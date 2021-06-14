CONESTOGA VALLEY SCHOOL DISTRICT

Conestoga Valley School District Board of Directors will meet 7 p.m. Monday, June 14, at the administration center, 2110 Horseshoe Road. Among the agenda items:

- Commentary on district activity: superintendent’s comment; board comments.

- Public/ professional/ staff input: public comments.

- Actions/ discussion items: (a) change orders for the new Gerald G. Huesken Middle School; (b) Planning and Construction Workbook Part G and Part H; (c) exterior insulation finishing system repair bids for Leola Elementary School and Gerald G. Huesken Middle School; (d) lead testing update; (e) UGI service extension agreement; (f) budget update; (g) computer leasing; (h) Valbridge appraisal proposal; (i) policy review: (1) policy manual, (2) electronic records/signature, (3) computerized student and personnel data, (4) public participation at board meetings; (j) banking request for proposal; (k) IXL Learning; (l) remote learning due to emergencies; (m) flexible instruction days; (n) summer technician workers.

- Review of agenda: tentative agenda for June 21.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP. SUPERVISORS

The East Hempfield Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 16, at the municipal building, 1700 Nissley Road, Landisville. The meeting is also accessible over Zoom by calling 1-646-558-8656 or 1-301-715-8592, using meeting ID 898 9370 2800, passcode 951511. Among the agenda items:

- Conditional use hearing: Request for a billboard at 1600 Cloister Drive.

- Consent agenda: (a) department reports: (1) golf, (2) public works, (3) development services, (4) police, (5) emergency services coordinator; (b) Farmstead at Homestead Village revised final lot consolidation and land development plan; (c) approve escrow reduction for 601 Stony Battery Road final plan; (d) treasurer’s report for June; (e) approval of minutes from May 19 and June 2; (f) invoices from June 5 to June 18 totaling $695,527.

- Action items: (a) development services: Sheetz sketch plan and land development waiver request, 3101 Columbia Ave.; (b) grant submission for Little Conestoga stream restoration between Marietta and Columbia, and Marietta and Harrisburg Pike; (c) agreement for Susquehanna EMS to convert to Penn State Health Life Lion; (d) resolution authorizing submission of a grant application to replace Dairy Road Bridge.

- Old business.

- New business.

- Traffic commission report.

- Development services project report.

- Manager’s report.

- Public comment.

- The next meeting is scheduled July 21.

LAMPETER-STRASBURG SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Lampeter-Strasburg school board will virtually meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, June 14. Instructions to attend at l-spioneers.org/School-Board/. Among the agenda items:

- Personnel Committee: (a) recommendation for approval of resignation; (b) recommendation for approval of employment, professional; (c) recommendation for approval of employment, support; (d) recommendation for approval of change of status; (e) recommendation for approval of leave of absence; (f) recommendation for approval of sabbatical leave of absence; (g) recommendation for approval of teachers for extended school year special education services; (h) recommendation for approval of assistants for extended school year special education services; (i) recommendation for approval of extended school year nursing services; (j) recommendation for approval of Title I summer reading camp nursing services; (k) recommendation for approval of supplemental contract; (l) recommendation for approval of changes to summer employees; (m) recommendation for approval of substitutes; (n) recommendation for approval of volunteers.

- Business/Finance Committee: (a) recommendation for approval of resolution implementing Homestead and Farmstead exclusion for the 2021-22 fiscal year; (b) recommendation for adoption of budget and approval of taxes; (c) recommendation to amend the tax billing and collection schedule for the 2021-22 fiscal year; (d) recommendation for adoption of resolution to implement Government Accounting Standards Board standards for reporting fund balances as of June 30; (e) recommendation for approval of investment services; (f) recommendation for approval of 2021-22 special education contracts; (g) recommendation for approval of meal services contract with Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13; (h) recommendation for approval of student assistance program letter of agreement; (i) recommendation for approval of 2021-22 supply bids; (j) recommendation for approval of contract with PA-Educator.net.

- Academic Committee: (a) recommendation for approval of middle school health curricula for grades 6, 7 and 8; (b) recommendation for approval of textbook; (c) recommendation for approval of agreement for services for EdInsight software from Harris School Solutions.

