CONESTOGA VALLEY SCHOOL DISTRICT

Conestoga Valley School District Board of Directors will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, June 12 at the administration center, 2110 Horseshoe Road. Among the agenda items:

- Commentary on district activity: (A) superintendent’s comments; (B) board comments

- Public/professional/staff input: (A) public comments.

- Action/discussion items: (A) approval of superintendent report; (B) review of change orders for the new Smoketown Elementary School; (C) approval of stormwater agreement for Smoketown Elementary project; (D) budget update; (E) policy review; (F) review student handbook draft; (G) review of contract for science and social studies for Gerald Huesken Middle School; (H). review of Center for Safe Schools behavioral threat assessment training: customer participation acknowledgment agreement; (I) review of MyPlanPA subscription; (J) review of Comcast quote and two-year agreement for Smoketown Elementary; (K) review of BAA bylaws - changes and updates; (L) review of Act 13, educator effectiveness plan; (M) review of home education policies; (N) review of school dismissal manager agreement for 2023-24; (O) review of Geodes Decodable texts quote; (P) review and approval of federal program school retreats; (Q) Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief monitoring update/review of fraud policy; (R) review of Freight Farms sales and purchase agreement.

HEMPFIELD SCHOOL DISTRICT

Hempfield School District School Board will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 13 at the administration building, public board room, 200 Church St., Landisville. Among the agenda items:

- Student recognition: Aidan Hodge – PIAA Class AAA, 800-meter state champion.

- Student Council: announcement of incoming officers for the 2023-24 school year.

- Superintendent’s report: end-of-year wrap-up.

- Financial action items: 2023-24 final budget resolution; 2023 annual tax levy resolution; 2023-2024 homestead and farmstead exclusion resolution.

LANCASTER CITY COUNCIL

Lancaster City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 13 in council chambers, City Hall annex, 120 N. Duke St., Marion Street entrance. Among the agenda items:

- Proclamations, honors, awards and resolutions of recognition: council resolution recognizing Juneteenth; council resolution recognizing Immigrant Heritage Month and World Refugee Day; council Resolution recognizing Pride Month; council resolution recognizing the late David Porter.

- Reports of committees of council meetings held on June 5: (i) Public Safety Committee, Councilor Janet Diaz; (ii) Public Works Committee – Councilor Katherine Walsh; (iii) Economic Development Committee – Councilor Jaime Arroyo; (iv) Finance Committee – Councilor Ahmed Ahmed; (v) Community Planning Committee – Councilor Faith Craig; (vi) Personnel Committee – Councilor Lochard Calixte.

- Nominations for appointment: consider nominations for appointment to the Downtown Investment District Authority and the Human Relations Commission.

- Heritage Conservation and Historic districts: Consider the following applications and recommendation from the Historical Commission and Historical Architectural Review Board for improvements to properties within the Heritage Conservation and Historic districts: (a) Immobili Commercial LLC, owner of 227 W. James St., proposes demolition of a three-story, brick, residential building to be replaced by a pocket park. (This application was recommended for denial by the Historical Commission.); (b) Richard and Edith Abruzzese, owners of 242 N. Mulberry St., request construction of concrete entry steps and installation of a new handrail on the front steps; (c) Juan and Marta Gonzalez, owners of 216 Old Trinity Place, request replacement of two windows within a modern second-story bay window. (These applications were recommended for approval by the Historical Architectural Review Board.).

- Ordinances for first reading: administration bill amending the public art ordinance.

- Resolutions: (a) Administration resolution amending the Capital Improvement Plan funded by 2021 bonds; (b) Administration resolution granting a projection easement for the 250 College Ave. project; (c) Administration resolution amending the sewer control plan to include the 232 N. Prince St. project; (d) Administration resolution authorizing the sale of municipal tax liens.

LANCASTER COUNTY PLANNING

The Lancaster County Planning Commission will meet at 2:30 p.m. Monday, June 12 at 150 N. Queen St., Binns Park Annex, First Floor LCPC Meeting Rooms. Remote access link: https://call.lifesizecloud.com/1696302

or 312-584-2401, code 1696302#. Among the agenda items:

- Presentations: executive director’s report; Cuffs Run project.

