EAST LAMPETER TWP. SUPERVISORS

The East Lampeter Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 7, at township office, 2250 Old Philadelphia Pike. Remote access info: eastlampetertownship.org.

Among the agenda items:

— Consent agenda: (a) Approval of the March 7 Board of Supervisors meeting agenda; (b) approval of the minutes of the Feb. 14 regular meeting; (c) approval to pay invoices from all funds.

— Old business: (a) Request to reduce financial security — Glick Fire Equipment, 350 Mill Creek Road; (b) Mr. Car Wash land development plan No. 21-29, 2175 Lincoln Highway, time extension for township action; (c) stormwater management Plan No. 21-34, 2179 Lois Lane; (d) discussion regarding county drug task force funding.

— New business: (a) Request for separation distance exemption, High, 2350 Old Philadelphia Pike; (b) discussion regarding update to CV Region Comprehensive Plan.

— Action Items: (a) Resolution regarding trick-or-treat/Halloween; (b) bids for construction of a new impound area; (c) bids for in-place paving materials; (d) bids for in-place road maintenance/oil and chip materials; (e) resolution regarding rapid flashing beacon signals — Lancaster Heritage Pathway crossing Ben Franklin Boulevard; (f) resolution regarding complete series; (g) resolution for local Statewide Share Account grant application.

— Manager’s report: (a) Walnut Street expansion and Lancaster Heritage Pathway project; (b) MS4 update.

— Next meeting: Monday, March 21, 7:30 p.m.

HEMPFIELD SCHOOL DISTRICT

Hempfield School District School Board will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 8, at the administration building, public board room, 200 Church St., Landisville.

Among the agenda items:

— Superintendent’s report: COVID/Health & Safety Plan update.

— Policy 903 discussion.

LAMPETER-STRASBURG SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Lampeter-Strasburg School Board will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 7, at the district administration building board room, 1600 Book Road, Lampeter. Remote access information: https://www.l-spioneers.org/School-Board/. Among the agenda items:

— Personnel committee: (1) Recommendation for approval of resignations; (2) recommendation for approval of employment — support; (3) recommendation for approval of additional assignment; (4) recommendation for approval of leave of absence; (5) recommendation for approval of sabbatical leave of absence; (6) recommendation for approval of a supplemental contract; (7) recommendation for approval of substitutes; (8) recommendation for approval of volunteers; (9) recommendation for approval of event workers.

— Business and finance committee: (10) Recommendation for approval of the school age child care (SACC) hourly tuition rate for 2022-23 school year; (11) recommendation for approval to transfer funds from unassigned fund balance to clear historical balance due from food service operations.

— Academic committee: (12) Recommendation for approval of a contract for professional development services with IU13; (13) recommendation for approval of a textbook.

LANCASTER CITY COUNCIL

Lancaster City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 7, in council chambers, City Hall annex, 120 N. Duke St., Marion St. entrance.

Among the agenda items:

— Proclamations, honors, awards and resolutions of recognition: Council Resolution No. 17-2022, recognizing Women’s History Month; Resolution No. 18-2022, supporting the Patient Care Act; Resolution No. 33-2022, supporting the people of Ukraine.

— Reports of committees of council meetings held on March 1: (1) public safety committee — Councilor Diaz; (2) public works committee — Councilor Walsh; (3) economic development committee — Councilor Arroyo; (4) finance committee — Councilor Bakay; (5) community planning committee — Councilor Craig; (6) personnel committee — Councilor Calixte.

— Legislative agenda: (a) Nominations for appointment — consider nominations for appointment to the Human Relations Commission, Public Art Advisory Board, Lancaster Industrial Development Authority and Human Relations Commission Advisory Council; (b) Heritage Conservation District — consider the following applications and recommendations from the Historical Commission for improvements to properties within the Heritage Conservation District: (1) Hager Parking Properties, owner of 43 W. King St., proposes demolition of a three-story building (retaining façade features) to allow new construction on the site; (2) Hagar Parking Properties, owner of 49 W. King St., proposes demolition of a one-story commercial structure to allow new construction on the site; (c) Hagar Parking Properties, owner of 33-49 W. King St., proposes construction of a new, six-story multifamily residential building with ground-floor commercial space and interior parking (applications were recommended for approval by the Historical Commission).

— Ordinances for final passage: Administration Bill No. 02-2022, amending on-street parking meter rates; Administration Bill No. 03-2022, creating the Department of Neighborhood Engagement; Administration Bill No. 04-2022, accepting the dedication of a right-of-way at 210 College Ave.

— Ordinances for first reading: Administration Bill No. 05-2022, approving a supplemental appropriation for capital projects.

— Resolutions: Administration Resolution No. 16-2022, approving the appointment of the Director of the Department of Neighborhood Engagement; Administration Resolution No. 19-2022, amending the signatories of the city’s nonuniform employee’s pension plan; Administration Resolution No. 20-2022, amending the signatories of the city’s police pension plan.