- Miscellaneous: (a) recommendation for approval of special counsel for special education; (b) recommendation for approval of solicitor; (c) discussion of voting delegate; (d) Pennsylvania School Boards Association recommendation for approval of changes to 2021 boarding schedule.

LANCASTER CITY PLANNING

The Lancaster City Planning Commission meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 16, has been canceled. The next meeting is planned for 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 7, and will be held virtually. Information on joining the virtual meeting will be posted at the following website no later than one hour prior to the start time: cityoflancasterpa.com/boards-commissions-and-authorities/planning-commission/.

LANCASTER COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Lancaster County Board of Commissioners will meet at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, June 16, at 150 N. Queen St., seventh floor, conference Room No. 701. Among the agenda items:

- Notices: (a) work session scheduled for Tuesday, June 15, at 10 a.m. is canceled; (b) the commissioners meeting scheduled Wednesday, June 23, will be at 7 p.m. at the Sadsbury Township Municipal Building, 7182 White Oak Road, Christiana.

- New business: (a) proclamation about Juneteenth; (b) Children and Youth Agency, memorandum of understanding between Court of Common Pleas and Pennsylvania Department of Human Services to receive reimbursement for legal costs during dependency hearings; (c) Children and Youth Agency, amended agreement; (d) Children and Youth Agency, agreement; (e) court administration, amended lease with Magisterial District Court; (f) amended agreement with Michael Baker International for corridor planning activities; (g) agreement with Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to provide additional funds to Metropolitan Planning Program.

LANCASTER COUNTY PLANNING

The Lancaster County Planning Commission will meet virtually at 2:30 p.m. Monday, June 14. Meeting held using Lifesize app at https://call.lifesizecloud.com/1696302; or call 312-584-2401, code 1696302. Among the agenda items:

- New planning matters: overview map.

- Community planning reviews: (a) East Earl Township, proposed amendment to the zoning ordinance to define agricultural support business, to permit agricultural support business within the agricultural district by conditional use and to establish the specific use standards for an agricultural support business; (b) East Hempfield Township, proposed rezoning for a portion of the tract of land from the enterprise zone to the regional commerce center zone; (c) Lancaster City, proposed rezoning for the properties located at 301-341 and 309 E. Liberty St. from central-manufacturing district to the mixed-use district; (d) Leacock Township, proposed amendment to the zoning ordinance to add a limited manufacturing 2 district to the official zoning map for Leacock Township, and to add appropriate regulations; (e) Leacock Township, proposed rezoning of five tracts totaling approximately 21 acres located west of Old Leacock Road and south of Irishtown Road from Rural Village to limited manufacturing 2; (f) Mount Joy Borough, proposed amendment to the zoning ordinance to revise sign regulations and clarify regulations concerning special exceptions; (g) Mount Joy Township, proposed rezoning of a portion of land held of record by ForinoCo LP from mixed-use district to medium-density residential district.

- Subdivision and land division items: (a) Middle Creek Mennonite Fellowship Center, West Cocalico Township; (b) Peregrine, West Hempfield Township; (c) Daniel S. Stoltzfus, Leacock Township; (d) Regal Foods, West Earl Township; (e) the Reichardt tract, West Hempfield Township; (f) Lititz Reserve,Warwick Township; (g) Turkey Hill Store 136, West Hempfield Township; (h) Village at East Cocalico, East Cocalico Township; (i) Marcus Z. Nolt, West Earl Township; (j) 170 Nottingham Road, Little Britain Township; (k) Thomas S. and Donna Ponessa, Manheim Township; (l) Locust Street Apartments, Columbia Township.

- Next scheduled meeting Monday, June 28, at 2:30 p.m.

LANCASTER TWP. SUPERVISORS

The Lancaster Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, June 14, at the Maple Grove Community Building, 1420 Columbia Ave. Among the agenda items:

- Regular meeting: secretary’s report, treasurer’s report, payment of bills, other reports, workshop/department updates.

