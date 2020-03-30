East Hempfield Township supervisors

The East Hempfield Township Board of Supervisors will meet 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 1, via Zoom conferencing.

- How to tune in: Go to here and enter meeting ID No. 331 01 7266. You cal also call 1-646-558-8656 or 1-312-626-6799. Message manager@easthempfield.org with agenda questions ahead of the meeting or call 717-898-3100,ext. 241.

- Consent agenda: (a) Haydn Manor second phase; (b) Landis Farm first phase; (c) State Road Commerce Park; (d) Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center and Brookside, first phase; (e) approval to pay invoices from all funds covering March 21-April 3; (f) approval of March 18 minutes.

- Action items: (a) development services; (b) Farmingdale Road, long-term improvements highway occupancy permit application, (i) Oreville/Good, Resolution 2020-16, (ii) and Marietta/Good, Resolution 2020-17; (c) promotion, authorize promotion of Sgt. Detective Matthew Pohle to lieutenant effective April 1.

Lancaster city planning

The Lancaster City Planning Commission meeting scheduled for Wednesday, April 1, has been canceled. The next meeting is planned for 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 15, in City Hall, 120 N. Duke St., in the first floor commission room, City Hall annex, East Marion Street entrance.

Penn Manor School District

The Penn Manor School Board will meet 7 p.m. Monday, March 30, on Zoom. There will be no physical meeting. Online meeting link here. Among the agenda items:

- Superintendent’s report: learning plan, enrichment and review; (b) high school construction status; (c) meal distribution; (d) special education update on Free and Appropriate Public Education.

- Review of school board meeting agenda.

- Consent agenda for Committee of the Whole action: (a) Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13 core program of services and instructional media services budgets for the 2020-21 school year; (b) transportation contract.

- Consent agenda for administrative action: (a) superintendent recommends approval of National Geographic Reach ELL book; (b) approval of the memorandum of understanding between Penn Manor School District and Penn Manor Education Association.

- Consent agenda for personnel: (a) classified staff retirement date, revised; (b) Act 86 locally issued day-to-day substitute permit for the 2019-20 school year.