EAST LAMPETER TWP.

The East Lampeter Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, June 6, at township office, 2250 Old Philadelphia Pike. Remote access information: www.eastlampetertownship.org.

Among the agenda items:

— Consent agenda: (a) approval of June 6 Board of Supervisors meeting agenda; (b) approval of the minutes of May 9 regular meeting; (c) approval to pay invoices from all funds.

— Presentation: Fire apparatus, Witmer Fire Company.

— Old business: (a) request for reduction of financial security — Fisher, 2950 Harvest Dr.; (b) request for reduction of financial security — Volleyball Corner, 2007 Lincoln Highway East; (c) 1782 Lincoln Highway land development plan No. 21-32; (d) resolution — Department of Environmental Protection sewer planning module, 1782 Lincoln Highway East; (e) deferment agreement — Tree House frontage improvements.

— New business: (a) Stoltzfus sketch plan, No. 22-08, 458 Mount Sidney Road; (b) Pine Hill stormwater management plan No. 22-10, 841 Willow Road; (c) public hearing regarding renewal of cable TV franchise with Comcast.

— Action items: (a) ordinance regarding Comcast cable TV franchise agreement; (b) letter to Lancaster County Conservation District regarding a memorandum of understanding.

— Manager’s report: (a) Connects 2040 Implementation Program notices of intent/applications; (b) MS4 report; (c) Walnut Street Extension/Lancaster Heritage Pathway.

— Next meeting: Monday, June 20, 7:30 p.m.

LANCASTER CITY COUNCIL COMMITTEE

Lancaster City Council Committee will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, June 6, in council chambers, City Hall annex, 120 N. Duke St., Marion St. entrance.

Among the agenda:

— Personnel Committee: (a) nomination of Karen Polite for appointment to the Lancaster City Land Bank Authority; (b) nomination of Hendricks Jackson for appointment to the Redevelopment Authority; (c) Nomination of Chris Delfs for appointment to the Downtown Investment District Authority.

— Community Planning Committee: (a) review of Historical Commission recommendation for Adamsbury Associates LP project at 213 College Ave.; (b) Administration Resolution No. 50-2022, amending sewer control plan for the Washington Place Equities project at 213 College Ave. (c) discussion of an easement agreement for the Hankin Group/LGH project.

— Public Works Committee: Administration Resolution No. 49-2022, authorizing a grant application for park planning.

— Economic Development Committee: American Rescue Plan Act updates.

— Committee of the Whole: (a) Council Bill No. 12-2022, amending the human relations Ordinance to ban discrimination based on natural hairstyles; (b) Council Resolution No. 51-2022, recognizing World Refugee Day and Immigration Heritage Month; (c) Council Resolution No. 52-2022, recognizing Pride Month.

LANCASTER COUNTY REDEVELOPMENT

The Lancaster County Redevelopment Authority will meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 7, at 28 Penn Square, second floor, Suite 200. Remote access via Zoom, email bdegoede@lchra.com.

Among the agenda items:

— New business: (a) resolution to authorize issuance of a rental housing program reservation of funds letter — Manor View Terrace in Millersville; (b) resolution to authorize issuance of a rental housing program reservation of funds letter — Willows at Mill Creek in Earl Township; (c) resolution approving contracts with nonprofit organizations for homeless services using emergency solutions grant funds; (d) resolution approving contacts with nonprofit organizations for homeless services using community development block grant funds; (e) resolution approving contracts with nonprofit organizations for homeless services using homeless assistance program grant funds; (f) resolution approving contracts with nonprofit organizations for homeless services using continuum of care grant funds; (g) resolution approving contracts with nonprofit organizations for homeless services using emergency solutions grant — COVID-19 funds; (h) resolution to approve a funding application to the Department of Community and Economic Development for emergency solutions grant program.

— The next regular meeting of the Board of the Redevelopment Authority of the County of Lancaster will be held June 28, immediately following the meeting of the Lancaster County Housing Authority which follows the 4 p.m. meeting of the Lancaster County Land Bank.

PENN MANOR SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Penn Manor School Board will meet 7 p.m. Monday, June 6, at Manor Middle School, 2950 Charlestown Road. The regular board meeting will follow the committee of the whole. Live video stream: https://www.youtube.com/pennmanorschooldistrict/.

Among the agenda items:

— Review of school board meeting agenda.

— Consent agenda for the Committee of the Whole meeting: (a) appointment of Philip Gale as substitute superintendent effective June 23 through June 30; (b) first reading of revised school board policies 218, 220, 227, 354, and 808.

— Consent agenda for administrative actions: (a) National School Lunch and School Breakfast Program with the Pennsylvania Department of Education; (b) food service agreement between Penn Manor School District and Lancaster County Career & Technology Center; (c) food service agreement between the Penn Manor School District and Lancaster Lebanon IU13; (d) ratification of IU13 bid awards; (e) judicial review; (f) proposal for parking garage lower level line painting; (g) Janus summer programming; (h) Liberty University student teaching agreement; (i) resolution for electronic signature on electronic grants for substitute superintendent Gale; (j) name change of the high school varisty club to Comet Nation; (k) creation of student activity fund accounts for the Aevidum club for Manor Middle School and Marticville Middle School.

— Consent agenda for personnel: (a) professional staff and support staff employment and change in status; (b) resignation; (c) retirement; (d) leaves; (e) election of Krista Cox; (f) elementary teacher to lead summer remediation sessions; (g) middle school teachers to lead summer mediation sessions; (h) administrative staff is recommending the approval of individual to be paid the professional rate to perform curriculum writing.