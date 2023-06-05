East Hempfield Township Supervisors

The East Hempfield Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 7 at the municipal building, 1700 Nissley Road, Landisville. Remote access link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89893702800?pwd=WVhqOXY0MXlkNVNyNU1GZE4yaVg1dz09#success; or

By phone: 1-646-558-8656 or 1-301-715-8592, using meeting id: 898 9370 2800, passcode 951511.

Among the agenda items:

Open House for Church/Nolt Master Park Plan — 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Consent agenda: (a) Nolt Road Cluster Development — 6-month time extension to record the plan, Jan. 14, 2024; (b) Mavis Tire — 1655 Columbia Ave — Escrow reduction; (c) Landis Farms phase 1 — escrow reduction; (d) Landis Farm phase 4 — escrow reduction; (e) 701 Stony Battery Road — escrow reduction; (f) 791 Stony Battery Road — escrow reduction; (g) Invoices from all funds covering May 20 to June 9 — (h) Approval of minutes May 17.

Action items: (a) Ordinance for vacation of Alley between 127 and 131 Main Street; (b) Ordinance amendment to roadway classifications — adding Richardson and Genoese to Collector Road category; (c) Planning Commission recommendation to fill vacant alternate position; (d) Hempfield Water Authority recommendation to fill vacant seat; (e) Watershed based stormwater management plan — county-wide update — Act 167.

Old business: Church/Nolt — review of survey data.

East Lampeter Township Supervisors

The East Lampeter Township board of supervisors will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, June 5 at township office, 2250 Old Philadelphia Pike.

Among the agenda items:

Consent agenda: (a) Approval of June 5, board of supervisors meeting agenda; (b) Approval of the minutes of the May 8 meeting; (c) Approval to pay invoices from all funds.

Recognition of Girl Scout Troop No. 70122 — Paint the Plow project.

Old business: (a) Request for release of financial security (sewer only): 141 N. Ronks Road / 2850 Harvest Drive; (b) Request for reduction of financial security: 148 N. Ronks Road; (c) Request for release of financial security: 679 Hartman Station Road; (d) Request for time extension to record conditionally approved plan — 2599 Old Philadelphia Pike — Steudler land development; (e) Request for time extension on delayed frontage improvements / stormwater management plan: 2060 Old Philadelphia Pike — Tree House Foods; (f) Request for time extension to record conditionally approved plan: 458 Mt. Sidney Road — EG Stoltzfus subdivision; (g) Request for reduction of financial security: 2246 Lincoln Highway East.

New business: (a) Stoltzfus subdivision / lot add on plan: 324 Willow Road; (b) King subdivision / lot add on plan: 2303 Leaman Road 2; (c) Time extension for township review and action: Gish’s Furniture land development plan: 2217 Lincoln Highway East; (d) Beiler stormwater management plan: 2498 Old Philadelphia Pike; (e) Clark Associates sketch plan — 2257 Old Philadelphia Pike; (f) Request to establish a no parking area on Clayton Avenue; (g) Letter of support for County-wide Act 167 planning effort.

Action items: (a) Resolution for budget modification for tractor purchase.

Manager’s report: (a) Community survey update; (b) HACC streambank restoration stormwater pollution reduction project

Next meeting — Monday, June 26, 2023, 7:30 p.m.

Lampeter-Strasburg School District

The Lampeter-Strasburg School Board will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, June 5 at the district administration building board room, 1600 Book Road, Lampeter.

Among the agenda items:

Personnel committee: (a) Recommendation for approval of resignations; (b) Recommendation for approval of employment — administration; (c) Recommendation for approval of employment — professional; (d) Recommendation for approval of employment — support; (e) Recommendation for approval of change of status; (f) Recommendation for approval of additional assignments; (g) Recommendation for approval of extended school year (ESY) special education services; (h) Recommendation for approval of kindergarten transition camp substitute teacher; (i) Recommendation for approval of substitute; (j) Recommendation for approval of volunteers; (k) Recommendation for approval of event worker; (l) Recommendation for approval of updated terms for the collective bargaining agreement.

Business/finance committee: (a) Recommendation for approval of resolution implementing homestead and farmstead exclusion for the 2023-2024 fiscal year; (b) Recommendation for adoption of budget and approval of taxes; (c) Recommendation for adoption of resolution to implement Governmental Accounting Standards Board 54 fund balances as of June 30; (d) Recommendation for approval of investment services; (e) Recommendation for approval of 2023-2024 cafeteria prices; (f) Recommendation for approval of meal services contract with Lancaster-Lebanon IU13; (g) Recommendation for approval of extended school year (ESY) contract with Vanguard School; (h) Recommendation for approval of special education contract with Lancaster-Lebanon IU13; (i) Recommendation for approval of 2023-2024 special education contracts; (j) Recommendation for approval of 2023-2024 contracts with BTI School Services, LLC; (k) Recommendation for approval of student assistance program letter of agreement; (l) Recommendation for approval of change orders for the early childhood/kindergarten center project; (m) Recommendation for approval of change order for the critical capital project.

Academic committee: Recommendation for approval of curriculum documents.

Miscellaneous: (a) Recommendation for approval of field trip; (b) Recommendation for approval of updated policy (second reading); (c) Discussion of Pennsylvania School Boards Association voting delegate; (d) Recommendation for approval of sponsorship agreement.

Board Meeting, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at 7:30 p.m.

Lancaster City Council Committee

Lancaster City Council Committee will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, June 5 in council chambers, City Hall annex, 120 N. Duke St., Marion St. entrance.

Among the agenda items:

Personnel committee: (a) Nomination of Sara Tuscher for appointment to the Downtown Investment District Authority; (b) Nomination of Angela Thomas for reappointment to the Human Relations Commission; (c) Nomination of Mark Stoner for reappointment to the Human Relations Commission.

