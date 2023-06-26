East Lampeter Township Supervisors

The East Lampeter Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, June 26 at township office, 2250 Old Philadelphia Pike.

Among the agenda items:

Consent agenda: (a) Approval of the June 26 board of supervisors meeting agenda; (b) Approval of the minutes of the June 5 regular meeting; (c) Approval to pay invoices from all funds.

Recognition of life saving actions.

Swearing in of police officer — Andrew Zentner.

Old business: (a) Time extension re: Beiler stormwater management plan: Hartman Bridge Road; (b) Housing plan update and discussion.

New business: (a) Gish’s Furniture land development plan: 2217 Lincoln Highway East; (b) Resolution re: DEP sewer planning module — Gish’s Furniture: 2217 Lincoln Highway East; (c) Beiler stormwater management plan: Jarvis Road; (d) Informal discussion re: possible zoning amendment to permit self storage use in C-3 zoning district — East Towne Center.

Action items: (a) Reappointment to Park Board — 5-year term to May 5, 2028: Chris Chretien.

Manager’s reports: (a) Lincoln Highway streetscape plan implementation update; (b) Connects 2040 projects update.

Next meeting: Monday, July 17 at 7:30 p.m.

Lancaster City CRIZ

Lancaster City CRIZ Authority board of directors will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 27 at 115 East King Street, 2nd Floor, Room 2A/B. More info: https://www.cityoflancasterpa.com/boards-commissions-and-authorities/criz-authority/.

Among the agenda items:

Approval of May 23 board meeting minutes and approval of May financial reports prepared by Simon Lever.

New Business: (a) Resolution approving a small business financial assistance grant to The Taproom Spring House Brewing Co. for new furniture in support of its relocation/expansion and the development of a new restaurant and bar, The Coffin Bar & Kitchen at 30 West Lemon Street; (b) Resolution approving a small business financial assistance grant and loan to Sphere LLC (DBA Limitless Lancaster, 24-Hour Fitness) for leasehold improvements and new equipment to support the expansion and relocation of a 24-hour fitness center to 50 West Chestnut Street; (c) Resolution approving a request by Tenfold for a one-time grant to support the cost of renovations, façade improvements, and associated professional services for the Transitional Living Center at 105 East King Street; and (d) Resolution approving a new agreement between the Lancaster City Alliance and the City of Lancaster Revitalization and Improvement Zone Authority for the continued administration and management of the Lancaster City Revitalization and Improvement Zone program by Lancaster City Alliance.

Lancaster City Historical Commission

The City of Lancaster Historical Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 27 in the City Hall Chamber, City Hall Annex, at 120 North Duke Street. Among the agenda items:

759 Manor Street; Community Basics, Inc., owners. Conceptual discussion of the proposed construction of a three-story residential building to contain nine units and a staff office, located on a cleared parcel extending north to Crystal Street.

607 and 609 Rockland Street; Milburn Apartments, LLC, owner; EG Stoltzfus Construction, applicant. Conceptual discussion of a proposed residential redevelopment project, to include renovation of an existing house at 607 Rockland Street to contain two apartments, demolition of a fire-damaged building at 609 Rockland Street and construction of a new two-story building to contain six apartments.

Lancaster County Housing

Lancaster County Housing Authority board of directors will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 27 at 28 Penn Square, second floor, Suite 100. Remote access, email Beth Dreyer-DeGoede at bdegoede@lchra.com. Among the agenda items for the latter:

Minutes of the May 23 meeting.

Financial report for May.

New business: (a) Resolution approving contract with Lancaster County Food Hub for housing stability services using Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERA2) funds.

Other business: The next meeting of the board of the Lancaster County Housing Authority will be held July 25 at approximately 4:30 p.m. after the 4 p.m. Land County Bank Authority meeting at the offices of the Lancaster County Housing and Redevelopment authorities, 28 Penn Square, 1st floor, Suite 200, Lancaster, PA and via the Zoom video conferencing platform.

