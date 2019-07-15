Conestoga Valley School District
The Conestoga Valley school board will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, July 15, at the Harry W. Wirth Administration Center, 2110 Horseshoe Road. Among the agenda items:
Consent agenda: (a) approval of minutes from June 10, 17 and 24; (b) superintendent’s report; and (c) approval of (1) financial reports, (2) second reading for district policy, (3) superintendent’s salary for 2019-20, (4) renewal of full-time personal care assistant as per confidential student document, (5) 2019-20 special education supplemental contracts for autistic support and multiple disabilities support programs with Eastern Lancaster County School District, (6) agreement with Forecast5 Analytics, (7) schoology renewal agreement with Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13, (8) Clark Food Service preventative maintenance agreement, (9) Brownstown fifth grade overnight camping trip, (10) new story contracts, (11) agreement with Lancaster EMS for 2019-20, (12) agreement with Marco Technologies LLC to provide shredding services, (13) agreement with PA Educator, (14) police memorandums of understanding with townships, (15) engagement letter with McNees Wallace & Nurick LLC, and (16) Cafco milk bid.
Action/discussion agenda: (a) approval of general checking list of bills; (b) proposal for Asbestos Hazard Emergency Response Act inspections; (c) PlanCon Part F for the new Gerald G. Huesken Middle School; (d) road improvements agreement for Brownstown Elementary School; (e) agreement providing for grant of pedestrian easement; (f) stormwater management agreement and declaration of easement; (g) change order and credit for Brownstown gymnasium mechanical revision; (h) change order for credit to revise bleacher layout in Brownstown gymnasium; (i) change order to revise the operable partitions at Brownstown; (j) letter of credit resolution for Brownstown; (k) Gerald G. Huesken Middle School roof bid; (l) SOS Group Inc. interim contract for special education; (m) SOS Group Inc. interim contract for Fritz Elementary principal; (n) budget update; (o) Modern Teacher membership; and (p) election of Pennsylvania School Boards Association delegate assembly.
Information agenda/reports: (a) curriculum and instruction; (b) federal funds; and (c) reports on (1) Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13, (2) Pennsylvania School Boards Association, (3) Lancaster County Academy, (4) Lancaster County Career & Technology Center, (5) construction team update, and (6) 2019-20 school board meeting dates.
East Hempfield Township supervisors
The East Hempfield Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, at the municipal building, 1700 Nissley Road, Landisville. Among the agenda items:
Hearing: Turkey Hill, 257 Centerville Road, rezoning petition.
Consent agenda: (a) department reports: golf course, public works, development services, police, emergency medical care; (b) Hempfield Crossing Phase 2, approval to release remaining financial security; (c) PDQ Locks, approval to reduce project’s remaining financial security balance; (d) 3485 Nolt Road, approval to reduce project’s remaining financial security balance; (e) Lime Spring Square Phase 5, approval of the 90-day time extension request to record the plans; (f) treasurer’s report for July 2019 covering all funds; invoices from all funds covering June 22-July 5 and July 6-19; (h) approval of minutes for June 19.
Action items: (a) Herbert Nachbar request for relief from trash lien, 1313 Landisville Road; (b) Old Roherstown Road bridge, time extension request for McCormick Taylor, delay due to awaiting state Department of Environmental Protection and Army Corps of Engineers permits for the bridge replacement; time extension request to Dec. 31; (c) Senate Bill 321 on video gaming terminals, Resolution No. 2019-12m consideration to prohibit video gaming terminals within the township; (d) appointed auditors, seeking authorization to advertise appointment of CPA firm; (e) additional cyberinsurance quotes.
Old business: (a) pending ordinances, continued discussion; (b) memo, seeking authorization to send back to county planning for review and when to advertise for adoption consideration.
East Lampeter Township supervisors
The East Lampeter Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 15, at township office, 2250 Old Philadelphia Pike. Among the agenda items:
Consent agenda: (a) approval of the minutes of the June 17 regular meeting; (b) approval to pay invoices from all funds; (c) request for financial security reduction at (1) Lancaster Host Courtyard No. 17-17, (2) Lancaster Expo Center Parking No. 18-22, both at 2300 Lincoln Highway East; (d) request for financial security release: Lancaster Host Conference Center No. 17-13: 2300 Lincoln Highway East; (e) request for financial security reduction: Lap Ridge North Phase 2 No. 18-08: 150 Eastbrook Road.
