LANCASTER CITY ZONING

The City of Lancaster Zoning Hearing Board will meet at 4 p.m. Monday, March 28, in the City Council Chambers, first floor, City Hall, at 120 N. Duke St.

Among the agenda items:

— No. 22-011, Misoly Linares-Nunez, 232 N. Reservoir St., variance to reduce one required space to zero.

— No. 22-016, Ceilia Goldberg, 344-346 Beaver St.,variance to be deficient of 2,500-square- foot lot size by 100 square feet.

— No. 22-017, Wilkin Martinez-Rivera, 1317 Fremont St., variance to exceed 55% coverage by 18%.

— No. 22-018, Chad R. Walton, 741 Lafayette St., variance to expand a nonconforming use; variance to decrease rear-yard setback from 25 feet to 5 feet.

— No. 22-019, Penn Stone, John McGrann, 190 W. Ross St., variance to exceed 6-foot fence by two feet.

— No. 22-020, Steven Cabalar, 422 Ruby St., special permit to sub conforming uses (to eating/drinking).

— No. 22-021, Sheldon Weaver, 327 E. Chestnut St., variance of lot area and coverage limits; variance to reduce one required space to zero.

— No. 22-022, Avocat investments, LLC, 236 E. Ross St., special permit for a two-family dwelling; variance to lot area, coverage limits and rear setback; variance to reduce required parking.

— No. 22-023, Washington Place Equities, 250 College Ave., variance to exceed 65% total coverage by 25%; variance to allow front-yard setbacks of between 104 feet to 138 feet, 5-foot setback required.

LANCASTER COUNTY PLANNING

The Lancaster County Planning Commission will meet at 2:30 p.m. Monday, March 28, at 150 N. Queen St., rooms 102/104. Remote meeting info: https://call.lifesizecloud.com/1696302; or call (312) 584-2401, code 1696302#.

Among the agenda items:

— New planning matters: (a) summary; (b) community planning reviews (1) No. 27-123, Ephrata Township — proposed amendment to the zoning ordinance to increase the maximum permitted luminance of electronic variable messaging signs (EVMS) from 3,500 nits to 5,000 nits during daylight hours; to reduce the minimum required message display interval rate of electronic variable messaging signs from 15 minutes to 1 minute; to authorize a maximum of two electronic variable messaging signs on certain qualifying properties subject to criteria; to add a requirement that the displays of electronic variable messaging signs be perpendicular to the street from which they are intended to be visible; and to add a requirement regulating emergency and township messaging on electronic variable messaging signs; (2) No. 29-257, East Hempfield Township — proposed amendment to Article 7 (sign regulations) and definitions that relate to signs; (3) No. 31-180, East Lampeter Township — proposed amendment to the zoning ordinance by amending Article 2, Section 2020, definitions of specific terms, Article 21, Section 21050, Historic Resources Overlay District, Article 22, Section 22160, off-street parking and Article 23, supplemental regulations; (4) No. 32-180, West Lampeter Township — proposed revisions to the comprehensive plan.

— Subdivision and land development items: (a) No. 78-312-2, Cocalico Creek Home, LLC, East Lampeter Township; (b) No. 79-312-7A, Bellaride at Crossgates (Phase II), Millersville Borough; (c) No. 86-250-5, Jacob M. Riehl, Jr., Leacock and Salisbury townships; (d) No. 88-229-5, Ernst R. Frey, II, Little Britain, East Drumore and Colerain township; (e) No. 89-83-1, William C. Schwartz, Jr., Manheim Township; (f) No. 95-175-10, Lancaster Bible College — Welcome Center, Manheim Township; (g) No. 02-162A, John S. Stoltzfoos, Little Britain Township; (h) No. 04-98-2, Gregory A. and Jessica W. Tocks, Manheim Township; (i) No. 22-12, Phil Good Poultry Operation, Strasburg Township; (j No. 22-13, Gonder House Property, Strasburg Borough; (k) No. 22-14, 324 & 334 Peach Bottom Road, Fulton Township; (l) No. 22-15, Nirmal Singh Gill, Lancaster City.