Community planning committee: (a) Review Historical Commission recommendation for Lombardos Properties project; (b) Administration resolution granting a projection easement for the 250 College Avenue project; (c) Administration resolution amending the sewer control plan to include the 232 N. Prince Street project; (d) Public art annual report; (e) Administration bill amending the public art ordinance.

Finance committee: (a) Administration resolution amending the capital project list funded by 2021 bonds; (b) Administration resolution authorizing the sale of municipal tax claims.

Committee of the whole: (a) Council resolution recognizing Juneteenth; (b) Council resolution recognizing Immigrant Heritage Month and World Refugee Day; (c) Council resolution recognizing Pride Month; (4) Council resolution recognizing the contributions of the late David Porter.

Lancaster City Historical Review Board

The City of Lancaster Historical Architectural Review Board will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 6 in the City Council Chambers on the first floor, City Hall Annex, at 120 North Duke Street.

Among the agenda items:

242 North Mulberry Street; Richard & Edith Abruzzese, owners. Reconstruct and enlarge concrete front entry steps and install a new handrail.

216 Old Trinity Place; Juan and Marta Gonzalez, owners; Castle Windows, applicant. Remove a glass panel at the front entryway and install a new steel door and reconstruct concrete steps. Replace a side entry door with a steel door. Replace two full-lite windows within a second-story angled bay window on the side elevation.

Lancaster City Planning

The Lancaster City Planning Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 7 in the Commission Room, City Hall Annex, at 120 N. Duke St.

Among the agenda items:

Subdivision and land development: (a) Preliminary/final lot add-on and land development for 1061 Manheim Pike, Lancaster — Habitat for Humanity ReStore; (b) Introductory sketch plan presentation by RGS for stadium row 2 at 812 and 816 N. Prince St.; (c) Introductory sketch plan presentation by ELA for 232 N. Prince St.

Manheim Township Zoning

The Manheim Township Zoning Hearing Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 5 at the municipal building, 1840 Municipal Drive. Remote access link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85151490585

Meeting ID: 851 5149 0585; or by phone +1 267 831 0333.

Among the agenda items:

Richard and Elizabeth Albright, R-1 Residential District, 1916 New Holland Pike. The applicant is requesting the following: A variance from Section 705.2.B and Section 2213 to allow the existing nonconforming residential dwelling to remain on the newly subdivided lot.

RGS Associates, Institutional District, 1001 East Oregon Road. The applicant request the following: A variance from Section 1005.2.B of the Zoning Ordinance to construct the over-under buildings at a minimum separation distance of 25 feet between end walls rather than the required minimum yard space of 50 feet; A variance from Section 2103.1 to construct a maintenance building with a height of 24 feet; A variance from Section 2005.1 to realign an access drive that encroaches onto the neighboring Friendship Community property; A variance from Section 2808.1 to extend the time frame to secure the necessary permits and begin authorized action from one year to two years and to extend the time frame for the project to be completed from two years to four years from the date authorized by the Zoning Hearing Board.

Manheim Township School District, R-3 Residential District, 155 School Road. The applicant is requesting the following: A variance from Section 2108.2 to allow ball field fencing to exceed 6 feet by an additional 2 feet.

Daniel E. King, R-3 Residential District, 149 Warren Way. The applicant is requesting the following: An approval to construct a second floor on a garage addition that was previously presented as a one-story building addition requesting a variance from Section 1919.1.D.(2) for a garage addition to encroach into the side yard setback and was approved Nov. 11 under Case Number PLZHB22383.

Michael Hurley, R-2 Residential District, 1317 Newton Road. The applicant is requesting the following: A variance from Section 2106 to construct a patio within the required set back.

Penn Manor School District

The Penn Manor School Board will meet 7 p.m. Monday, June 5 in the Large Group Instructions Room (LGI) at Penn Manor High School, 100 E. Cottage Ave., Millersville. The regular board meeting will follow the committee of the whole. Live video stream: https://www.youtube.com/PennManorSchoolDistrict.

Among the agenda items:

Superintendent’s report: Review of school board meeting agenda.

Consent agenda for the Committee of the Whole meeting: (a) Second reading of several revised school board policies; (b) Revision to the approved 2023-2024 school calendar; (c) Approval of the agreement with Brown Schultz Sheridan & Fritz for audit services for fiscal

years ending on June 30, 2023, 2024, 2025, 2026, and 2027.

Consent agenda for administrative actions: (a) Judicial review; (b) Student assistance program contract with Pennsylvania Counseling Service for the 2023-2024 school year; (c) National School Lunch and School Breakfast Program with the Pennsylvania Department of Education, Division of Food and Nutrition; (d) Food service agreement between the Penn Manor School District and the Lancaster County Career and Technology Center for the fiscal year beginning July 1; (e) Food service agreement between the Penn Manor School District and Lancaster Lebanon IU13 for the fiscal year beginning July 1; (f) Dual enrollment agreement between Elizabethtown College and Penn Manor from July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2025.

Consent agenda for personnel: (a) Support staff employment and change in status of the individuals listed per the effective date for the 2022-2023 school year; (b) Professional staff employment and change in status of the individual listed per the effective date for the 2023-2024 school year; (c) Leave; (d) Retirement; (e) Resignation; (f) Elementary teachers to lead summer remediation sessions of up to 41 hours per teacher at the hourly professional rate stipulated in the collective bargaining agreement; (g) Recommending approval of the following boys’ tennis coach for the 2023-24 school year; (h) Band positions for the 2023-2024 school year; (i) Employee group agreement; (j) Act 86 — Locally-issued day-to-day substitute permit for the 2022-23 school year; (k) Support staff salary grid for 2023-24.