EAST HEMPFIELD TWP. SUPERVISORS

The East Hempfield Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 3, at the municipal building, 1700 Nissley Road, Landisville. A Zoom meeting will be held via https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88288820121?pwd=WkY2VGRtNFFxS1g3aHIwMmwyaDhUQT09. By phone: 1-646-558-8656 or 1-301-715-8592, using meeting ID: 882 8882 0121, passcode: 152100. Due to social distancing requirements, registration to attend in person should be arranged with the township manager, 717-898-3100, ext 241, or manager@easthempfield.org. Masks will be expected to enter the building. Among the agenda items:

- Consent agenda: (a) Brookside phase six, Enterprise final plan. Yellow Goose Road, approval of memorandum of understanding, stormwater management operations and maintenance agreement and financial security; (b) Stauffer property subdivision final plan, 3407 Marietta Ave.; approval of recording time extension No. 2; (c) invoices from all funds covering Feb. 20 to March 5; (d) approval of minutes, Feb. 17.

- Action items: (a) development services; (b) adjustments to billing, East Petersburg Borough regarding Hempfield Area Fire Services Commission and 2021 township budget for services; (c) Church Street (resident curb/sidewalk cost)- level of funding assistance to property owners from the township.

EAST LAMPETER TWP. SUPERVISORS

The East Lampeter Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 1, via Zoom. Among the agenda items:

- Consent agenda: (a) approval of the minutes of the Feb. 8 regular meeting; (b) approval to pay invoices from all funds; (c) request for reduction of financial security: 2506 S. Cherry Lane, Gibson.

- Lafayette Fire Company 2020 annual report.

- Presentation regarding Complete Streets, Lancaster County Planning Department.

- Old business: (a) request to modify approval Conditions regarding King Lot Add on Plan No. 20-19

- New business: request for waiver of land development planning, Bosch, 1706 Hempstead Road.

- Action items: (a) resolution regarding Bridgeport mobility plan amendment; (b) authorization to defend appeal of Zoning Hearing Board decision regarding Jivani, 2622 Lincoln Highway East; (c) new cable TV franchise agreement, engagement of special counsel regarding Shenandoah Cable Television, LLC (Shentel); (d) legal services regarding small wireless communications facilities; (e) resolution regarding peer grant application, CV Region Recreation; (f) Department of Environmental Protection technical assistance request regarding yard waste recycling; (g) bids for 2021 In place paving materials.

- Manager’s report: (a) Lincoln Highway streetscape plan implementation; (b) Greater Lancaster Heritage Pathway.

- Next meeting: March 15 at 7:30 p.m.

HEMPFIELD SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Hempfield School District school board will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 2, at the administration building, public board room, 200 Church St., Landisville. Among the agenda items:

- COVID-19 update.

- 2021-22 school calendar.

- Enrollment update.

LAMPETER-STRASBURG SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Lampeter-Strasburg school board will meet virtually at 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 1. Instructions to attend visit l-spioneers.org/School-Board/. Among the agenda items:

- Personnel Committee: (a) recommendation for approval resignation; (b) recommendation for approval of additional assignment; (c) recommendation for approval of change of status; (d) recommendation for approval of leave of absence; (e) recommendation for approval of supplemental contracts; (f) recommendation for approval of substitutes; (g) recommendation for approval of volunteer.

- Business/Finance Committee: (a) recommendation for approval of bond purchase agreement with RBC Capital Markets LLC; (b) recommendation for approval of Department of Community and Economic Development resolution regarding the general; (c) recommendation for approval of the BBD LLP proposal for audit services.

- Academic: recommendation for approval of policies (second reading).

- Next board meeting March 15 at 6:30 p.m.

LANCASTER CITY COUNCIL COMMITTEE

Lancaster City Council Committee will virtually meet at 6 p.m. Monday, March 1. Information on how to watch and participate in the council meeting at cityoflancasterpa.com/city-council/. Among the agenda items:

- Personnel Committee: (a) nomination of Dr. William Fife for reappointment to the Board of Health; (b) nomination of Andrew Whelan for appointment to the Planning Commission; (c) nomination of Stephan Campbell for appointment to the Suburban Lancaster Sewer Authority; (d) resolution commending Carl Pike for 20 years of service on the Shade Tree Commission; (e) resolution requiring training for members of city boards, commissions and authorities.

- Community Planning Committee: (a) review of Historical Commission recommendations for 17 W. Vine St.; (b) review of Historical Commission recommendations for 259 S. Ann St.; (c) Home Program funding awards.

- Economic Development Committee: resolution of grant agreement for Southwest Tec Centro Project.

- Public Works Committee: (a) bill amending the parks ordinance; (b) resolution seeking a grant for the Beaver Street pocket park; (c) resolution No. 12-2021, seeking a comprehensive park planning grant.

- Finance Committee: (a) discussion of possible 2019 note refinancing.

- Committee of the Whole: (a) resolution opposing conversion therapy; (b) resolution recognizing the miraculous recovery of Ethan Vaughn; (c) bill amending the discrimination ordinance.

LANCASTER CITY PLANNING

The Lancaster City Planning Commission will virtually meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 3. Instructions to attend, visit cityoflancasterpa.com. Among the agenda items:

- Waiver of land development, 12 N. Prince St., Fulton Theatre. The Fulton Theatre requests for a waiver of minor plan submission requirements as they pertain to modified plans for North Prince Street sidewalk reconstruction adjacent to the Fulton Theater.

- Adoption of commission bylaws.

- Planning commission training opportunity.

