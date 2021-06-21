CONESTOGA VALLEY SCHOOL DISTRICT

Conestoga Valley School District Board of Directors will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, June 21, at the Harry W. Wirth administration center, 2110 Horseshoe Road. Among the agenda items:

- Commentary on district activity: (a) superintendent’s comments; (b) correspondence, secretary; (c) board comments.

- Public/ professional/ staff input: (a) public comments; (b) Comments from Conestoga Valley Education Association; (c) comments from other employee groups.

- Consent agenda: (a) approval of minutes; (b) approval of financial report; (c) approval of superintendent’s reports; (d) approval of first reading of district policies: (i) policy manual, (ii) electronic records/signatures, (iii) computerized student and personnel data, (iv) public participation at board meetings; (e) approval of final reading of district policies: (i) residency/ right to education, (ii) child-rearing leave, (iii) energy management and conservation, (iv) contracted services, (v) contracted services personnel, (vi) lunch accounts; (f) approval of P=2.5% for performance-based compensation for 2021-22; (g) approval of Homestead and Farmstead Exclusion resolution; (h) approval to provide driver education vehicle from Keim Chevrolet; (i) approval of outside driver education vehicle from Keim Chevrolet; (j) approval of letter of agreement with PA Counseling Services for satisfactory academic progress services; (k) approval of IXL Learning sales contract; (l) approval of change orders for the new Gerald G. Huesken Middle School; (m) approval of Planning and Construction Notebook G and H; (n) approval of amusement tax adjustment for 2020-21 and 2021-22; (o) approval of remote learning due to emergencies; (p) approval of flexible instruction days; (q) approval of banking request for proposal

- Action/ discussion agenda: (a) change order for the new Gerald G. Huesken Middle School; (b) UGI service extension agreement; (c) approval of the final budget for 2021-22; (d) approval of the 2021 annual tax levy resolution; (e) approval of the 2021 resolution for commitment and assignment of fund balance; (f) approval of suspension of the 2021 per-capita tax resolution; (g) lead testing update; (h) approval of compensation for chief finance and operations officer; (i) approval of compensation for superintendent for 2021-22 at $166,919; (j) approval of Conestoga Valley and Pequea Valley shared-services agreement for transportation; (k) approval of bank deposits for 2021-22; (l) appoint and approve up to three voting delegates to the 2021 Pennsylvania School Boards Association delegate assembly Oct. 23.

- Information agenda: (a) finance and operations; (b) curriculum and instructions; (c) federal funds.

- Board reports: (a) Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13 reports; (b) Pennsylvania School Boards Association reports; (c) Lancaster County Academy; (d) Lancaster County Career and Technology Center; (e) construction team update.

EAST LAMPETER TWP. SUPERVISORS

The East Lampeter Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, June 21, at township office, 2250 Old Philadelphia Pike. Among the agenda items:

- Consent agenda: (a) approval of June 7 regular meeting minutes; (b) approval to pay invoices from all funds.

- Old business: (a) Miller/Landis Foods land development plan, 679 Hartman Station Road.

- New business: (a) request for removal of property covenants regarding 155 Bowman Road; (b) review of Upper Leacock Township zoning amendment, comment; (c) discussion regarding possible amendment to village commercial district.

- Action items: (a) resolution regarding Casey Kaufhold competing in the Tokyo Olympics; (b) Lien Collection execution regarding 327 Greenland Drive and 2047 Old Philadelphia Pike.

- Manager’s report: (a) introduction of planning director/zoning officer, Colin Siesholtz; (b) Mt. Sidney Road concern for vehicle speeds, traffic volume and other issues; (c) Lincoln Highway East streetscape plan implementation; (d) Walnut Street extension / Greater Lancaster Heritage Pathway.

- Next meeting: Monday, July 19, at 7:30 p.m.

LANCASTER CITY COUNCIL

Lancaster City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 22, in council chambers, City Hall annex, 120 N. Duke St., Marion Street entrance. Remote viewing at youtube.com/c/cityoflancasterpagov. Among the agenda items:

- Resolutions: (a) recognizing June 2021 as National Healthy Homes Month; (b) recognizing June 2021 as Pride month.

- Legislative agenda: administration bill amending the tattoo ordinance to include micro-pigmentation.

LANCASTER CITY CRIZ

Lancaster City Revitalization and Improvement Zone Authority Board of Directors will meet virtually at 4 p.m. Monday, June 21, via Zoom. Visit: https://zoom.us/j/92300657171; Meeting ID: 92300657171. No password is required to join the meeting; or cityoflancasterpa.com/boards-commissions-and-authorities/criz-authority/. Among the agenda items:

- Approval of May 25 board meeting minutes and approval of May financial reports prepared by Simon Lever.

