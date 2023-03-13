CONESTOGA VALLEY SCHOOL DISTRICT

Conestoga Valley School District board of directors will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, March 13 at the administration center, 2110 Horseshoe Road.

Among the agenda items:

Commentary on district activity: (a) Superintendent’s comments; (b) Board comments

Public/professional/staff Input: (a) Public comments; (b) Student report — high school; (c) PBIS mid-year review.

Action/discussion items: (a) Review of PlanCon Part H for new Smoketown Elementary; (b) Review of 2022-2023 IU13 budget; (c) Review of Turf Tank Pro package lease proposal subscription; (d) Policy review; (e) Review of food service point of sale with Primero Edge; (f) Review K-12 modern learning curriculum; (g) Review of IU13 board representative — spring election; (h) Approval of IU13 WAN phase 2; (i) Approval of Adele Huntzinger as chief financial and operations officer.

Review board agenda: (a) Tentative March 20 agenda.

EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP SUPERVISORS

The East Hempfield Township board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 15 at the municipal building, 1700 Nissley Road, Landisville. Remote access link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89893702800?pwd=WVhqOXY0MXlkNVNyNU1GZE4yaVg1dz09; by phone: 1-646-558-8656 or 1-301-715-8592, using meeting id: 898 9370 2800, passcode 951511.

Among the agenda items:

Hearing: Zoning text amendment — Keystone Custom Homes has submitted a petition to amend the definition of building height for single-family dwellings. Consideration of Ordinance No. 2023-02.

Consent agenda: (a) Department reports — Golf, Public Works, Planning, Police, EMC, CFireO; (b) Police department annual report; (c) Treasurer’s report for February covering all funds; (d) Invoices from all funds; (e) Approval of minutes: Feb. 15.

Action items: (a) Conestoga Oral Surgery sketch plan — waiver of preliminary plan; (b) 283 Commerce Hub final subdivision plan — waivers, modifications and final subdivision; (c) 283 Commerce Hub final land development plan — waivers, modifications and final land development plan; (d) Records destruction resolution (administrative file — workers comp claims, personnel files, police promotional files, police grievances, legal files related to zoning and property, civil actions, internal investigations and statements of financial interest).

HEMPFIELD SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Hempfield School District School Board will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 14 at the administration building, public board room, 200 Church St., Landisville.

Among the agenda items:

Superintendent’s report: Youth Art month; District update; 23-24 Budget update/discussion.

LANCASTER CITY COUNCIL

Lancaster City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 14 in council chambers, City Hall annex, 120 N. Duke St., Marion St. entrance.

Among the agenda items:

Proclamations, honors, awards and resolutions of recognition: Council resolution recognizing Women’s History Month; Mayoral proclamation: recognizing AmeriCorps Week.

Reports requested by council: Sidewalk loan and grant program update.

Reports of committees of council meetings held on March 6: (a) Public Safety Committee — Councilor Diaz; (b) Public Works Committee — Councilor Walsh; (c) Economic Development Committee — Councilor Arroyo; (d) Finance Committee — Councilor Ahmed; (e) Community Planning Committee — Councilor Craig; (f) Personnel Committee — Councilor Calixte.

Legislative agenda: (a) Legislative budget transfer — consider a legislative budget transfer for codification expenses; (b) Resolutions: Administrative resolution authorizing destruction of obsolete police records; Administration resolution authorizing an agreement with the District Attorney’s Office for an auto theft prevention grant; Administration resolution amending fees for subdivision and land development plan review; Administration resolution authorizing a reimbursement agreement for a bike share grant; Administration resolution amending the sewage facilities plan to include the Franklin and Stevens redevelopment project; Administration resolution authorizing a loan from the Enterprise Loan Fund to the Public Works sidewalk repair program.

LANCASTER CITY PLANNING

The Lancaster City Planning Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 15 in the City Council Chambers, at 120 North Duke Street.

Among the agenda items:

Subdivision and land development: (a) Preliminary final land development plan for The Yards at 1147 Lititz Pike and SALDO Modification requests.

Request for unit address deferment for the final land development plan at 800 S. Queen St.

Redevelopment Authority of the City of Lancaster (RACL).

Comprehensive plan update.

Other business: Short-term rental-Zoning discussion.

LANCASTER CITY TRAFFIC COMMISSION

Lancaster City Traffic Commission will meet at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 14 at council chambers, 120 N. Duke Street.

Among the agenda items:

Old business: Consider the request from Michelle Akritas Batt for a (third) permit exemption at 116 N. Ann St.; Consider a request from Laura Carroll to renew her permit exemption on a work vehicle for 114 N. Ann St.

