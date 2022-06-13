CONESTOGA VALLEY SCHOOL DISTRICT

Conestoga Valley School District Board of Directors will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, June 13, at the administration center, 2110 Horseshoe Road. Among the agenda items:

Commentary on district activity: (a) superintendent’s comments; (b) board comments.

Public/professional/staff input: public comments.

Actions/discussion items: (a) review and approval of superintendents report; (b) change orders for the new Gerald G. Huesken Middle School; (c) budget update; (d) policy review: Policy 915 commercial activities, Policy 916 volunteers (recommending deletion), Policy 916 volunteers (new policy), Policy 919 district/school report cards (recommending deletion); (e) review health and safety plan; (f) math curriculum review; (g) Portnoff addendum for fee changes; (h) File-X contract for microfiche file conversion; (i) review and approval of new Lifetouch contract; (j) review student handbook draft; (k) professional development contract with Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13 for ELA and science; (l) professional development for Apple training; (m) professional development for IXL; (n) new fire alarm inspection company proposal.

Review of board agenda.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP. SUPERVISORS

The East Hempfield Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, at the municipal building, 1700 Nissley Road, Landisville. Zoom info: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89893702800?pwd=WVhqOXY0MXlkNVNyNU1GZE4yaVg1dz09; phone: 1-646-558-8656 or 1-301-715-8592, using meeting id: 898 9370 2800, passcode 951511. Among the agenda items:

Conditional use hearings: (a) Root Property Solar Field (22-100.20), Root Road/Lititz Road – review of a solar array (4 acres) on a parcel in the Agricultural Zone that is 46 acres; (b) PDC Northeast LPIV LLC & Panattoni Development Co. Inc (22-09.01), South Chiques Road – development of the property as part of a heavy industrial use (warehouse/distribution center facility).

Consent agenda: (a) LPB LLC, Nolt Road Cluster Development (18-11.04) – 90-day time extension request until Oct. 16 to record the plan, Financial MOU, O&M and SWM agreement; (b) Kline’s stormwater plan (10-02-SW), escrow reduction to zero; (c) department reports - Golf, Public Works, Dev. Services, Police, EMC, Fire; (d) treasurer’s report for June covering all funds; (e) invoices from all funds covering June 4 to June 17; (f) approval of minutes: June 1.

Action items: (a) Root Property Solar Field (22-100.20), conditional use decision; (b) PDC Northeast LPIV LLC & Panattoni Development Co. Inc (22-09.01), conditional use decision; (c) HARC request for noise variance at 950 Church St., Aug. 12, allowing outdoor music until 10 p.m.; (d) 791 Stony Battery Road, fee in lieu of curb installation; (e) corrective zoning ordinance, Harrisburg Pike, authorization to advertise for adoption consideration.

HEMPFIELD SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Hempfield School District school board will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, at the administration building, public board room, 200 Church St., Landisville. Among the agenda items:

Superintendent’s report.

2022-23 budget.

Health and safety plan.

LAMPETER-STRASBURG SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Lampeter-Strasburg school board will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, June 13, at the district administration building board room, 1600 Book Road, Lampeter. Remote access info: visit www.l-spioneers.org/school-board/school-board-overview. Among the agenda items:

Personnel committee: recommendation for approval of (a) resignations, (b) employment, administration, (c) employment, professional, (d) employment, support, (e) change of status, (f) additional assignments, (g) summer custodial employees, (h) 2022-23 coaches, (i) Title I summer reading instructor, (j) Title I summer reading and math camp assistants, (k) early childhood reading camp kindergarten teacher assistant, (l) substitute, (m) volunteers.

Business/finance committee: (a) recommendation for approval of (1) resolution implementing Homestead and Farmstead exclusion for the 2022-23 fiscal year, (2) 2022-23 supply bids, (3) investment services, (4) critical capital project electrical construction, (5) 2022-23 cafeteria prices, (6) meal services contract with Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13, (7) 2021-22 extended school year special education contract, (8) special education contract with Lancaster-Lebanon IU13, (9) 2022-23 special education contracts; (b) recommendation for adoption of (1) budget and approval of taxes, (2) resolution to implement GASB 54 fund balance as of June 30; (c) discussion of student transportation contract.

Academic committee: recommendation for approval of an agreement with Millersville University.

Miscellaneous: (a) recommendation for approval of special counsel for special education; (b) discussion of Pennsylvania School Boards Association voting delegate; (c) recommendation for approval of field trips; (d) adjournment to executive session.

