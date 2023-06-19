Conestoga Valley School District

Conestoga Valley School District Board of Directors will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, June 19 at the administration center, 2110 Horseshoe Road.

Among the agenda items:

Commentary on district activity: (a) Board commendations; (b) Superintendent's comments; (c) Board comments; (d) Correspondence — Secretary.

Public/professional/staff input: (a) Public comments; (b) Comments from CVEA; (c) Comments from other employee groups.

Consent agenda: (a) Approval of minutes; (b) Approval of financial reports; (c) Approval of superintendent's report; (d) Approval of "P-Value" equal to 3% for performance based compensation for the 2022-2023 school year; (e) Approval of homestead and farmstead exclusion resolution; (f) Approval of activity account signatures; (g) Approval of bank account depositories for 2023-2024; (h) Approval to provide driver education vehicle from Keim Chevrolet; (i) Approval of outside driver education and rental car contracts with AAA; (j) Approval of DOCEO agreement; (k) Approval of Capstone quote; (l) Approval of 2022 summer overnight camps for athletic department; (m) Approval of 2023-2024 special education supplemental contract for all programs with ELANCO; (n) Approval of contract for school dentist services; (o) Approval of second (and final) reading of district policies; (p) Approval of health and safety plan; (Q) Approval of special education contracts with New Story for the 2023-2024 school year; (r) Approval of SPEC — CVSD implementation agreement (renewal for 2023-2024 — year 2); (s) Approval of SAP agreement — renewal for 2023-2024; (t) Approval of renewal of CrowdStrike quote; (u) Approval of renewal of Aleks annual subscription; (v) Approval of renewal of Cengage annual subscription; (w) Approval of renewal of Edinsight annual subscription; (x) Approval of renewal of Edpuzzle annual subscription; (y) Approval of renewal of Frontline Technologies annual subscription; (z) Approval of renewal of Infobase annual subscription; (aa) Approval of renewal of Kodable annual subscription; (bb) Approval of renewal of Xello annual subscription; (cc) Approval of disposal of elementary instructional items; (dd) Approval of change orders for the new Smoketown Elementary School; (ee) Approval for IXL for science and social studies; (ff) Approval of Student Discipline Action (as per confidential student documents); (gg) Approval of first reading of district policies; (hh) Approval of Comcast WAN quote and 2-year agreement for Smoketown Elementary School; (ii) Approval of IU13 Personalized Learning Academy Agreement; (jj) Approval of school dismissal manager Aareement for 2023-2024; (kk) Approval of Geodes Decodable Texts quote; (ll) Approval of 2023-2024 student handbook; (mm) Approval of Center for Safe Schools behavioral threat assessment training: customer participation acknowledgement agreement; (nn) Approval of Freight Farms sales and purchase agreement; (oo) Approval of MyPlanPA subscription.

Action/discussion agenda: (a) Approval of the final budget of the school district for 2023-2024 fiscal year on form PDE-2028 as the final budget for the school district general fund; (b) Approval of the 2023 annual tax levy resolution; (c) Approval of the 2023 resolution for commitment and assignment of fund balance; (d) Approval of suspension of the 2023 per capita tax resolution; (e) Approval of compensation for chief financial and operations officer for 2023-2024; (f) Review and approval of Center for Safe School CSIU / CSC agreement; (g) Review comprehensive plan.

Information agenda: (a) Finance and operations; (b) Curriculum and instruction; (c) Federal funds; (d) Athletic update.

Board reports: (a) IU 13 reports; (b) PSBA reports; (c) Lancaster County Academy; (d) Lancaster County Career and Technology Center; (e) Construction team update.

East Hempfield Township Supervisors

The East Hempfield Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 21 at the municipal building, 1700 Nissley Road, Landisville. Remote access link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89893702800?pwd=WVhqOXY0MXlkNVNyNU1GZE4yaVg1dz09; by phone: 1-646-558-8656 or 1-301-715-8592, using meeting id: 898 9370 2800, passcode 951511.

Among the agenda items:

Consent agenda: (a) Department reports — golf, public works, planning, police, EMC, fire; (b) Treasurer’s report for May 23 covering all funds; (c) Invoices from all funds covering June 10-23; (d) Approval of minutes: June 7.

Action items: (a) Conestoga Oral Surgery final plan — 190 Good Drive — waivers, modifications and revised final plan; (b) 2018 Jeep Cherokee — authorization to sell to West Hempfield Township; (c) Blue Collar — second special event held on June 13 — retroactive acknowledgment of this event which occurred on June 13; (d) Letter of support for Senate Bill 746 concerning Bureau of Dog Laws; (e) Centerville Road agreement between Norfolk Southern and township to account for the change in how protective services are performed — signature resolution; (f) Fee schedule change for requests for law enforcement recordings; (g) Don and Angela Varner, 501 Stony Battery Road agreement — Authorization to sign the agreement that preserves site distance at the Kauffman/Stony Battery intersection.

