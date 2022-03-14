CONESTOGA VALLEY SCHOOL DISTRICT

Conestoga Valley School District Board of Directors will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, March 14, at the administration center, 2110 Horseshoe Road. Among the agenda items:

Commentary on district activity: board comments.

Public/professional/staff input: (a) public comment; (b) student report, high school.

Action/discussion items: (a) construction finance update; (b) change orders for Gerald G. Huesken Middle School; (c) superintendent report; (d) policy review: Policy 820 Food Service, Policy 902 Publications, Policy 903 Public Participation at Board Meetings, Policy 904 Public Attendance at School Events and Policy 905 Citizen’s Advisory Committee; (e) review of 2022-23 Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13 report; (f) overnight trip for middle school to Cape Henlopen; (g) TransPerfect Bilingual Testing contract; (h) track resurfacing recommendation.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP. SUPERVISORS

The East Hempfield Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 16, at the municipal building, 1700 Nissley Road, Landisville. Among the agenda items:

Hearing: PDC Northeast LPIV, LLC & Panattoni Development Center Inc rezoning, Spooky Nook Road and 403 S. Chiques Road (21-28-01).

Consent agenda: (a) department reports, golf, public works, development services, police, EMC, fire; (b) 791 Stony Battery Road (20-100.02), escrow No. 6; (c) JMS Motors (17-05-FP), escrow reduction No. 3; (d) treasurer’s report for Feb. 22 covering all funds; (e) invoices from all funds covering March 3 to 18; (f) approval of minutes, March 2.

Action items: (a) Panattoni rezoning, adoption consideration of ordinance No. 2022-05; (b) Sunoco, redevelopment, 520 Centerville Road (21-22.02), waiver requests and final land development; (c) 2723-2727 Columbia Ave. (21-25.01), request waiver of preliminary plan filing; (d) Sheetz-Flory Mill (22-03.01), request waiver of preliminary plan filing; (e) State Road, acknowledgment of petition to amend zoning ordinance; (f) deed of dedication, land needed for Farmingdale project from J. Martin & Robert Miller, resolution No. 2022-10; (g) Noel Dorwart Park, Good Drive, authorization to submit DCNR grant application, Resolution No. 2022-11.

LANCASTER CITY PLANNING

The Lancaster City Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 16, in the Commission Room, City Hall annex, at 120 N. Duke St. Among the agenda items:

Subdivision and Land Development: (a) SALDO modification request; (b) proposed zoning text amendments by city staff to address housing.

Annual reorganization meeting: (a) election of officers; (b) review 2021; (c) upcoming program.

LANCASTER COUNTY PLANNING

The Lancaster County Planning Commission will meet at 2:30 p.m. Monday, March 14, at 150 N. Queen St., Binns Park annex, First Floor LCPC Meeting Rooms. Remote meeting info: https://call.lifesizecloud.com/1696302; or call 312-584-2401, code 1696302#. Among the agenda items:

Appointments, presentations, and reports: (a) staff report: Scott Standish, executive director; (b) Partners for Place presentation: Josh Druce, president, Coalition for Smart Growth.

New planning matters: (a) summary; (b) community planning reviews: (1) No. 30-150, West Hempfield Township, proposed rezoning for a portion of the tract of land identified as tax parcel No. 300-59270-0-0000 that is on the south side of Meadow Spring Road from the R-Rural Agricultural District to the I-2 General Industrial District and to amend the Urban Growth Area by expanding it along Stony Battery Road to include the same area; (2) No. 44-59, Millersville Borough, proposed amendment to the zoning ordinance to revise the provisions applicable to retirement communities.

