LANCASTER CITY COUNCIL

Lancaster City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, in council chambers, City Hall annex, 120 N. Duke St., Marion St. entrance. Among the agenda items:

Approval of the minutes for March 14.

Reports requested by council.

Interim reports of committees of council.

Legislative agenda.

LANCASTER CITY CRIZ

Lancaster City CRIZ Authority Board of Directors will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, at 115 E. King St., second floor Room 2A/B. Information: cityoflancasterpa.com/boards-commissions-and-authorities/criz-authority. Among the agenda items:

Approval of Feb. 28 board meeting minutes and February financial reports prepared by Simon Lever.

New business: (a) Resolution No. 5-2023, approving a small business financial assistance loan to Lancaster Cigar LLC for renovations and new fixtures, furniture and equipment to support the expansion of existing bar and restaurant and development of an additional sports bar and restaurant at 25 W. King St., (b) financial audit for the year ending Dec. 31, 2022.

LANCASTER CITY ZONING

The City of Lancaster Zoning Hearing Board will meet at 4 p.m. Monday, March 27, in the City Council chambers, first floor, City Hall, at 120 N. Duke St. Among the agenda items:

Reality Church, 48-50 W. Chestnut St. Special permit for a church or use variance for a church.

Benuel Esh, 449 N. Prince St. Variance to reduce two required spaces to zero.

Doreen Lewis, 516 W. Chestnut St. Special permit for a bed and breakfast.

Joel Velez, 561 Reynolds Ave. Use variance for a two-family dwelling; variance to be deficient of the 3000-square-foot lot area by 1100 square feet.

Arlin Hurst, 519 Lancaster Ave. Variance to exceed 65% coverage by 12%.

Philip C. Jones, 68 S. Marshall St. Variance to reduce one required space to zero.

Brentwood Stevens Foundation, 640 S. Franklin St. Variance to exceed 38-foot height limit by 3 feet.

Thaddeus Stevens Foundation, 640 S. Franklin St. Special permit to sub nonconforming uses (recycle center to contractor’s office).

Rachel Haynes (Tippetts/Weaver Architects), 638 W. Chestnut St. Variance to exceed building coverage by 5%, total coverage, 16%, and encroach into the side yard setback.

John Cann, 145 College Ave. Special permit for a specialty food store.

LANCASTER COUNTY REDEVELOPMENT

The Lancaster County Redevelopment Authority will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, at 28 Penn Square, second floor, Suite 100. Remote access link, email degoede@lchra.com. Among the agenda items:

Treasurer’s report for November and December 2022 and January and February 2023.

New business: (a) resolution authorizing the submission of an application for a redevelopment assistance capital grant in connection with the Conewago Flood Control and Distribution Center project; (b) resolution authorizing the submission of an application for a redevelopment assistance capital grant in connection with the direct wire and cable project; (c) resolution authorizing the submission of an application for a redevelopment assistance capital grant in connection with the Little Conestoga Creek project; (d) resolution authorizing the submission of an application for a redevelopment assistance capital grant in connection with the Millersville University Sports Complex improvements project; (e) resolution approving an intergovernmental agreement with the City of Lancaster to reduce homelessness and mitigate the impacts of homelessness in city; (f) resolution approving a policy amendment to the community development block grant public improvements program; (g) resolution approving a funding request for the use of community development block grant-CV funding for the Penn Medicine Frederick project.

Other business: The next meeting of the Board of the Redevelopment Authority of the County of Lancaster will be held April 25, immediately following the meeting of the Lancaster County Housing Authority. The housing authority meeting follows the 4 p.m. meeting of the Lancaster County Land Bank Authority.

MANHEIM TWP. COMMISSIONERS

Manheim Township commissioners will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, March 27, at the municipal building, 1840 Municipal Drive. Remote access link: manheimtownship.org. Among the agenda items:

Public hearings/presentations/appointments: presentation, employee of the month Juddson Hill, golf department employee.

New business: (a) consent agenda: (1) 1916 New Holland Pike (Albright), preliminary/final subdivision and land development plan, zoned R-1 Residential, extension of time request; (2) Riptide Car Wash, preliminary/final land development and lot add-on plan, 1850 Oregon Pike, zoned B-2 Business/D-C Corridor Overlay, extension of time request; (3) Stoner Farm, Phase 1 final subdivision plan, zoned R-2 Residential, financial security reduction No. 2; (b) resolutions: Resolution 2023-15: exonerating the tax bills for properties at 2040 Lititz Pike and 605 Granite Run Drive; (c) ordinances; (d) motions/decisions: (1) motion: bid award for Broom Swooper; (2) motion: approval of the separation agreement between Manheim Township and chief of police; (e) acknowledgments: acknowledge engineering and traffic study to post 25 mph speed zone on Village Drive; (f) other business/deliberations; discuss reinstating Coffee with a Commissioner or, as an alternative, have office hours for commissioners in the municipal building.

MOUNT JOY TWP. PLANNING

Mount Joy Township Planning Commission will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, March 27, at the municipal building, 8853 Elizabethtown Road, Elizabethtown. Among the agenda items:

Consent calendar: (a) approve and ratify the minutes of the Feb. 27 meeting; (b) accept an extension of time in which to take action on the minor subdivision plan for 1319 Bear Creek Road (No. 22-09-MSDP); new deadline is April 24; (c) accept an extension of time in which to take action on the preliminary subdivision plan for Bear Creek Estates (No. 22-11-PLDP); new deadline is June 26; (d) accept an extension of time in which to take action on the final land development plan for 283 Commerce Center-Building No. 1 (No. 23-02-PLDP); new deadline is June 22; (e) accept an extension of time in which to take action on the preliminary land development, subdivision and lot add-on plan for Raffensperger (No. 21-06-PSDP); new deadline is June 31.

Old business: (a) preliminary subdivision plan and land development plan for Bear Creek Estates (No. 22-11-PLDP), proposal to subdivide a 26.826-acre tract into 39 single-family residential lots and several open space parcels. The site is located at 1319 Bear Creek Road and within the R-1, Low-Density Residential District. The building lots will be served by public water and public sewer; (1) review new sketch plan with alternative roadway layout; (2) consideration of waiver request of §119-52.M.4, cul-de-sac length; (b) minor subdivision for 1319 Bear Creek Road (No. 22-09-MSDP), proposal to subdivide a 7.957-acre residential lot from a 38.885-acre parent tract. The lot contains an existing dwelling and accessory structures and is located in the R-1, Low-Density Residential District. (Note: A previous version of this plan was conditionally approved at the July 25, 2022, Planning Commission meeting, but the revised plan expanded the lot to be subdivided from 3.94 acres to 7.957 acres. New approvals are necessary due to the magnitude of change with the proposed lot); (1) consideration of revised conditional plan approval with affirmation of previously granted waivers: §119-32.A and §119-34.E; (2) water and sewer feasibility report; (3) §119-52.J, §119-53.B and §119-53.C, deferral of the requirement to improve the Bear Creek Road frontage to a subsequent development plan.

Other business: upcoming PMPEI Planning and Zoning Training Opportunities.

The next regular meeting of the Mount Joy Township Planning Commission will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, April 24.