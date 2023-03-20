Conestoga Valley School District

Conestoga Valley School District Board of Directors will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, March 20 at the administration center, 2110 Horseshoe Road.

Among the agenda items:

- Commentary on district activity: (A) Board commendations; (B) Superintendent’s comments; (C) Board comments; (D) Correspondence-Secretary

- Public/Professional/Staff Input: (A) Conestoga Valley Award of Excellence- Katrina Krasinski; (B) Public comments; (C) Comments from Conestoga Valley Education Association; (D) Comments from other employees groups.

- Consent agenda: (A) Approval of minutes; (B) Approval of financial reports; (C) Approval of superintendent’s report; (D) Approval of 2023 graduation date; (E) Approval of New Story agreement; (F) Approval of Work Wisdom Contract extension; (G) Approval of contract addendum for temporary assistant high school principal; (H) Approval of Accelerating Language Statement of Work (2023-2024 renewal); (I) Approval of Frontline Education Renewal Agreement; (J) Approval of NRG Service Renewal Agreement; (K) Approval to acknowledge receipt of PlanCon Part G for new Smoketown Elementary School; (L) Approval of Student Discipline Action; (M) Approval of 2023-2024 Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13 budget; (N) Approval of IU13 board representative - spring election; (O) Approval of of PlanCon Part H for new Smoketown Elementary; (P) Approval of food service point of sale with Primero Edge; (Q) Approval of Turf Tank Pro Package lease subscription.

- Action/Discussion Agenda: (A) Approval of K-12 modern learning curriculum contracts; (B) First reading of district policies; (C) Approval of equity audit proposal; (D) Approval of mowing contract bid with DWD Landscaping & Services LLC.

- Information agenda: (A) Finance and Operations report; (B) Curriculum and Instruction report; (C) Federal funds.

- Board reports: (A) IU13 reports; (B) Pennsylvania School Board Association report; (C) Lancaster County Academy report; (D) Lancaster County Career & Technology Center report; (E) Construction team update; (F) Other reports.

East Lampeter Twp. Board of Supervisors

The East Lampeter Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 20, at the township office, 2250 Old Philadelphia Pike.

Among the agenda items:

- Consent agenda: (A) Approval of the Monday March 20, board of supervisors meeting agenda; (B) Approval of the minutes of the Monday, March 6, regular meeting; (C) Approval to pay invoices.

- Lafayette Fire Company 2022 Annual Report — Chief Keens

- Presentation regarding Lancaster Heritage Pathway extension project grant application.

- Presentation from TyreFlow – Mr. Peter Haiges.

- Old business: (A) Request for release of financial security: King/Beiler Subdivision Plan No. 11-10 – 2270 Rockvale Road; (B) Request for release with substitution of financial security type: Host/Wyndham Land Development Plan No. 18-22 – Lincoln Highway East.

- New business: (A) Mount Sidney Road Associates Subdivision Plan #22-24: 458 Mount Sidney Road; (B) Fernmore Homes Rockvale Redevelopment Master Plan No. 22-25; (C) Stoltzfus Subdivision Plan No. 23-01: 324 Willow Road.

- Action items: (A) Township planning commission 2022 Annual Report; (B) Appointment of Sewage Enforcement Officer and Alternate Sewage Enforcement Officer; (C) Approval of Sewage Enforcement Officer service rates.

- Manager’s report: (A) Walnut Street extension project; (B) Housing plan request for proposals.

- Next meeting: 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 3.

Lampeter-Strasburg School District

The Lampeter-Strasburg school board will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 20, at the district administration building in the board room, 1600 Book Road, Lampeter. Remote access link: https://www.l-spioneers.org/school-board/school-board-overview.

Among the agenda items:

- Miscellaneous: (A) Presentation on Lampeter Elementary School initiatives; (B) Review of achievement data; (C) Discussion of policies; (D) Discussion of board policy process and board succession plan; (E) Discussion of Pennsylvania School Boards Association principles for governance and leadership.

- Personnel committee: (A) Recommendation for approval of setting of “p” value and support staff rates and ranges.

- Business and finance committee: (A) Recommendation of approval of change orders for critical capital projects.