- New business for action: (1) urbanized area smoothing; community planning reviews: (2) Akron Borough – proposed zoning ordinance and map update; (3) Clay Township – proposed amendment to the zoning ordnance and map by creating a new educational and institutional campus overlay zoning district; (4) Leacock Township – proposal to create a Bird-in-Hand commercial zoning district; (5) East Cocalico Township – proposed rezoning of portions of certain tracts of land to the suburban residential zoning district and the light industrial zoning district.

- New business, for information: subdivision and land development items: (1) Westmount, Mount Joy Township; (2) Brent L. Miller Jewelers, Manheim Township; (3) Gap Power (Newport Road tract), Salisbury Township; (4) Melvin R. and Esther K. Lapp, Paradise Township; (5) The Preserve at Silver Spring, West Hempfield Township; (6) Alice M. Peterson and Kirsten Mylly Ditzler, Pequea Township; (7) Chinese Bible Church of Lancaster, West Hempfield Township; (8) Meadow Vista Farms, LP, Conoy Township; (9) Drager Tract, West Hempfield Township; (10) Taco Bell redevelopment, Lancaster Township; (11) 601 E. Main St. - Eagle Building Solutions, Lititz Borough; (12) Karl Auker, Little Britain Township; (13) Willow Valley Lakes - Meadow Ridge, West Lampeter Township; (14) Raymond K. King, Paradise Township; (15) John S. Stoltzfus, Sadsbury Township; (16) 5599 Old Philadelphia Pike, Salisbury Township; (17) Elizabethtown Refrigeration Transformation, Elizabethtown Borough; (18) Eby Road Structures, Leacock Township; (19) 640 S. Franklin St., Lancaster City; (20) Eldon D. and Joy L. Witmer, Upper Leacock Township; (21) Red Rose Midstream, LLC, Rapho Township; (22) Samuel N. and Dena M. Lombardo Hall, Millersville Borough; (23) Fox Property Enterprises, LLC - Phase II, Elizabeth Township; (24) Vernon J. and Wendy L. Wissler and Lancaster County Sportsmen’s Association, Martic Township; (25) 141 N. Reamstown Road, East Cocalico Township; (26) John L. Fisher, Salisbury Township; (27) 5791 W. Lincoln Highway, Salisbury Township; (28) Aspen Home Improvements, East Lampeter Township; (29) David J. and Christina L. Hay, West Lampeter Township; (30) John David King, Sadsbury Township and Bart Township; (31) Garden Path Soap, East Lampeter Township; (32) Mount Joy Holdings, LP, Columbia Borough; (33) 247 Summitville Road, Earl Township; (34) Lombardo’s Restaurant, Lancaster City; (35) Sam S. King, Elizabeth Township.

LANCASTER COUNTY REDEVELOPMENT

The Lancaster County Vacant Property Reinvestment Board will meet at 8 a.m.

Thursday, June 15, at the offices of the Lancaster County Housing and Redevelopment Authorities, at 28 Penn Square, second floor, Suite 100. To attend remotely, email Beth Dreyer-DeGoede at bdegoede@lchra.com. Among the agenda items:

- Minutes of the May 18 meeting.

- Hearings.

- Correspondence/communications.

- Old business: (a) First determination of blight for 2764 Lebanon Road, Manheim.

- The next meeting of the Vacant Property Reinvestment Board will be held July 20 at 8 a.m. at the offices of the Lancaster County Housing and Redevelopment Authorities, 28 Penn Square, 1st floor, Suite 200, Lancaster, PA and via the Zoom video conferencing platform.

LANCASTER TWP. SUPERVISORS

The Lancaster Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, June 12 at the municipal building, 1240 Maple Ave.

Among the agenda items: Regular meeting: secretary’s report, treasurer’s report, payment of bills, other reports, workshop/department updates.

- Announcements: Tuesday, July 4: Township office is closed; Tuesday, July 4: No trash/recycle collection. Collection will be on a one-day delay for the week; Monday, July 10, 6 p.m. - board of supervisors meeting, 1240 Maple Ave.

