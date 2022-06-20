CONESTOGA VALLEY SCHOOL DISTRICT

Conestoga Valley School District Board of Directors will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, June 20, at the administration center, 2110 Horseshoe Road. Among the agenda items:

Commentary on district activity: (a) superintendent’s comments; (b) correspondence, secretary; (c) board comments.

Public/professional/staff input: (a) public comments; (b) comments from CVEA; (c) comments from other employee groups.

Consent agenda: approval of (a) minutes, (b) financial report, (c) superintendent’s report, (d) first reading of district policies, (e) second and final reading of district policies, (f) change order for the new Gerald G. Huesken Middle School, (g) health and safety plan, (h) File-X contract for microfiche file conversion, (i) new math curriculum, Origo Stepping Stone, (j) Portnoff addendum for fee change, (k) professional development for Apple training, (l) professional development for IXL, (m) new fire alarm inspection company proposal, (n) IEP writer pricing and planning for 2022-23 school year, (o) “P-Value” equal to 3% for performance based compensation for the 2022-23 school year, (p) homestead and farmstead exclusion resolution, (q) activity account signatures, (r) outside driver education and rental car contracts with AAA, (s) providing driver education vehicle from Keim Chevrolet, (t) computer service rates with Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit, (u) EAP contracts, (v) Capstone quote, (w) bank account depositories for 2022-23, (x) 2022 summer overnight camps for athletic department, (y) overnight trips for musical groups, (z) overnight trip for middle school to Cape Henlopen, (aa) sponsorship agreement with Arconic through Market Street Sports, (bb) special education contracts with New Story for the 2022-23 school year, (cc) 2022-23 special education supplemental contract for all programs with Elanco, (dd) review of CrowdStrike quote, (ee) CAFCO and IU joint purchasing bid awards through the IU 13 Collaborative Purchasing Board for the 2022-23 school year.

Action/discussion agenda: (a) approval of the final budget of the school district for 2022-23 fiscal year on Form PDE-2028 as the final budget for the school district general fund; (b) approval of the 2022 annual tax levy resolution; (c) approval of the 2022 resolution for commitment and assignment of fund balance; (d) approval of suspension of the 2022 per capita tax resolution; (e) recommendation and approval of middle school moving company; (f) review comprehensive plan and PVAAS data; (g) approval of compensation for chief finance and operations officer; (h) approval of compensation for superintendent for 2022-23 school year; (i) appoint and approve up to three voting delegates to the 2021 delegate assembly Nov. 5, 2023.

Information agenda: (a) finance and operations; (b) curriculum and instruction; (c) federal funds.

Board reports: (a) IU 13 reports; (b) PSBA reports; (c) Lancaster County Academy; (d) Lancaster County Career and Technology Center; (e) construction team update.

LANCASTER CITY HISTORICAL COMMISSION

The City of Lancaster Historical Commission will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 20, in the Commission Room, City Hall annex, at 120 N. Duke St. Among the agenda items:

39 N. Sherman St.; Awakened Properties LLC, owner. Construct a new second-story frame addition above an existing one-story cement-block garage (after-the-fact).

223 N. Water St.; Pennsylvania College of Art & Design Student Housing, owner; Eldon R. Stoltzfus, architect. Construct a new level on the North Water Street elevation and extend an existing stair tower to a new recessed fourth-floor level.

118 N. Prince St.; Williamsport Holding LP, owner; Alexander Design Studio, architects. Conceptual Discussion of a proposed mixed-use redevelopment, to include demolition of the rear wings of 116-118 N. Prince St. and a garage at 117 N. Water St., and construction of a new seven- and eight-story multifamily residential building extending west to North Water Street, to include ground-floor retail space.

LANCASTER CITY HOUSING

Lancaster City Housing Authority Board of Directors will meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, at the offices, 325 Church St. To attend remotely, contact Dianne, 717-397-2835, ext. 3020; dkey@lchapa.com. Among the agenda items:

Financial report for May.

Deputy director’s report.

Director of operations report.

Director of housing, Choice Voucher program.

Director of strategic initiatives report.

Resolution 2022-6-7 PHA Cert of Compliance with PHA Plans and Related Reg (annual plan).

The next meeting is at 4:30 p.m. July 18.

LANCASTER COUNTY CAREER & TECHNOLOGY CENTER

The Lancaster County Career & Technology Center’s Joint Operating Committee will meet at 7 p.m., Thursday, June 23, the boardroom at the Lancaster County CTC Willow Street campus, 1730 Hans Herr Drive, Willow Street. Among the agenda items:

Director’s report: (a) committee minutes; (b) local, state and federal projects; (c) campus safety committee recommendations; (d) certificate and award ceremony award winners; (e) workforce development board nomination.

Personnel committee: recommendations for approval of (a) resignations, appointments and transfers, (b) cafeteria pay restructure, (c) job descriptions, (d) salary increases, administrative and support staff, (e) extra duty stipends, (f) permission to hire in the absence of a July meeting, (g) FMLA.

Building and property committee: updates on facility projects.

Planning and development committee: approval of (a) adult education catalog, (b) information items, (1) Act 18 threat assessment update, (2) Perkins grant submission, (3) summer camp.

Finance committee: (a) financial reports; (b) permission to purchase/bid/award/RFPs; (c) approval of (1) contracts, Act 93 Rollover Agreement; (2) animal surgery agreement, One Dog at a Time; (3) Franklin County CTC financial aid consulting services agreement.

