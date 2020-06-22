Hempfield School District

Hempfield school board will virtually meet for a special meeting at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 23. Instructions to the meeting can be found on the school’s website. Among the agenda items:

Reopening plan for athletics presentation.

Anticipated approval of the 2020-21 final budget.

Public comment.

Lampeter-Strasburg School District

The Lampeter-Strasburg school board will virtually meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 18. Instructions to attend the meeting is available at l-spioneers.org. Among the agenda items:

Personnel committee: recommendation for approval of: (a) employment; (b) change status; (c) leaves of absence; (d) volunteers.

Business and finance committee: (a) Discussion of feasibility study; (b) recommendation for adoption of resolution to refund series 2014 bonds; recommendation for approval of: (c) special education contract with Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13; (d) resolution implementing Homestead and Farmstead exclusion for the 2020-21 fiscal year; (e) budget and approval of taxes; (f) recommendation to amend the tax billing and collection schedule for the 2020-21 fiscal year; (g) recommendation for adoption of resolution to implement Governmental Accounting Standards Board 54 Fund balances as of June 30, 2020; (h) recommendation to approve BB&T municipal lease for school van.

Academic committee: Recommendation for approval of application for flexible instructional days.

Miscellaneous: Recommendation for approval of policy (second reading).

Lancaster County Career & Technology Center

The Lancaster County Career & Technology Center’s Joint Operating Committee will virtually meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 25. An authority meeting will be held prior to the meeting at 4:30 p.m. Among the agenda items:

Director’s report: (a) committee minutes; (b) local, state, and federal projects; (c) building phase reopening plan.

Personnel committee: (a) retirements and resignations; (b) appointments; (c) recommendation for approval of Family and Medical Leave Act 2020-21 increases; (d) permission to hire in absence of July meeting.

Approval of personnel committee report.

Finance committee: (a) permission to purchase and pay expenses through August 2020; (b) insurance updates for 2020-21; (c) permission for asset disposal.

Building and property committee: (a) updating emergency operations plan; (b) updates on facility concerns.

Planning and development committee: (a) 2020-21 handbook; (b) TAP plan; (c) CDL programing shift to 160 hours; (d) comprehensive plan; (e) program name changes 2021-22.

The next scheduled meeting of the Lancaster County Career & Technology Center Joint Operating Committee will be held 7 p.m. Aug. 27, virtually or in the boardroom of the Brownstown campus.

Lancaster City Council

Lancaster City Council will meet virtually at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 23. Instructions to the meeting can be found on the city’s website at cityoflancasterpa.com/citycouncil. Among the agenda items:

Ordinances for final passage: Administration Bill No. 05-2020, authorizing the transfer of bicycles to the School District of Lancaster.

Resolutions: Council Resolution No. 29-2020, calling for the removal of the Christopher Columbus statue from public property within the City of Lancaster.

Lancaster County housing

The board of the Lancaster County Housing Authority will virtually meet Tuesday, June 23, immediately following the 4 p.m. meeting of the Lancaster County Land Bank Authority. Anyone wishing to attend the virtual meeting via Zoom should email Justin Eby at jeby@lchra.com or visit lchra.com to obtain information to join the meeting. Among the agenda items:

Executive session.

The next board’s next meeting will be at approximately 4:30 p.m. July 17 at 28 Penn Square, second floor, Suite 200.

Lancaster County Land Bank Authority

The board of the Lancaster County Land Bank Authority will meet immediately after the 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 23. Anyone wishing to attend the virtual meeting via Zoom should email Justin Eby at jeby@lchra.com or visit lchra.com to obtain information to join the meeting. Among the agenda items:

Resolution approving an application to the state Department of Community and Economic Development Blight Remediation Program.

The next board’s next meeting will be held 4 p.m. July 28 at 28 Penn Square, second floor, Suite 200.