Lancaster City Historical Commission

The City of Lancaster Historical Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, March 20, in the Commission Room, City Council Chambers, at 120 N. Duke St.

Among the agenda items:

- 232 N. Prince St.; 232 NPS, LLC, owner; Tippetts/Weaver Architects, applicant. Conceptual Discussion of proposed construction of a new residential building with a six-story east elevation facing North Prince Street, extending west to a seven-story rear elevation facing North Water Street, to feature a screened parking garage and courtyard facing North Water Street and to include selective demolition of portions of existing structures.

Lancaster City Housing Authority

Lancaster City Housing Authority Board of Directors will meet at 4:30 p.m. Monday, March 20, at the offices, 325 Church St. Remote access, contact Dianne at 717-397-2835, ext. 3044, or dkey@lchapa.com.

Among the agenda items:

- Approve minutes of the Feb. 21, monthly meeting.

- Financial report February 2023.

- Deputy director’s report.

- Director of Housing Choice Voucher program.

- Executive director’s report.

- Resolutions: 2023-3-2 Award Contract for General Contractor; 2023-3-3 Award Contract for HVAC Contractor.

- Next meeting: 4:30 p.m. Monday, April 17.

Lancaster County Career & Technology Center

The Lancaster County Career & Technology Center’s joint operating committee will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 23, in the boardroom at the Willow Street campus, 1730 Hans Herr Drive, Willow Street.

Among the agenda items:

- Director’s report: (A) Committee minutes; (B) Local, state and federal projects; (C) Political action committee minutes from March 7; (D) Student of the month.

- Personnel committee: (A) Recommendations for approval of resignations, retirement, appointments and transfers; (B) Approval of part-time cafeteria staff to SOS; (C) Support staff paid leave update; (D) Employee stipend; (E) Request for unpaid leave; (F) Job description updates; (G) Salary adjustment; (H) Reduction in practical nursing workforce; (I) Family and Medical Leave Act; (J) Informational Items: (1) Updated start date and updated rates.

- Building and property committee: Updates on facility projects.

- Planning and development committee: (A) 2023-2024 school calendar with instructional days; (B) Information items: (1) Summer camps and dual credit grant.

- Finance committee: (A) Presentation; (B) Financial reports; (C) Permission to purchase/bid/award bids/request for proposals; (D) Approval of appointment of a new auditor, contracts, rental rate, updated support staff wage ranges; (E) Informational items: (1) Bank relationship update.

- Policy committee: (A) Policies for first read; (B) Policies for second read and approval; (C) Approval of policy committee report.

- Next meeting: The next scheduled meeting of the Lancaster County Career & Technology Center Joint Operating Committee will be held 7 p.m. Thursday, April 27, at the Brownstown campus.

Mount Joy Twp. Board of Supervisors

Mount Joy Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, March 20 at the municipal building, 8853 Elizabethtown Road, Elizabethtown.

Among the agenda items:

- Calendar Year 2022 Financial Audit: (A) Philip O. Rudy and Shawn Carl, White, Rudy. LLC will be in attendance to present the 2022 Financial Audit; (B) Discussion on and, if appropriate, a motion to approve the Calendar Year 2022 Township Audit.

- Lancaster County Solid Waste Management Authority-Lancaster Landfill public hearing: (A) Open public hearing: (1) Waste agency presentation; (2) Public comment; (B) Close public hearing; (C) Discussion on and, if appropriate a motion pertaining to the proposed amendment to the Mount Joy Township Zoning Ordinance to allow sub-soil excavation as a special exception use in the Agricultural Zoning District and to provide definitions of terms.

- Westbrooke IV- Phase 1: (A) Gerald Horst, developer for Westbrooke, will be in attendance to request credit for Traffic Impact Fee; (B) Discussion on and, if appropriate, a motion pertaining to the request to allow a credit to the amount of Traffic Impact Fee due.

- Consent calendar: (A) Approve and ratify the minutes of the Feb. 20 meeting; (B) Approve payment of all bills via Bill List #05-2023; and ratify the payment of all payrolls for the period of Feb. 10 through March 9, inclusive, which represents two pay periods; (C) 2023 disposition of records; (D) Public Works Department- Personnel; (E) Masteronville Volunteer Fire Company; (F) National Opioid Settlements; (G) Special Event- Great Turkey Chase 5K Road Ace; (H) Hickory Run Properties LLC (Trent DeArment); 19-12-FLDP; (I) Green Meadows Restoration Project.