LANCASTER CITY TRAFFIC COMMISSION

Lancaster City Traffic Commission will meet at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 2, at council chambers, 120 N. Duke St. Among the agenda items:

- Old business: (a) consider the request of Sheri Bender to discuss suggestions for safety at Race and Marietta avenues (returned from September 2020); (b) consider the request from Becky Knappenberger to have a speed study done on Race Avenue (returned from September 2020); (c) consider the request of Loretta Barone to review making West Marion Street, a one-way heading west.

- New business: consent agenda: the following signs have been tentatively approved or installed: (a) handicapped parking: 118 Sherman St.; 428 W. King St.; 228 W. Strawberry St.; 615 Beaver St.; 369 S. Broad St.; 650 Emerald Drive; 410 Beaver St.; and 741 Beaver St; (b) do not block: 602-606 Poplar St (New Dorwart Street side).

- The following signs have been removed: (a) handicapped parking: 25 W. Farnum St.; 312 W. James St.; 614 E. King St.; 29 Chester St.; 427 Beaver St.; 847 Highland Ave.; 35 Caroline St.; 526 Terrace Road; 228 E. New St.; 60 E. End Ave.; (b) load zone: 522-524 E. King St.

- The following conditional/temporary parking permits have been issued by Lancaster Parking Authority: 13 E. Walnut St.; 63 S. Marshall St., No. 2; 134 N. Arch St., No. 1; 242 E. King St. No. 5; 440 N. Duke St. No. 4; 15 E. Walnut St. No. 2; 63 S. Marshall St. No. 3; 144 Dauphin St. No. 1; 250 N. Duke St. No. 7; 19 E. Lemon St., rear; 126 N. Mulberry St., No. 3; 219 E. King St., No. 1; and 430 W. King St. No. 2.

- Action agenda: (a) consider the request of April Hartman to have no-parking signs removed from 600 block of West Marion Street across from three garages; (b) consider the petition from Andrea Roth-Smith to request an additional parking permit for her son; (c) consider the request of Benjamin Morton with RGS to discuss a project for Landis Place on King located at 237 and 245 W. King St.; (d) consider the request to formalize the removal of College Avenue between Walnut and Chestnut from the snow emergency route; (e) consider the request from Andresen to review parking restrictions on the 200 block of College Avenue; (f) consider the request from the Lancaster city police to have a stop sign installed at Lake Street at South West End Ave.

MANHEIM TWP. ZONING

The Manheim Township Zoning Hearing Board will meet virtually at 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 1, via Zoom. Zoom meeting information: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86478927977; Meeting ID: 864 7892 7977; Contact: 1-929-436-2866. Visit manheimtownship.org for additional information. Among the agenda items:

- R-2 residential, 2370 Lititz Pike, Lester Heiser Jr., The applicant is requesting (a) a variance to permit construction of a garage addition to encroach within the side yard building setback on the northern property line; (b) a variance to permit a time extension of two years to obtain all necessary permits and five years to complete construction. This case was continued from the Feb. 1 Zoning Hearing Board meeting.

- B-2 business district, D-R retrofit overlay, 1607 Oregon Pike. The applicant is requesting a special exception to permit the operation of a single-chair hair salon and a variance to permit one additional chair for one hair-stylist employee.

- R-2 residential, Tiffany Edner, 363 Beckenridge Way. The applicant is requesting the following: (a) a variance to permit the installation of a six-foot-tall privacy fence to encroach within the front yard along Petersburg Road; (b) a variance to permit a six-foot-tall fence to encroach within the 40-foot special building setback along Petersburg Road; (c) a variance to permit the placement of a solid fence within the required front yard setback along Petersburg Road.

- R-1 residential, John and Garnet Sofillas, 609 Frome Ave. The applicant is requesting the following: (a) a variance to permit the proposed swimming pool to encroach within the required 10-foot setback from the nearest water surface to the property line; (b) a variance to permit the proposed swimming pool concrete decking to be closer than the required five feet to the property line.

- I-3 industrial, D-A airport overlay, Kissel Valley Farm LLC, 645 E. Oregon Road. The applicant is requesting a variance to permit parking in the grass for a beer garden event May 1 to Oct. 31, 2021.

PENN MANOR SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Penn Manor School Board will meet virtually at 7 p.m. Monday, March 1, at Manor Middle School, 2950 Charlestown Road. The regular board meeting will follow the committee of the whole. Instructions to attend, visit youtube.com/user/pennmanorschools/. Among the agenda items:

- Superintendent’s report: review of school board meeting agenda.

- Consent agenda for administrative actions: (a) acceptance of STS aides/para and personal care assistants for the 2020-21 school term; (b) acceptance of STS substitute teachers for the 2020-21 school term; (c) Agriculture Advisory Committee, approval of committee members; (d) ratification of a proposal to perform districtwide lead testing by Miller & Sons; (e) memorandum of understanding with Penn Manor Education Association for streaming with select Advanced Placement and honors classes; (f) Vista School contract.

- Consent agenda for personnel: (a) professional staff employment and support staff employment and change in status of the individuals listed per the effective date for the 2020-21 school year; (b) resignation of the individuals listed per effective date; (c) leave; (d) the administrative staff is recommending the approval of the following individuals to be paid at the professional rate for curriculum writing for the 2020-21 school year; (e) employee group agreements; (f) Act 86.

WARWICK TWP. SUPERVISORS

The Warwick Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 a.m. Wednesday, March 3, via Zoom. https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89538527607; Meeting ID: 895 3852 7607. Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kbbAgLpLlA. Among the agenda items:

- Old business: (a) discuss the Station 13 project at Saylor Park; (b) discuss the Lititz Run Watershed Alliance stream restoration project-, riparian park, review of 2020 fish study; (c) continued discussion of 2021 transportation projects; (d) continued discussion on the amendment to the zoning ordinance; (e) continued discussion on the municipal separate storm sewer system program for the township.

- The next meeting is March 17 at 7 p.m.