— Old business/ new business: (a) delegation of authority of plats for recording.

— Next meeting: Monday, April 11, 2022 at 2:30 p.m..

MANHEIM TWP. COMMISSIONERS

Manheim Township commissioners will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, March 28, at the Manheim Township Public Library, 595 Granite Run Dr. For remote access, visit manheimtownship.org.

Among the agenda items:

— Public hearings/presentations/appointments: (a) presentation of certificate of commendation awarded to Robert Cummings; (b) presentation of the Lancaster County comprehensive plan; (c) proclamation — National Library Week 2022; (d) Resolution 2022-52 — appointing Jane I. Druce, John B. Brakeall and Jeremy A. Zimmerman to the sustainability advisory committee.

— New business: (a) consent agenda — (1) 1450 Manheim Pike, 7 Eleven preliminary/final land development plan, 1450 Manheim Pike, zoned B-4 & D-R overlay, extension of time request; (2) Environmental Recovery Corporation, preliminary/final land development and lot add-on plan, 1076 Manheim Pike, zoned I-2, financial security release; (b) resolutions — (1) Resolution 2022-44, planning module for Grandivew Lane Properties; (2) Resolution 2022-51, disposition of records; (c) ordinances; (d) motions/decisions — (1) motion, 1036 Manheim Pike, preliminary/final land development plan, 1036 Manheim Pike, zoned I-1 & T-6 overlay; (2) motion, 170 Delp Road, preliminary/final subdivision plan, 170 Delp Road, zoned R-2; (3) motion, 720 & 724 Honey Farm Road, preliminary/final lot add-on plan, zoned R-1; (4) motion, bid award for broom sweeper rental; (5) motion, bid award for LED traffic signal module replacements for 2022; (6) motion, reject bids received and request approval to re-bid for 2021 bridge maintenance program; (e) acknowledgments — (1) Ordinance 2022-06, authorizing and directing the filling of a declaration of taking of a certain temporary construction and maintenance easement for a stream restoration project.

MOUNT JOY TWP. SUPERVISORS

Mount Joy Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 28, at the municipal building, 8853 Elizabethtown Road, Elizabethtown.

Among the agenda items:

— Consent calendar: (a) approve and ratify the minutes of the Feb. 28 meeting; (b) sign the final subdivision and land development plan for 2125 Harrisburg Ave. (No. 21-13-FSDP).

— Old Business: (a) preliminary/final subdivision Plan for Ira M. & Linda M. Heistand (No. 21-10-FSDP) — request to reduce the number of property boundary markers required to be set for the proposed subdivision located at 335 Trail Road South, plan was conditionally approved at the Dec. 27 meeting — consideration of waiver; (b) sketch plan for the Westmount Development (No. 22-02-SLDP) — proposal to develop a 20-acre property located on Harrisburg Avenue (tax parcel 461-95688-00000) into 78 townhomes and 72 multi-family units — the site is zoned R-2 medium density residential and will be served by public water and sewer and the applicant is providing the planning commission with an updated sketch plan; no action required; (c) Waste Management Landfill soil borrow proposal — presentation of soil investigation report and discussion on proposed zoning text amendment to permit subsoil excavation as a use in the agricultural district.

— New business: (a) deferral of subdivision and land development approval for Pierson Rheems LLC — proposal to subdivide and add approximately 30 acres to the Pierson Rheems quarry facility, which spans both Mount Joy and West Donegal townships with the add-on area wholly located within West Donegal Township — consideration of subdivision and land development deferral to West Donegal Township; (b) land development waiver for Travis Elhajj, 1545 W. Main St., (No. 22-03-WAIV) — proposal to replace existing self-storage units with new structures with the updated facility not to exceed the existing 22,084-square-foot footprint and 9,013-square-foot of building area — consideration of land development waiver.

n The next regular meeting of the Mount Joy Township Planning Commission is scheduled to be held on Monday, April 25, beginning at 7:00 p.m.