- Announcements: (a) Woody Waste Facility is closed July 3; (b) township office and Woody Waste Facility closed July 5; (b) no street sweeping July 5; (c) no change to trash/recycle collection on July 5, collection will take place on normal weekly schedule.

- Planning and zoning business: The board will act on the request for financial security release for 1429 Marietta Ave., stormwater management site plan.

- New business: agreement and memorandum of understanding between Lancaster Township, School District of Lancaster and all city management services for the provision of school crossing guard services for the School District of Lancaster for the 2021-22 school year.

MANHEIM TWP. COMMISSIONERS

Manheim Township commissioners will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, June 14, at the Manheim Public Library, 595 Granite Run Drive. More info and a meeting link at manheimtownship.org. Among the agenda items:

- Public hearings/ presentations/ appointments: (a) fire rescue monthly report; (b) police department monthly report; (c) Manheim Township Ambulance Association monthly report; (d) public hearing on Northeast Greenway Trail extension, flood plain ordinance, East Walnut Street, zoned R-3, conditional use request; (e) public hearing on amending Manheim Township’s zoning ordinance.

- Consent agenda: Sunset Ridge II, phase one, final phase one subdivision and land development plan, Ecker Drive and Amber Drive, zoned R-1, financial security release.

- Resolutions: (a) amend Manheim Township Public Library fees and charges 2021; (b) appoint a member to the Boettcher House Museum Board.

- Ordinances.

- Motions: (a) Stehli Silk Mill, preliminary/final land development plan, 701 Martha Ave., zoned I-1, T-6 overlay and historic overlay, modification request; (b) bid recommendation for general equipment rental; (c) appoint special counsel for Shentel franchise negotiations; (d) amend 2021 budget to allocate funds for full-time communications specialist; (e) amend 2021 budget to allocate funds for full-time assistant food services manager.

- Acknowledgments: engineering and traffic study, post 25 mph speed zone on Brighton Avenue.

MANHEIM TWP. PLANNING

The Manheim Township Planning Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 16, at the municipal building, 1840 Municipal Drive. Meeting will also be held via Zoom at: https://zoom.us/j/9326461868?pwd=a1NYWWZlZ3F6cW9zdEo2MXNqZWV6UT09; Meeting ID: 932 646 1868; passcode: 999999; or dial by your location +1 267 831 0333. Among the agenda items:

- New business: RNJ Washes LLC petition to amend zoning ordinance.

WARWICK TWP. SUPERVISORS

The Warwick Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 16, at the Warwick Township Municipal Building, 315 Clay Road, Lititz. Attendees are asked to call 717-626-8900 to alert the office they plan to attend. Among the agenda items:

- Public comment.

- Hearing: Consider petition by Wayne Baum to add portion of his farm to agricultural security area.

- Related business: (a) consider Lititz Reserve revised lot add-on plan; (b) consider sketch plan for Compass Mill; (c) consider sketch plan for Woodcrest Avenue/Sixth Street plan; (d) time extension for Orchard Road phase one project; (e) time extension for 1213 Orchard Road.

- Old business: (a) consider amending zoning ordinance; (b) consider accepting Baum Farm into agricultural security area; (c) consider ending COVID-19 emergency declaration; (d) status report for hiring township manager; (e) review revised capital reserve budget.

- New business: (a) consider request for Rothsville Community Day on Sept. 18; (b) discussion on township solar proposal; (c) consider request by COBYS Family Services for bike ride on Sept. 12.

- Communication: Pennsylvania State Association of Township Supervisors.

- Approval of minutes: May 5 and May 19.

- Payment of bills.

- Reports: treasurer, manager, tax collector, public works, police department, zoning officer, emergency medical coordinator.

- Next meeting: Wednesday, July 21, at 7 p.m.

WEST LAMPETER TWP. SUPERVISORS

The West Lampeter Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, June 14, at the municipal building, 852 Village Road, Lampeter. Among the agenda items:

- Planning matters: (a) change order, Penn Waste; (b) request reduction of letter of credit, Willow Valley Cultural Center.

- Monthly reports: treasurer, public works, police, community development, township manager.

- Township administration.

- Executive session on real estate.