Lancaster County Land Bank

The Lancaster County Land Bank Authority meeting scheduled for Tuesday, June 27 has been canceled and rescheduled for July 25 at the offices of the Lancaster County Housing and Redevelopment Authorities, 28 Penn Square, 1st floor, Suite 200, Lancaster, PA and via the Zoom video conferencing platform.

Lancaster County Redevelopment

The Lancaster County Redevelopment Authority will meet Tuesday, June 27 immediately following the 4 p.m. Lancaster County Housing Authority meeting at their offices at 28 Penn Square, second floor, Suite 100. Among the agenda items:

Minutes of the May 23 meeting.

Treasurer’s report revised statements for January, February, March and April and for May.

New business: (a) Resolution approving an amendment to a contract with the YWCA for their 2022 public improvements project; (b) Resolution authorizing CDBG funding for the rehabilitation of 318 Poplar Street, Columbia property; (c) Resolution approving a contract with tenfold for fair housing activities for low and moderate income areas through the use of community development Block Grant Funds; (d) Resolution approving a contract with Tenfold for the operation of fair housing activities programs for low and moderate income residents through the use of community development Block Grant Funds; (e) Resolution to approve a facility usage agreement with Ebenezer Baptist Church for the operation of a night shelter; (f) Resolution to approve a contract with Anchor Lancaster to provide a day center using CDBG-CV Funding; (g) Resolution approving contracts with non-profit organizations for coordinated entry services using homeless assistance program grant funds; (h) Resolution approving an amendment to an existing home loan agreement with Community Basics, Inc. for Golden Triangle Apartments Associates LP.

Other business: The next regular meeting of the board of the Redevelopment Authority of the County of Lancaster will be held July 25 immediately following the meeting of the Lancaster County Housing Authority which follows the 4 p.m. meeting of the Lancaster County Land Bank Authority.

Lancaster Township Zoning

The Lancaster Township Zoning Hearing Board will meet 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 27 at the municipal building, 1240 Maple Ave.

The agenda items are as follows:

New business: 1372 Columbia Ave variance — Cima Network Inc., on behalf of TSV Stone Mill Plaza, LLC, has applied for a variance of the Lancaster Township Zoning Ordinance (2012) pursuant to Article XII to allow for a larger sign than the ordinance permits to be installed at Stone Mill Plaza, 1372 Columbia Ave., Lancaster, PA 17603.

Old business: 1303 Cheves Place — Special exception — continued from May 23. Yeshiva Meor David (Congregation Degel Israel), has applied for a special exception of the Lancaster Township Zoning Ordinance (2012) pursuant to Chapter 280-503.E to allow for the property at 1303 Cheves Place, Lancaster, PA 17603 to be used as a Mikvah as a home occupation; 1750 Wabank Road — Variances and special exception — Extension request. Derek Dissinger, Barley Snyder, on behalf of Wabank Road Self Storage, has requested an extension of time until July 27, 2024, to obtain construction permits and to complete the construction of Wabank Road Self Storage at 1750 Wabank Road. The variances and special exception were previously granted on June 22, 2021. The time extension request was received in a letter dated June 16, 2023.

Manheim Township Commissioners

Manheim Township Commissioners will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, June 26 at the municipal building, 1840 Municipal Drive.

Among the agenda items:

Public hearings/presentations/appointments: (a) Resolution appointing William R. McHale IV as a police officer with the Manheim Township Police Department; (b) Resolution appointing Philip J. Boyle as a police officer with the Manheim Township Police Department; (c) Issue oaths of office for officers and Corporal Michael Tropp; (d) Update on the installation of fiber optic lines within Manheim Township presented by Chris Briggs, project manager for Glo Fiber Enterprise.

Old business: (a) Parks and Recreation board discussion.