- Planning and zoning business: Suburban Lancaster Sewer Authority – permit request, Suburban Lancaster Sewer Authority – temporary construction easement, Wabank Road Self Storage – subdivision plan and extension request.

- New business: The board will consider a resolution to support a countywide watershed based update to its stormwater management plan.

MANHEIM TWP. COMMISSIONERS

Manheim Township Commissioners will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, June 12 at the municipal building, 1840 Municipal Drive. Remote access link: manheimtownship.org. Among the agenda items:

- Public hearings/presentations/appointments: (1) Manheim Township Employee of the Month; (2) Manheim Township Ambulance Association monthly report; (3) fire rescue monthly report; (4) resolution appointing Jarod Carpenter as a firefighter/EMT to Manheim Township Fire Rescue; (5) Resolution appointing Jason Farley as a firefighter/EMT to Manheim Township Fire Rescue; (6) issue oaths of office to firefighters/EMTs; (7) Ordinance to amend Chapter 125, Article I of the township code to add the position and rank of corporal to the police department; (8) police department monthly report; (9) resolutions appointing Officers Michael Tropp, Marc Wiczkowski, Ryan Snyder. Joel Ayers, Cody Lewis, Kyle Carner, Joshua Gay, Daniel Swigart to the position of corporal with the Manheim Township Police Department; (10) issue oaths of office to corporals; (11) update on the installation of fiber optic lines within Manheim Township presented by Chris Briggs, project manager for Glofiber Enterprise

- New business: (A) consent agenda: (1) 367 and 371 Thatcher Lane – stormwater management plan, financial security release; (2) Brooklawn Phase II – subdivision and land development plan, financial security reduction; (3) Parkside Reserve Phases 3 and 5 final subdivision and land development plan, financial security reduction; (4) Parkside Reserve phase 2 – final subdivision and land development plan, financial security reduction; (5) Hillcrest - subdivision and land development plan, financial security reduction; (6) 1046 Manheim Pike - land development plan, financial security release; (7) Calvary Fellowship Homes expansion – financial security release; (8) Calvary Fellowship Homes – 406 Friendship Ave. – financial security release; (9) proposed restaurant (Arby’s) – preliminary/final land development plan, 1403 Manheim Pike, zoned business/retrofit overlay, extension of time request; (10) proposed hotel and self-storage development (Posh Hospitality) – preliminary/final land development plan, 840 Flory Mill Road, zoned industrial/d-r retrofit overlay, extension of time request; (11) Enterprise Way – Dual Brand Hotel – preliminary/final land development and lot consolidation plan, 120 Enterprise Way, zoned business/retrofit overlay, extension of time request; (12) 1916 New Holland Pike – preliminary/final subdivision and land development plan, zoned residential, extension of time request.

- Resolutions: (1) resolution confirming the approval of the submission of a 2023 Community Development Block Grant Program fund application; (2) resolution for temporary installation of a banner.

- Motions/decisions: (1) 212 Spottswood Lane - zoned residential, request for modification of stormwater management ordinance; (2) motion: road closure for Grandview Church’s jazz music fundraiser on Saturday, Aug. 26 at Pleasure Road between Grandview and McGrann Boulevards; (3) motion: bid award for rental equipment.

- Acknowledgments: engineering and traffic study to install deaf child area signs in the 900 block of Pleasure Road.

WEST LAMPETER TWP. SUPERVISORS

The West Lampeter Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, June 12 at the municipal building, 852 Village Road, Lampeter. Among the agenda items:

- Planning matters: (1) Hearing for 1102 Willow Street Pike-property maintenance violation; (2) agreements and improvement guarantee-Tommy’s and Mavis final plan; (3) sketch plan-Lampeter Meadows 1820 and 1822 Lampeter Road; (4) text amendment for Southpointe Building.

- Monthly reports: (1) Community Development Department report; (2) treasurer’s report; (3) Public Works Department report; (4) police department report; (5) township manager’s report.

- Township administration matters.