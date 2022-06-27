LANCASTER CITY CRIZ

Lancaster City CRIZ Authority Board of Directors will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 28, 115 E. King St., 2nd floor, Room 2A/B. Info: https://www.cityoflancasterpa.com/boards-commissions-and-authorities/criz-authority/.”

Among the agenda items:

— Approval of May 24 board meeting minutes and approval of May 2022 financial reports prepared by Simon Lever.

— New Business: (a) Resolution No. 7-2022 — approving an application for financial assistance from the Redevelopment Authority of the County of Lancaster to undertake capital improvements at Clipper Magazine Stadium; (b) Resolution No. 8-2022 — approving a Small Business Financial Assistance Pilot Grant to Sara’s Grocery & Deli to support façade/storefront improvements at 259 West King Street.

LANCASTER CITY ZONING

The City of Lancaster Zoning Hearing Board will meet at 4 p.m. Monday, June 27, in the City Council Chambers, first floor, City Hall, at 120 N. Duke St.

Among the agenda items:

— No. 22-032, Megan Snell and Benjamin Snell, 641 State St., variance to deficient of 400 square feet habitable area by 20 square feet.

n No. 22-033, Steven Cabalar, 349 W. Grant St., special permit to substitute noncoming uses (to a micro distillery).

— No. 22-034, Vatter Construction, 327 W. Grant St., variance to exceed 50% building coverage.

— No. 22-035, Richard and Shannon King, 432 N. Duke St., special permit for a bead and breakfast.

— No. 22-036, Colleen Sohl, 325 N. Pine St., use variance for a short term rental (previously visitor house rental); variance to reduce one required space to zero.

— No. 22-037, Ephrem Bekere, 625 Manor St., variance to be deficient of 400 square feet of habitable area by 70 square feet.

— No. 22-038, TK Building & Design, LLC, 321 E. Orange St., variance to build within 5-foot setback.

— No. 22-039, Zulma Madera-Rodriguez, 154 E. Lemon St., special permit for a retail store; variance to reduce two required spaces to zero.

— No. 22-040, Eldon R. Stoltzfus Architect, 223 N. Water St., variance to exceed 20 rooming units; variance to be deficient of 200 square feet of habitable area.

LANCASTER TWP. ZONING

The Lancaster Township Zoning Hearing Board will meet 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 28, at the municipal building, 1240 Maple Ave. Info: www.lancastertownship.org.

Among the agenda items:

— Old business: 1608 Marietta Ave, special exception and variances continued from May 24 meeting — Ecklin Properties, LLC, has applied for a special exception of the Lancaster Township Zoning Ordinance (2012) pursuant to Chapter 280-403.2 and the supplemental regulations of Section 1529 for a commercial recreational facility for 1608 Marietta Ave, (parcel #340-76831-0-0000). The applicant has also applied for variances of the Lancaster Township Zoning Ordinance (2012) pursuant to Chapter 280-1304 and 280-1302.1 for the same property to allow for parking on another lot and for the size of the parking spaces.

— The next zoning hearing board meeting will be on July 26 at 7 p.m.

MANHEIM TWP. COMMISSIONERS

Manheim Township Commissioners will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, June 27, at the Manheim Township Public Library, 595 Granite Run Dr. Info: manheimtownhip.org.

Among the agenda items:

— Public hearings/presentations/appointments: (a) public hearing — liquor license transfer for Crossings License 3, LLC d/b/a Luca Pizzeria; (b) Resolution 2022-62 — approving the transfer of a restaurant liquor license No. R-17110; (c) public hearing — liquor license transfer for Turkey Hill Minit Markets, LLC; (d) Resolution 2022-63 — approving the transfer of a restaurant liquor license No. R-11825; (e) Resolution 2022-64 — appointing Eric Bachman as fire marshal for Manheim Township Fire Rescue; (f) Resolution 2022-65 — appointing W. Geoffrey Miller as fire captain for Manheim Township Fire Rescue; (g) Resolution 2022-66 — appointing Dylan K. Canada as a police officer with the Manheim Township Police Department; (h) Resolution 2022-67 — appointing Alton J. Bennett, Jr., as a police officer with the Manheim Township Police Department; (i) issue oaths of office.