LANCASTER CITY COUNCIL

Lancaster City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, in council chambers, City Hall annex, 120 N. Duke St., Marion St. entrance. Among the agenda items:

Proclamations, honors, awards and resolutions of recognition: (a) Council Resolution No. 51-2022, recognizing World Refugee Day and Immigration Heritage Month; (b) Council Resolution No. 52-2022, recognizing Pride Month; (c) Council Resolution No. 53-2022, recognizing Juneteenth; (d) Council Resolution No. 54-2022, condemning acts of gun violence and calling for legislative action to protect our communities.

Reports of committees of council meetings held June 6.

Legislative agenda: (a) nomination for appointment: consider nominations for appointments to the Land Bank Authority, Redevelopment Authority and Downtown Investment District Authority; (b) Heritage Conservation District, consider the following applications and recommendations from the Historical Commission for improvements to properties within the Heritage Conservation District: (1) Adamsbury Associates LP, owner of 213 College Ave., proposes demolition of a modern, one-story office building to allow new construction on the site; (2) Adamsbury Associates LP, owner of 213-217 College Ave., propose construction of a new, five-story multifamily residential building. (These applications were recommended for approval by the Historical Commission.)

Ordinances for first reading: (a) Council Bill No. 12-2022, amending the human relation ordinance to prohibit discrimination based on natural hairstyles; (b) resolutions: (1) Administration Resolution No. 49-2022, authorizing a grant application for park planning; (2) Administration Resolution No. 50-2022, amending the official sewage facilities plan to include the Washington Place Equities project at 210 College Ave.; (3) Administration Resolution No. 55-2022, authorizing an easement agreement for the Hankin Group/LGH project.

LANCASTER CITY PLANNING

The Lancaster City Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, in the Commission Room, City Hall annex, at 120 N. Duke St. Among the agenda items:

Subdivision and land development: Harbor Engineering, on behalf of the owner of the property at 327 E. Chestnut St., has filed an application for a subdivision plan of the property. The property contains an existing semi-detached dwelling fronting East Chestnut Street and a detached dwelling with a garage on the first floor that fronts onto East Fulton Street, with an address of 326 E. Fulton St. Each unit has separate water and sewer connections. The applicant desires to create a separate lot for each unit as per the subdivision plan submission.

Housing subcommittee: A presentation on the development of large-scale affordable housing by Lisa A. Greener, Community Basics Incs., executive director.

Comprehensive plan report: land use exercise, Lancaster City Northeast Quadrant.

LANCASTER CITY PUBLIC ART

Lancaster City Public Art Advisory Board will meet at 5 p.m. Monday, June 13, in council chambers, City Hall annex, 120 N. Duke St. Among the agenda items:

Chair nominations.

Approval of minutes, April 11.

Board chair report.

City Council report.

Manager’s report: (a) inter-department collaboration update; (b) outreach to art organization/artists update.

PACE report.

Presentation, Office of Public Art, portfolio: in-progress/ongoing projects: (a) featured project presentation: Public Art Archive; (b) current project report: Amtrak Station Exhibition update.

Public comments.

Upcoming notable art events.

Next meeting: 5 p.m. July 11.

LANCASTER TWP. SUPERVISORS

The Lancaster Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, June 13, at the municipal building, 1240 Maple Ave. Among the agenda items:

Regular meeting: (a) secretary’s report, (b) treasurer’s report, (c) payment of bills, (d) other reports, (e) workshop/department updates.

Announcements: (a) Saturday, July 2, woody waste facility closed; (b) Monday, July 4, township office and woody waste facility closed; (c) Monday, July 4, no trash/recycle collection, collection will be on a one-day delay for the week.

Planning and zoning business: The board will act on the following: (a) a building permit application 22-0093 (demolition permit) for a house addition at 25 Bentley Lane; (b) a consent agreement for Gable Park Woods HOA.

New business: The board will act on the following items: (a) authorize advertising of the small wireless facility ordinance; (b) authorize sending the proposed short-term rental ordinance to the county and township planning commissions; (c) an application for a handicap sign installed at 1722 Judy Lane.

MANHEIM TWP. COMMISSIONERS

Manheim Township commissioners will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, June 13, at the Manheim Township Public Library, 595 Granite Run Drive. For remote access info, visit manheimtownship.org. Among the agenda items:

Public hearings/presentations/appointments: (a) Manheim Township Ambulance Association monthly report; (b) fire rescue monthly report; (c) police department monthly report.