- Elizabethtown Mount Joy Associates, LP- Shopping Center.

- 2023 paving improvements- award bids.

- Lancaster Country Drug Task Force- 2023 invoice.

- General RV/PA Merts, LLC- vacate road.

- Plan updates: (A) Park and Recreation and Open Space Plan: (1) A survey is being created to gather public input on future park amenities and facilities; (B) Comprehensive plan: (1) Regional Elected Officials meeting with the Lancaster County Planning Development presentation is tentatively scheduled for 6:30 p.m. April 12, with the location to be determined; (2) Mount Joy Township Update Committee: [a] Accept nominations from public, Planning Commission and Zoning Hearing Board.

- Reports.

- Correspondence: (A) Letter from Karen Vanderschaaf dated Feb. 28; regarding proposed warehouses. (Emailed to supervisors March 1); (B) Invitation from Lancaster County Association of Township Supervisors dated Feb. 20; regarding: Annual spring meeting. (Emailed to supervisors Feb. 20); (C) Invitation from Elizabethtown College received March 4; regarding: Installation of new college president, Elizabeth A Rider. (Emailed to supervisors March 6); (D) Letter from Senator Ryan Aument dated March 2; regarding: Breakfast for municipal leaders. (Emailed to supervisors March 6); (E) Email from Heather Adams, Lancaster County District Attorney received March 6; regarding: 2022 Lancaster County Drug Task Force, operations report. (Emailed to supervisors March 6); (F) Letter from Lawrence Vanderschaaf dated Feb. 28; regarding; proposed warehouses. (Emailed to supervisors March 6); (G) Letter from David M. Sanko, executive director of Pennsylvania State Association of Township Supervisors dated March 7; regarding: 2023 Proposed By-Law Amendment for a dues increase. (Emailed to supervisors March 14); (H) Inspection report from the state Department of Environmental Protection, dated March 13; regarding: Routine inspection of Lancaster Landfill. (Emailed to supervisors March 15); (I) Letter from Bob Zorbaugh, CEO of Lancaster County Solid Waste Management Authority, dated March 10; regarding: Invitation to Public Officials Breakfast. (Emailed to supervisors March 15)

- Next meeting: The next regular meeting of the Mount Joy Township Board of Supervisors is scheduled to be held on 7 p.m. Monday, April 17.

Penn Manor School District

The Penn Manor School Board will meet 7 p.m. Monday, March 20, in the Large Group Instruction Room at Penn Manor High School, 100 E. Cottage Ave., Millersville. The regular board meeting will follow the committee of the whole. Live video stream: https://www.youtube.com/PennManorSchoolDistrict/.

Among the agenda items:

- Next meeting: The next scheduled meeting of the Penn Manor School Board will be held on Monday, April 17 following the committee of the whole meeting.

- Superintendent’s report.

- Treasurer’s report.

- Payment of bills: February 2023.

- Item 1: Review of school board meeting agenda.

- Item 2: Consent agenda for the committee of the whole meeting: (A) Approval of the comprehensive K-12 School Guidance Plan; (B) School board meeting dates for 2023-2024.

- Item 3: Consent agenda for administrative actions: (A) Judicial review; (B) Agreement for school psychologist services with Supplemental Psychology Services.

- Item 4: Consent agenda for personnel: (A) Professional staff and support staff employment and change in status of the individuals listed per the effective date for the 2022-2023 school year; (B) Professional staff employment and change in status of the individual listed per the effective date for the 2023-2024 school year; (C) Leave to the individuals according to the terms listed; (D) Retirement: (E) Resignation; (F) Act 86 - Locally-issued Day-to-Day Substitute Permit for the 2022-23 school year; (G) Marticville MS Tutors for 2022-23 at the professional rate; (H) Winter Volunteer Coach - Kimberly Leaman, Bowling; (I) Recommending approval for Erika Ream as the Head Cheerleading coach for the 2023-2024 school year; (J) Summer hours.