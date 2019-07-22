Lancaster County commissioners
Lancaster County commissioners will meet at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, July 24, at 150 N. Queen St., seventh floor, conference room No. 701. Among the agenda items:
Reannouncement: There is no work session Tuesday, Aug. 6, and there is no commissioners meeting Wednesday, Aug. 7.
New business: (a) presentation of proclamation, “225th Year Anniversary of Lancaster Newspapers”; (b) facilities management, supplement of agreement for Pequea No. 2 bridge replacement project and memorandum of agreement for East Octoraro No. 1 bridge replacement project.
Lancaster County housing
Lancaster County Housing Authority board of directors will meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, followed by the Lancaster County Redevelopment Authority board of directors at their offices, 28 Penn Square, second floor, Suite 200. Among the agenda items for the former:
Minutes of the June meeting.
Report of the executive director.
Financial report for the month of June.
The next meeting of the board of the Lancaster County Housing Authority will be held at 4:30 p.m. Aug. 27, at 28 Penn Square, second floor, Suite 200.
Lancaster County Land Bank Authority
The Lancaster County Land Bank Authority will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, at its office at 28 Penn Square, second floor, Suite 200. Among the agenda items:
Minutes of the June 2019 meeting
New business: (a) resolution approving an intergovernmental agreement between the Lancaster County Land Bank Authority, Manheim Borough and Manheim Central School District; (b) resolution authorizing acquisition of 233, 237 and 239 S. Fifth St. in the borough of Columbia.
The next meeting of the board of the Lancaster County Land Bank Authority will be held at 4 p.m. Aug. 27 at 28 Penn Square, second floor, Suite 200.
Lancaster County planning
The Lancaster County Planning Commission will meet at 2:30 p.m. Monday, July 22, at 150 N. Queen St., Binns Park annex, first-floor meeting rooms. Among the agenda items:
New planning matters for discussion and action: community planning reviews: (a) No. 29-242, East Hempfield Township, proposed rezoning of approximately 3.7 acres situated on the north side of Old Tree Drive (Account No. 290661710000) from enterprise to regional commerce center; (b) No. 32-173A, West Lampeter Township, proposed rezoning of approximately 5.78 acres located at the intersection of Eshleman Mill and Long Rifle roads from agricultural to residential 2; (c) No. 39-263, Manheim Township, proposed amendment to the zoning ordinance to create a gun shop-free school zone within 1,000 feet of the lot lines of the premises of an elementary, secondary or post-secondary school, intermediate unit facility or other educational institution, whether public or private, whether or not located in the township, and to prohibit all outdoor signs and all indoor signs visible from the exterior of a building, in any zoning district of the township, whether on premises or off premises, located within a gun shop-free school zone, which promote or advertise the use or sale of firearms or related services from containing a picture, drawing or image of a firearm.
Subdivision and land development plan items, advisory reviews: (a) No. 68-71-1, Steven G. and Donna H. Jones, Manor Township; (b) No. 6911-1A, Amos L. Petersheim, Leacock Township; (c) No. 73-91A, 209 Meadow Valley Road, Ephrata Township; (d) No. 82--108-4, Church Street lots, East Cocalico Township; (e) No. 86-193-1, proposed dairy facility, Conestoga Township; (f) No. 91-189-8, Elizabethtown College, Elizabethtown Borough and Mount Joy Township; (g) No. 92-5-2, Daniel H. Raffensperger, Mount Joy Township; (h) No. 00-25-1A, Christ L. Miller, Bart Township; (i) No. 00-36-2A, 489 Weaverland Valley Road, East Earl Township and Terre Hill Borough; (j) No. 05-40-1, Cheryl L. Bowman, Quarryville Borough; (k) No. 06-58-1, Bean Hill Road, Lancaster Township; (l) No. 06-117-3A, Daniel L. and Bonita P. Henry, Bart Township; (m) No. 19-31, 450 Quarry Road, East Earl Township.
The next scheduled meeting: Aug. 12.
Lancaster County redevelopment
The Lancaster County Redevelopment Authority will meet Tuesday, July 23, immediately following the 4:30 p.m. Lancaster County Housing Authority meeting at their offices at 28 Penn Square, second floor, Suite 200. Among the agenda items:
New business: (a) resolution approving a contract with the Lancaster County Land Bank Authority for purchase of 233, 237 and 239 S. Fifth St., Columbia; (b) resolution authorizing acquisition of 216 Perry St., Columbia with Lancaster County Vacant Property Reinvestment board; (c) resolution approving a contract with Lancaster Housing Opportunity Partnership for fair housing information and education services in low- and moderate-income areas; (d) resolution approving a contract with LHOP for fair housing consultation services to residents; (e) resolution approving the creation of homeowner assistance grant program for infrastructure improvements required by municipalities; (f) resolution amending personnel policies relating to maternity and paternity leave.
The next meeting of the board of the Lancaster County Redevelopment Authority will be held Aug. 27 immediately following the 4:30 p.m. meeting of the Lancaster County Housing Authority at 28 Penn Square, second floor, Suite 200.
Manheim Township commissioners
Manheim Township commissioners will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, July 22, at the municipal building, 1849 Municipal Drive. Among the agenda items:
New business: (a) consent agenda; (b) resolutions: (1) Resolution 2019-33, prohibiting the location of video gaming terminals; (2) Resolution 2019-34, temporary placement of a banner; (c) ordinances; (d) motions/decisions: road closure for Hands-on House Half Marathon, 10K and 5K, on Saturday, Sept. 28, at Keens and Kissel Hill roads, Landis Valley Road to East Oregon Road
Mount Joy Township planning
Mount Joy Township Planning Commission will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, July 22, at the municipal building, 8853 Elizabethtown Road, Elizabethtown. Among the agenda items:
Initial view: (a) No. 19-08-FLDP, Carter Lumber Co., preliminary subdivision and land development plan. Proposal to construct a new warehouse, stone area and stormwater management controls on a 9.79-acre parcel. Site is located at 2128 S. Market St. and is zoned light industrial districts; (b) No. No. 19-09-LLCP, Daniel H. Raffensperger, minor subdivision plan. Proposal to subdivide a 102.3-acre farm along Sheaffer Road, as well as to subdivide 9.61 acres and add it to a 1.98-acre industrial lot. Site is located at 2360 Sheaffer Road and is zoned rural district north of Sheaffer Road and medium-density residential district south of Sheaffer Road; (c) No. 19-10-FSDP, Daniel S. and Rebecca B. Beiler, minor subdivision plan. Proposal to subdivide a 38.84-acre farm along Milton Grove Road to create a 15.71-acre and a 23.13-acre parcels. Site is located at 2091 Milton Grove Road and its zoned agricultural district: (i) consideration of waiver; (ii) request to take action on the plan; (d) No. 19-11-FSDP, David W. Sweigart III, preliminary/final subdivision plan. Proposal to subdivide a 43.82-acre parcel into 10.2-acre and 33.62-acre parcels. Site is located at 392 Ridgeview Road South and is zoned limited commercial district: (i) request to take action on plan.
The next meeting of the Mount Joy Township Planning Commission will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26.