New business: (a) consent agenda: (1) Charter Homes at Grandview, Final Phase I subdivision and land development plan, Pleasure Road/Edgemoor Court, zoned R-3/T-4, Financial Security Reduction No. 8; (2) Charter Homes at Grandview, Final Phase II subdivision and land development plan, Pleasure Road/Edgemoor Court, zoned R-3/T-4 Financial Security Reduction No. 5; (3) Charter Homes at Grandview, Final Phase IIA subdivision and land development plan, Pleasure Road/Edgemoor Court, zoned R-3/T-4, Financial Security Reduction No. 1; (4) Stoner Farm, Final Phase 2/3 subdivision and land development plan, Eden Road, zoned R-2, Financial Security Reduction No. 1; (5) 350 Rumford Road, stormwater management plan, 350 Rumford Road, zoned R-1, Financial Security Release; (6) 1450 Manheim Pike, 7-Eleven, preliminary/final land development plan, 1450 Manheim Pike, zoned B-4 and D-R Overlay, Extension of Time Request.

Motions/decisions: (a) motion: approve the hiring of a human resource director; (b) motion: Lancaster Bible College, Welcome Center, 901 Eden Road, zoned IN, preliminary/final land development plan; (c) motion: Stoner Farm, Phase IV, Eden Road, zoned R-2, Financial Subdivision and Land Development Plan.

Acknowledgments: (a) accept application and set public hearing for liquor license transfer for Crossings License 3 LLC d/b/a Luca Pizzeria; (b) acknowledge receipt of engineering and traffic study (handicapped parking at 637 Janet Ave.); (c) acknowledgment: Posh Properties, conditional use request, Article III, Section 304.3 of the Floodplain Ordinance, 789 Flory Mill Road, zoned I-2, DR Overlay; (d) Moove In Partners 741 LP, outdoor storage area, stormwater management plan, 1250 Shreiner Station Road, zoned I-2/DR Retrofit Overlay, request to withdraw; (e) accept application and set public hearing for liquor license transfer application for TH Minit Markets LLC.

MANHEIM TWP. PLANNING

The Manheim Township Planning Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, in the Morgan Program Center at the Manheim Township Public Library, 595 Granite Run Drive. Remote access information on township’s website. Among the agenda items:

Old business: text amendment: Chick-Fil-A Inc., zoning ordinance text amendment, amending Article XXIV, Section 2409.(2).(c).(9).

New business: (a) subdivision/land development plans: Parkside Reserve, Phase 2, final subdivision plan, Petersburg Road/Millport Drive, zoned R-1 w/ TDRs; (b) conditional use: (1) Jacob & Brooke Zoltowski, conditional use request, Article XXI, Section 2101.2-23 Old Post Lane, zoned R-1; (2) Posh Properties, conditional use request, Article III, Section 304.3 of the floodplain ordinance, 789 Flory Mill Road, zoned I-2, DR Overlay.

WARWICK TWP. SUPERVISORS

The Warwick Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, at the Warwick Township Municipal Building, 315 Clay Road, Lititz. Among the agenda items:

Subdivision/related business: (a) consider request for a 63-day extension of time to record the Walton Hill final plan; (b) consider request for a 30-day extension of time to record the West Woods Drive plan; (c) consider request for a release of the letter of credit for Rock Lititz Pod 2, Phase 1C; (d) consider request for a release of the letter of credit for toll gate improvements, Rock Lititz Properties campus improvements; (e) consider request for a release of the letter of credit for Pod 1 Studio 2, Rock Lititz Properties campus improvements.

New business: (a) consider motion to approve the payment of bills; (b) consider motion to approve the treasurer’s report; (c) consider Resolution 06-15-22-01 for a Growing Greener III grant application for a Lititz Run tributary study; (d) consider Resolution 06-15-22-02 for a Growing Greener III application for engineering and design to realign a tributary affecting Pump Station 18 force main; (e) consider Resolution 06-15-22-03 for a Lancaster MPO application for the signalization of Highlands Drive and Peters Drive.

Communications: invitation to LCATS golf outing July 28.

Next meeting: 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 20. (No morning meetings in July or August.)

WEST LAMPETER TWP. SUPERVISORS

The West Lampeter Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, June 13, at the municipal building, 852 Village Road, Lampeter. Among the agenda items:

Public hearings: text amendment hearing, Retail Center Overlay in MSL District, continued from May 9.

Planning matters: (a) building fencing bid discussion, Chuck Haley; (b) letter of credit reduction/release request: Snyder Funeral Homes, Henry Balmer Estate 1507 Mentzer Road, Willow Valley, addition to the Glenn and Spring Meadow; (c) Ordinance 266 speed limits and stop signs in Spring Meadow Development; (d) Lancaster County Conservation District memorandum of understanding; (e) sewer capacity request, Willow Valley South Pointe expansion.

Monthly reports: (a) treasurer’s report; (b) public works department report; (c) police department report; (d) community development department report; (e) township manager’s report.

Township administration matters: (a) Resolution 15-2022 traffic signal maintenance agreement; (b) Resolution 16-2022 statewide local share assessment grant; (c) BOS work session discussion.