Lancaster County redevelopment

The board of the Lancaster County Redevelopment Authority will virtually meet Tuesday, June 23, immediately following the Lancaster County Housing Authority meeting. Anyone wishing to attend the virtual meeting via Zoom should email Justin Eby at jeby@lchra.com or visit lchra.com to obtain information to join the meeting. Among the agenda items:

New business: resolution authorizing: (a) executive director to enter into written agreements to amend four county home loan agreements for operating reserve funding; (b) subrecipient agreement with the City of Lancaster for Home Investment Partnership Program funds; (c) contract with Columbia Borough for the Mill Street improvement project; (d) contract with Elizabethtown Borough for the East Willow sanitary sewer project; (e) contract with Ephrata Borough for the Grater Park improvement project; (f) contract with Salisbury Township for the Martin Road intersection relocation project; (g) contract with Millersville Borough for the East Frederick and South Duke Street improvement project; (h) contract with Elizabethtown Community Housing & Outreach Services for the Community Place on Washington, a facility improvement project; (i) contract with The Emerald Foundation for HVAC and building improvements; (j) contract with United Churches Elizabethtown Area for the Community Place on Washington, an infrastructure improvements project; (k) contract with Manheim Borough for the East Adele Avenue drainage improvements project; (l) resolution approving creation of the blighted property demolition program; (m) submission of a grant application to Commonwealth Financing authority.

Other business: There will be a special meeting of the board of the Redevelopment Authority of Lancaster County at 5:30 p.m. July 7. The next regular meeting will be July 28, immediately following the meeting of the Lancaster County Housing Authority.

Lancaster Township zoning

The Lancaster Township Zoning Hearing Board will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 23, at the municipal building, 1240 Maple Ave. Among the agenda items:

New business: Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology has applied for a special exception of the Lancaster Township Zoning Ordinance for 601 Conestoga Greenway to allow for use as a university, college or other adult educational institution.

The next board meeting will be at 7 p.m. July 28.

Lancaster city zoning

The City of Lancaster Zoning Hearing Board will be held virtually at 4 p.m. Monday, June 29. Directions for connection to and participation in this meeting of the Zoning Hearing Board will be published on the city’s publicly accessible website at cityoflancasterpa.com/boards-commissions-and-authorities. Among the agenda items:

Adam Coe, 601 W. Orange St., special permit for a two-family dwelling.

Chad Steller, 334 E. New St., special permit for a two-family dwelling.

Special permit for a multifamily dwelling; special permit for a parking study.

Gregory S. Falk, 618 Bay St., special permit to substitute nonconforming uses.

Manheim Township commissioners

Manheim Township commissioners will meet for the briefing/informational meeting at 5:30 p.m., followed by the regular meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, June 22 at the municipal building, 1840 Municipal Drive. Both are open to the public, however space is limited. To attend the meeting remotely, call 717-666-7740 and enter conference ID No. 465 643 782#. Among the agenda items:

Public hearings/presentations/appointments: Appointing an individual to fill vacancy on the board.

Consent agenda: Stoner Farm, final phase 1 subdivision and land development plan, 1051 Eden Road, zoned R-2, extension of time request.

Resolution.

Ordinances.

Motions/decision: (a) Lancaster Country Club, preliminary/final lot add-on and land development plan, 1466 New Holland Pike, zoned R-1; (b) Proposed Resolution 2020-72, establish a citizen advisory board; (c) award bid for general equipment rental; (d) action plan and bid award for emergency repair of Pizza Boulevard bridge.

Acknowledgments: (a) rescheduling of the public hearing for G Investments, LP, zoning ordinance text amendment petition, amend Article XVII, Section 1702 and Article XXIV, Section 2409; (b) engineering and traffic study, handicapped parking at 1025 Frances Ave.