Lancaster Library presentation.
New business: (a) Kauffman Stormwater Management Plan No. 19-13: 2066 Millstream Road; (b) Patel Stormwater Management Plan No. 19-14: 153 Buckwalter Road
Action items: (a) Lancaster County Conservation District memorandum of understanding; (b) authorize application for smart growth funding, bike/pedestrian trail; (c) resolution to prohibit video gaming terminals; (d) acknowledgment of agricultural security area application.
Manager’s report: (a) municipal storm system report; (b) Lincoln Highway East stereoscope plan implementation report
Next meeting: 7:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5
Lancaster city historical commission
The City of Lancaster Historical Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, July 15 in the Commission Room, City Hall annex, 120 N. Duke St. Among the agenda items:
555 S. Water St.; Simply From Scratch, owner; Schillaci Architects Ltd., applicant. Construct a new one-story commercial building on a vacant Keystone Opportunity Zone parcel.
216 N. Lime St.; East Marion Properties LP, owner. Demolish vacant one-story 1,066-square-foot and 231-square-foot commercial buildings.
Lancaster city housing
Lancaster City Housing Authority Board of Directors will meet at 4:30 p.m. Monday, July 15, at the offices, 325 Church St. Among the agenda items:
Special presentation: (a) strategic plan by Katie Walsh, Katherine Walsh Consulting.
Financial report: April, May and June.
Resolutions: (a) 2019-7-5 revision of the personnel policy; (b) 2019-7-6 Public Housing Agency certificate of compliance with housing agency plans and related regulations, annual plan; (c) 2019-7-7 amend and restate city housing authority’s MERP plan; (d) 2019-7-8 adopt major sick payout.
Other business: Willow Valley article.
Next meeting: 4:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19.
Lancaster city planning
The Lancaster City Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, in the Commission Room, City Hall annex, 120 N. Duke St. Among the agenda items:
Waiver of land development for 719/721 N. Duke St. The applicant, Charles Yohe, requests a waiver of land development plan filing requirements for the adaptive reuse of two buildings at 719 and 721 N. Duke St., which includes conversion of first floor office space to residential units.
Certification of blight for vacant property, 505 S. Prince St. In accordance with the procedures of the Lancaster Property Reinvestment Board, as stipulated by the Code of the City of Lancaster, the planning commission is asked to make a determination of certification of blight for the above property.
Appointment to Lancaster Property Reinvestment Board. The rules and regulations that govern the Lancaster Property Reinvestment Board require appointment of a planning commission member to the reinvestment board for a one-year term. Jose Colon has represented the commission on the board. The commission is now asked to appoint or reappoint to a member.
Lancaster Township planning
The Lancaster Township Planning Commission will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, at the municipal building, 1240 Maple Ave. Among the agenda items:
Subdivision/land development plan: LTPC 275, 690 Bean Hill Road, final subdivision/land development plan, briefing item; LTPC 289, Maple Grove pumping station stormwater management and land development waiver request, action item.
Next meeting: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20.
Manheim Township planning
The Manheim Township Planning Commission will meet 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, at the municipal building, 1840 Municipal Drive. Among the agenda items:
Text amendment: Lancaster Country Day School, zoning ordinance text amendment petition, Article XXII, add Sections 2218 and 2219.
Subdivision/land development plans: Irwin & Weinhold Holdings LLC, preliminary/final land development plan, 151 Koser Road, zoned light industrial and D-A overlay.