Old business: Church/Nolt Master Park Plan — schedule: June 26 to July 7 — Staff reviewing pictures from open house and will summarize them into unique ideas; July 7-14 — A Park/Rec group meeting with DM/A and staff will be held to review the survey data, pictures and existing plans with the purpose of requesting DM/A to redraw the draft master plan which will incorporate any missing items and edit item locations or remove items that appear unnecessary or unwanted; July 14-28 — DM/A will work on the redrafted plan; Aug. 2 — Plan(s) will be presented to the board and the public for review; Aug. 16 — Board will consider adoption/acceptance of the master park plan for Church and Nolt roads.

Next meeting is July 19. (There is no meeting on July 5.)

Lancaster County Career & Technology Center

The Lancaster County Career & Technology Center’s Joint Operating Committee will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 22 at the Willow Street Campus, 1730 Hans Herr Drive, Willow Street.

Among the agenda items:

Presentation: Fly on the Run; teacher innovation grants.

Director’s report: Committee minutes; local, state and federal projects; Policy 625 revision; PN update; Informational items: P-Card guidelines.

Personnel committee: Recommendations for approval of resignations, appointments and transfers; Approve salary increase for administrative and support staff; Permission to hire in the absence of a July JOC meeting; Request for unpaid leave; Creation of specialized staff employee classification; Student assistance program training; New instructors, mentors, coaches and retirees; Extra duty: School counselors; Informational items: Job description update; Updated start date: PT vet tech instructor.

Building and property committee: Updates on facility projects; Updates on IT upgrades.

Planning and development committee: Adult catalog 2023-24; Student handbook 2023-24; Updated school calendar; Informational items: 2023-24 enrollment applications.

Finance committee: Treasurer’s reports; Bill payment; Internal service fund reports — Health, unemployment; permission to purchase/award bids/RFPs; Seeking approval of: Contracts, 2023-2024 investment plan and depositories, 2023-2024 facility rental rates, budget transfers, disposal of tech equipment supplies, business office and human resource appointment, representation for 2023-2024, insurance coverage, approve employee tuition reimbursement maximum, Foundation Facility request Fly on the Run May 8 2024 and waiver request, permission to purchase and pay bills in the absence of July JOC meeting. Information items: Master capital instructional equipment — 5-year plan, master facilities, IT and maintenance — 5-year plan and transition credit cards to P-Cards.

The next scheduled meeting of the Lancaster County Career & Technology Center Joint Operating Committee will be held on Aug. 24, at 7 p.m. at the Brownstown Campus.

Lancaster City Historical Commission

The City of Lancaster Historical Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 20 in the Training Room on the fourth floor of the Lancaster City Police Station, 39 West Chestnut Street.

Among the agenda items:

759 Manor Street; Community Basics, Inc., owners. Conceptual discussion of the proposed construction of a three-story residential building to contain nine units and a staff office, located on a cleared parcel extending north to Crystal Street.

607 and 609 Rockland Street; Milburn Apartments, LLC, owner; EG Stoltzfus Construction, applicant. Conceptual discussion of a proposed residential redevelopment project, to include renovation of an existing house at 607 Rockland Street to contain two apartments, demolition of a fire-damaged building at 609 Rockland Street and construction of a new two-story building to contain six apartments.

240 North Plum Street; Catherine Hershey School for Early Learning, Lancaster City, LLC, owner; Tippetts/Weaver Architects, Inc., applicant. conceptual discussion of a proposed institutional redevelopment project, to include construction of a new parking garage below an elevated playground area on the north end of the site facing East Walnut Street, to include a stair tower connecting to the existing corner building at 242 North Plum Street, and construction of a four-story addition to an existing five-story warehouse on the west end of the site at 3 Tobacco Avenue.

Lancaster City Housing

Lancaster City Housing Authority board of directors will meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 20 at the offices, 325 Church St. To attend remotely, contact Dianne, 717-397-2835, ext. 3044; email dkey@lchapa.com.

Among the agenda items:

Approve minutes of the April 17 monthly meeting.

Financial report — April, May 2023.

Resolutions: PHA certificate of compliance with PHA plans and related regulations (annual plan); Approve 5-year plan of capital fund work items.

Date of the next meeting is Monday July 17 at 4:30 p.m.

Lancaster City Planning

The Lancaster City Planning Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 21 in the City Council Chambers, City Hall Annex, at 120 North Duke Street.

Among the agenda items:

Approval of minutes of meeting of the June 7 meeting.

Subdivision and land development plan for 640 S. Franklin St. (Thaddeus Stevens) by ELA Group Inc. Thaddeus Stevens Foundation is establishing a new property line by re-subdividing four existing lots and constructing two semi-attached units. These units will be built by the students as part of the school program.

Manheim Township Planning

The Manheim Township Planning Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 21 at the municipal building, 1840 Municipal Drive. Remote access link via Zoom.