Information items: (a) preliminary year-end fiscal projection; (b) wastewater treatment plant update; (c) 2022-23 physician services agreement; (d) update, emergency, unbudgeted purchase for 2021 shed materials, approximately $30,000; (e) JOC representative for 2021-22 audit, Craig Hummer.

Old business: JOC retreat date proposed for Oct. 20.

New business: vote on PSBA delegate assembly representative for Nov. 5.

The next scheduled meeting of the Lancaster County Career & Technology Center Joint Operating Committee will be at 7 p.m. Aug. 25 at the Brownstown campus.

LANCASTER TWP. PLANNING

The Lancaster Township Planning Commission will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, at the municipal building, 1240 Maple Ave. Among the agenda items:

Stormwater management plans: (a) LTPC 275, reserve at Windolph Landing, modification request, action item; (b) LTPC 315, 1515 Ridge Road, subdivision plan, action item.

The next regularly scheduled LTPC meeting will be at 7 p.m. July 19.

MOUNT JOY TWP. SUPERVISORS

Mount Joy Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, June 20, at the municipal building, 8853 Elizabethtown Road, Elizabethtown. Among the agenda items:

Old business: (a) Waste Management, Lancaster Landfill: discussion on and, if appropriate, a motion pertaining to the letter received from Pennsylvania Department of Environment Protection Form R Major Modification Application, Lancaster Landfill LLC; (b) Chapter 90, Parks and Recreation, proposed amendment: discussion on and, if appropriate, authorize preparation and advertisement of an ordinance to amend Chapter 90, Parks and Recreation to allow nonprofit vendors to operate in the township parks and to establish requirements for said operation.

Consent calendar: (a) approve and ratify the minutes of the May 16 meeting; (b) approve payment of all bills via (1) Bill List No. 11-2022; (2) Bill List No. 12-2022; and (3) ratifying the payment of all payrolls for the period of May 6 through June 16, inclusive; (c) calendar year 2022 mileage reimbursement rate; (d) Public Works, personnel: accept the resignation of Robert C. Ansell, foreman, effective June 10; (e) Public Works, personnel: approve the promotion of Ashley Martin to foreman, effective June 5, as per the township manager’s memo dated May 31; (f) Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay: (g) Eagle Scout project, History Board; (h) emergency management coordinator; (i) GIS data use agreement; (j) PA Merts LLC; (k) Messick’s Farm Equipment; (l) Messick, Scott & Ashley; (m) Lancaster Landfill.

Rezoning petition, 125 Aberdeen Road.

Rockwood Drive, request for handicap parking space.

Old Trolley Line Park.

Trash and recycling program.

Correspondence: (a) PSATS new bulletin, June; re: monthly newsletter; emailed June 7; (b) inspection report from Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, dated May 27; re: routine inspection of Lancaster Landfill; emailed June 2; (c) email from Justin S. Evans, dated June 2; re: Regional EMS meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. June 29 at the Masonic Village Patton Center.

The next regular meeting of the Mount Joy Township Board of Supervisors is scheduled to be held at 7 p.m. July 18.

PENN MANOR SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Penn Manor School Board will meet 7 p.m. Monday, June 20, at Manor Middle School, 2950 Charlestown Road. The regular board meeting will follow the committee of the whole. Live video stream: https://www.youtube.com/pennmanorschooldistrict. Among the agenda items:

Item 1. Review of school board meeting agenda.

Item 2. Consent agenda for the Committee of the Whole: (a) adoption of the 2022-23 final budget; (b) Act I slots distribution; (c) committed fund balance; (d) second and final reading of revised/new board policies.

Item 3. Consent agenda for administrative actions: (a) bonding for district delivery driver; (b) Market Street Sports agreement with Arconic Lancaster Corp.; (c) Winner’s Circle agreement of services for 2022-23; (d) subscription agreement with Powerschool for Unified Insights Enrollment Analytics software; (e) agreement with Rustin Kreider for PIMS Consulting 2022-23; (f) software subscription agreement with Capital Area Intermediate Unit for Confense software; (g) ratification of StructureCare proposal for repairs and maintenance to the high school parking lot structure; (h) transportation software agreement with Transfinder; (i) New Story tuition agreement for the 2022-23 school year; (j) mileage rate approval of the standard mileage rate for business use of an automobile; (k) sinkhole consulting and inspection services with Earth Engineering Inc.

Item 4. Consent agenda for personnel: (a) professional staff and support staff employment and change in status; (b) resignations; (c) leaves; (d) Penn Manor students hired as part-time custodians, effective June 8; (e) girls’ basketball head coach for the 2022 season; (f) substitute pay rates for the 2022-23 school year; (g) athletic stipend grid used to determine allocations for coaching stipends for the 2022-23 school year; (h) rates for co-curricular work for the 2022-23 school year; (i) tolerance services provided by Quay Hanna for the 2022-23 school year; (j) board secretary services; (k) secretary sub caller for 2022-23 school year; (l) band positions for the 2022-23 school year; (m) acknowledgment of employee’s voluntary rescission of compensated professional leave for 2022-23 school year for Meredith Eckroat; (n) leadership team compensation plan; (o) elementary teacher to lead summer remediation sessions of up to 41 hours per teacher at the hourly professional rate stipulated in the collective bargaining agreement; (p) upon recommendations of the superintendent, appointment of Dr. Scott Keddie as school safety and security coordinator.