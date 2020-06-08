Conestoga Valley School District

Conestoga Valley school board will virtually meet at 7 p.m. Monday, June 8. Instructions to the meeting can be found on the school’s website. Among the agenda items:

Commentary on district activity: (a) superintendent’s comment; (b) board comments.

Public/professional/staff input: Public comments.

Action/discussion items: (a) Buckskin Boosters Activities Allies update; (b) budget update; (c) policy review: Policy 237 student assistance program, Policy 253 pregnant/married students and Policy 820 food services; (d) review of changes to student handbook; (e) Austill’s contract of service agreement; (f) letter of credit resolution for Gerald G. Huesken Middle School; (g) change orders; (h) transportation contract amendments; (i) lead testing update; (j) East Lampeter Township resolution.

Hempfield School District

The Hempfield school board will virtually meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 9. Instructions to the meeting can be found on the school’s website. Among the agenda items:

Athletic update.

Budget update.

Lampeter-Strasburg School District

The Lampeter-Strasburg school board will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, June 8. Instructions to the meeting can be found at l-spioneers.org. Among the agenda items:

Personnel committee: Recommendation for approval of: (a) resignations; (b) change of status; (c) leaves of absence; (d) assistants for extended school year special education services; (e) compensation correction; (f) changes to summer employees; (g) volunteers; (h) setting of “P” value.

Business and finance committee: Recommendation for approval of : (a) a contract with Carbon-Lehigh Intermediate Unit No. 21; (b) 2020-21 special education contract; (c) student assistance program letter of agreement; (d) 2020-21 supply bids; (e) contract with PA-Educator.net.

Miscellaneous: (a) recommendation for approval of WellSpan Sports Medicine contract; (b) discussion of feasibility study; (c) discussion and recommendations for approval of Pennsylvania School Boards Association voting delegate; (d) recommendation for approval of policy (first reading).

Lancaster City Council

Lancaster City Council will virtually meet at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 9. Instructions to the meeting can be found on the city’s website. Among the agenda items:

Reports requested by council: public hearing of amendment of the city’s 2019 Community Development Block Grant and Emergency Solutions Grant Action Plan.

Reports of committees of council meeting held June 1: (a) public safety committee, Councilor Garcia-Molina; (b) public works Committee, Councilor Soto; (c) economic development committee, Councilor Arroyo; (d) finance committee, Councilor Bakay; (e) community planning committee, Councilor Craig; (f) personnel committee, Councilor Diaz.

Legislative agenda: (a) ordinances for first reading: Administration Bill No. 05-2020, authorizing the transfer of bicycles to the School District of Lancaster; (b) resolutions: Administration Resolution No. 27-2020, authorizing amendment to the city’s 2019 Action Plan to include coronavirus aid act funding; Administration Resolution No. 28-2020, authorizing a grant application for the Northeast Trail Extension project.

Lancaster County planning

The Lancaster County Planning Commission will virtually meet at 2:30 p.m. Monday, June 8. Meeting will be held online only using Lifesize App, call.lifesizecloud.com/1696302. Among the agenda items:

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Community planning reviews: (a) No. 29-246, East Hempfield Township, proposed amendment to the zoning ordinance by updating the regulations for the VR zone and VC zone; (b) No. 31-174, East Lampeter Township, proposed amendment to the zoning ordinance to add Article 21, Section 21060, creating the commercial redevelopment overlay district; (c) No. 32-178, West Lampeter Township, proposed rezoning from the MSL zone to the CH zone for properties located at 2504 Willow Street Pike, 2506 Willow Street Pike and 2508 Willow Street Pike.

Subdivision and land development plan items, advisory reviews: (a) No. 62-67-2, 1280 Martin St., East Earl Township; (b) No. 75-438-6, 2053 Sandstone Lane, Caernarvon Township; (c) No. 76-125-8F, Worthington, revised final phase 2, Manheim Township; (d) No. 78-22-4, Quarryville Industrial Properties LLC and Leader Enterprises LLC, Eden Township; (e) No. 79-98-8, Frank Nolt, Providence Township; (f) No. 79-116-10, 791 Stony Battery Road, East Hempfield Township; (g) No. 80-154-1, Levi E. Glick, Salisbury Township; (h) No. 90-138P, Tell Manufacturing, Manheim Township; (i) No. 20-20, Ronald and Lisa Kilgore, Providence Township; (j) No. 20-21, 311 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster city; (k) No. 20-22, 30 N. Mulberry St., Lancaster city.

The next scheduled meeting is June 22.

Lancaster Township supervisors

The Lancaster Township Board of Supervisors will virtually meet at 7 p.m. Monday, June 8. Instructions to the meeting can be found at lancastertownshi.org. Among the agenda items:

Workshop agenda: department updates.

Regular meeting: secretary’s report; treasurer’s report; payment of bills; other reports.

Announcements: office closed Friday, July 3; woody waste facility closed Saturday, July 4; Historical Commission meeting 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3.

Planning and zoning business: (a) the board will act on a request for a waiver of the stormwater ordinance (2014) Section 229-36 for Millersville Bible Church; (b) acknowledge receipt of a time extension until Sept. 18 for approval of the land development plan for Southern Village Phase IV; (c) acknowledge receipt of a time extension until Sept. 18 for approval of the land development plan for Bean Hill Road subdivision; (d) acknowledge receipt of a 90-day time extension for approval of the stormwater plan for 1780 Wabank Road; (e) acknowledge receipt of a time extension until the July 13 Lancaster Township supervisors meeting for approval of the stormwater site plan for 1429 Marietta Ave.

New business: (a) the board will act on an application for a handicap parking sign to be installed at 1042 Clark St.; (b) agreement and memorandum of understanding for crossing guard services for 2020-21 school year between Lancaster Township, School District of Lancaster and All City Management Services; (c) Resolution 2020-09 to apply for approval by the state Department of Transportation for a traffic signal relocation due to new Buchanan Elementary School.

Manheim Township commissioners

Manheim Township commissioners will virtually meet at 6 p.m. Monday, June 8. To join meeting: conference phone number 717-666-7740; conference ID: 950 243 383#. Among the agenda items:

Consent agenda.

Resolutions: (a) Resolution 2020-69, planning module for Lancaster Country Club; (b) Resolution 2020-70, planning module for Belmont Lot 3 Apartments Development.

Ordinances: (a) Ordinance 2020-09, fire alarm ordinances; (b) Ordinance 2020-13, traffic ordinance (install stop sign at the intersection of Rockford Lane and Carlton Drive).

Motions/decisions: (a) Worthington planned residential development, Kincaid Avenue, zoned R-3, revised final phase II plan; (b) 251 Valley Road, zoned R-3, stormwater management ordinance.

West Lampeter Township supervisors

The West Lampeter Township Board of Supervisors will virtually meet at 7 p.m. Monday, June 8. To attend the meeting via YouTube, visit youtube.com/channel/UCd0-BhF3xVXhfkuScUNS6dQ. Among the agenda items:

Hearings: (a) conditional use, Smucker Welding Shop (501 Strasburg Pike); (b) zoning map amendment, Ordinance 260, Willow Street Corner, L (2504, 2506 and 2508 Willow Street Pike).

Township administration matters: (a) award 2020 paving and aggregate contracts; (b) request to discharge YMCA Lease agreement payments for April, May and June.