New business: (a) Consent agenda: (1) Village of Olde Hickory — Parking lot expansion stormwater management plan, financial security reduction; (2) Lancaster Airport Transteck hangar land development plan — Zoned I-3 Industrial/D-A Airport Overlay, extension of time request; (b) Resolutions: (1) Resolution amending the township fee schedule section VII. Public Works Department fees; (c) Ordinances; (d) Motions/decisions: (1) 1860 Oregon Pike — Zoned B-2 Business & D-C Corridor Overlay, preliminary/final land development and lot add-on plan; (2) Motion: Bid award for Millport Road paving/realignment project; (e) Acknowledgments: (1) GJA Real Estate partnership (Neffsville Veterinary Clinic) — Petition to amend zoning map to rezone a portion of tax parcel 3909418000000 (2561 Lititz Pike) from the R-3 Residential to the B-2 Business Zoning District; and to amend Zoning Ordinance text: Section 503 definitions to add definitions for “Domestic Pet” and “Full-Service Pet Care Facility,” to add full-service pet care facility to the use within Business District table as a use permitted by conditional use, to amend Article 15 to include specific standards for a full-service pet care facility, and to amend Section 2002 to include a parking requirement for full-service pet care facility; (2) Arconic US LLC — Petition to amend Zoning Ordinance text: Article 16, Section 1604 of the Manheim Township Zoning Ordinance to add Subsection 3 to exempt certain types of existing industrial development in the Industrial 2 Zoning District from the requirements of the T-Zone Overlay areas.

Mount Joy Township Planning

Mount Joy Township Planning Commission will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, June 26 at the municipal building, 8853 Elizabethtown Road, Elizabethtown.

Among the agenda items:

Consent calendar: (a) Approve and ratify the minutes of the May 22 meeting; (b) Accept additional time in which to take action on the preliminary land development, subdivision, and lot add-on plan for Raffensperger; new deadline is Sept. 28; (c) Accept additional time in which to take action on the preliminary/final lot consolidation and land development plan; new deadline is Aug. 25; (d) Accept additional time in which to take action on the preliminary/final land development plan for Tiny Estates; new deadline is Sept. 25.

Old business: (a) Review and make recommendation to the board of supervisors regarding the adoption of the Mount Joy Township Park, Recreation and Open Space plan; (b) Preliminary subdivision and land development plan for Bear Creek Estates — Proposal to subdivide a 29.741-acre tract into 39 single-family residential lots and two open space parcels. The site was formerly addressed 1319 Bear Creek Road prior to subdividing an 8.271-acre residential lot from it, and is within the R-1, Low-Density Residential District. The building lots will be served by public water and public sewer, as well as two dead-end roadway extensions connected by an emergency access at the cul-de-sac bulbs: (i) Consideration of conditional preliminary plan approval.

Initial view: (a) Final land development plan for Westmount — Proposal to develop a 34.53-acre site at 1349 Harrisburg Avenue with 217 townhouses and 72 apartment units. The site is zoned R-2, Medium-Density Residential and will be served by public water and sewer. Two new public street intersections with Harrisburg Avenue are proposed to serve the development: (i) Consideration of waivers: (1) Sidewalks on both sides of streets; (2) Four foot grass beauty strip between curb and sidewalk; (3) Vertical and slant curb; (4) No dwellings within 75 feet of railroad right-of-way; (5) Dewatering time; (6) Volume control storage as rate control storage; (7) Dewatering time; (8) Minimum pipe size; (9) Inlet design; (b) Preliminary/final land development plan for Leon Rutt— Proposal to construct a 15,000-square-foot storage building accessory to Rutt’s Machine Shop occupying the 13.213-acre site located at 300 Jonlyn Drive. The site is served by public water and an existing on-lot sewer system: (i) Consideration of waivers: (1) Preliminary plan review process; (2) Water and sewer feasibility report; (3) Traffic impact study; (4) Deferral of frontage improvements to Jonlyn Drive.

Other business: (a) Comprehensive plan update committee progress report; (b) Municipal MS4 program update.

The next regular meeting of the Mount Joy Township Planning Commission is scheduled to be held on Monday, July 24 beginning at 7 p.m.