East Hempfield Township supervisors

The East Hempfield Township Board of Supervisors will meet virtually at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 3 using Zoom, ID 849 8847 9400. Call in at 1-646-558-8656 or 1-301-715-8592. Among the agenda items:

- Consent agenda: (a) 3485 Nolt Road, subdivision plan: approval to release the project’s financial security, leaving a $0 balance; (b) DL Holdings final land development plan: approval to reduce the project’s financial security, leaving a $0 balance; (c) approval to pay invoices from all funds covering May 23 to June 5; (d) approval of minutes from May 20.

- Action items: Stauffer’s of Kissel Hill sign ordinance petition, acknowledge petition and send to township and county planning commissions for review and recommendation.

- Old business: (a) Bowman Road at Church Street intersection, continued discussion; (b) township parks, continued discussion to reopen dreampark and restrooms.

- New business: conditional use hearings, discussion on having special council to provide party status to township staff/consultants.

- Next meeting of the board will be Wednesday, June 17th, and will be in-person (limited to 25 people) and via Zoom at the same time.

Hempfield School District

The Hempfield School District school board will virtually meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 3. Instructions to the meeting can be found on the school’s website. Among the agenda items:

- District update.

- 2020-21 budget presentation.

Lancaster City planning

The Lancaster City Planning Commission will virtually meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 3. Instructions to the meeting can be found on the city’s website. Among the agenda items:

- Modification request for a minor subdivision/lot add-on plan, 610 Euclid Ave. The owner requests a modification to waive the requirement for curb and sidewalk along both sides all public streets.

- Final plan, Park City Bon-Ton redevelopment. Brookfield Properties, owner of Park City, proposes two commercial building in the vicinity of the former Bon-Ton store, which was previously approved for demolition. Building A will be approximately 11,250 square feet, and Building B will be approximately 9,750 square feet.

- Final plan, 311 Harrisburg Ave., TEC Headquarters. 311 Harrisburg Ave LLC proposes a subdivision add-on and adaptive reuse of the existing brick structure located on 311 Harrisburg Ave., which will become the headquarters The Exterior Company.

- Petition for a zoning map amendment, LGH. Lancaster General Hospital has petitioned the City of Lancaster to rezone 38-40 W. Frederick St., 48 W. Frederick St., 538-540 N. Queen St., 547 N. Prince St., and 550 N. Queen St. parcels from hospital complex district to mixed use and rezone 526-528, 530 and 534 N. Queen St. parcels from residential high density to mixed use.

- Certification of blight for vacant properties, 622-624 Pearl St. and 467 Pershing Ave.

Lancaster City Council Committee

Lancaster City Council Committee will meet virtually at 6 p.m. Monday, June 1. Instructions to the meeting can be found on the city’s website. Among the agenda items:

- Personnel Committee: Julie Hughes, nominees for appointment to the Historical Architectural Review Board.

- Community Planning Commission: authorizing an action plan for federal coronavirus aid funding.

- Public Safety Committee: authorizing a grant application for the Northern Trail extension project.

- Finance Committee: authorizing the transfer of bicycles to the School District of Lancaster.

Lancaster City Council Committee special

Lancaster City Council Committee will meet virtually for a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday, June 1 and 8:30 a.m. Friday, June 5. Instructions to the meeting can be found on the city’s website. Among the agenda items:

- Legislative agenda: Ordinances for final passage: permitting an expansion of an expansion of existing sidewalk cafe licenses, authorizing the issuance temporary sidewalk the city for use as outdoor food and beverage consumption areas.

Manheim Township zoning

The Manheim Township Zoning Hearing Board virtually will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 1. Instructions to the meeting can be found on the city’s website at manheimtownship.org. Among the agenda items:

- M&G Realty Inc., 1850 Oregon Pike / East Roseville Road. The applicant is requesting the following variance to allow: (i) a convenience store with 7,646 square feet of gross floor area; (ii) one vehicle fueling canopy at a height of of 19 feet, 11 inches; (iii) a sidewalk 5 feet in width to match the existing sidewalks of the nearby properties.

- 1585 Commerce Drive. The applicant is requesting a variance to allow: (i) the building to be setback farther than 25 feet from the street right of way; (ii) a building less than 20 feet in height; (iii) a sidewalk 5 feet in width; (iv) going without a street wall and instead utilizing the existing landscaping along Commerce Drive while providing a landscape strip along Flory Mill Road; (v) a time extension to obtain permits and complete construction.

- KSL Partners LLC, 2061-91 Frand St. The applicant is requesting the following variances: (i) buildings C, D and E to be developed solely for multi-family residential use; (ii) permit private garages to encroach into the front yard/build to line setback; (iii) permit a time extension to obtain permits and complete construction and to extend the approvals granted by the 2017 decision to align with these time frames.

Penn Manor School District

The Penn Manor school board will meet virtually at 7 p.m. Monday, June 1. The regular board meeting will follow the committee of the whole. Instructions to the meeting can be found on the school’s website. Among the agenda items:

- Review of school board meeting agenda.

- Consent agenda for the Committee of the Whole: (a) approval of the Penn Manor School District flexible instructional day program; (b) approval of the mandate relief waiver request.

- Consent agenda for administrative agenda: (a) food service agreement with the Lancaster County Career and Technology Center; (b) National School Lunch and School Breakfast Program; (c) food service agreement with Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13; (d) ratification of IU13 bid awards as cited for 2020-21; (e) 2020-21 school breakfast and lunch price; (f) PA Educator contract for Services for the 2020-21 school year; (g) Janus summer programming; (h) Vista School agreement; (i) New Story tuition agreement for the 2020-21 school year; (j) memorandum of understanding with the Penn Manor Education Association to extend the deadline for the employee vision fund to Aug. 31.

- Consent agenda for personnel: (a) support staff employment and change in status for the 2019-20 school year; (b) resignations: (c) leaves; (d) retirement; (e) stipend; (f) job description.