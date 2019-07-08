Hempfield School District
The Hempfield School District School Board will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, at the administration building, public board room, 200 Church St., Landisville. Among the agenda items:
- East Petersburg crossing guard update.
- Food services update.
- Enrollment update.
- Feasibility/attendance area update.
Lancaster County commissioners
Lancaster County Board of Commissioners will meet at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, July 10, at 150 N. Queen St., seventh floor, Conference Room No. 701. Among the agenda items:
- Reannouncement: There is no work session scheduled for Tuesday, July 16, and there is no commissioners’ meeting scheduled for Wednesday, July 17.
- New business: (a) announcement, there is no work session scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 6, and there is no commissioners meeting scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 7; (b) presentation of “Pretrial, Probation and Parole Supervision Week” proclamation; (c) Behavioral Health/Developmental Services agreements.
Lancaster County planning
The Lancaster County Planning Commission will meet at 2:30 p.m. Monday, July 8, at 150 N. Queen St., Binns Park annex, first floor planning commission meeting rooms. Among the agenda items:
- Community planning reviews: (a) No. 30-142, West Hempfield Township, proposed amendment to the zoning ordinance to permit dwellings in combination of commercial building in limited conditions in the neighborhood commercial district; (b) No. 46-143, Mount Joy Township, proposed amendment to the zoning ordinance to authorize subsoil excavation as a use within the agricultural district, to provide regulations for subsoil excavation and to provide definitions of terms; (3) No. 54-82A, Rapho Township, proposed Act 537, special study for Pennsylvania Turnpike/Route 72.
- Subdivision and land development plan items, advisory reviews: (a) No. 71-381C, 346 S. Pool Forge Road, Caernarvon Township; (b) No. 78-472-3B, settlements east, phase one, Manheim Township; (c) No. 82-196-1B, 355 Panorama Drive, Brecknock Township; (d) No. 97-155A, Ronald and Joyce Leaman, West Lampeter and East Lampeter townships; (e) No. 19-14, Stauffer property, East Hempfield Township; (f) No. 19-28, Carter Lumber site improvements, Mount Joy Township; (g) No. 19-29, Rhoads Energy Center, Lancaster city; (h) No. 19-30, 421 W. Market St., Marietta Borough.
- Next scheduled meeting: July 22.
Lancaster Township supervisors
The Lancaster Township Board of Supervisors will meet 7 p.m. Monday, July 8, at the municipal building, 1240 Maple Ave. Among the agenda items:
- Regular meeting: secretary’s report, treasurer’s report, payment of bills, other reports.
- Planning and zoning business: (a) land development plan deferral request for 64 Hershey Ave. (LTPC 288); (b) a stormwater management site plan for 122 City Mill Road (LTPC 284), including requested waivers of the township stormwater management ordinance.
- New business: (a) township engineer will present the annual municipal separate storm sewer status update; (b) the board will act on an agreement and memorandum of understanding for crossing guard services for the School District of Lancaster 2019-20 school year.
Manheim Township commissioners
Manheim Township Board of Commissioners will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, July 8, in the municipal building, 1840 Municipal Drive. Among the agenda items:
- Public hearings/ presentations/ appointments: (a) Resolution 2019-28, appointing Jonathan L. Martin to the Manheim Township police force; (b) Resolution 2019-29, appointing Gregory A. Hill to the Manheim Township police force; (c) Resolution No. 2019-30, appointing Anthony W. DiClemente to the Manheim Township police force; (d) Resolution 2019-31, appointing Brad Clark to the Manheim Township fire rescue.
- Consent agenda: (a) High Meadow, preliminary/final subdivision and land development plan, 159 Delp Road, zoned R-1, financial security reduction No. 3; (b) Airport Industrial Park Lot 15, preliminary/final land development plan, 213 Bucky Drive, zoned I-1 and D-A overlay, financial security release.
- Ordinances: (a) Ordinance 2019-07, regulating of dumpsters and portable storage devices on township streets; (b) Ordinance 2019-08, amending, modifying and changing Article I, alarm systems, and Article II, rules and regulations as set forth in Chapter 160, alarm devices; (c) Ordinance 2019-04, amending Chapter 390 of the township code to modify reporting requirements and responsibilities of pawnbrokers, junk dealers and antique or secondhand dealers.
- Resolutions: Resolution 2019-32, amending the township’s comprehensive schedule of fees and charges for services in 2019.
- Motions/decisions: ratification of decision, Oregon Village Center, master site planned development, Oregon Pike, East Oregon Road, Creek Road, Jake Landis Road, zoned B-3 and B-4 business districts and T-5 and T-1 overlay districts, conditional use request.
- Acknowledgments: acknowledge engineering and traffic studies on (a) whether to post a “No Thru Street” sign on Viscount Place; (b) on whether to post pedestrian warning signs on Petersburg Road; (c) on whether to remove handicapped parking zone posted for 682 Wallingofrd Road.
Manheim Township planning
The Manheim Township Planning Commission will meet noon Wednesday, July 10, at the municipal building, 1840 Municipal Drive. Among the agenda items:
- Text amendment: Lancaster Country Day School, zoning ordinance text amendment petition, Article XXII, add sections 2218 and 2219.
- Subdivision/land development plans: Irwin & Weinhold Holdings LLC, preliminary/final land development plan, 151 Koser Road, zoned I-1 and D-A overlay.