Among the agenda items:

Subdivision/land development plans: (a) Riptide Car Wash land development and lot add-on plan (1850 Oregon Pike) — Proposed construction of an automatic car wash on 4.089 acres — Zoned B-2 business/D-C Corridor Overlay; (b) Enterprise Way dual-brand hotel land development and lot consolidation plan (720 Enterprise Way) — Proposed development of four-story hotel — Zoned B-4 Business/D-R Retrofit Overlay; (c) 1403 Manheim Pike land development plan — Proposed redevelopment of a portion of the 1.55-acre tract to replace the existing Long John Silver’s with a new Arby’s — Zoned B-4 Business; (d) Lancaster Airport Transteck Hangar land development plan — Proposed demolition of an existing hangar and development of a new hangar — Zoned I-3 Industrial District/D-A Airport Overlay; (e) 1916 New Holland Pike subdivision and SWM plan — Proposed subdivision of a 23.15-acre lot to create one new lot for construction of a single-family dwelling, horse barn, and riding arena zoned R-1 Residential.

New business: (a) Proposed zoning ordinance text amendment — Lancaster Airport Authority — Proposed amendment to zoning ordinance to allow the addition of “Market” (less than 30,000 square feet), as a use permitted by special exception in the I-3/D-A Airport Overlay District; (b) Community development block grant application — Improvements to the 900 blocks of North Queen Street and North Prince Street.

Mount Joy Township Supervisors

Mount Joy Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, June 19 at the municipal building, 8853 Elizabethtown Road, Elizabethtown.

Among the agenda items:

Waste management — Advanced Disposal Services Lancaster Landfill, LLC.

Consent calendar: (a) Approve and ratify the minutes of the May 15 meeting; (b) Approve payment of all bills via bill lists; and ratify the payment of all payrolls for the period of May 5 through June 15; (c) Personnel: Appoint Ryan Minnich as assistant to the township manager as per the township manager’s memo dated June 15, 2023; (d) Park and Recreation board — Accept the resignation of Andrew Treese as a member of the Mount Joy Township Park and Recreation board effective immediately; (e) Park and Recreation board — Appoint Donald Bush as a member of the Park and Recreation board to fill the remainder of the 5-year term vacated by Andrew Treese; (f) Zoning hearing board — Alternate member: Adopt a resolution whereby, upon adoption, Roni Clark will be appointed to serve as the alternate member of the Mount Joy Township zoning hearing board to fill the vacancy and fill the remainder of the 3-year term. (Term expires Dec. 31, 2025; (g) Market Street Square; 21-14-FLDP; (h) Market Street Square; 21-14-FLDP; (i) Merts Drive vacation agreements; (j) Campus Road right-of-way; (k) Schaeffer, Robert A. and Tracy L; 21-13-FSDP.

Dog law modernization SB746 and assistance.

Campus Road — sewage spill.

Reports.

Correspondence: (a) Balum, GHD, dated May 10, 2023; re: Elizabethtown Area Water Authority renewal of NPDES Permit, (Emailed to supervisors May 12); (b) Letter from Jeb Musser, Lancaster Farmland Trust, dated, March 27; re: Updated map of all preserved farms in the Township. (Emailed to supervisors May 15.); (c) PSATS news bulletin, May; re: Monthly newsletter. (Emailed to supervisors May 24); (d) Letter from PSATS, received May 27; re: 2023 adopted PSATS resolutions. (Emailed to supervisors May 30); (e) Email from Mark Hackenburg, RGS Associates, received May 30; re: Catherine Hershey School proposed project for Mount Joy Township has been halted. (Emailed to Supervisors June 5.); (f) Letter from J. Neil Ketchum, chairman, Elizabethtown Area Community Services Authority, dated May 31; re: Letter of support for the GEARS second story renovation project. (Emailed to supervisors June 7.)

The next regular meeting of the Mount Joy Township Board of Supervisors is scheduled to be held on Monday, July 17 beginning at 7 p.m.

Penn Manor School District

The Penn Manor School Board will meet 7 p.m. Monday, Monday, June 19 in the large group instruction room (LGI) at Penn Manor High School, 100 E. Cottage Ave., Millersville. The regular board meeting will follow the committee of the whole. Live video stream: https://www.youtube.com/PennManorSchoolDistrict/.

Among the agenda items:

Superintendent’s report: 2022-2023 Spring Sports Summary.

Item 1. Review of school board meeting agenda.

Item 2. Consent agenda for the Committee of the whole meeting: (a) Adoption of the 2023-24 final budget; (b) Act 1 slots distribution; (c) Committed fund balance; (d) Comet Co-Curricular Committee grant awards for spring 2022-23.

Item 3. Consent agenda for administrative actions: (a) Bonding for district cashier; (b) Bonding for district delivery driver; (c) New Story tuition agreement for the 2023-2024 school year; (d) Winner’s Circle agreements of services for 2023-2024 school year; (e) Ratification of IU bid awards as cited for 2023-2024; (f) Special education agreement with family; (g) Judicial review; (h) LinkIt assessment software renewal; (i) Acadience Reading contract renewal.

Item 4. Consent agenda for personnel: (a) Professional staff and support staff employment and change in status; (b) Leave; (c) Resignation; (d) Retirement; (e) Substitute pay rates for the 2023-2024 school year; (f) Athletic stipend; (g) Rates for co-curricular work for the 2023-2024 school year; (h) Tolerance services; (i) Board secretary services; (j) Secretary sub caller for 2023-24 school year; (k) Additional elementary teacher to lead summer remediation sessions of up to 41 hours per teacher; (l) Administrative Salaries.