Mount Joy Township supervisors
Mount Joy Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, July 15, at the municipal building, 8853 Elizabethtown Road, Elizabethtown. Among the agenda items:
Consent calendar: (a) approve and ratify the minutes of the June 17 meeting; (b) accept, ratify and confirm (1) the treasurer’s report for the period of June 1-30, subject to audit, (2) the escrow account summary report, (3) the township treasurer’s purchase of certificates of deposit; (c) approve payment of all bills via Bill List No. 13-2019, Bill List No. 14-2019, and ratify the payment of all payrolls for the period of June 7-July 4, which represents two pay periods; (d) Public Works Department, personnel: authorize the hiring of Clayton Fidler as crew member in accordance with the township manager’s memo dated July 11; (e) 2019 disposition of records: adopt a resolution whereby, upon adoption, the board of supervisors authorize the disposition of certain records in accordance with the municipal records manual approved Dec. 16, 2008, as amended March 28, 2019; (f) Pennsylvania Department of Transportation winter traffic services agreement: authorize the chairman or vice chairman of the board of supervisors to execute/sign the Municipal Winter Traffic Services Agreement No. 3900037591 with PennDOT, whereby township public works department will provide winter maintenance on Valley View Road, from Grandview Road to Rissermill Road, and Milton Grove Road, from Cloverleaf Road to Elizabethtown Road, for the winter season of 2019-20; (g) Raffensperger, Daniel H. (Rutt, Leon): 19-09-LLCP: authorize the township secretary to sign the Pennsylvania Department of Environment Protection request for planning waiver and nonbuilding declaration contingent on the Mount Joy Township Planning Commission execution of the same.
Elizabethtown Community Housing & Outreach Services: Deb Jones, executive director of ECHOS, will be in attendance to provide information and answer questions concerning the outreach services.
Video gaming terminals: discussion on and, if appropriate, a motion to adopt a resolution whereby, upon adoption, the board of supervisors prohibit video gaming terminals within the township.
Chapter 135, zoning ordinance amendment: (a) Advanced Disposal Services of Lancaster Landfill LLC has requested the public hearing be canceled pending further review by the Mount Joy Township Planning Commission and Lancaster County Planning Commission; (b) discussion on and, if appropriate, a motion to enact an ordinance whereby, when enacted, Chapter 135, the Mount Joy Township Zoning Ordinance of 2012, as amended, is further amended to authorize subsoil excavation as a use within the agricultural district, to provide regulations for subsoil excavation; and to provide definitions of term.
Reports.
Correspondence: (a) letter from Barbara Pak, June, regarding a request for “hidden driveway” signage to be placed in the area of 447 Greentree Road; (b) letter from John L. Oren, Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, June 19, regarding administrative completeness review; minor permit modification for basin 2 and monitoring wells (emailed June 24); (c) letter from Maria Bebeneck, Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, June 19, regarding general permit approval (emailed June 24); (d) invitation from Sally K. Nolt, June 26, regarding opening ceremony for the Elizabethtown Fair (emailed June 27); (e) letter from Robert Purcell, Mount Joy Fire Department, June 27, regarding fire department presentation for municipal officials (emailed June 28); (f) letter from Advanced Disposal Lancaster Landfill, July 2, regarding 2018 annual operations report (emailed July 3); (g) Pennsylvania State Association of Township Supervisors news bulletin, July, regarding monthly newsletter (emailed July 5); (h) letter from Michele Devaney, Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, July 2, regarding Green Meadows streambank stabilization, executed grant agreement (emailed July 10).
Special meeting: A joint special meeting of the Mount Joy Township, Conewago Township and South Londonderry Township Boards of Supervisors will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 18, at the South Londonderry Township Municipal Building, 27 W. Market St., Palmyra, for the purpose of receiving input on the use of the Prospect Road Bridge and the role the bridge plays in regional access and emergency response time.
Next regular meeting: 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19.
Penn Manor School District
The Penn Manor school board will meet Monday, July 15, at Manor Middle School, 2950 Charlestown Road. The Committee of the Whole meets at 7 p.m. The regular board meeting will follow. Among the agenda items:
Consent agenda for the Committee of the Whole: (a) board goals for the superintendent for 2019-20; (b) Comet Co-Curricular Committee grant awards for 2019-20.
Consent agenda for administrative actions: (a) new story tuition agreement for the 2019-20 school year; (b) special education agreements with family; (c) approval for the Richard L. Hibshman Driving School to administer driver training instruction to students in the Penn Manor School District; (d) transportation contract for Western PA School for the Deaf; (e) Capital Area Intermediate Unit agreement for school-age special education services.
Consent agenda for personnel: (a) professional staff and support staff employment and change in status of the individuals listed per the effective date for the 2019-20 school year; (b) leave; (c) board secretary services, the administrative staff is recommending approval for Cindy Rhoades to receive funds for her services as board secretary for the 2019-20 school year; (d) resignation of the individuals listed per the effective date; (e) band positions for the 2019-20 school year.