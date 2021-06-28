LANCASTER CITY COUNCIL COMMITTEE

Lancaster City Council Committee will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 1, in council chambers, City Hall annex, 120 N. Duke St., Marion St. entrance. Among the agenda items:

Personnel Committee: nomination of Jessica Purdy for appointment to the Human Relations Commission.

Community Planning Committee: (a) Administration Resolution No. 35-2021, authorizing transfer of 607 and 609 Rockland St. to the Redevelopment Authority of the City of Lancaster for affordable housing; (b) Administration Resolution No. 37-2021, amending the Sewer Control Plan for the LGH/Hankin project.

Finance Committee: Administration Resolution No. 37-2021, amending the Sewer Control Plan for the LGH/Hankin project.

Public Works Committee: (a) Administration Bill No. 16-2021, amending the water service termination ordinance; (b) Administration Bill No. 17-2021, rescinding the COVID-19 construction ordinance; (c) Administration Resolution No. 36-2021, authorizing application for a Multimodal Program grant; (d) Administration Resolution No. 40-2021, authorizing an agreement with the Central Market Trust; (e) Administration Resolution No. 41-2021, converting temporary outdoor dining permits to annual permits.

Public Safety Committee: (a) Administration Resolution No. 38-2021, appointing John Bey as city police chief; (b) Administration Resolution No. 39-2021, authorizing application for a Byrne Justice Assistance Grant.

Committee of the Whole: Council Bill No. 14-2021, increasing the salary of the mayor.

LANCASTER COUNTY PLANNING

The Lancaster County Planning Commission will virtually meet at 2:30 p.m. Monday, June 28. Meeting held online using Lifesize app: https://call.lifesizecloud.com/1696302/; or call (312) 584-2401, code 1696302#. Among the agenda items:

New planning matters: (a) overview map; (b) community planning reviews: (1) No. 34-40, Lancaster Township, proposed amendment to the zoning ordinance to add warehouse, distribution and wholesale as a special exception use in the Local Commercial and General Commercial Zoning Districts; (2) No. 36-74, Upper Leacock Township, proposed amendment to the zoning ordinance to provide for a new definition of “Common Parking Area, Residential” and to add a new parking ratio applicable to multiple-family dwellings with a common parking area, residential in the mixed use district; (3) No. 39-267, Manheim Township, proposed amendment to the zoning ordinance by amending Article XII to add motor vehicle washing facilitates as a special exception use and to add area and bulk requirements governing such special exception use within the business district B-2; (4) No. 4-102, Brecknock Township, proposed amendment to the zoning ordinance by amending Article V titled “District Regulations,” Section 110-20 titled “Forest Recreational (FR) District,” to increase the maximum lot coverage from 5% to 20%.

Subdivision and land development items: (a) No. 68-125-11, Custom Home Group, Oak Ridge Drive extension, East Drumore Township; (b) No. 74-485-2, Lancaster Pike Properties LLC, Providence Township; (c) No. 74-533-3, Jonathan J. Lapp Jr., Salisbury Township; (d) No. 79-312-7, Crossgate Phase II, Millersville Borough; (e) No. 89-111H, Country Meadows Phase 4, Lots 42 and 43, West Lampeter Township; (f) No. 92-5-3, Raffensperger tract, Mount Joy Township; (g) No. 96-99-1B, Creekside subdivision, Phase 2, Providence Township; (h) No. 04-98-1, The Farm on Quarry Road LP, Manheim Township; (i) No. No. 11-28A, 699 Martic Heights Drive, Martic Township; (j) No. 13-24-1, Queen and Frederick streets mixed use, Lancaster City; (k) No. 18-35B, Johnny King residence, Leacock Township; (l) No. 21-25, Roger M. and Cheryl A. Snyder, West Donegal Township.

Next scheduled meeting held at 2:30 p.m. July 12. Held only using the Lifesize app. Visit https://call.lifesizecloud.com/1696302/; or call (312) 584-1401, code 1696302#.

MANHEIM TWP. COMMISSIONERS

Manheim Township commissioners will virtually meet at 6 p.m. Monday, June 28. For info and meeting link, visit manheimtownship.org. Among the agenda items:

Public hearings/presentations/appointments: (a) issue oath of office to Mishon L. Eberly; (b) appointing the following to Manheim Township Fire Rescue: (1) Samuel Welk, (2) Austin Sweigart, and (3) Jordan Merring; (c) issue oaths of office to firefighters; (d) presentation by Perry L. Pierich, director, fire training, HACC, Sen. John J. Shumaker Public Safety Center.

New business: (a) consent agenda: The Crossing at Conestoga Creek planned commercial development, final subdivision and land development plan, Harrisburg Pike and Farmingdale Road, zoned R-1, financial security reduction No. 4; (b) resolutions: Resolution 2021-45: approving and adopting Lancaster Area Sewer Authority’s amended articles of incorporation; (c) ordinances: Ordinance 2021-04 Zoning Ordinance Text Amendment, Articles V, VI, VII, VIII, IX, XI, XII, XV, XVII, XXII, XXV, XXVI, modifying uses and provisions to expand the provisions governing agricultural uses and provisions as it relates to Silo Heights and modifying the transferable developmental rights provision; (d) motions/decisions: (1) motion: farm on Quarry Road, Lots 6 and 7, preliminary/final lot add-on plan, 1170 and 1174 S. Lefever Drive, zoned R-1, modification request; (2) motion: bid recommendation for Landis Valley Road reconstruction project; (3) motion: approve the signed general release; (4) motion: lift all township COVID-19 mitigation orders to match directives of Gov. Tom Wolf and the Pennsylvania COVID-19 Vaccine Joint Task Force; (5) decision: City of Lancaster, Northeast Greenway Trail extension, East Walnut Street, zoned R-3, floodplain ordinance, conditional use request; (e) acknowledgments; (f) other business/deliberations: (1) consider making a salary adjustment for the library circulation clerk classification; (2) consider leasing property from The Oak Tree Development Group for placement of a fire station at Richmond Square (northwest corner of Manheim Township).

MOUNT JOY TWP. PLANNING

Mount Joy Township Planning Commission will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, June 28, at the municipal building, 8853 Elizabethtown Road, Elizabethtown. Among the agenda items:

Initial view: minor subdivision plan for ERSA Drive, a planned community (File No. 21-07-MSDP), proposal to reconfigure three lots in the previously approved 13-lot residential subdivision. Applicant received Zoning Hearing Board approval to resubdivide three lots into four lots, which will contain two pairs of semi-detached, single-family dwellings. The site is located in the R-2 medium density residential district.

Other business: presentation from Waste Management regarding Milton Grove Landfill proposed soil borrow.

The next regular meeting of the Mount Joy Township Planning Commission is scheduled to be held at 7 p.m. July 26.