Manheim Central School District

Manheim Central school board will virtually meet at 7 p.m. Monday, June 22. Among the agenda items:

Announcements and executive sessions: (a) an executive session was held on June 15 to discuss personnel matters; (b) an executive session was held on June 22 to discuss school safety; (c) due to the state issued large gathering limitation restrictions, the board meeting will be held virtually and visitor comments will be read during the visitors comment section of the meeting.

Approval of agenda: approval of the June 22 meeting agenda.

Approval of minutes: approval of the May 18 meeting minutes.

Recognition of visitors and public comment: visitor information.

Superintendent's report: (a) food services department presentation; (b) Doe Run Elementary facility dog information; (c) final 2020-21 budget update.

Assistant superintendent's report: athletic reopening plan.

Personnel: (a) approval of the retirement memorandum of understanding; (b) retirement, professional staff; (c) retirements, support staff; (d) resignation, administrative staff; (e) resignations, professional staff; (f) resignation, support staff; (g) new employment, support staff; (h) change of status, support staff; (i) transfer, professional staff; (j) summer hours contracted staff for 2020-21; (k) special education paraeducators for 2020-21; (l) supplemental contract items; (m) approval of the Act 93 agreement addendum.

Treasurer's report: approval of: (a) financial statements and budget transfers for May 2020; (b) monthly invoices for May 2020; (c) high school renovation invoices.

Board committee reports: (a) business operations and facilities committee; (b) academic committee; (c) activities committee.

General action items: approval of: (a) adoption of the final budget of the district for the 2020-21 fiscal year, to include a local property tax increase and a millage rate; (b) 2020 annual tax levy resolution; (c) 2020 Homestead and Farmstead Exclusion Resolution; (d) 3% increase for support staff salaries, and a 1.5% increase to the support staff salary range for 2020-21, effective July 1, pending evaluations; (e) 3% increase for district office administrators' salaries, and a 1.5% increase to the administrative salary range for 2020-21, effective July 1, pending evaluations; (f) school lunch prices for 2020-21; (g) intent to commit and assign funds for future Public School Employees’ Retirement System retirement costs, future health care costs, future capital projects and future debt service of bond issues; (h) authorization of the superintendent and business manager to make budgetary transfers, fund transfers and record necessary journal entries for the fiscal year 2019-20 as recommended by the auditors; (i) administration to hire staff needed to begin the 2020-21 school year, with the understanding that the board has final approval of all hirings; (j) tax collector appointment of Kelly Martin, assistant business manager, tax collector for the district for the 2020-21 school year; (k) agreement with Iron Valley Golf Course for Manheim Central Golf Team for the 2020-21 season at a cost of $2,375. (Cost increase of $50 from the 2019-20 contract); (l) agreement with Pennsylvania Counseling Services Inc. for the student assistance program for 2020-21; (m) memorandum of understanding with Samaritan Counseling Center for the TeenHope Program for 2020-21; (n) New Story, River Rock Academy and Yellow Breeches as private schools to provide special educational and related services to students; (o) agreement with The Children Deserve A Chance Foundation for the Attollo Recruit Program for 2020-21 at a cost of $10,500. ($350 each for 30 11th grade students); (p) joint bid information for 2020-21 ; (q) commercial insurance policies, Student Supplemental Accident policy and Interscholastic Sports Accident policy, as proposed by Charis Insurance Group; (r) agreement with Eastern Time to replace the middle school fire panel at a cost of $29,300; (s) tuition waiver request from Daniel and Amanda Myers for their children Jordyn Myers (kindergarten) and Darren Myers (grade three) to begin the 2020-21 school year at Doe Run Elementary School. Move-in date is scheduled for September 2020, which is in compliance with district Policy No. 202; (t) district volunteers for the 2019-20 school year.

Board representative reports: (a) Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13; (b) Lancaster County Career & Technology Center; (c) Pennsylvania School Boards Association; (d) Manheim Central Foundation for Education Enrichment; (e) Lancaster County Academy.

Informational items: (a) enrollment report; (b) upcoming school board meeting information.