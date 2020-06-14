Columbia Borough historical

The Historical Architectural Review Board of the Borough of Columbia will virtually meet at 7 p.m. Wednesay, June 17. Instructions for attending the meeting can be viewed at https://www.columbiapa.net/ as well as the borough’s Facebook page.

Agenda items include:

- 132 and 138 Locust St. and 45 Bank Ave.; 789 Main St., LLC, owners. Revise a previously approved design for a new four-story mixed-use building.

- 401 Locust St.; CHI St. Joseph Children’s Health, owner. Install a wall sign above a pedestrian entrance on the modern building addition facing Locust Street.

- 538 N. Second St.; Joseph Ayad, owner. Replace a wooden entry door with a new Masonite steel door.

- 18 S. Fourth St.; Philip E. Martin, owner; 20 S. Fourth St, Jay and Nancy Jo Lutz, owners. Relocate a projecting sign bracket from 20 S. Fourth St. to the upper facade of 18 S. Fourth St. and install a commercial sign panel.

- 477 Locust St.; Richard McCarty, owner; Cooper’s Comics & Collectibles, applicant. Install two new projecting commercial sign panels on the building’s Locust Street and North Fifth Street elevations.

- 436 Locust St.; Norwood Realty, owner. Replace a 9-lite wooden entry door with a recess entryway with a new 9-lite fiberglass door.

- 135 Bridge St.; William Pflumm, onwer; Colby W. Fry, applicant. Install an 8-by-20-foot metal shipping container at the edge of a surface parking lot to house a bicycle rental business.

East Hempfield Township supervisors

The East Hempfield Township Board of Supervisors will meet virturally and in-person at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, at the municipal building, 1700 Nissley Road, Landisville. Zoom meeting ID No. 841 7120 1501. Call in numbers via a land line or cell - 646-558-8656 or 301-715-8592. Registration to attend in person should be arranged with the manager, 717-898-3100, ext 241 or manager@easthempfield.org

Among the agenda items:

- Consent agenda: (a) Department reports- Golf course, Public Works, Development Services, Police, EMC; (b) State Road Commerce Park, 2001 Yellow Goose Road (18-18-FP): approve financial security reduction; (c) Woodcrest Villa (03-46-FLD), 2001 Harrisburg Pike: approve Amended Developers Agreement; (d) Treasurers report through May 31st covering all funds; (e) Invoices from all funds covering 6/6/20-6/19/20; (f) Approval of minutes: June 3, 2020.

- Action items: (a) development services: (1) wireless facilities zoning ordinance amendment: authorize staff to advertise; (2) The Farmstead at Lime Spring Farm: approve the dissolution of the homeowners association, the conveyance of the open space and roadways to Homestead Village and the termination of the declaration of records; (3) StoneGate Condominium Owners’ Association, Stony Battery Road and Huntington Place (2000-120.02): SWM plan waiver request; (b) Holland Street Bridge emergency declaration.

- Public hearings: (a) revised conditional use (19-08.04), 701 Stony Battery Road LLC, 701 Stony Battery Road. Request to modify previously approved conditional use (19-08.02); (b) conditional Use (20-05.02), 701 Stony Battery Road LLC, 791 Stony Battery Road: request conditional use approval to permit a heavy industrial use on the property.

East Lampeter Township supervisors

The East Lampeter Township Board of Supervisors will meet virtually at 7:30 p.m. Monday, June 15. Instructions for the meeting can be found at www.eastlampetertownship.org. Among the agenda items:

- Consent agenda: (a) approval of the minutes of the May 18 regular meeting; (b) approval to pay all invoices from all funds; (c) financial security release, The Villas, 2217 Old Philadelphia Pike.

- Presentation: re: use of force and citizen complaints, Chief Zerbe.

- Old business: (a) time extension for township review and action: Devon Creek Phase 2 Plan No. 15-38, New Holland Pike (Dec. 22, 2020); (b) request for extension to record conditionally approved plan No. 16-25: Crills, Meadowview Drive (June 15, 2021); (c) request for extension to record conditionally approved plan No. 19-22: High Associates, Ben Franklin Boulevard. (Aug. 29, 2020); (d) ordinance amendments re: transient retail business/ food trucks.

- New business: (a) Esh stormwater management Plan No. 20-06: 2090 Creek Hill Road; (b) Greenfield stormwater management Plan No. 20-08: business park walking trail; (c) Wenger stormwater management Plan No. 20-09: Hobson Road.

- Action items: (a) renewal of disaster declaration re: COVID-19; (b) ordinance re: stop sign on Della Road at Pleasant Drive; (c) resolution re: CV Region Park, recreation and open space plan acceptance; (d) review of recommended zoning ordinance amendments hearing date schedule; (e) authorize legal services proposal re: cable TV franchise renewal process; (f) engineering proposal re: LHE streetscape implementation, Phase 3.

- Manager’s report: (a) MS4 report; (b) Lincoln Highway East streetscape plan implementation report; (c) Walnut Street extension/Greater Lancaster Heritage Pathway report (d) pandemic response.

n Next meeting: 7:30 p.m. July 20.

Lancaster historical commission

The City of Lancaster Historical Commission will meet virtually at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 15. Instructions to attend the meeting can be found at www.cityoflancasterpa.com, under “Boards, Commissions and Authorities.” Among the agenda items:

- 555 N. Duke St.; Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital, owner, Perkins & Will Architects, applicant. Construction of a two-story expansion of the Emergency Department facing North Duke Street.

- 100 S. Queen St.; Lancaster Equility Inc., owner; RLPS Architects, applicant. Demolition of the full-facade story canopy on the building’s South Queen Street facade, to be replaced by a building-mounted swing.

