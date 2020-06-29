Lampeter-Strasburg School District

The Lampeter-Strasburg School Board will virtually meet at 6 p.m. Monday, June 29. Instructions to attend meeting can be found at l-spioneers.org.

Among the agenda items:

Miscellaneous: (1) Recommendation for approval of health and safety plan; (2) Recommendation for approval of PK-12 athletics health and safety plan.

Business and finance committee: (3) Discussion of Feasibility study and recommendation for preliminary stage of design.

Lancaster City Planning

The Lancaster City Planning Commission will virtually meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 1 . Instructions for attending the meeting can be found at the city’s website.

Among the agenda items:

Discussion: Advancing Racial Equity within Lancaster City Planning.

Preliminary/Final Plan, 4-18 W. King St. The landowner KING STREET ZAMAGIAS LLC proposes a preliminary/final land development and lot add-on plan that will combine four existing parcels (4-6 W. King St, 8-10 W. King, 12-14 W. King, and 16-18 W. King St) into a single 0.676-acre tract. The building will retain the bakery and bar on the ground floor and include 45 residential units for housing 66 people.

Lancaster County Commissioners

Lancaster County Board of Commissioners’ will meet at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, July 1 at 150 N. Queen St., 7th Floor, Conference Room No. 701. Among the agenda items:

New business: (a) Announcement: There is no Work Session scheduled for Tuesday, July 21, and there is no Commissioners’ meeting scheduled for Wednesday, July 22,; (b) Resolution No. 52 of 2020, Annual Action Plan for Fiscal Year 2020 for the Community Development Block Grant Program, the HOME Investment Partnerships Program and the Emergency Solutions Grant Program; (c) Behavioral Health/ Development Services, Amended Agreement for Fiscal Year 2019-2020 and Agreements for Fiscal Year 2020-2021.

Manheim Township Commissioners

Manheim Township Commissioners will meet at 4:30 p.m. Monday, June 29 at the municipal building, 1840 Municipal Drive. The meeting will also be virtual: Conference Phone Number 717-666-7740, Conference ID: 409 294 72#.

Among the agenda items:

Public Hearings/Presentations/Appointments: (A) Resolution 2020-74: Appointing Chad E. Hurst to the Agriculture/Farm Advisory Committee: (B) Resolution 2020-75: Appointing Arthur E. Reist to the Agriculture/Farm Advisory Committee; (C) Resolution 2020-76: Appointing Pamela M. Havers as Chairperson of the Agriculture/Farm Advisory Committee; (D) Resolution 2020-77: Appointing Daniel S. Sweigart as Non-Resident Expert of the Agriculture/Farm Advisory Committee; (E) Resolution 2020-78: Appointing Lester M. Oberholtzer to the Agriculture/Farm Advisory Committee; (F) Resolution 2020-79: Appointing Martin L. Wenrich to the Agriculture/Farm Advisory Committee; (G) Resolution 2020-80: Appointing John S. Beiler to the Agriculture/Farm Advisory Committee.