- New business: (a) resolution approving a Small Business Financial Assistance Grant application from A Concrete Rose Book Bar; (b) resolution approving an amendment to the CRIZ financial assistance to be provided to the Duke Street Plaza redevelopment project by SACA Development Corp.; (c) resolution approving revised award criteria and reporting period for the second round of CRIZ COVID-19 Small Business Recovery and Sustainability Fund Grants.

LANCASTER CITY HISTORICAL COMMISSION

The City of Lancaster Historical Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, June 21, in City Hall chambers, City Hall annex, at 120 N. Duke St. Among the agenda items:

- 101 Coral St.: David and Julie Beiler, owners; Twin Mar Construction LLC, applicant. Construct a second-floor frame addition to a one-story brick rear wing facing First Street.

LANCASTER CITY HOUSING

Lancaster City Housing Authority Board of Directors will meet at 4:30 p.m. Monday, June 21, at the offices, 325 Church St. Remote viewing also available, contact Dianne, 717-397-2835, ext. 3020; email dkey@lchapa.com. Among the agenda items:

- Financial report: April and May.

- Resolution certifying compliance with public housing agency plans and related regulations (annual plan).

- Resolution to sign memorandum of understanding for administering emergency housing-choice vouchers.

- Deputy director’s report.

- Director of operations report.

- Housing-choice voucher coordination report.

- Housing director’s report.

- Interim director of strategic initiatives report.

- Executive director’s report.

- Next meeting: July 19.

LANCASTER CITY ZONING

The City of Lancaster Zoning Hearing Board will meet virtually at 4 p.m. Monday, June 21. Information for connection and participation, visit cityoflancasterpa.com/boards-commissions-and-authorities/. Among the agenda items:

- Craig Natale, 614 N. Duke St. Special permit for a multifamily dwelling; special permit for off-premises parking.

- James Bradley, 328 Holly Lane. Variance to install a structure in 100-year floodplain, zone AE.

- Lisa Brown, 447 Manor St. Special permit for a grocery store; special permit for off-site parking.

- Dan Zdailla, 17 N. West End Ave., variance of 5-foot side yard setback.

- Benjamin Samberg, 945 N. Plum St. Special permit to sub nonconforming uses (eating/drinking to event space).

- Jose Ortiz, 736 Columbia Ave. Special permit for multifamily dwelling.

- Alejandro Mercado, 821 Hilton Drive. Special permit for front-yard parking, variance of condition ).

- James Street Med Spa, 459 N. Prince St., variance to reduce required parking.

- 454 New Holland Avenue Partnership, 454 New Holland Ave. Special permit for a use not provided for (golf stimulators).

- 454 New Holland Avenue Partnership, 454 New Holland Ave. Special permit for a microbrewery.

- Lancaster General Hospital, 555 N. Duke St. Variance to reduce ground-level landscape area from 8.7% to 8.6% (10% required).

LANCASTER COUNTY CAREER & TECHNOLOGY CENTER

The Lancaster County Career & Technology Center’s joint-operating committee will meet at 7 p.m., Thursday, June 24, at the Willow Street Campus, 1730 Hans Herr Road, Willow Street. Among the agenda items:

- Director’s report: (a) committee minutes; (b) local, state and federal projects; (c) American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief health and safety plan.

- Personnel Committee reports: (a) recommendations for approval of resignations and appointments; (b) permission to hire in absence of July meeting; (c) approve salary increases for administration and support staff pending satisfactory year-end evaluations; (d) approve 2021-22 adjunct instructors; (e) unpaid leave of absence; (f) job description revisions; (g) extra duty contract; (h) approve summer camp employees and rates.

- Building and Property Committee: updates on facility projects.

LANCASTER COUNTY LAND BANK AUTHORITY

The Lancaster County Land and Bank Authority will meet virtually at 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 22. Anyone wishing to attend the meetings via Zoom should email Marian Joyce at mjoyce@lchra.com. Among the agenda items:

- New business: (a) resolution approving the construction loan for rehabilitation of 149 S. Fifth St. in Columbia through the Pennsylvania Housing Affordability and Rehabilitation program; (b) resolution amending a policy statement to update authorized signatories for official documents due to staff changes; (c) resolution authorizing signatories for Fulton Bank accounts.

- Next meeting: July 27 at 4 p.m. via Zoom or at the offices of Lancaster County Housing and Redevelopment Authorities, 28 Penn Square, second floor, Suite 200, Lancaster.