New business: Consider the request of John Sibley to renew his permit exemption for 608 East End Ave.; Consider the request of Isis Davidson to renew a permit exemption for 616 East End Ave.; Consider the request from Justin Nye with Willow Valley Communities, seeking to add short term parking on 100 block S. Queen St.; Consider the request of Christ Peterson to have a speed bump installed on the 400 block College Ave.; Consider the request of Cheryl Love with ELA Group to discuss develop plans for Queen and Frederick St.; Consider the request from Tony Dastra regarding safety and speeding in the area of the 1300 block Union St.; Consider the request from Chance requesting review of the one-lane road that goes around Crystal Park, to be considered for one-way travel.

Consent agenda: The following signs have been tentatively approved/installed: 33 Green St.; 132 N. Reservoir St.; 137 N. Plum St.; 228 W. Chestnut St .; 508 S. Duke St.; 514 W. Orange St.; 614 E. King St.; 710 Hershey Ave.; 717 Sixth St.; 726 Hershey Ave.; 729 E. Fulton St.; 805 N. Reservoir St.

No parking signs: 635 Union St., Load Zone.

The following signs have been removed: Handicapped parking: 34 W. Liberty St.; 388 S. Broad St.; 624 First St.; No Parking Signs: 19 N. Mulberry St., Load Zone.

The following conditional/temporary parking permits have been issued by LPA: 12 S. Ann St. Apt. 3; 14 E. Chestnut St. Apt. 5; 17 E. Walnut St. Apt. 1; 22 N. Marshall St. Apt. 1; 45 W. Vine St Apt.1; 133 N. Shippen St. Apt. 2;

215 E. Fulton St. Apt. 406; 218 E. Orange St. Apt. 2; 238 E. Madison St. Apt. 4; 241 N. Queen St. Apt. 3; 255 E. New St. Apt. 1; 301 E. King St. Apt. 2;

301 N. Queen St. Apt. 202; 307 N. Queen St. Apt. 2; 325 N. Queen St. Apt. 406;

422 N. Duke St. Apt. 1; 523 E. End Ave Apt. 1; 543 W. Lemon St. Apt. 1.

LANCASTER COUNTY PLANNING

The Lancaster County Planning Commission will meet at 2:30 p.m. Monday, March 13 at 150 N. Queen St., Binns Park Annex, First Floor LCPC Meeting Rooms. Remote access link: https://call.lifesizeicloud.com/1696302/; or call 312-584-2401, code 1696302#.

Among the agenda items:

Presentations and reports: (a) Staff report; (b) Team leader updates.

New business: For action. Community planning reviews: (a) West Cocalico Township — Proposed amendment to the zoning ordinance to revise regulations governing certain uses, revise definitions, and revise uses allowed within the A-1 Agricultural District, A-2 Agricultural District, ES Ecologically Sensitive District and OS- Woodland District; (b) For information. Community planning reviews: (a) Columbia Borough — proposed amendment to the zoning ordinance by amending text language from Chapter 220 Zoning, Article VII Signs, providing that for the severability of the ordinance, and providing that the ordinance shall take effect in accordance with Pennsylvania Law; (b) Elizabethtown Borough — Proposed amendment to the zoning ordinance and subdivision and land development ordinance by amending portions of Chapter 22, Subdivision and Land Development, and Chapter 27, Zoning, of the Code of Ordinances; (c) East Hempfield Township — Proposed amendment to the zoning ordinance by amending the definition of building height set forth in Chapter 270.

Subdivision and land development items: (a) 854 Valley Road, Manheim Township; (b) Armada Buildings, LLC, Brecknock Township; (c) Robert A., Jr. &Carole D. Brandt, Manheim Township; (d) Daniel B. Zook, Leacock Township; (e) Tommy’s Express Car Wash & Mavis Discount Tire, West Lampeter Township; (f) Washes, LLC — Riptide Car Wash, Manheim Township; (g) Eurofins Buildings O & P, Upper Leacock Township; (h) 1399 Lebanon Road, Rapho Township; (i) Steven T. Stewart, Martic Township; (j) Double Run Carrier, Inc. (Dry Tavern Road), Brecknock Township; (k) Musser’s Bulk Water, Rapho Township, East Hempfield Township; (l) Leroy & Dorcas Zimmerman, Conoy Township; (m) Joey L. & Shelby M. Noll, Manheim Township; (n) James W. & Alma Z. Martin, West Earl Township; (o) 370 Red Well Road, Earl Township; (p) The Ministry Center c/o Calvin Greiner, Rapho Township; (q) 5931 Mast Road, Salisbury Township; (r) Franklin Street and Stevens Avenue, Lancaster City; (s) Core5 at I-283, Rapho Township; (t) 1294 Strickler Road, Rapho Township; (u) Randall and Lisa Martin Subdivision, Brecknock Township; (v) Pequea Valley Holding, LLC, Salisbury Township, Sadsbury Township; (w)Wayne Petersheim, Colerain Township; (x) 315 Hershey Church Road, Sadsbury Township; (y) Good Samaritan Services, Ephrata Borough; (z) Lancaster Catholic High School, Manheim Township; (aa) Kinderhook Farm, West Hempfield Township.