— Introduced by: Councilor Bakay, finance committee — Administration Resolution 21-2022, amending the signatories of the city’s fire pension plan; Administration Resolution No. 22-2022, approving the appointment of a deputy controller; Administration Resolution No. 23-2022, approving the appointment of a deputy treasurer; Administration Resolution 240-2022, authorizing a tax collection agreement; Administration Resolution No. 25-2022, authorizing a tax and revenue anticipation note.

— Introduced by: Councilor Bakay, finance committee — Administration Resolution Lancaster No. 26-2022, stating an intent to reimburse; Administration Resolution No. 27-2022, approving a funding project of the Lancaster Higher Education Authority on behalf of Elizabethtown College; Administration Resolution No. 27-2022, approving a funding project of the Lancaster Higher Education Authority on behalf of Elizabethtown College; Administration Resolution No. 28-2022, authorizing a Local Share Account application on behalf of Tenfold; Administration Resolution No. 29-2022, authorizing a Local Share Account application on behalf of the Spanish American Civic Association; Administration Resolution No. 30-2022, authorizing a Local Share Account application on behalf of YWCA Lancaster; Administration Resolution No. 31-2022, authorizing a Local Share Account application on behalf of South Ann Concerned Neighbors; Administration Resolution No. 32-2022, authorizing a Local Share Account application on behalf of the City of Lancaster.

MANHEIM TWP. ZONING

The Manheim Township Zoning Hearing Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 7, at the municipal building, 1840 Municipal Dr. Remote access via Zoom: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85151490585; Meeting ID: 851 5149 0585; Call +1 267 831 0333.

Among the agenda items:

— Imperium Real Estate, LLC, B-2 Business and D-C Corridor Overlay, 1860 Oregon Pike. The applicant is requesting a variance of Section 2402.5 and Section 2410.3.A. Appendix A. Design Standard 14.3, to permit a 5-foot-wide sidewalk along Oregon Pike instead of the required 10-foot-wide sidewalk; a variance of Section 2512.3.C(1) not to provide interior landscape island planters the size of 9 feet by 36 feet within the parking lot; a variance of Section 1204.2.B.8. to permit a maximum floor area of 5,000 square feet for a medical/dental office use: a variance of Section 2808.1. to permit a time extension for beginning the authorized action within two years, and a time extension for the completion within three years from when the variance was finally approved.

— Pennsylvania Lines LLC c/o Sterner Outdoor Signs, I-2 Industrial and D-R Retrofit Overlay, 1230 Plaza Blvd. The applicant is requesting a variance of Section 1806.1. Table 2 Part B to increase the area of the proposed freestanding billboard sign from the required 72 square feet to 300 square feet: a variance of Section 1806.1. Table 2 Part B to increase the height of the proposed freestanding billboard sign from the required 25 feet to 45 feet: a variance of Section 1806.4. to increase the sign area of an electronic variable messaging sign (EVMS) from the required 60% of the proposed freestanding billboard sign area to 100%.

— Heimer Properties, B-2 Business and D-R overlay, 1609 Oregon Pike. The applicant is requesting a variance of Section 2102.5. to permit a proposed detached carport to encroach within both 25-foot side yard building setbacks.

— Citizens Bank, B-4 Business and D-R Retrofit Overlay, 1415 Lititz Pike. The applicant is requesting the following: a variance of Section 1405.2.J.5.e. to permit the proposed angled parking spaces and dumpster to encroach within the required 20-foot perimeter buffer; a variance of Section 2005.4. to permit the proposed angled parking spaces to encroach within the required 10-foot setback from the street right of way and encroach within the 20-foot perimeter buffer area along Oregon Pike; a variance of Section 2008.2. to permit the aisle width behind the 45-degree angled parking spaces to be less than the required 18-foot width; a variance of Section 2108.2. to permit a 6-foot-tall dumpster enclosure fence within the front yard building setback; a variance of Section 2108.6. to permit a solid dumpster enclosure fence within the front yard building setback; a variance of Section 2507.4. to permit a dumpster within the front yard building setback along Oregon Pike; a variance of Section 2512.2.A. to permit encroachment within the required 10-foot planting strip; a variance of Section 2512.3.A. not to screen the proposed angled parking spaces along the Oregon Pike Street right of way.

Penn Manor School District

The Penn Manor School Board will meet 7 p.m. Monday, March 7, at Manor Middle School, 2950 Charlestown Road. The regular board meeting will follow the committee of the whole. Live video stream: https://www.youtube.com/PennManorSchoolDistrict/.

Among the agenda items:

— Superintendent’s report: Item 1. Review of School Board meeting agenda.

— Item 2: Consent agenda for the Committee of the Whole meeting: (a) Velocity Fiber agreement addendum for 10G leased lit fiber to Comet Field.

— Item 3: Consent agenda for administrative actions: (a) Acceptance of STS aides/para and personal care assistant for the 2021-22 school term; (b) Acceptance of STS Substitute teachers for the 2021-22 school term; (c) Agricultural Advisory Committee — approval of committee members; (d) ratification of a proposal to perform districtwide lead testing by Miller & Sons; (e) change orders — Penn Manor High School project.

— Item 4: Consent agenda for personnel — (a) support staff employment and change in status; (b) retirement; (c) resignation; (d) Act 86.