- 548 New Holland Ave.; Rick Hamilton, owner; Tippetts/Weaver Architects Inc, applicant. Conceptual discussion of construction of a three-story multi-family dwelling, replacing modern rear additions behind two existing historic buildings.

Lancaster City housing

Lancaster City Housing Authority board of directors will meet remotely at 4:30 p.m. Monday, June 15. To attend the meeting, call 717-397-2835, ext. 3044; email dkey@lchapa.com for call-in instructions. Among the agenda items:

- Financial report, May.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

- Resolutions: 2020-6.4 award audit contract.

- Depuy director’s report.

- Operations and facilities manager’s report.

- Housing choice voucher coordinator report.

- Housing director’s report.

- Executive director report.

- Next meeting: 4:30 p.m. July 20.

Lancaster City planning

The Lancaster City Planning Commission meeting scheduled for Wednesday, June 17, has been canceled. The next meeting is planned for 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, in City Hall, 120 N. Duke St., in the first-floor Commission Room, City Hall Annex, East Marion Street entrance.

Lancaster Township planning

The Lancaster Township Planning Commission will meet virtually at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 16. Instructions to remotely attend the meeting can be found at www.lancastertownship.org. Among the agenda items:

- Stormwater management plan: LTPC 297, 1429 Marietta Pike, stormwater management site plan, action item.

- Subdivision/land development Plans: LTPC 255, Lancaster Country Day School, post-construction modification request, briefing items.

- Next meeting: 7 p.m. July 21.

Manheim Township planning

The Manheim Township Planning Commission will meet virtually at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 17. To remotely join the meeting , call 717-666-7740, conference ID #544 816 517# Among the agenda items:

- Subdivision/land development plans: (a) 480 E. Oregon Road self storages units, preliminary/final land development plan, 480 E. Oregon Road, Zoned I-3; (b) 1125 Grofftown Road, apartments, preliminary/final land development plan, 1125 Grofftown Road, Zone R-3 & T-6 overlay; (c) Calvary Church building addition, preliminary/final land development plan, 1051 Landis Valley Road, zoned R-2; (d) Tell Manufacturing, preliminary/final lot add-on and land development plan, 18 Richard Drive, zoned I-1 & D-A overlay.

Mount Joy Township supervisors

Mount Joy Township Board of Supervisors will meet virtually at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 15. Meetings held on Zoom web conference, meeting ID 861 9659 2091. Among the agenda items:

- Calendar year 2019 financial audit: (a) Philip O. Rudy, White, Rudy & Company LLP, will be in attendance to present the audit; (b) discussion on and, if appropriate, a motion to approve the calendar year 2019 township audit.

- Consent calendar: Public Works Department, personnel; COVID-19, declaration of disaster emergency; 2019 Bear Creek/Spring Road Intersection Improvement No. 1; 2019 Bear Creek/Spring Road improvement No. 2; Rissermill Road sinkhole remediation project No. 1; Rissermill Road sinkhole remediation project No. 2; Rissermill Road sinkhole remediation project No. 3; Community Development Block Grant; Make-A-Wish; Messick, Neil and Kristin; 190098-SWMP-MAJ.

- Petition to rezone, 1925 Sheaffer Road.

- Petition to rezone, 1676 Campus Road.

- Lancaster County Drug Task Force.

- Advanced disposal Lancaster Landfill.

- Correspondence: (a) Letter from Del Becker, Elizabethtown Area Water Authority manager, dated June 3, re: 2019 consumer confidence report; (b) email from the Elizabethtown Area Chamber of Commerce; recieved June 5; re: possible protest in Elizabethtown.

- Next regular meeting 7 p.m. July 20.

Penn Manor School District

The Penn Manor School Board will meet virtually at 7 p.m. Monday, June 15, at Manor Middle School, 2950 Charlestown Road. The regular board meeting will follow the committee of the whole. Instructions to join the meeting can be found on the school’s website. Among the agenda items:

- Review of school board meeting agenda.

- Consent agenda for the committee of the whole: (a) adoption of the 2020-21 final budget; (b) Act 1 slots distribution, The 2020 Homestead and Farmstead Exclusion Resolution; (c) committed fund balance, resolution for committment of June 30 fund balance; (d) Pennsylvania School Board Association mandate resolution.

- Consent agenda for administrative actions: (a) bonding for district calendar; (b) bonding for district delivery driver; (c) Capital Area IU agreement for special education services; (d) tax exoneration; (e) Student assistance Program contract with Pennsylvania Counseling Service for the 2020-21 school year; (f) Agreement with Seesaw for learning software for the 2020-21 school year; (g) appointment of Dr. Peggy Anatasio as pandemic coordinator for Penn Manor School District; (h) disposal of recycle of technology assets and E-waste; (g) disposal of assets, Penn Manor High School.

- Consent agenda for personnel: (a) professional staff and support staff employment and change in status of individuals listed per the effective date for the 2020-21 school year; (b) substitute pay rates for the 2020-21 school year; (c) athletic stipend grid use to determine allocations for coaching stipends for the 2020-21 school year; (d) rates for co-curricular work for the 2020-21 school year; (e) wellness coordinator, Tom Reustle to recieve funds for his services as wellness coordinator for the 2020-21 school year; (f) tolerance Services provided by Quay Hanna for the 2020-21 school year; (g) recommendation of head coaches for spring semester of 2020-21 school year; (h) administrative salaries; (i) support staff salaries for 2020-21 school year; (j) open campus director agreement, Dr. Debbie J. Lugar for period of July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021; (k) mentors for 2020-21 school year; (l) recommending head coach for the 2020-21 school year.