Next scheduled meeting: Monday, April 10 at 2:30 p.m.

LANCASTER TOWNSHIP SUPERVISORS

The Lancaster Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, March 13 at the municipal building, 1240 Maple Ave.

Among the agenda items:

Regular meeting: Presentation by Penn State Health Life Lion EMS, secretary’s report, treasurer’s report, payment of bills, other reports, workshop/department updates. An executive session will be held at the conclusion of the meeting to discuss a contract.

Announcements: Trash/Recycle bills will be in the mail April 1 and are due April 30; woody waste facility opens for Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., starting April 1; Self-load mulch at the woody waste facility starts April 1, dawn to dusk while supply lasts; woody waste facility opens for weekdays — Monday through Thursday, 3-7 p.m., starting April 3; starting Monday, April 3 through Thursday, May 25, bulk mulch will be loaded Monday through Thursday, 3:30-4:15 p.m., and on Saturday, April 15, and Saturday, May 13, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Monday, April 3: Street Sweeping begins April 3, enforcement of no parking signs resumes; Historical Commission meeting April 3, 6:30 p.m.; Township office closed April 7; woody waste closed April 8; curbside yard waste collection resumes April 10, collected every other week on your regular collection day.

Planning and zoning business: The board will act on the following: request to reinstate 1988 New Danville Pike stormwater management site plan; consideration of 1896 Millersville Road, LLC petition for zoning map change and zoning ordinance text amendment; Wheatland Presbyterian Church land development plan; Wabank Road Self Storage subdivision plan and land development plan; request for financial security reduction for Blue Rock Ventures; Resolution for Wheatland Presbyterian Church.

New business: The board will act on the following: request to authorize codification of all new ordinances approved since September 2017; contract award for 2023 storm sewer replacement project; request for LTFP to assist at the Penryn Fire Company mud sale.

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP COMMISSIONERS

Manheim Township Commissioners will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, March 13 at the municipal building, 1840 Municipal Drive. Remote access, visit manheimtownhip.org.

Among the agenda items:

Public hearings/presentations/appointments: (a) Public hearing: Posh Hospitality No. 4 Flory Mill, LLC — Petition to vacate portion of Flory Mill Road; (b) Public hearing: Proposed issuance by the National Finance Authority to discuss approving financing for a project in the amount and on behalf of Calvary Fellowship Homes, Inc.; (c) Resolution approving the financing through the National Finance Authority of a certain project for the benefit of Calvary Fellowship Homes, Inc.; (d) Police Department monthly report; (e) Fire rescue monthly report; (f) Manheim Township Ambulance Association monthly report.

New business: Consent agenda: (a) 1860 Oregon Pike — Preliminary/final land development and lot add-on plan, Zoned B-2 Business and D-C Corridor Overlay, Extension of time request; (b) Mary Francis Bachmann School — Preliminary/final lot add-on and Stormwater Management Plan, 1834 Lititz Pike, Zoned R-2 Residential, extension of time request; Resolutions; Ordinances; Motions/decisions: (a) Joey L. and Shelby M. Noll — Preliminary/final lot add-on plan, 542 and 546 Dolly Drive, Zoned R-2 residential; (b) Lancaster Catholic High School — Preliminary/final land development plan, 650 Juliette Avenue, zoned R-3 Residential; (c) 60 Wright Avenue — Preliminary/final land development plan; (d) Stoner Farm revised phase 2/3 final subdivision plan; (e) 854 Valley Road lot add-on plan (f) Motion: Approve special counsel to investigate and evaluate legal services provided to the township in the Your Towne Builders litigation at an hourly rate; (g) Motion: Request approval to receive bids for various public works equipment, materials and projects.

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP PLANNING

The Manheim Township Planning Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 15 at the municipal building, 1840 Municipal Drive. Remote access link available on township’s website, www.manheimtownship.org.

Among the agenda items:

New business: Motion to authorize establishment of a comprehensive plan planning committee.

WEST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP SUPERVISORS

The West Lampeter Township board of supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, March 13 at the municipal building, 852 Village Road, Lampeter.

Among the agenda items:

Planning matters: (a) Conditional use hearing decision —E G Stoltzfus-Grouse Pointe (Motion); (b) Final plan lot add-on-1891 Windy Hill Road (Motion); (c) Planning module-Parkside at Lampeter resolution (d) Planning module Revision — 879 Eshelman Mill Road (Motion); (e) Request for extension — Signature Stone (Motion); (f) Letter of credit release — Andrew and Dawn Patrick 12-14 Plank Avenue (Motion).

Monthly reports: (a) Community Development Department report; (b) Treasurer’s report; (c) Public Works Department report; (d) Police Department report; (e) Township Manager’s report.

Township administration matters: (a) Resolution for dedication of Summer Breeze Park land; (b) Resolution to appoint SEO and alternate SEO.