Subdivision and Land Development items: (a) No. 65-80-6, 15, 19 and 23 Tennyson Drive, Lancaster city; (b) No. 71-39-3, Yoder Industries LLC, Upper Leacock Township; (c) No. 72-147-2, Benjamin L. Beiler, East Drumore Township; (d) No. 74-342-2, Titus H. Martin, Earl Township; (e) No. 75-22-5, Cedar Run Construction, Warwick Township; (f) No. 77-318-3, 35 Erick Road, Lancaster City; (g) No. 79-65A, Carl G. Smucker, Leacock Township; (h) No. 79-144-3, J. David Stoltzfus, Salisbury Township; (i) No. 80-95-2, 101 and 107 E. State St., Quarryville Borough; (j) No. 88-167-1, 451 Weaverland Valley Road, East Earl Township; (k) No. 89-92-3, Elam B. and Verna M. Esh, Leacock Township; (l) No. 89-243-2, Jacob K. Stoltzfus, Salisbury Township; (m) No. 90-101-2, Lancaster Mennonite School entrance addition and parking improvements, East Lampeter Township; (n) No. 94-81-1, Benjamin S. King, Salisbury Township; (o) No. 00-14-2, Country Value Woodworks, Providence Township; (p) No. 06-16-1D, Vintage Acquisitions LLC, Vintage Business Park (Lot 4, 5, and 14), Paradise Township; (q) No. 09-42A, Amos S. and Sadie S. Lapp, Upper Leacock Township; (r) No. 09-66-1, Melvin S. and Sarah R. Riehl, Eden Township; (s) No. 13-24-1A, Queen and Frederick Street mixed use, Lancaster city; (t) No. 22-5, Samuel F. Lapp, Eden and Colerain Township; (u) No. 22-6, Bausman Place Apartments, Lancaster City and Lancaster Township; (v) No. 22-7, Abraham K. Stoltzfus, Colerain Township; (w) No. 22-8, estate of A. Leroy Mellinger, Manor Township; (x) No. 22-9, Mary Ann Webber, Brecknock Township; (y) No. 22-10, 2222 Main Street, Caernarvon Township; (z) No. 22-11, Pet Emergency Treatment Services, Manheim Township.

Next scheduled meeting: March 28 at 2:30 p.m.

LANCASTER TWP. PLANNING

The Lancaster Township Planning Commission will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 15, at the municipal building, 1240 Maple Ave. Visit lancastertownship.org. Among the agenda items:

Stormwater Management Plan, LTPC 308, 188 Waypoint Drive, stormwater management site plan, action item.

The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held at 7 p.m. April 19.

LANCASTER TWP. SUPERVISORS

The Lancaster Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, March 14 at the municipal building, 1240 Maple Ave. Among the agenda items:

Regular meeting: secretary’s report, treasurer’s report, payment of bills, other reports, workshop/department updates.

Announcements: (a) trash bills in the mail April 1 and due April 30; (b) woody waste facility opens with yard waste bags available, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays and 3-7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, first day open is April 2; (c) street sweeping resumes April 4 on signed streets, police will enforce prohibited parking and no warning notices will be issued, full calendar on township website; (d) Historical Commission meeting at 6:30 p.m. April 4; (e) Board of Supervisors meeting at 6 p.m. April 11; (f) curbside collection of yard waste begins April 11, and takes place every other week, full calendar on township website; (g) township office closed April 15.

Planning and zoning business: The board will act on the following: Reserve at Windolph Landing financial security reduction request; 321 N. President Ave. SWM Site Plan; 28 Riverside Ave. SWM Site Plan financial security release request; Southern Village Phase IV Subdivision and Land Development Plan acknowledgment of receipt of time extension; 1234 Wheatland Ave. SWM Site Plan acknowledgment of receipt of time extension; 340-47472 Wheatland Ave. SWM Site Plan acknowledgment of receipt of time extension.

New business: The board will act on the following: (a) Lancaster County Conservation District MOU; (b) request for Lancaster Township fire police event assistance for Penryn Fire Company mud sale; (c) the board will discuss SDL redistricting plan.

Executive session to discuss settlement of land use appeal.

MANHEIM TWP. PLANNING

The Manheim Township Planning Commission will meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 16, in the Morgan Program Center at the Manheim Township Public Library, 595 Granite Run Drive. Remote meeting information available on the township’s website. Among the agenda items:

New business: subdivision/land development items: Lancaster Bible College welcome center, preliminary/final land development plan, 901 Eden Road, zoned institutional.

WEST LAMPETER TWP. SUPERVISORS

The West Lampeter Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, March 14, at the municipal building, 852 Village Road, Lampeter. Among the agenda items:

Public hearings: (a) ag security application, Stevie and Susie King (879 Eshelman Mill Road); (b) conditional use application, Parkside at Lampeter, LLC (1718 Lampeter Road, 820 Village Road).

Planning matters: Spring Meadow, bond format consideration discussion.

Monthly reports: (a) treasurer’s report; (b) public works department report; (c) police department report; (d) community development department report; (e) township manager’s report.

Township administration matters: (a) Ordinance 265 Police Pension, no action necessary; (b) Resolution 5-2022 Statewide Local Share Assessment Grant Application; (c) Resolution 6-2022 Ag Security Area Addition; (d) Resolution 7-2022 Transfer of ARP Funds; (e) Resolution 8-2022 LIMC Trick or Treat Policy.