— New business: Consent agenda — (a) 1860 Oregon Pike, Imperium Real Estate, preliminary/final land development plan, Zoned B-2 & D-C overlay, extension of time request; (b) Posh Properties, conditional use request, article III, Section 304.3 of the floodplain ordinance 789 Flory Mill Road, zoned I-2, DR overlay, extension of time request; (c) Chick-Fil-A, Inc, zoning ordinance text amendment petition, Amend article XXIV, Section 2409(2)(C)(9), extension of time request; (d) Lancaster Country Day School, preliminary/final land development plan, zoned R-2, financial security release; (e) 1585 Commerce Dr., preliminary/final land development plan, zoned I-1 and DR overlay, financial security reduction No. 1.

— Other business/deliberations: (a) discuss the restructuring of the human resources department; (e) update the COVID-19 policy.

— Resolutions: Resolution 2022-68, transfer of funds.

— Motions/decisions: (a) motion — Parkside Phase 2, final subdivision plan, Petersburg Road, zoned R-1 with TDR’s; (b) Motion — road closure for Grandview Church Jazz Music fundraiser on Saturday, Aug. 27, at Pleasure Road between Grandview Boulevard and McGrann Boulevard; (c) motion — road closure for Community Days Celebration of Flight on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 17 and 18, at Lancaster Airport, 500 Airport Road; (d) motion — bid award for asphalt materials laid in place; (e) motion — bid award for Weaver Road pedestrian crossings/Landis Valley shoulder repair.

MANHEIM TWP. COMMISSIONERS

Manheim Township Commissioners special meeting will held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 28, at the Manheim Township Public Library, 595 Granite Run Dr. Info: www.manheimtownship.org.

Among the agenda items:

— Decision following remand: RV Holdings, LP and Hurst Family Estate LP (Oregon Village Conditional Use).

MOUNT JOY TWP. SUPERVISORS

Mount Joy Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, June 27, at the municipal building, 8853 Elizabethtown Road, Elizabethtown.

Among the agenda items:

— Consent calendar: (a) approve and ratify minutes of May 23 meeting; (b) accept an extension of time in which to consider action on the preliminary land development and subdivision plan for Raffensperger (No. 21-06-PSDP) to Sept. 30.

— Old business: (a) final minor subdivision for Lancaster County Career & Technology Center Mount Joy Campus (File No. 21-08-FSDP) — proposal to subdivide two residential lots from the 68-387-acre LCCTC campus tract, which will contain 0.874 acres and 0.634 acres. The proposed lots will front upon Fairview Street and are located in the R-1 low density residential district; (b) preliminary/final land development plan for Store It Mount Joy (No.21-16-FLDP) — proposal to redevelop a 1.8-acre (net) commercial property located at 2000 West Main Street into a miniwarehouse facility. The lot is zoned C-2 general commercial district and is served by public sewer and on-lot water; (c) preliminary subdivision and land development plan for 1376 Campus Road (No. 21-17-PLDP) — proposal to develop a 128.48-acre tract with 279 single-family detached and 210 multifamily dwellings. The site is located within the R-2 medium-density residential district and is served by public water and sewer; (d) sketch plan for the Westmount Development (No. 22-02-SLDP) — revised proposal to develop a 34.46-acre site located on Harrisburg Avenue (tax parcel 461-95688-00000 & 461-15182-00000) into 206 townhomes and 72 multifamily units. The site is zoned R-2 medium density residential and will be served by public water and sewer. The applicant is providing the Planning Commission with an updated sketch plan; no action required.

— New business: (a) proposed zoning amendment for Tax Parcel No. 460-00465-0-0000 from R-2 medium-density residential to MU mixed use — review and make recommendation to the board of supervisors; (b) minor subdivision plan for Lancaster County Conservancy Parcel (No. 22-06-MSDP) — proposal to subdivide a 155.22-acre tract located between Cassell Road and the Conewago Creek into two parcels. Subdivision of a 47.627-acre parcel within the OS open space and conservation district will enable a multi-municipal floodplain restoration project with the remaining lands located in the R rural district. No improvements are planned as part of this subdivision.

— Initial view: (a) request for waiver of land development — Abigail Shank/Roseville Road Partners, Tiny Estates (No. 22-07-WAIV), proposal to expand a campground facility located at 867 Schwanger Road with 20 additional units. The site is served by public water and the applicant proposes to serve the new units with public sewer. It is zoned R-2 medium-density residential; (b) sketch plan for 1319 Bear Creek Road (No. 22-08-SSDP) — proposal to subdivide a 40.1-acre tract with public water and public sewer into 47 single family detached homes. The site is zoned R-1 low-density residential.

— Correspondence: Memorandum from the Lancaster County Planning Department dated June 6 regarding Rheems Retail Center.

— The next regular meeting of the Mount Joy Township Planning Commission is scheduled to be held on Monday, July 25, beginning at 7 p.m.