LANCASTER COUNTY REDEVELOPMENT

The Lancaster County Redevelopment Authority will meet Tuesday, June 22 immediately following the 4:30 p.m. Lancaster County Housing Authority meeting at their offices at 28 Penn Square, second floor, Suite 200. Anyone wishing to attend the meetings via Zoom, should email Marian Joyce at mjoyce@lchra.com. Among the agenda items:

- New business: (a) resolution approving a draft memo of understanding with the Lancaster City Housing Authority and Lanc Co MyHome for administration of the emergency housing voucher program; (b) resolution amending a policy statement to update authorized signatories for official documents due to staff changes; (c) resolution authorizing signatories for Fulton Bank accounts.

MOUNT JOY TWP. SUPERVISORS

Mount Joy Township Board of Supervisors will virtually meet at 7 p.m. Monday, June 21, via Zoom. Meeting ID: 868 0365 2945. Information: mtjoytwp.org. Among the agenda items:

- Old business: (a) Wolgemuth Park, Little Free Food Pantry; (b) Forino Co. LP, rezoning petition.

- Consent calendar: (a) approve and ratify the minutes of the May 17 meeting; (b) accept, ratify and confirm treasurer’s purchase of certificates of deposit; (c) approve payment of all bills and ratify the payment of all payrolls for the period of May 8 through June 17, inclusive, which represents three pay periods; (d) authorize the purchase of the 2021 treasurer’s bond; (e) 2021 budget; (f) accounting, cash method; (g) Old Trolley Line Park; (h) special event, Great Turkey Hunt 5K Race; (i) Elizabethtown Road Self Storage; (j) Larry Dombach, Morris Run development; (k) Lancaster General Hospital, Norlanco campus; (l) Greiner Industries, rolling and forming building; (m) Elizabethtown Road Self Storage; (n) Public Works Department, equipment, joint purchase.

- Mount Joy Township municipal building, refinance loan.

- American Recovery Plan Act.

- Correspondence: (a) Northwest Emergency Medical Services, received March 31, regarding audit report of 2019 and 2020; (b) letter from concerned citizen, dated May 16, regarding Mount Wilson/North Colebrook Road, very dangerous due to high speed of vehicles and noise from commercial trucks and their use of brake retarders/ shifting/ accelerating; (c) letter from Dale Ressler, chairman of Northwest EMS, dated May 17, regarding municipal meeting scheduled for June 30 at East Donegal Township; (d) Mount Joy Borough Authority, received May 24, regarding 2021 annual report; (e) inspection report from Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, dated May 19, regarding routine inspection of advanced disposal systems at Lancaster Landfill; (f) Lancaster County Association of Township Supervisors, dated June 9, regarding golf outing and dinner.; (g) Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, dated March 16, regarding Browns Tree Top Inc., notice of application for license; (h) letter from Dale Ressler, chairman of Northwest EMS, dated June 11, as a reminder for municipal meeting on June 30.

- The next regular meeting of the Mount Joy Township Board of Supervisors is scheduled Monday, July 19, at 7 p.m.

PENN MANOR SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Penn Manor School Board will meet virtually at 7 p.m. Monday, June 21. The regular board meeting will follow the committee of the whole. Livestream: youtube.com/user/pennmanorschools/. Among the agenda items:

- Superintendent’s report: update on school reopening.

- Review of school board meeting agenda.

- Consent agenda for the committee of the whole: (a) adoption of the 2021-22 final budget; (b) Act 1 slots distribution, 2021 Homestead and Farmstead Exclusion resolution; (c) committed fund balance.

- Consent agenda for administrative actions: (a) bonding for district cashier; (b) bonding for district delivery driver; (c) approval and submission of Planning and Construction Workbook Part K, project refunding, 2016 general obligation note to the Pennsylvania Department of Education; (d) Comet Co-Curricular Committee Grant awards for 2021-22; (e) ratification of Comet Co-Curricular Committee bylaw revisions; (f) WeVideo for Schools subscription; (g) acknowledgment of memorandum of understanding with Community Action Partnership of Lancaster County; (h) special education agreement; (i) disposal and recycling of technology assets.

- Consent agenda for personnel: (a) professional staff and support staff employment and change in status; (b) leave; (c) resignation; (d) retirement; (e) substitute pay rates for the 2021-22 school year; (f) athletic stipend rid used to determine allocations for coaching stipends for the 2021-22 school year; (g) rates for co-curricular work for 2021-22; (h) wellness coordinator; (i) tolerance services; (j) recommendation of head coaches for the spring semester; (k) administrative salaries; (l) support staff salaries for 2021-22; (m) open campus director agreement; (n) middle school summer school teacher; (o) secretary substitute for 2021-22; (p) band positions.