of the whole. Among the agenda items:

- Superintendent’s report: review of board meeting agenda.

- Consent agenda for committee of the whole: (a) school board meeting dates for 2020-21; (b) district resolution approval Lancaster County Career and Technology Center funding; (c) resolution calling for charter school funding reform.

- Consent agenda for administrative actions: (a) change orders; (b) consideration payment for easement agreements; (c) Planning and Construction Workbook Part H, project financing Penn Manor High School and district administration office; (d) school resource officer agreement with Millersville Borough; (e) Comcast service agreement for business cable modem service for Comet Field.

- Consent agenda for personnel: (a) retirement; (b) resignation; (c) leaves; (d) notification; (e) head coaches recommended for renewal for the winter 2020-21 season; (f) 2019-20 volunteer coaches; (g) auxiliary athletic worker; (h) Act 86; (i) tenure recommendations.

Warwick Township supervisors

The Warwick Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, at the Warwick Township Municipal Building, 315 Clay Road, Lititz. Among the agenda items:

- Public hearing: applicant Mickey’s Black Box LLC is seeking approval to transfer a restaurant liquor license from outside the municipality to 36 W. Newport Road.

- Public hearing: conditional-use application from John Shenk seeking approval for a farm-related businesses in the agricultural zone at 911 Disston View Drive, Lititz.

- Presentation of the 2020 Warwick Emergency Services Commission annual report.

- Communications: (a) county district attorney; (b) Rothsville Fire Company.

- Subdivision/related business: (a) consider request by 931 Lititz Pike Storage for reduction of letter of credit; (b) consider request by Lititz Reserve for reduction of letter of credit; (c) consider the Taco Bell final land development plan.

- Old business: Discussion on feasibility study on implementing a stormwater fee.

- New business: (a) consider transferring a liquor license to 36 W. Newport Road; (b) consider adoption of the revised Warwick Emergency Services Commission job description.

- Next meeting: April 1.